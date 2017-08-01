Okowa that is hardly on the news. Maybe he thought he is Okonjo iwala.



Afterall Aboki cannot differentiate between Okowa and Okonjo. All they know is that both starts with letter O and are infidels from the south....period. Memory loss......Okowa that is hardly on the news. Maybe he thought he is Okonjo iwala.Afterall Aboki cannot differentiate between Okowa and Okonjo. All they know is that both starts with letter O and are infidels from the south....period. 24 Likes 1 Share