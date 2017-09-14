₦airaland Forum

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Omooba77: 10:33pm On Sep 14
mukina2:
GGOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

Ose mammiiii!!
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by OGHENE316: 10:35pm On Sep 14
Charles4075:
You dey mind that mumu Niles. Maybe na iwobi dey teach am those nonsense.

That jojic na still mumu. Ball wa him suppose hang like Harry Kane, he just play anyhow shot give ospina.
Lolzz
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by borngeologist(m): 10:36pm On Sep 14
Na until arsenal score one more before i know say...they fit win this game
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by uglyafonja: 10:36pm On Sep 14
my weekend will be superb....
Going to collect my 56k tomorrow morning

3 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Phi001(m): 10:36pm On Sep 14
See as all them Arsenal haters have kept chut... grin grin

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by kenonze(f): 10:37pm On Sep 14
kafiz1:
grin
sb yansh dey triqa me,#kenonze......y nah

It's been long I checked in @NL.
Sorry if my booty is.... U
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 10:37pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:
my weekend will be superb....

Going to collect my 56k tomorrow morning
baba,roja your boy nah
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by babadoktour: 10:37pm On Sep 14
Werey ni awon assnal yi sha instead of 60mins
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Charles4075(m): 10:38pm On Sep 14
Ospinaaaaaa oooo, still let one enter na. This Cologne na stupid team self. The coach na big fool.
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by uglyafonja: 10:39pm On Sep 14
babyfaceafrica:
baba,roja your boy nah
Send me your account no.
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by habbyy03: 10:41pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:

Send me your account no.
me too bro just 2k....
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by fighal(m): 10:41pm On Sep 14
Charles4075:
Ospinaaaaaa oooo, still let one enter na. This Cologne na stupid team self. The coach na big fool.
No allow the gods give you better hot slap this night ooo... Wait make my ticket enter finish o.. Cologne fit score the remaining goal for their home..
Respect yourself

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Supersuave2(m): 10:41pm On Sep 14
mukina2:
GGOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
are you high? is that why there are two assnal threads on FP undecided

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by xynerise(m): 10:42pm On Sep 14
[quote author=mukina2 post=60467588]

touch wood

i dont trust you

nothingt must happen to him oh angry[/quote

grin.
Buhahaha... He is going to get injured against Chelsea grin]
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Sniper4real(m): 10:42pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:
my weekend will be superb....

Going to collect my 56k tomorrow mlorning

No forget to pay your tithe here o

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by xynerise(m): 10:42pm On Sep 14
mukina2:


touch wood

i dont trust you

nothingt must happen to him oh angry


grin.
Buhahaha... He is going to get injured against Chelsea grin
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by NLProblemChild(m): 10:42pm On Sep 14
Fixed match

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Imagine1(m): 10:43pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:


Send me your account no.
Baba make i queue also,, any amount
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Sniper4real(m): 10:43pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:
my weekend will be superb....

Going to collect my 56k tomorrow morning

No forget to pay your tithe here
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Omooba77: 10:43pm On Sep 14
Make Walcot comot for Riess Nelson jare
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:43pm On Sep 14
Bellerin scores

ARS 3-1 KOL
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 10:44pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:


Send me your account no.
3029314480 first bank.thanks

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Charles4075(m): 10:44pm On Sep 14
Make dem break that wilshere leg jooor. Him wan come dey form iniesta abi
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by WINNERMENTALITY: 10:45pm On Sep 14
Arsenal used this people for gambling o... Imagine o

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by patoski39(m): 10:45pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:
my weekend will be superb....
Going to collect my 56k tomorrow morning
guy I dae ur back
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by smat101(m): 10:45pm On Sep 14
3:1... embarassed tongue
Op change sm

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by borngeologist(m): 10:45pm On Sep 14
Goalllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Jasi7(m): 10:46pm On Sep 14
3-1
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Rocksteady1(m): 10:46pm On Sep 14
Goooooooooaaaaaaaaaallllllllll

Bellerin........
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by mukina2: 10:46pm On Sep 14
Where dem dey grin

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Omooba77: 10:46pm On Sep 14
Hector ti so di meta 3-1!
Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by fredoooooo: 10:47pm On Sep 14
mukina2:


be like holiday dey hungry you, aieromon and fredoooooo angry

This year is a special holiday grin

