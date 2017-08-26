Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / McGregor Vs Mayweather, T-Mobile Arena, The 20,000 Capacity Venue(Photos) (10905 Views)

T-Mobile Arena will play host and the stage is being set for combat sport's two biggest stars to go toe-to-toe.







The 20,000 capacity venue was a hive of activity as workers set about constructing a platform worthy of holding what is expected to be the most lucrative bout in history.











The ring has been set up and seating is being arranged inside the arena in Sin City. 5 Likes

The blue and pink dots on this plan of the T-Mobile Arena show how many tickets are unsold.





On Wednesday there were still as many as 7,000 available for the action.







Even the cheapest $500 (£390) tickets are selling for as much as $1,300 (£1,015) on resale sites.





Premium ringside seats, which originally retailed at $10,000 (£7,800), are being offered by secondary agencies for as much as $107,000 (£83,477). 4 Likes

Na war...fight of the Rich and rugged...,

e go even hot pass Buhari vs The Rats fight in Aso ROCK,whe Buhari conceded defeat , 21 Likes

Thousands of Irish fans will be behind UFC champion McGregor as he takesto the boxing ring. 4 Likes

All these wife beaters no go see these guys challenge. 19 Likes 1 Share

The Money Team! Teach that albino guy that this is boxing not UFC.

Oboi! see body guards. Gate crashers beware. Thank God sey no be Lagos, ijebu and Benin people go enta sit down even slap Mayweather those body guards no go knw.







Genius J 4 Likes 1 Share





McGregor is a mixed martial Artist, I just hope he won't

A team of heavy set bodyguards follow Mayweather wherever he decides to go. 14 Likes 1 Share

The skysport crew that will cover the fight.





They have flown a 20-strong production crew to Vegas for Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor





They are working early to overcome the eight-hour time difference between the US and the UK 6 Likes

Fixed match 6 Likes 1 Share

Explorers:

Thousands of Irish fans will be behind UFC champion McGregor as he takesto the boxing ring. Eyan Mayweather

When Mayweather and Pacquiao clashed in Las Vegas, the bout generated £61.5m in ticket sales, £14.3m in sponsorship, £54.5m in bets and garnered a record 4.6m pay-per-view buys.





In total the fight was worth a staggering £485m.





Mayweather alone made a record £171m ($220m). 10 Likes

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will not be fighting for a major boxing title when they meet in the ring on Saturday, but that has not stopped the pair from creating their very own belt.







The specially made 'Money Belt', however, will be up for grabs.







Made of alligator skin from Italy, the belt boasts an alleged 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds, 1.5 kilograms of solid, 24-karat gold and was commissioned by World Boxing Organisation president Mauricio Sulaiman. 11 Likes

Let me buy this plot of land before it gets to promise land.











Ma Nigga Rooting for McGregorMa Nigga 9 Likes

i just staked 5k on bet9ja...mayweather wins with a knock out ........











..........potential winning:#5,345,867











#suregame







#tmt 18 Likes

Floyd...

Awon Eyan ti MayWeather 3 Likes

alexistaiwo:

Fixed match fixed match seriously,

Money would win, cos of his reputation.

while Mc is a marketer He knows what he stands to gain getting into this fight alone



Explorers:

please what time is it? Nigerian time.

When will they bring the fight to Nigeria

One day i go kidnap explorers and that will be the end of nairaland.

(while in bathroom )

lemme go an buy popcorn first. 8 Likes

Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor

Saturday, August, 2017 at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, NV US.

Ticket: $107,750.00

Me Reacts: $107,750.00 just to watch a boxing match? Somebody better die in that ring. Even the match between David and Goliath was free.

We are talking around N40million just to watch a match.Somebody must die in DAT ring oo



#copied 31 Likes

Explorers:

Explorers:

please am I going to see Jesus and Satan fight the Armageddon in that ring. Team Mayweather please am I going to see Jesus and Satan fight the Armageddon in that ring. Team Mayweather 2 Likes

Mayweather might loose this match. 1 Like

Funjosh:

Rooting for McGregor





Ma Nigga

Trust me, if this match isn't a fixed match, Connor go chop better punch wey go reset eim brain.



More so, kick boxing isn't allowed!



Too much money being thrown around Trust me, if this match isn't a fixed match, Connor go chop better punch wey go reset eim brain.More so, kick boxing isn't allowed!Too much money being thrown around 1 Like

smithsydny:

u didn't add the crocodile skin.

You thought its the crocodile that was killed in Bayelsa recently?



Ogbeni, nah alligator skin dem use You thought its the crocodile that was killed in Bayelsa recently?Ogbeni, nah alligator skin dem use 15 Likes

Am off to bet9ja, i must make my own money on this fight 5 Likes

MOSTEC:

i just staked 5k on bet9ja...mayweather wins with a knock out ........











..........potential winning:#5,345,867













#suregame









#tmt Pls which option did u stake

I want to stake direct winning for both parties

Just like soccer 1or 2

Please enlighten me with the stepa Pls which option did u stakeI want to stake direct winning for both partiesJust like soccer 1or 2Please enlighten me with the stepa 5 Likes