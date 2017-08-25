₦airaland Forum

Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) (7096 Views)

This Nigerian Couple Celebrate 53rd Wedding Anniversary With Lovely Viral Photo / Facebook Couple Celebrate 4th Anniversary Of Meeting (photos) / Core Arsenal Couple Celebrate Their Wedding In An Amazing Way (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by SonyObsessed: 3:26pm
Who said you can’t eat your cake and have it back in a Marriage? Think again! You can totally have the best day of your life all over again if you want.

The Collins have been married for a decade with four adorable kids. To mark their wedding anniversary , the stylish couple held a lavish wedding ceremony in Mexico.

The wedding held at an exotic place in Mexico called Moon Palace in Cancun. The couple renewed their vows in presence of family and friends and their four cute children.

The bride and groom dazzled is several outfits just like newly-weds as they held both traditional and white wedding.

#TheCollinsAffair2017

More Photos: http://www.weddings.ng/blog/nigerian-couple-celebrate-10-years-wedding-anniversary-with-a-lavish-weddin

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 3:29pm
Itumo? Anyway,i haven't seen something like this before bt i dont think its neccessary.

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:30pm
cool

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by Blackhawk01: 3:36pm
The first picture, the little girl in the middle is so mischievous, why is she covering her mouth? cheesy grin kiss

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by RuthDaniels(f): 3:38pm
Lol! Lovely but a little bit exaggerated.

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by pocohantas(f): 3:42pm
sexybbstar:
Itumo? Anyway,i haven't seen something like this before bt i dont think its neccessary.

It's usually those ones that didn't have money to do the wedding of their dreams as at when they got married.

Years later, when they make it... they still go ahead to have the white wedding in a mega way. I have seen the one of almost 25yrs sev.

Happy marriage anniversary to them.

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 3:48pm
Happy Lavish Wedding cheesy

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 3:51pm
If I was the one, I will rather go on a romantic vacation with my wife

Bleep I just forgot that I hate romance angry
It makes me sick embarassed

I will dash the money to the mother less smiley
At least that is one way of showing love smiley

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 4:26pm
sunshineG:
If I was the one, I will rather go on a romantic vacation with my wife

Bleep I just forgot that I hate romance angry
It makes me sick embarassed

I will dash the money to the mother less smiley
At least that is one way of showing love smiley
Iffa Hear!...you hate romance?

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 4:31pm
This makes me wanna believe that love is real

but I know love isn't real, men are trash/scum,serial cheats and wife beater


single to stupor and loving it

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 4:38pm
sexybbstar:
Iffa Hear!...you hate romance?
why do you doubt me ?
Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 4:41pm
sunshineG:
why do you doubt me ?
Y would a guy hate romance,except u are into "GAYbrielism" smiley

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 4:44pm
sexybbstar:
Y would a guy hate romance,except u are into "GAYbrielism" smiley
shocked
I am not a gay smiley but I don't really like doing romantic stuff
I must be honest it makes me a little sick
I just like to be myself
Hope I am not weird sha smiley

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 4:50pm
sunshineG:
shocked I am not a gay smiley but I don't really like doing romantic stuff I must be honest it makes a little sick I just like to be myself Hope I am not wired sha smiley
No, u are nt. Hope its nt as a result of "few disappointment"?

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 4:53pm
sexybbstar:
No, u are nt. Hope its nt as a result of "few disappointment"?
maybe
Maybe not smiley
I have always had the tendency since I was a little child but maybe few disappointments here and there added to it
I can't say smiley

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by jashar(f): 4:56pm
Jesu....

Money talks....

The first pic is cute; the boy sitting on his father's apparel

kiss
Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 5:03pm
sunshineG:
maybe
Maybe not smiley
I have always had the tendency since I was a little child but maybe few disappointments hear and there added to it
I can't say smiley
Aww,thats Sad...Anyway,love is a beautiful with d right person,let go of d past nd get d right companion.smiley

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by Collyno82(m): 5:12pm
sexybbstar:
Aww,thats Sad...Anyway,love is a beautiful with d right person,let go of d past nd get d right companion.smiley
I hear u

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by sunshineG(m): 5:18pm
sexybbstar:
Aww,thats Sad...Anyway,love is a beautiful with d right person,let go of d past nd get d right companion.smiley
yes o my sis
I wish to find that special someone
Thank you

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 7:57pm
cheesy


Singing:

... Every Real man knows every Real woman when he sees one...

..And Every Real Man Just can't Denyyyyy a Woman's (Real Woman) worth...(Alicia Keys).

Trust these two must mean the word PRICELESS to eachother (With proofs).

God bless & preserve them more.
(As long as it's their Legit money). cheesy

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:58pm
Money way dem 4 save for the children college fund..... angry
Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by drunkcow(m): 8:02pm
Another wedding ,GOD why am i not rich .all am looking for is 3k to buy a new device.someone help a brother

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 8:06pm
Good

Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by abbk000: 8:06pm
Was the man waiting for her to give birth to a son before he does with wedding

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by Sucredrop: 8:15pm
jashar:
Jesu....

Money talks....

The first pic is cute; the boy sitting on his father's apparel

kiss
and to think I didn't see the boy when I saw the pix at first, was even wondering why he'd be missing in the family picture

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by jashar(f): 8:19pm
Sucredrop:
and to think I didn't see the boy when I saw the pix at first, was even wondering why he'd be missing in the family picture


Eagle vision wink

Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 8:20pm
happy married life
Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by joseo: 8:22pm
just got me thinking......after 10 solid years of marriage..... how many married women would be qualified for this kind of celebration ...... ...just checking.....
Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by burakado17: 8:22pm
pocohantas:


It's usually those ones that didn't have money to do the wedding of their dreams as at when they got married.

Years later, when they make it... they still go ahead to have the white wedding in a mega way. I have seen the one of almost 25yrs sev.

Happy marriage anniversary to them.
. You said it all. May God bless you.
Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by joseo: 8:23pm
just got me thinking......after 10 solid years of marriage.....
how many married women will be qualify for this kind of celebration ......
...just checking.....


check out this new pics of Barca killer squad via this link..
www.nairaland.com/4012494/check-out-new-barca-squad
Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by Nellybank(m): 8:27pm
Be honest, how many people are in the picture? Pix of the year. Meanwhile, that little girl for center na badooo
Re: Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) by sheDD(m): 8:37pm
Evaberry:
This makes me wanna believe that love is real

but I know love isn't real, men are trash/scum,serial cheats and wife beater


single to stupor and loving it
stop demanding hard on ur man,and u will see reasons to believe that love is real.
wink
Evaberry:
This makes me wanna believe that love is real

but I know love isn't real, men are trash/scum,serial cheats and wife beater


single to stupor and loving it
stop demanding hard on ur man,and u will see reasons to believe that love is real.

