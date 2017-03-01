₦airaland Forum

Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by JamieNaij(m): 9:44pm
Nigerians are not happy that Kemi Olunloyo was jailed and also appeared in court in prison uniform.


They took to twitter to express their dissatisfaction

SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/nigerians-react-to-kemi-olunloyo.html

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by seunlayi(m): 9:54pm
Interesting
Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by Flexherbal(m): 10:21pm
In Prison uniform, when she has not been declared guilty by a competent court of law.

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by Ohammadike: 10:21pm
The funny thing is that the pastor is probably somewhere preaching love and forgiveness


Auntie kemi next time Learn when to padlock your tongue

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by ednut1(m): 10:22pm
although i feel she is an a$$hole. this is a civil matter not criminal. and she shouldn't be in detention. no wonder Kanu said Nigeria is a zoo

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by Swahili0(f): 10:22pm
grin
Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by takeoff: 10:22pm
Really
Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by robosky02(m): 10:22pm
freedom of speech is guaranteed in the Nigerian constitution

what is not guaranteed is freedom after nonsense and irresponsible speech you cant defend

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by AntiWailer: 10:22pm
Pastor for that matter.

They only want to spend the wealth in God's Kingdom not his words.


What happened to forgiving those who trespass against us ?

I have condemned Kemi several times but what is wrong is wrong.

I have never condoned whatever nonsense she writes.
My posts on her in the past are there.

But locking her up for how many weeks for a civil case and making her wear prison uniform ?

I am aware whenever a Pastor is involved, brains are on vacation.

Type whatever you like. What is bad is bad

She has said crazier things about Pastor Adeboye. I guess Man of God is different from god of man

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by soberdrunk(m): 10:22pm
FREE AUNTY KEMI!!! AUNTY KEMI WE ARE SOLIDLY BEHIND YOU *bites turkey wing and sips gulder*!! WE SHALL NOT REST UNTIL AUNTY KEMI REGAINS HER FREEDOM *adjusts pillows and reduces Ac*!! ............ angry

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by hardywaltz(m): 10:23pm
Pastor David Ibioyme God is watching you...

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by optimus007: 10:23pm
Something bad and unfair has happened but then it's funny I don't feel so bad because the person at the receiving end totally had it coming.

I really find her a nuisance. But more importantly and overall, this is a spit on the face of judicial due process.

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by quest003: 10:23pm
And even the judge couldn't question why a suspect is being brought to the court in prisons uniform even vampire wey kill hundreds of people no wear uniform while in detention.

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by Celestyn8213: 10:23pm
Sorry o
Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by Bamidele539: 10:23pm
The next guy has this to say!
Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by moupe: 10:23pm
That uniform suits the old fool

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by fuckyoumhen: 10:23pm
Flexherbal:
Prison uniform, when she has not been declared guilty by the court of law.
I TIRE O...
SHAME ON NIGERIA JUDICIARY SYSTEM!

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by Badboiz(m): 10:24pm
This country sef..
Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by Dablack1(m): 10:24pm
blame the ipob
Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by hotspec(m): 10:24pm
Truly, Nigeria is a very super-complex country, hard to understand..With d way people used to abuse this woman when she used to run her mouth like ....Now, they are pitying her for "paying for her crimes" (if any).

Btw: are they not d same people cursing her that one.day, she would be ...

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by Ptown(m): 10:24pm
There was a Country

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by jeromzy(m): 10:24pm
In my pastor's voice(David Ibiyiomie)there's no peace for the wicked.

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by Donjazzy12(m): 10:24pm
The prison uniform fit her die.

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by oloriLFC(f): 10:24pm
It still won't reset her brain. She talks too much

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by DollarAngel(m): 10:24pm
Okay

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by stancko(m): 10:24pm
It'll do her Loudmouth some good to know that freedom of speech in a country like Nigeria doesn't guarantee your freedom when jailed.

we live in a country where the rule of law is a scarce privilege.
Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by Benita27(f): 10:24pm
AntiWailer:
Pastor for that matter.
So what?, if it teaches her any lesson then it's a good move.

Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by sprado(m): 10:24pm
this is totally unacceptable.....where are the feminist in the house?
Re: Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform by edo3(m): 10:24pm
.

