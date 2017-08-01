Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos (6116 Views)

Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) / 5 Police Officers Missing In Rivers State After Ambush / See What Boko Haram Did To Cattle After Poisoning Water Sources In Borno..photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/boko-haram-members-killed-security-operatives-ambush-borno-photos.html Kudos to the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Gubio town of Borno who ambushed and killed 3 Boko Haram members during a patrol operation. The security operatives recovered a sub-machine gun and motorcycles.

When life lost it essence .......



There are consequences of every little deeds we do .....



you will do well to remember this , all of you reading this .....beware of the consequences beware! 1 Like

Lol those boko haram dey fear those Cjtf no be small pass soilder sef 2 Likes

Lol even no be boko boys them be, this down waste them

kudos to the military. The lion king is back, time for jackals to be buried 2 Likes 1 Share

Whenever boko haram strikes,the Nigeria armed forces would tell us they've also killed members of the terror group. I just feel our armed forces should be more agressive and stop waiting for boko haram to attack before fighting back. 2 Likes

See him tight fist bstard son Of a thousand fathers

Got what he deserves

lofty900:

kudos to the military. The lion king is back, time for jackals to be buried

Recieve sense Recieve sense 1 Like



When bokoharam killed hundreds of your men You killed one terrorist and you are jubilating....When bokoharam killed hundreds of your men

Beautiful pictures. kudos to our gallant young men.

Even from the picture, I can see that the man is someone who was captured alive and tortured to death.



He could be anybody. There is nothing to congratulate the Nigerian Army about in this picture





VickyRotex what do you have to say about this? VickyRotex what do you have to say about this?

Buhari and his people

Where are the other members?



Well the parts of the body are also called members

attackgat:

Even from the picture, I can see that the man is someone who was captured alive and tortured to death.



He could be anybody. There is nothing to congratulate the Nigerian Army about in this picture I tell you....

I don't trust our security agencies

I remember sometime back in the university I

I got to learn the hard way that the police or either of the force is of no help in any man's quest for justice to be done.... I tell you....I don't trust our security agenciesI remember sometime back in the university II got to learn the hard way that the police or either of the force is of no help in any man's quest for justice to be done....

attackgat:

Even from the picture, I can see that the man is someone who was captured alive and tortured to death.



He could be anybody. There is nothing to congratulate the Nigerian Army about in this picture



You dey mind them



You are ten goals down and yet celebrating pulling one back You dey mind themYou are ten goals down and yet celebrating pulling one back

lofty900:

kudos to the military. The lion king is back, time for jackals to be buried Stupidity. is it millitary or civillian, dem dey waste yr soldier like cow Stupidity. is it millitary or civillian, dem dey waste yr soldier like cow

Send them back to their creator should be our priority...

I stopped celebrating news like this the moment I realized the sponsors of these dare-devil terrorist are still out there carousing and roaming as free men. Meanwhile,I hope these 3 guys are good husband materials for the virgins in paradise?

He was even a Chelsea fan

We only see pictures when NA or Civilian JTF kills BHT but when it's vice versa no pictures.well done our gallant Soldier .... Una Do !!

The soldiers are doing their job to keep the country safe..

We only see pictures when they kill BHT but when it's vice versa no pictures.well done our gallant Soldier .... Una Do !!

Members or member? Where are the rest?

The government should stop wasting money taking killed boko haram operatives to the morgue and burying them. I suggest their bodies should be taken to the zoo to feed the Lions and hyenas.

They av bn defeated

True,there is only one guy in the picture. Maybe he's the trinity reincarnate.