Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by Mirand606: 8:09am
This tuition fee represents all expenses including but not limited to School fees, internet data, medical services, housing and electricity, Sport kit, Books, Field trip and probably a Samsung tab.
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by holywahala19(m): 8:21am
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by asuustrike2009: 8:41am
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by idu1(m): 10:56am
The same chemistry wey people dey pay 30k for buk?
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by Rorachy(f): 11:27am
No medicine and surgery, no dentistry, no medlab.
What are they offering then?
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by eleojo23: 11:47am
Rorachy:
The courses listed above are what they are offering na...
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by Rorachy(f): 11:48am
eleojo23:CU is not worth the hype then.
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by eleojo23: 12:13pm
Rorachy:Na small small Na...
It is better for them to take their time to prepare well before commencing these programs.
Remember, they have a reputation to protect so there is no point running the programs if they will not run it according to the best standards...
My thinking...
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by dhope001(m): 12:46pm
All is well
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by Onipetals33(m): 12:46pm
This country is finito.. Finished
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by darlenese(f): 12:46pm
I reserve my comment, but I must open my church this year.
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by dapsoneh: 12:47pm
idu1:I wonder o
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by iLickAnalFungus: 12:48pm
School for the rich
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by Lexusgs430: 12:48pm
God already told him how much to charge....... Let's blame God .......
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by Philinho(m): 12:48pm
You'll have automatic employment after grating, I think. Rubbish
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 12:48pm
No medicine ke and then N857,500 for Mass Com.
I know the course is broad but how much does an average OAP earn
Anyways...
God Pls bless me enough to be able to give my kids the best
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by Narldon(f): 12:48pm
GOD BLESS NIGERIAN PASTORS
I DID NOT MENTION NAMES
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by enemyofprogress: 12:48pm
Oyedepooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by nNEOo(m): 12:48pm
Oh not too expensive if I may add ..
2 Likes
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by King4Roller: 12:48pm
Onipetals33:It never started
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by goslowgoslow: 12:49pm
All these excludes the offerings they will still give the church.
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by lilmax(m): 12:49pm
okay
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by Lexusgs430: 12:49pm
ASUU strike no affect them nah ..... You want the goods, you pay the price ....
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by kjhova(m): 12:50pm
The average fee is equivalent to between US$2,380 to US$2,675.
This is very competitive compared to the global fee rates for above average universities and colleges.
Just sad that the continuing poverty rate increase in Nigeria along with zero availability of credits makes it unafordable for most aspiring candidates.
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by Abegfucklife(m): 12:51pm
Mirand606:Spaced Booked will be back after 4years..
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by Bolustical: 12:51pm
Rorachy:So a school that does not offer medicine is not a complete institution ba?
There are numerous top 50 universities in the world that do not offer medicine and it does not diminish their status
Why offer a course when you are not fully prepared for it?
Whether you like it or not, CU is the next big thing in Nigeria.
I bet in 15 years time (if the govt refuses to adequately fund tertiary education)whether the likes of first generation may not be able to withstand CU's standard.
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by folakemigeh(f): 12:51pm
The fees are outrageously expensive, though i must admit it will be quality education..
I dont want many kids so that i can take very good care of the ones i have, so help me GOD, Amen
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by DJInfluence: 12:52pm
Narldon:No Worry, we know who you mean.
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by SkenolProp(m): 12:52pm
Affordable to the people who can afford it...#MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
Re: Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 by drealzum(m): 12:53pm
To me it's ok to pay close to a million to study Medicine,Law,Architecture and all those professional courses.
But you pay 857k to study biology and then you finish to come and compete for job with some one who payed 45k a year in uni jos. it's not fair! Not as if you know something that he doesn't, and not as if you are more guaranteed of job than he is........We will all head to same labour market, compete for same jobs, bid for same contracts, suffer from same governments terrible policies.
Some people won't even end up practising what they studied.......ahhh........Painful o.
