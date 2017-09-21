Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Pictures Of Canaanland And Covenant University's 15MW Gas Plant (1487 Views)

Unilorin , Lasu And Covenant University Has Highest Number Of Applicants. / Nnadi Nnedimkpa Susan Graduates With 4.93 CGPA From Covenant University / School Fee Schedule For Covenant University 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Then the Church started constructing a multi billion 15 Megawatt gas plant in 2014. The plant currently serves canaanland and Covenant. However, Covenant plans to produce her own energy independent of the Church using Solar and Waste.



Apart from the fact that the gas plant would save cost. It also stopped the constant noise pollution the several diesel generators made at the same time in Covenant University.



https://educationexplorersite.wordpress.com/2017/09/21/canaanland-and-covenant-university-gas-plant/ The gas plant was needed after a 2012 report indicated that Covenant had spent 700 million naira on diesel for a year. Later Covenant had to start buying electricity from a company in Agbara.Then the Church started constructing a multi billion 15 Megawatt gas plant in 2014. The plant currently serves canaanland and Covenant. However, Covenant plans to produce her own energy independent of the Church using Solar and Waste.Apart from the fact that the gas plant would save cost. It also stopped the constant noise pollution the several diesel generators made at the same time in Covenant University. 1 Share

How much did it cost? I trust BDO.

Desyner:

How much did it cost. I trust BDO. I read Leke Beecroft write billions but he didn't indicate whether he was talking of dollars or naira. But of course Churches or private sector would always do these things cheaper than govt as per corruption in public sector. I read Leke Beecroft write billions but he didn't indicate whether he was talking of dollars or naira. But of course Churches or private sector would always do these things cheaper than govt as per corruption in public sector.

Statsocial:



I read Leke Beecroft write billions but he didn't indicate whether he was talking of dollars or naira. But of course Churches or private sector would always do these things cheaper than govt as per corruption in public sector.



Where dem wan steal billion dollar from? Where dem wan steal billion dollar from?

Okay, money from where..?

Impressive

Statsocial:



I read Leke Beecroft write billions but he didn't indicate whether he was talking of dollars or naira. But of course Churches or private sector would always do these things cheaper than govt as per corruption in public sector. nna forget ooo, theres corruption everywhere, even inside my house, someone cannnot send his junior ones petrol sef, they will still do magomago nna forget ooo, theres corruption everywhere, even inside my house, someone cannnot send his junior ones petrol sef, they will still do magomago

Okay

Jacktheripper:







Where dem wan steal billion dollar from?

From their dumb ass parishioners who willingly hand over 10% (or more) of their weekly salary. From their dumb ass parishioners who willingly hand over 10% (or more) of their weekly salary. 1 Like

Nice move. It gives me joy when I see money of innocent parishioners put to good use.

Supplying the poor an needy around the environment will not be a bad idea shall... Just saying.

AL

hmm.. I hope it's gonna serve the neighborhood as well, if not...... it's useless

A

H

Nice

Good one. Keep it up sir!! My case is different.



Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank.

I think some of our Pastors can run this country effectively if given a chance. Well, Osinbajo is a Pastor and we all know how effective he was when Buhari was away.



My Children must school in Covenant University! 1 Like

Hmmm

Great news.. More of it in our country