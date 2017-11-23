Arsenal need a point atleast since they refuse to beat Red Star Belgrade.

Arsenal’s passage to the Europa League knockout rounds are already secured but there is still the small matter of top spot in Group H.

A win in Cologne, where tensions will hopefully not be raised by memories of the chaotic scenes at the Emirates in September, will be enough to do exactly that after a largely serene passage through their first four games, with a 0-0 home draw against Red Star Belgrade the only blemish on a fine run.

The Europa League has had its advantages for Arsene Wenger, who has been able to rotate his squad and blood several highly-rated youngsters. That will almost certainly continue to be the case in the final two games of the group stage.

Though Theo Walcott will have to prove he is over a bout of illness before he is restored to the side expect Arsenal to name much the same team that has brought them such success in Europe so far.