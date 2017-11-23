₦airaland Forum

FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Omooba77: 6:12am On Nov 03
Arsenal need a point atleast since they refuse to beat Red Star Belgrade.
Arsenal’s passage to the Europa League knockout rounds are already secured but there is still the small matter of top spot in Group H.
A win in Cologne, where tensions will hopefully not be raised by memories of the chaotic scenes at the Emirates in September, will be enough to do exactly that after a largely serene passage through their first four games, with a 0-0 home draw against Red Star Belgrade the only blemish on a fine run.
The Europa League has had its advantages for Arsene Wenger, who has been able to rotate his squad and blood several highly-rated youngsters. That will almost certainly continue to be the case in the final two games of the group stage.
Though Theo Walcott will have to prove he is over a bout of illness before he is restored to the side expect Arsenal to name much the same team that has brought them such success in Europe so far.

Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by xavier0327(f): 4:25pm
Cologne ko, aboki perfume ni! Up gunners joor
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by lilfreezy: 4:25pm
xavier0327:
No be only cologne!
Na deodorant grin
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by asawanathegreat(m): 4:25pm
Arsenal all d way tonight

Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by coolcharm(m): 4:25pm
COYG!

3-0 to The Arsenal.

Give Eddie Nketiah some play time please... man's Hot.
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by merit455(m): 4:26pm
Sure win........Up Gunner's

Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by merit455(m): 4:26pm
xavier0327:
No be only cologne!
what's this one saying
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by ChappyChase(m): 4:27pm
asawanathegreat:
Arsenal all d way tonight
Na so una talk till Man U set my ticket on fire!
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by TANTUMERGO007: 4:27pm
If Arsenal win 5-0 I go send my new girlfriend #5,000 and I will post the receipt online here.


God bless Arsenal

Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Spaxon(f): 4:28pm
BTW

I case you need OKOLOCHA to make a statue for you .. Kinky apply online here

Submit ur
Height
Weight
Best outfit
To www.imo_stategov.statue.apply/php?.com

Best regards

SA to the Governor on statue projects.....
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Tracypacy: 4:28pm
my team
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by free2ryhme: 4:28pm
So as e reach frontage make wetin come happen
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Abdul3391: 4:29pm
arsenal abeg no cut our ticket today
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by lastempero: 4:30pm
ChappyChase:

Na so una talk till Man U set my ticket on fire!

They broke my heart

Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by dadoctore(m): 4:30pm
Dem must to collect grin
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by DaddyKross: 4:33pm
#COYG
#YAgunnersYa
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by missbestie: 4:33pm
Gunners for life
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Gizer: 4:34pm

Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Financialfree: 4:38pm
U try sha




Spaxon:
BTW

I case you need OKOLOCHA to make a statue for you .. Kinky apply online here

Submit ur
Height
Weight
Best outfit
To www.imo_stategov.statue.apply/php?.com

Best regards

SA to the Governor on statue projects.....
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by edgeP(m): 4:38pm
this one nah 2&0ver1.5

Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by obembet(m): 4:41pm
Chelsea 10 point Qualified.. Barcelona 11 point Qualified.. Manchester United 12 point Unqualified... Can u see grace?
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by LesbianBoy(m): 4:41pm
Cologne 3 - 0 Arsenal
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by ernietime(m): 4:42pm
COYG........ Red blood
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by miqos02(m): 4:43pm
no shaking for wenger

Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by collinometricx: 4:44pm
COYG
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by hotwax: 4:44pm
Enjoy now Arsenal.

Napoli, Athlentico Madrid, Basel, Celtic, Monaco and many more are coming to Europa league, LOL...you go hear weeen
Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Tekzyflex(m): 4:46pm
A first half win for Arsenal will be a win for me....400k at stake angry

