₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,457 members, 3,929,721 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 04:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm (742 Views)
Burnley Vs Arsenal Nov 26 4pm / Arsenal Vs FC Cologne: Europa League (3 - 1) On 14th September 2017 / Fenerbahce Vs Manchester United :Europa League (2 - 1) On 3rd Nov 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Omooba77: 6:12am On Nov 03
Arsenal need a point atleast since they refuse to beat Red Star Belgrade.
Arsenal’s passage to the Europa League knockout rounds are already secured but there is still the small matter of top spot in Group H.
A win in Cologne, where tensions will hopefully not be raised by memories of the chaotic scenes at the Emirates in September, will be enough to do exactly that after a largely serene passage through their first four games, with a 0-0 home draw against Red Star Belgrade the only blemish on a fine run.
The Europa League has had its advantages for Arsene Wenger, who has been able to rotate his squad and blood several highly-rated youngsters. That will almost certainly continue to be the case in the final two games of the group stage.
Though Theo Walcott will have to prove he is over a bout of illness before he is restored to the side expect Arsenal to name much the same team that has brought them such success in Europe so far.
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by xavier0327(f): 4:25pm
Cologne ko, aboki perfume ni! Up gunners joor
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by lilfreezy: 4:25pm
xavier0327:Na deodorant
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by asawanathegreat(m): 4:25pm
Arsenal all d way tonight
1 Like
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by coolcharm(m): 4:25pm
COYG!
3-0 to The Arsenal.
Give Eddie Nketiah some play time please... man's Hot.
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by merit455(m): 4:26pm
Sure win........Up Gunner's
1 Like
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by merit455(m): 4:26pm
xavier0327:what's this one saying
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by ChappyChase(m): 4:27pm
asawanathegreat:Na so una talk till Man U set my ticket on fire!
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by TANTUMERGO007: 4:27pm
If Arsenal win 5-0 I go send my new girlfriend #5,000 and I will post the receipt online here.
God bless Arsenal
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Spaxon(f): 4:28pm
BTW
I case you need OKOLOCHA to make a statue for you .. Kinky apply online here
Submit ur
Height
Weight
Best outfit
To www.imo_stategov.statue.apply/php?.com
Best regards
SA to the Governor on statue projects.....
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Tracypacy: 4:28pm
my team
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by free2ryhme: 4:28pm
Omooba77:
So as e reach frontage make wetin come happen
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Abdul3391: 4:29pm
arsenal abeg no cut our ticket today
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by lastempero: 4:30pm
ChappyChase:
They broke my heart
1 Like
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by dadoctore(m): 4:30pm
Dem must to collect
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by DaddyKross: 4:33pm
#COYG
#YAgunnersYa
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by missbestie: 4:33pm
Gunners for life
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Gizer: 4:34pm
�
1 Like
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Financialfree: 4:38pm
U try sha
Spaxon:
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by edgeP(m): 4:38pm
this one nah 2&0ver1.5
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by obembet(m): 4:41pm
Chelsea 10 point Qualified.. Barcelona 11 point Qualified.. Manchester United 12 point Unqualified... Can u see grace?
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by LesbianBoy(m): 4:41pm
Cologne 3 - 0 Arsenal
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by ernietime(m): 4:42pm
COYG........ Red blood
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by miqos02(m): 4:43pm
no shaking for wenger
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by collinometricx: 4:44pm
COYG
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by hotwax: 4:44pm
Enjoy now Arsenal.
Napoli, Athlentico Madrid, Basel, Celtic, Monaco and many more are coming to Europa league, LOL...you go hear weeen
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by AcquireCofOLand(m): 4:45pm
ON AND REAL ESTATE/PROPERTY INVESTMENT
IN IBEJU-LEKKI/AJAH & MAGBORO
DEPOSIT #100K AND GET TURKEY, BAG OF RICE AND COOKING
OIL
buy 1plot from villa garden city
Behind MFM prayer City Magboro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YklgX6yrWIc
Price: #650 per plot
Title: Registered survey
Size: 600sqm
Status: 100% dry
Instant Allocation/Buy and Build
FLEXIBLE PAYMENT PLAN UP TO 6 MONTHS
3 Months plan: #230k × 3 months = #690k
6 months plan: #120k × 6 months = #720K
Deposit #100K and spread the balance for 3 to 6 months
Contact me on
08034113771 (or WhatsApp +2348027390046)
Let's discuss your options
|Re: FC Cologne Vs Arsenal : Europa League Today At 7pm by Tekzyflex(m): 4:46pm
A first half win for Arsenal will be a win for me....400k at stake
(0) (Reply)
Suaraz Thanks Dalglish For Support ...... Considers Leaving Liverpool For La Lig / EPL : Liverpool. Vs Chelsea On Nov 25 At 6:30 Pm / Football Discussion Whatsapp Group
Viewing this topic: Universities, donkarly(m), arantess(m), Enibalo, miqos02(m), Yildiz, Godwin616, majomayo(m), wahzupguy(m), citee(m), LEXYCOM, Financialfree, Tekzyflex(m), andymofia(m), alvinjoe(m), Domif, glaber, coolcharm(m), Geogeo1, Henry1006(m), Tunde25(m), JUBILEE2000, boreholeexpert(m), webmaster3, luxfiat007(m) and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19