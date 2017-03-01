Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform (13895 Views)

Kemi Olunloyo Wearing Prison Uniform (Photos) / Cossy Orjiakor Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo Arrest: "A Priest Once Squeezed My Boobs" / Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







They took to twitter to express their dissatisfaction



SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/nigerians-react-to-kemi-olunloyo.html Nigerians are not happy that Kemi Olunloyo was jailed and also appeared in court in prison uniform.They took to twitter to express their dissatisfaction 1 Like

Interesting

In Prison uniform, when she has not been declared guilty by a competent court of law. 7 Likes 1 Share

The funny thing is that the pastor is probably somewhere preaching love and forgiveness





Auntie kemi next time Learn when to padlock your tongue 39 Likes 2 Shares

although i feel she is an a$$hole. this is a civil matter not criminal. and she shouldn't be in detention. no wonder Kanu said Nigeria is a zoo 6 Likes

Really

freedom of speech is guaranteed in the Nigerian constitution



what is not guaranteed is freedom after nonsense and irresponsible speech you cant defend 6 Likes

Pastor for that matter.



They only want to spend the wealth in God's Kingdom not his words.





What happened to forgiving those who trespass against us ?



I have condemned Kemi several times but what is wrong is wrong.



I have never condoned whatever nonsense she writes.

My posts on her in the past are there.



But locking her up for how many weeks for a civil case and making her wear prison uniform ?



I am aware whenever a Pastor is involved, brains are on vacation.



Type whatever you like. What is bad is bad



She has said crazier things about Pastor Adeboye. I guess Man of God is different from god of man 20 Likes 1 Share

FREE AUNTY KEMI!!! AUNTY KEMI WE ARE SOLIDLY BEHIND YOU *bites turkey wing and sips gulder*!! WE SHALL NOT REST UNTIL AUNTY KEMI REGAINS HER FREEDOM *adjusts pillows and reduces Ac*!! ............ 21 Likes 1 Share

Pastor David Ibioyme God is watching you... 9 Likes 1 Share

Something bad and unfair has happened but then it's funny I don't feel so bad because the person at the receiving end totally had it coming.



I really find her a nuisance. But more importantly and overall, this is a spit on the face of judicial due process. 2 Likes

And even the judge couldn't question why a suspect is being brought to the court in prisons uniform even vampire wey kill hundreds of people no wear uniform while in detention. 11 Likes

Sorry o

The next guy has this to say!

That uniform suits the old fool 6 Likes 3 Shares

Flexherbal:

Prison uniform, when she has not been declared guilty by the court of law. I TIRE O...

SHAME ON NIGERIA JUDICIARY SYSTEM! I TIRE O...SHAME ON NIGERIA JUDICIARY SYSTEM! 2 Likes 1 Share

This country sef..

blame the ipob

Truly, Nigeria is a very super-complex country, hard to understand..With d way people used to abuse this woman when she used to run her mouth like ....Now, they are pitying her for "paying for her crimes" (if any).



Btw: are they not d same people cursing her that one.day, she would be ... 7 Likes 1 Share

There was a Country 1 Like

In my pastor's voice(David Ibiyiomie)there's no peace for the wicked. 3 Likes 1 Share

The prison uniform fit her die. 6 Likes

It still won't reset her brain. She talks too much 1 Like

Okay 2 Likes

It'll do her Loudmouth some good to know that freedom of speech in a country like Nigeria doesn't guarantee your freedom when jailed.



we live in a country where the rule of law is a scarce privilege.

AntiWailer:

Pastor for that matter. So what?, if it teaches her any lesson then it's a good move. So what?, if it teaches her any lesson then it's a good move. 3 Likes



download this feminine friendly app this is totally unacceptable.....where are the feminist in the house?download this feminine friendly app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.glaanceafrique.nigeriancuisines