|Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by Statsocial: 2:27pm
The gas plant was needed after a 2012 report indicated that Covenant had spent 700 million naira on diesel for a year. Later Covenant had to start buying electricity from a company in Agbara.
Then the Church started constructing a multi billion 15 Megawatt gas plant in 2014. The plant currently serves canaanland and Covenant. However, Covenant plans to produce her own energy independent of the Church using Solar and Waste.
Apart from the fact that the gas plant would save cost. It also stopped the constant noise pollution the several diesel generators made at the same time in Covenant University.
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by Desyner: 2:30pm
How much did it cost? I trust BDO.
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by Statsocial: 2:34pm
Desyner:I read Leke Beecroft write billions but he didn't indicate whether he was talking of dollars or naira. But of course Churches or private sector would always do these things cheaper than govt as per corruption in public sector.
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by Jacktheripper: 3:10pm
Statsocial:
Where dem wan steal billion dollar from?
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by DanielsParker(m): 3:27pm
Okay, money from where..?
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by iluvpomo(m): 3:27pm
Impressive
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by PMWSpirit(m): 3:28pm
Statsocial:nna forget ooo, theres corruption everywhere, even inside my house, someone cannnot send his junior ones petrol sef, they will still do magomago
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by admax(m): 3:28pm
Okay
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by mmsen: 3:28pm
Jacktheripper:
From their dumb ass parishioners who willingly hand over 10% (or more) of their weekly salary.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by Xbee007(m): 3:28pm
Nice move. It gives me joy when I see money of innocent parishioners put to good use.
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by KingsleyCEO: 3:28pm
Supplying the poor an needy around the environment will not be a bad idea shall... Just saying.
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by IamGeorgie(m): 3:28pm
AL
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by secretcode01: 3:29pm
hmm.. I hope it's gonna serve the neighborhood as well, if not...... it's useless
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by Discharge: 3:29pm
A
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by yeman05(m): 3:29pm
H
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by Demmzy15(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by macaranta(m): 3:30pm
Nice
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by itiswellandwell: 3:30pm
Good one. Keep it up sir!! My case is different.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by admax(m): 3:30pm
I think some of our Pastors can run this country effectively if given a chance. Well, Osinbajo is a Pastor and we all know how effective he was when Buhari was away.
My Children must school in Covenant University!
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by policy12: 3:30pm
Hmmm
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by ezex(m): 3:31pm
Great news.. More of it in our country
|Re: Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant by joebeckz(m): 3:32pm
good development
