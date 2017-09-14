Arsenal will play for the first time in Europa cup against Cologne.

The Europa League is here. That is, unfortunately, a depressing sentence to write.

Arsenal , for the duration of Arsene Wenger’s tenure, have never played in the lesser European competition. But on Thursday, FC Koln are welcomed to the Emirates for the Gunners’ first foray into a tournament that, after rule changes, could lead to a Champions League position next season. Given its lesser standing, the Europa League offers Wenger the chance to provide some game time to those who rarely feature in the Premier League.



The last time the Gunners played in this competition it was called the Uefa Cup and they were beaten by Galatasaray on penalties in the final.

Football Whispers look at what team Arsenal should play against the Bundesliga side and whether Arsene Wenger should go with youth, or play his first-choice side.

Just like Manchester United showed last season, the Europa League can provide teams with a gateway back into the Champions League.

It’s always been seen as the poorer little brother of Europe’s elite competition, but when teams like Arsenal can’t guarantee they can finish in the top four, it requires respect and can’t just be dismissed.

In the early stages, there is scope to find the balance between youth and experience.

Arsenal were handed a favourable draw, with fixtures against BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade also to come.



They still have a strong squad, and with some seasoned heads, mixed with some of their promising young players, the Gunners could still go far in the competition.

Here is how Arsenal should line up for Thursday’s fixture at the Emirates.

With Petr Cech in goal, and Shkodran Mustafi in front, you have the start of a strong spine.

With Laurent Koscielny suspended, Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal are the best options on either side.

In midfield, this would be the perfect chance to hand Jack Wilshere some minutes.

He hasn’t played for the Gunners in 13 months and is now fit after recovering from a broken leg.

On the right, Wenger would have the chance to reward Reiss Nelson for his superb displays for the Under-23 side.