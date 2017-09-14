₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,109 members, 3,791,039 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 12:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 (16984 Views)
Manchester United Vs Saint Etienne : Europa League (3 - 0) On 16th February / Liverpool Vs Villarreal : Europa League (3 - 0) On 5th May 2016 / Manchester United Vs FC Midtjylland: Europa League (5 - 1) On 25th Feb 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Omooba77: 10:33pm On Sep 14
mukina2:
Ose mammiiii!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by OGHENE316: 10:35pm On Sep 14
Charles4075:Lolzz
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by borngeologist(m): 10:36pm On Sep 14
Na until arsenal score one more before i know say...they fit win this game
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by uglyafonja: 10:36pm On Sep 14
my weekend will be superb....
Going to collect my 56k tomorrow morning
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Phi001(m): 10:36pm On Sep 14
See as all them Arsenal haters have kept chut...
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by kenonze(f): 10:37pm On Sep 14
kafiz1:
It's been long I checked in @NL.
Sorry if my booty is.... U
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 10:37pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:baba,roja your boy nah
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by babadoktour: 10:37pm On Sep 14
Werey ni awon assnal yi sha instead of 60mins
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Charles4075(m): 10:38pm On Sep 14
Ospinaaaaaa oooo, still let one enter na. This Cologne na stupid team self. The coach na big fool.
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by uglyafonja: 10:39pm On Sep 14
babyfaceafrica:Send me your account no.
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by habbyy03: 10:41pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:me too bro just 2k....
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by fighal(m): 10:41pm On Sep 14
Charles4075:No allow the gods give you better hot slap this night ooo... Wait make my ticket enter finish o.. Cologne fit score the remaining goal for their home..
Respect yourself
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Supersuave2(m): 10:41pm On Sep 14
mukina2:are you high? is that why there are two assnal threads on FP
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by xynerise(m): 10:42pm On Sep 14
[quote author=mukina2 post=60467588]
touch wood
i dont trust you
nothingt must happen to him oh [/quote
.
Buhahaha... He is going to get injured against Chelsea ]
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Sniper4real(m): 10:42pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:
No forget to pay your tithe here o
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by xynerise(m): 10:42pm On Sep 14
mukina2:
.
Buhahaha... He is going to get injured against Chelsea
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by NLProblemChild(m): 10:42pm On Sep 14
Fixed match
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Imagine1(m): 10:43pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:Baba make i queue also,, any amount
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Sniper4real(m): 10:43pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:
No forget to pay your tithe here
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Omooba77: 10:43pm On Sep 14
Make Walcot comot for Riess Nelson jare
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:43pm On Sep 14
Bellerin scores
ARS 3-1 KOL
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 10:44pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:3029314480 first bank.thanks
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Charles4075(m): 10:44pm On Sep 14
Make dem break that wilshere leg jooor. Him wan come dey form iniesta abi
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by WINNERMENTALITY: 10:45pm On Sep 14
Arsenal used this people for gambling o... Imagine o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by patoski39(m): 10:45pm On Sep 14
uglyafonja:guy I dae ur back
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by smat101(m): 10:45pm On Sep 14
3:1...
Op change sm
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by borngeologist(m): 10:45pm On Sep 14
Goalllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Jasi7(m): 10:46pm On Sep 14
3-1
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Rocksteady1(m): 10:46pm On Sep 14
Goooooooooaaaaaaaaaallllllllll
Bellerin........
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by mukina2: 10:46pm On Sep 14
Where dem dey
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by Omooba77: 10:46pm On Sep 14
Hector ti so di meta 3-1!
|Re: Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 by fredoooooo: 10:47pm On Sep 14
mukina2:
This year is a special holiday
(0) (1) (2) ... (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (Reply)
Barcelona Vs Atlético Madrid (1 - 1) On 21st September 2016 / England Vs Russia : Euro 2016 (1 - 1) On 11th June 2016 / Arsenal Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 1) On 6th November 2016
Viewing this topic: kaliboi94(m), conquerorb, Lessy17, Kanmo256, Eluwilussit(m), powacon, Elbreezy(m), peeps4u, Equiano, Galileogalileo(m), geegee08, senatordave1, yungmayor02(m), Rufex07(m) and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9