₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,587 members, 3,748,265 topics. Date: Friday, 25 August 2017 at 09:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) (7888 Views)
Man Poses With His Fiancees Backside In Pre-Wedding Photo, Nigerians React / Don Jazzy: "Future Wife, I Don't Want To Hear You're Going To The Gym" / Funke Akindele Releases Hot Gym Pictures For Her Fans (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by JamieNaija(m): 5:22pm
Nigerian Musician, Tiwa Savage hit the gym to get the perfect booty for herself and her man.
Since Teebillz gushed about that transformer skirt, Tiwa is about to transform it more.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/08/tiwa-savage-working-perfect-booty-in.html
1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by cicc2010(m): 5:29pm
iranu, abacha
9 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Seguntimmy(m): 5:35pm
........... Dats her problem, she shud slay those olojukokoro guys
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by swiz123(m): 6:03pm
I'm sure that's not tiwa savage.
Another hungry assz blogger on the loose
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Tamarapetty(f): 7:26pm
.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by peperoni404: 8:12pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Marshmallows: 8:20pm
She needs to target the glutes by doing lunges. That's how you get that bootay popping.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Queenbeee(f): 8:30pm
She wantsWants to make sure tee bliz does not look for 'edible catering' again.
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by itiswellandwell: 8:30pm
Okay ooooooooooooooooooooooooo. We wish the ass well ooo.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Elnino4ladies: 8:30pm
Insecure hoe
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by soberdrunk(m): 8:31pm
What is 'The perfect backside"
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Heromaniaa: 8:31pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by pheyimen: 8:31pm
small time this ass will get her into trouble with teebliz again.. I no wan hear story ooo
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by themonk: 8:31pm
At the age of 37 "getting that ass right" should be her least concern
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by nuti(m): 8:31pm
What is all these nonsense
5 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by kuntash: 8:31pm
Seguntimmy:
Real mumu post indeed
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by DeBret(m): 8:31pm
Is that what next?
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by rattlesnake(m): 8:32pm
flat
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Nma27(f): 8:32pm
Squats ain't easy.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Nma27(f): 8:33pm
Marshmallows:Hmmmmmm, interesting
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by gurunlocker: 8:33pm
She needs to work on perfect brain.... Who ass help
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Narldon(f): 8:33pm
JUST NEGODU
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Franco93: 8:33pm
Afterwards, you'll go for butt enlargement in disguise you got it from the gym
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:33pm
NICE
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Basfaq(m): 8:34pm
This is posthumously posted.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Funkybabee(f): 8:34pm
Mon lo ba jaaruma fun consultation dey do that yeye for there......
Wifey if you wanna keep your man from side chick u better follow jaaruma and buy her goron tula
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by obaival(m): 8:35pm
For who?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by mightyhazell: 8:35pm
wot to do wit D's info?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by Sighte(f): 8:36pm
Madam go and slay in ur marriage jor
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by opymx: 8:37pm
Where is the ass?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by EndtimeJudge(m): 8:37pm
Married woman
|Re: Tiwa Savage Working The Perfect Backside Out At The Gym (Pictures) by kobijacobs(m): 8:39pm
what else is it used for apart from sitting and going to the toilet?
Simi's Gateman Blushes As She Blows Him A Kiss / Meet:sean Stewart :the Father At 13years Old / Whenever U Touch A Girl's Breast,d Followin Happens
Viewing this topic: hippyj(m), SGN(m), Francexxo(f), folly22(f), loveydovey, frenchkisser(m), NorthSide, VLongstrider(m), opeoluwa20(m), jide4lagos(m), pepemendy(m), gaburellocares(m), inchristalone(m), ProfEinstein, menokela, Hadizometer, Safiaa(f), Zilli(m), kingzic(m), hesinbergx(m), ojun50(m), ChyEndowed(f), peterayomide13(m), amurx(m), asumo12, Neob04(m), Philistine(m), Epraize(m), OLABANJO1, deeedee, SenatorJafar, sexyT2, ojibole(m), tony1918(m), Daluuzor(m), Cloudrise, toluodek(m), Tjiaz(m), Nelchuksmandela(m), opal4real(m), grunerite, millionz, Keneth1(m), nameee, TiffanyJ(f), HumanistMike, sodiq961(m), JVgal(f), HayZee06(m), netjoe, emmalexbaba(m), olayinka807, Princegado1(m), jamd, Yesitsme(f), kinggogo, UEDIBO, Mckayzee(m), Sylverly(m), Doslop, unikdamzel(f), darc, mayor2013, Adesola2017, chidaike(m), merit455(m), nwaokeleme100(m), bookson(m), BentSpoon(m), ssadiya01, Lotiababe(f), mummyela(f), bimsie(f), Daniello25, Vilante, ceejaysimple(m), faithtogen87(m), Zende(m), yorex2011, Ozone00007, laurenziz6(m), Huee(f), yommy78, uwa244(m), Milaxx, monteray, valgbo(m), eRex(m), Adasusie(f), Piiko(m), Abubakarsiddeeq(m), Eleniyan231(m), sonsomegrigbo, Andrewgame42, beautified(f), alfajohn, babyBB, azlad2010(m), PissedOffWeed(m), Koolcat01(m), SonofDevil, entrepreneurmic, bellocity, markonuche14, skiddie(m), Ayo25, rawe45, Jabioro, Hifeylove, azeedrees1(m), efismikoko(m), Xcelinteriors(f), Emax(m), Naskiid(m), Follededon(m), LeediaLee(f), LadyJustice(f), clintz(m), MrKong, Gracito(f), degreat11(m), timijoseph01(m), lordjay, invisibleman2, Bisjosh(f), LordKhan and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14