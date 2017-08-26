₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:38pm On Aug 25
Las Vegas is bubbling with excitement ahead of Floyd Mayweather's cross-over fight against Conor McGregor.
T-Mobile Arena will play host and the stage is being set for combat sport's two biggest stars to go toe-to-toe.
The 20,000 capacity venue was a hive of activity as workers set about constructing a platform worthy of holding what is expected to be the most lucrative bout in history.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-4822526/Floyd-Mayweather-v-Conor-McGregor-T-Mobile-Arena-ready.html
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
4 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:39pm On Aug 25
The ring has been set up and seating is being arranged inside the arena in Sin City.
5 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:39pm On Aug 25
The blue and pink dots on this plan of the T-Mobile Arena show how many tickets are unsold.
On Wednesday there were still as many as 7,000 available for the action.
Even the cheapest $500 (£390) tickets are selling for as much as $1,300 (£1,015) on resale sites.
Premium ringside seats, which originally retailed at $10,000 (£7,800), are being offered by secondary agencies for as much as $107,000 (£83,477).
4 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by squash47(m): 5:39pm On Aug 25
Na war...fight of the Rich and rugged...,
.
.
.
e go even hot pass Buhari vs The Rats fight in Aso ROCK,whe Buhari conceded defeat ,
21 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:44pm On Aug 25
Thousands of Irish fans will be behind UFC champion McGregor as he takesto the boxing ring.
4 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 5:46pm On Aug 25
All these wife beaters no go see these guys challenge.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Jerryojozy(m): 5:47pm On Aug 25
The Money Team! Teach that albino guy that this is boxing not UFC.
Oboi! see body guards. Gate crashers beware. Thank God sey no be Lagos, ijebu and Benin people go enta sit down even slap Mayweather those body guards no go knw.
Genius J
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by roqrules04(m): 5:49pm On Aug 25
The money fight
McGregor is a mixed martial Artist, I just hope he won't
throw kicks at May Weather
3 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:51pm On Aug 25
A team of heavy set bodyguards follow Mayweather wherever he decides to go.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:56pm On Aug 25
The skysport crew that will cover the fight.
They have flown a 20-strong production crew to Vegas for Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor
They are working early to overcome the eight-hour time difference between the US and the UK
6 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by alexistaiwo: 5:58pm On Aug 25
Fixed match
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by donbrowser(m): 6:00pm On Aug 25
Explorers:Eyan Mayweather
Cc Baddoo
3 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:02pm On Aug 25
When Mayweather and Pacquiao clashed in Las Vegas, the bout generated £61.5m in ticket sales, £14.3m in sponsorship, £54.5m in bets and garnered a record 4.6m pay-per-view buys.
In total the fight was worth a staggering £485m.
Mayweather alone made a record £171m ($220m).
10 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:09pm On Aug 25
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will not be fighting for a major boxing title when they meet in the ring on Saturday, but that has not stopped the pair from creating their very own belt.
The specially made 'Money Belt', however, will be up for grabs.
Made of alligator skin from Italy, the belt boasts an alleged 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds, 1.5 kilograms of solid, 24-karat gold and was commissioned by World Boxing Organisation president Mauricio Sulaiman.
11 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Scholar212(m): 6:09pm On Aug 25
Let me buy this plot of land before it gets to promise land.
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Funjosh(m): 6:30pm On Aug 25
Rooting for McGregor
Ma Nigga
9 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by MOSTEC(m): 6:31pm On Aug 25
i just staked 5k on bet9ja...mayweather wins with a knock out ........
..........potential winning:#5,345,867
#suregame
#tmt
18 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Temilayhor(m): 6:36pm On Aug 25
Floyd...
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by KinzyeWriter(m): 6:39pm On Aug 25
Awon Eyan ti MayWeather
3 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by henryobinna(m): 6:41pm On Aug 25
alexistaiwo:fixed match seriously,
Money would win, cos of his reputation.
while Mc is a marketer He knows what he stands to gain getting into this fight alone
so result has been agreed on both sides, Mc is gonna become super rich after thw fight while nothing much would change about Money.
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Omotaday(m): 6:42pm On Aug 25
Explorers:please what time is it? Nigerian time.
3 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by krattoss(m): 7:23pm On Aug 25
When will they bring the fight to Nigeria
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by drunkcow(m): 7:44pm On Aug 25
One day i go kidnap explorers and that will be the end of nairaland.
(while in bathroom )
lemme go an buy popcorn first.
8 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by gurunlocker: 7:58pm On Aug 25
Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor
Saturday, August, 2017 at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, NV US.
Ticket: $107,750.00
Me Reacts: $107,750.00 just to watch a boxing match? Somebody better die in that ring. Even the match between David and Goliath was free.
We are talking around N40million just to watch a match.Somebody must die in DAT ring oo
#copied
31 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by smithsydny(m): 8:08pm On Aug 25
Explorers:u didn't add the crocodile skin.
1 Like
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by jmichlins(m): 8:10pm On Aug 25
Explorers:please am I going to see Jesus and Satan fight the Armageddon in that ring. Team Mayweather
2 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by crotonite(m): 8:14pm On Aug 25
Mayweather might loose this match.
1 Like
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:23pm On Aug 25
Funjosh:
Trust me, if this match isn't a fixed match, Connor go chop better punch wey go reset eim brain.
More so, kick boxing isn't allowed!
Too much money being thrown around
1 Like
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:25pm On Aug 25
smithsydny:
You thought its the crocodile that was killed in Bayelsa recently?
Ogbeni, nah alligator skin dem use
15 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by RRWraith(m): 8:36pm On Aug 25
Am off to bet9ja, i must make my own money on this fight
5 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by tjmc(m): 11:22pm On Aug 25
MOSTEC:Pls which option did u stake
I want to stake direct winning for both parties
Just like soccer 1or 2
Please enlighten me with the stepa
5 Likes
|Re: McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) by Miracle4Sure: 11:37pm On Aug 25
#teamchampion
