₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,587 members, 3,748,265 topics. Date: Friday, 25 August 2017 at 09:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) (7226 Views)
Longer Video Of President Buhari In London Cracking Jokes With Lai Mohammed / Protesting Waba Addressing The Press In Abuja Today(Video) / Caption These Photos Of Buhari,Amaechi & Oyegun Laughing Hard To Buhari's Jokes (1) (2) (3) (4)
|''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by tiwaz(m): 3:46pm
President Buhari earlier today meet with state Governors at the state house in Abuja.Buhari while welcoming & exchanging pleasantries with the State Governors.. joked with Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.
Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2017/08/favorite-press-buhari-jokes-governor-photovideo/
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by tiwaz(m): 4:04pm
Haha
1 Like
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by lakewealth(m): 4:06pm
1 Like
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by nic2wao: 4:18pm
Yeah,
for not acting over threats from herdsmen abi?
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:24pm
Buhari don dey yarn opata these days.
7 Likes
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by akthedream(m): 7:16pm
Igbo Jews won't like this
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by morbeta(m): 7:33pm
Memory loss...... Okowa that is hardly on the news. Maybe he thought he is Okonjo iwala.
Afterall Aboki cannot differentiate between Okowa and Okonjo. All they know is that both starts with letter O and are infidels from the south....period.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by uwa1(m): 7:45pm
Hmmmm..... Government without Achievement....
1 Like
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by ChangetheChange: 8:06pm
Buhari's brain has expired and seriously damaged
Who talks about Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the Press?
The Governors who are always in the news are Fayose, Wike, Ortom,Yayha Bello, Aregbeshola
9 Likes
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by THUNDAR(m): 8:22pm
That joke ain't funny
Boys are hungry
3 Likes
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:22pm
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BpO_494J6Q
1 Like
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by Goodluckxz: 8:22pm
Hmmm
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by Sighte(f): 8:22pm
Buhari quit jokes, Konji dey hold the streets
1 Like
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by orbis(m): 8:23pm
De dullard brain has recessed more sef
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by Narldon(f): 8:23pm
BUHARI IS BEING SIMULATED BY THE CABALS...
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by lathrowinger: 8:23pm
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by kings09(m): 8:24pm
And so
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 8:24pm
Why is pmb lying
Okowa is milking delta state dry
a very useless and incompetent governor
5 Likes
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by Chascop: 8:24pm
is PMB's ear still malfunctioning or his sight suffering myopia
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by Nellybank(m): 8:24pm
meaning?
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by prolificJosh(m): 8:24pm
Being the favorite means his the one they always spare.
6 Likes
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by Franco93: 8:24pm
Writing it the way he said:
''U ah hey feforit huf d fress''
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:25pm
Favorite of the press koor... favorite of the press ni
Who sabi okowa abi wetin be im name
1 Like
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by Basfaq(m): 8:25pm
morbeta:Check your brain, is it not the same thing.
1 Like
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by Kimy97: 8:25pm
His brain is on strike
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by netozii(m): 8:25pm
When Baba praises you, your whole teeth go commot...
No see teeth. God of teeth: Okowa
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by roqrules04(m): 8:25pm
Baba has a great sense of humour
4 Likes
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by kikake: 8:25pm
And Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa favourite son of President Buhari because Ifeanyi denied being Igbo, denied Biafra. Looooool.
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by drunkcow(m): 8:26pm
did anybody notice the change
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by Lezzlie(m): 8:26pm
Okowa, press favorite ? Bwahahaha. The drugs from London hospital must contain elements inducing retrograde Amnesia.
3 Likes
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by chemicalDisease: 8:26pm
I don't even know who is Okowa .
|Re: ''You Are A Favorite Of The Press'' - Buhari Jokes With Okowa (Photo) by Sibe007(m): 8:26pm
Obviously a joke
PDP Asks Aregbesola To Account For N100bn / Awolowo: Babatope Tackles Achebe / Investment Inflows Declined By N2.18tn In 2015 – National Bureau Of Statistics
Viewing this topic: siraj1402(m), donchi5050(m), Katakore(m), BIXYBABE(f), wasamtech, nija80, moneytalks86(m), Princedapace(m), netozii(m), Iamabimbola, rodrirodri(m), originalKsp(m), PrimadonnaO(f), carboblanko(m), Smily202(m), lescey(m), temmypotter(m), wizzy106, VictorAB, Prince2bad(m), groovie(m), Banjiplus(m), marvelling(m), nairatony, adigsdecor, swimnigeria(m), Escalze(m), suaveabbey(m), jaggabban(m), morbeta(m), Eastwalk(m), Yorubaangel(m), JOXY(f), NastyBitches(m), clems88(m), Emmykego(m), SadSongz, Beetobee(f), shullamite, PrincessEni(f), yeske99(m), CapitalCee(m), ares245(m), pidtzcruz, YoungB1a(m), Viccctor(m), Thimmoh(m), TrendyKingExzy, karmaA3, mrarranger, Abuamir, dainvincible(m), hopilo, Abfinest007(m), Kyase(m), giddy007, stepup2know, fostermd(m), Aridunnuoluwa(m), hadayleke(m), yourangel, alakid, NanaF, larrymoore1(m), harcole, deji17, b3llo(m), henryhemon(m), buigwe, ChibuzoIkenna(m), daeviid(m), PrinceWezy(m), AlanTuringAI, MARKETfund, DrBonat(m), naijafun, Knownpal(m), checkolatunji, Thanks2God, nicerichard05 and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6