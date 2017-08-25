Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Tuition Fees For New (100L) Covenant University Students 2017/2018 (18150 Views)

NWAG Scholarships For Female Undergraduate Nigerian Students 2017 / School Fee Schedule For Covenant University 2016 / 100L First Semester My Results (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

This tuition fee represents all expenses including but not limited to School fees, internet data, medical services, housing and electricity, Sport kit, Books, Field trip and probably a Samsung tab.

1 Like

Kk 2 Likes

The same chemistry wey people dey pay 30k for buk? 32 Likes 5 Shares

No medicine and surgery, no dentistry, no medlab.

What are they offering then? 14 Likes 2 Shares

Rorachy:

No medicine and surgery, no dentistry, no medlab.



What are they offering then?

The courses listed above are what they are offering na... The courses listed above are what they are offering na... 27 Likes 3 Shares

eleojo23:





The courses listed above are what they are offering na... CU is not worth the hype then. CU is not worth the hype then. 3 Likes 3 Shares

Rorachy:

CU is not worth the hype then. Na small small Na...

It is better for them to take their time to prepare well before commencing these programs.

Remember, they have a reputation to protect so there is no point running the programs if they will not run it according to the best standards...



My thinking... Na small small Na...It is better for them to take their time to prepare well before commencing these programs.Remember, they have a reputation to protect so there is no point running the programs if they will not run it according to the best standards...My thinking... 20 Likes 1 Share

All is well

This country is finito.. Finished 3 Likes 1 Share

I reserve my comment, but I must open my church this year. 13 Likes 3 Shares

idu1:

The same chemistry wey people dey pay 30k for buk? I wonder o I wonder o 4 Likes 3 Shares

School for the rich 3 Likes

God already told him how much to charge....... Let's blame God ....... 5 Likes 1 Share

You'll have automatic employment after grating, I think. Rubbish 1 Like



No medicine ke and then N857,500 for Mass Com.



I know the course is broad but how much does an average OAP earn



Anyways...















God Pls bless me enough to be able to give my kids the best No medicine keand then N857,500 for Mass Com.I know the course is broad but how much does an average OAP earnAnyways...God Pls bless me enough to be able to give my kids the best 8 Likes 1 Share











GOD BLESS NIGERIAN PASTORS









I DID NOT MENTION NAMES





2 Likes

Oyedepooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Oh not too expensive if I may add .. 2 Likes

Onipetals33:

This country is finito.. Finished It never started It never started 2 Likes

All these excludes the offerings they will still give the church. 3 Likes

okay

ASUU strike no affect them nah ..... You want the goods, you pay the price .... 9 Likes 1 Share

The average fee is equivalent to between US$2,380 to US$2,675.



This is very competitive compared to the global fee rates for above average universities and colleges.



Just sad that the continuing poverty rate increase in Nigeria along with zero availability of credits makes it unafordable for most aspiring candidates. 12 Likes

Mirand606:

This tuition fee represents all expenses including but not limited to School fees, internet data, medical services, housing and electricity, Sport kit, Books, Field trip and probably a Samsung tab.



Spaced Booked will be back after 4years.. Spaced Booked will be back after 4years.. 2 Likes

Rorachy:

CU is not worth the hype then. So a school that does not offer medicine is not a complete institution ba?



There are numerous top 50 universities in the world that do not offer medicine and it does not diminish their status



Why offer a course when you are not fully prepared for it?



Whether you like it or not, CU is the next big thing in Nigeria.



I bet in 15 years time (if the govt refuses to adequately fund tertiary education)whether the likes of first generation may not be able to withstand CU's standard. 11 Likes 1 Share

The fees are outrageously expensive, though i must admit it will be quality education..





I dont want many kids so that i can take very good care of the ones i have, so help me GOD, Amen 4 Likes 1 Share

Narldon:











GOD BLESS NIGERIAN PASTORS









I DID NOT MENTION NAMES





No Worry, we know who you mean. No Worry, we know who you mean. 1 Like

Affordable to the people who can afford it...#MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE