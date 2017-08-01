₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,587 members, 3,748,265 topics. Date: Friday, 25 August 2017 at 09:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos (6116 Views)
Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) / 5 Police Officers Missing In Rivers State After Ambush / See What Boko Haram Did To Cattle After Poisoning Water Sources In Borno..photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by dainformant(m): 3:29pm
Kudos to the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in Gubio town of Borno who ambushed and killed 3 Boko Haram members during a patrol operation. The security operatives recovered a sub-machine gun and motorcycles.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/boko-haram-members-killed-security-operatives-ambush-borno-photos.html
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by ladyF(f): 3:32pm
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by nNEOo(m): 3:36pm
When life lost it essence .......
There are consequences of every little deeds we do .....
you will do well to remember this , all of you reading this .....beware of the consequences beware!
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by heendrix: 3:45pm
Lol those boko haram dey fear those Cjtf no be small pass soilder sef
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by baski92(m): 3:46pm
Lol even no be boko boys them be, this down waste them
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by lofty900(m): 3:48pm
kudos to the military. The lion king is back, time for jackals to be buried
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by Cinkq: 3:54pm
Whenever boko haram strikes,the Nigeria armed forces would tell us they've also killed members of the terror group. I just feel our armed forces should be more agressive and stop waiting for boko haram to attack before fighting back.
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by Judolisco(m): 4:00pm
See him tight fist bstard son Of a thousand fathers
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by Seguntimmy(m): 4:15pm
Got what he deserves
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by SalamRushdie: 4:19pm
lofty900:
Recieve sense
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by SaiNigeria: 4:42pm
You killed one terrorist and you are jubilating....
When bokoharam killed hundreds of your men
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by Rihamz(m): 5:47pm
Beautiful pictures. kudos to our gallant young men.
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by attackgat: 5:56pm
Even from the picture, I can see that the man is someone who was captured alive and tortured to death.
He could be anybody. There is nothing to congratulate the Nigerian Army about in this picture
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by Zeze06(m): 7:59pm
VickyRotex what do you have to say about this?
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by Nackzy: 8:01pm
Buhari and his people
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by Destined2win: 8:01pm
Where are the other members?
Well the parts of the body are also called members
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by Humility017(m): 8:06pm
attackgat:I tell you....
I don't trust our security agencies
I remember sometime back in the university I
I got to learn the hard way that the police or either of the force is of no help in any man's quest for justice to be done....
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by Milestogo(m): 8:06pm
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by SaiNigeria: 8:07pm
attackgat:
You dey mind them
You are ten goals down and yet celebrating pulling one back
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by samwhite18(m): 8:07pm
lofty900:Stupidity. is it millitary or civillian, dem dey waste yr soldier like cow
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by Jabioro: 8:08pm
Send them back to their creator should be our priority...
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by mansakhalifa(m): 8:09pm
I stopped celebrating news like this the moment I realized the sponsors of these dare-devil terrorist are still out there carousing and roaming as free men. Meanwhile,I hope these 3 guys are good husband materials for the virgins in paradise?
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by lelvin(m): 8:10pm
He was even a Chelsea fan
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by bellotaofeek: 8:10pm
We only see pictures when NA or Civilian JTF kills BHT but when it's vice versa no pictures.well done our gallant Soldier .... Una Do !!
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by ofuonyebi: 8:11pm
The soldiers are doing their job to keep the country safe..
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by bellotaofeek: 8:11pm
We only see pictures when they kill BHT but when it's vice versa no pictures.well done our gallant Soldier .... Una Do !!
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by scionofurhobo(m): 8:12pm
Members or member? Where are the rest?
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by pokipoki: 8:13pm
The government should stop wasting money taking killed boko haram operatives to the morgue and burying them. I suggest their bodies should be taken to the zoo to feed the Lions and hyenas.
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by NameCheckers: 8:15pm
They av bn defeated
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by mansakhalifa(m): 8:15pm
True,there is only one guy in the picture. Maybe he's the trinity reincarnate.
|Re: Boko Haram Members Killed By Security Operatives After Ambush In Borno. Photos by kikake: 8:20pm
attackgat:
Boko Haram are Nigerian citizens asking for a country to be ruled by their Islamic Sharia Criminal codes.
But iNigeria's political class train and send Nigeria Armed Forces to go and massacre Boko Haram people instead of restructuring Nigeria politically to allow far northern Islamic Sharia States room to practice their sharia Criminal codes in their domain undisturbed. That shall end Boko Haram.
Wonder for how many more years this will last because crude oil is not finishing tomorrow in the Niger delta.
(0) (Reply)
World's Shortest Political Quiz: Just Two Questions! / 25 Deadliest Dictators In History: Yakubu Gowon Makes Number 14 On List / We Bring To You Live Pictures Of What Is Happening In Onitsha. Pictures
Viewing this topic: donteddy(m), Jyunus, amJoe(m), joe17, AFROHOUSE(m), toyad(m), coolebux(m), hebroh(m), Nword22, timmykaydude, connectboi, Dondippino, Elbowroom, cristianisraeli, makavelidon(m), tafiya, Ropson(m), toyonnet5, adelola(m), Emy4u(m), MONITZ, Gigabite(m), donparosky(m), waleco2008, thange(m), Danmaiduguri(m), biuty20, munir090, synergetic, collinsVP, nicerichard05, LoveJesus87(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24