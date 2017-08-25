Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Couple Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Lavish Wedding (Photos) (7096 Views)

The Collins have been married for a decade with four adorable kids. To mark their wedding anniversary , the stylish couple held a lavish wedding ceremony in Mexico.



The wedding held at an exotic place in Mexico called Moon Palace in Cancun. The couple renewed their vows in presence of family and friends and their four cute children.



The bride and groom dazzled is several outfits just like newly-weds as they held both traditional and white wedding.



#TheCollinsAffair2017



Itumo? Anyway,i haven't seen something like this before bt i dont think its neccessary. 5 Likes

cool 2 Likes

The first picture, the little girl in the middle is so mischievous, why is she covering her mouth? 5 Likes 1 Share

Lol! Lovely but a little bit exaggerated. 2 Likes

sexybbstar:

It's usually those ones that didn't have money to do the wedding of their dreams as at when they got married.



Years later, when they make it... they still go ahead to have the white wedding in a mega way. I have seen the one of almost 25yrs sev.



Happy Lavish Wedding 1 Like





Bleep I just forgot that I hate romance

It makes me sick



I will dash the money to the mother less

sunshineG:

This makes me wanna believe that love is real



but I know love isn't real, men are trash/scum,serial cheats and wife beater





single to stupor and loving it 1 Like

sexybbstar:

sunshineG:

sexybbstar:

I am not a gay but I don't really like doing romantic stuff

I must be honest it makes me a little sick

I just like to be myself

sunshineG:

sexybbstar:

Maybe not

I have always had the tendency since I was a little child but maybe few disappointments here and there added to it

Jesu....



Money talks....



The first pic is cute; the boy sitting on his father's appare l





sexybbstar:

Singing:



... Every Real man knows every Real woman when he sees one...



..And Every Real Man Just can't Denyyyyy a Woman's (Real Woman) worth...(Alicia Keys).



Trust these two must mean the word PRICELESS to eachother (With proofs).



God bless & preserve them more.

Money way dem 4 save for the children college fund.....

Another wedding ,GOD why am i not rich .all am looking for is 3k to buy a new device.someone help a brother

Good



Was the man waiting for her to give birth to a son before he does with wedding 1 Like

jashar:

Sucredrop:

happy married life

just got me thinking......after 10 solid years of marriage..... how many married women would be qualified for this kind of celebration ...... ...just checking.....

pocohantas:





how many married women will be qualify for this kind of celebration ......

...just checking.....





Be honest, how many people are in the picture? Pix of the year. Meanwhile, that little girl for center na badooo