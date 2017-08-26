₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,901 members, 3,749,311 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 11:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose (12627 Views)
Photo Of Governors Fayose & Obaseki Laughing Hard Today In Edo / Why Buhari Didn’t Attend South-East Summit In Enugu - The Sun Reveals / Fulani Crisis: Buhari Meeting With Governors, See Who Is Absent (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Factfinder1(f): 9:56pm On Aug 25
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, says he was absent at the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari held with state governors because he had other pre-scheduled activities to attend to.
Fayose who disclosed this via his Twitter handle, described the meeting as “impromptu”.
Buhari on Friday met with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after which he hosted state governors at the presidential villa.
Reacting to insinuations that he avoided the meeting, Fayose wrote on Twitter: “For those insinuating that I shunned d President’s meeting with govs, I didn’t.I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today.”
“Guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of d meeting with the President.
“There was no how I could have abandoned the people here in Ado Ekiti for the impromptu meeting with the president.”
Read more: http://ogashub.com.ng/didnt-attend-buharis-meeting-governorsfayose/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Darammliveth(m): 10:02pm On Aug 25
Jagaban ti gbogbo yoruba land... This man bravery is second to none
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Davash222(m): 10:04pm On Aug 25
Not only ”impromptu" and "un-called for"
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Samirana360(m): 10:04pm On Aug 25
i support u....d meeting no get meaning......oya army com and beat me...am in my house
46 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Gaiusjacob: 10:07pm On Aug 25
Fayose the spiritual Biafran (the nightmare of Arewa and some Afonja youths)
31 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by swiz123(m): 10:08pm On Aug 25
Don't ever go met buhari oo... Rat poison go fain way
enter ur drink o
1 Like
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by FrancisDiote(m): 10:14pm On Aug 25
They will wait for him. When he finish and come down, they will catch him and say he has eat money and they will lock him up...
Aye ooooh!
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by UndisputedBosom: 10:20pm On Aug 25
Fearless Hyena
5 Likes
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:52pm On Aug 25
The second fearless Yoruba man After ABAMIEDA RIP
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Hadone(m): 10:58pm On Aug 25
I smells fear from Fayose side.
Fayose fear Buhari
Buhari fear Rats
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Sam0(m): 11:24pm On Aug 25
Your can never attend.the lion And fox can never be friend. You r an asshole fayose. Rant now that the lion is around. When cat no dey house who get house? And when cat come bio?.........
6 Likes
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by meelerh(f): 11:47pm On Aug 25
More like fayose is scared of having eye contact with the people's general
4 Likes
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by t12tosin: 11:49pm On Aug 25
Okeeeeey
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by MalcoImX: 11:54pm On Aug 25
Bro, why you dey compare Abami Eda with this one wey dey fear EFCC.
3 Likes
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Chascop: 12:01am
if he had attended a fruitless meeting that yielded to no empowering result , what would have been his benefit, definitely nothing.
Fayose, the man of the people.
fearless.
12 Likes
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Chascop: 12:03am
Samirana360:
even a faceless forum is still not secured.
If slap land on top your head now from nowhere....
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Chascop: 12:04am
meelerh:
Please who are the people, let's know if it's a typographical error
5 Likes
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Chascop: 12:05am
Sam0:
Lion that runs away from being attacked by rats, is that one a lion?
abeg ds ur proverb no follow for wetin der sup nw
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by meelerh(f): 12:12am
Chascop:
Every peace loving Nigerian
1 Like
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by nuti(m): 12:19am
Fayose... go an die
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by MalcoImX: 12:25am
Chascop:1 is here.
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Evablizin(f): 3:06am
nuti:
But he refuse to die like..........
4 Likes
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by kaffy4tope(m): 3:52am
And your deputy could not represent you too?
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by kaffy4tope(m): 3:55am
Evablizin:
Boy/Girl, what are u doing there?? You should be in the kitchen helping mom c'mon!
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Evablizin(f): 6:13am
kaffy4tope:
No way not only in the kitchen i'm goin to the other rooms,first lady should also do the same to find out whether Rats Invaded the rooms also,very important.
3 Likes
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by tinsel: 6:18am
Darammliveth:There is no bravely here, but foolishness.
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by ojmetrix(m): 6:31am
canard ness
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by ojmetrix(m): 6:31am
caward
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Cinkq: 6:33am
People just creating unnecessary controversy. Gov fayose didn't attend and he wasn't missed. What value could he have added to the meeting?
5 Likes
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by kaffy4tope(m): 6:55am
Evablizin:
Check and confirmed there is no rat in oza room... only cassavas.
Oya come and meet me in the oza room make big cassavas fall on u
1 Like
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Ibifizzleboy(m): 7:05am
it is called priority
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Meeting With Governors - Fayose by Darammliveth(m): 7:39am
[quote author=tinsel post=59832862]
There is no bravely here, but foolishness.
Hian! foolishness in what way ooh? Or don't you read what he said..... Stop hating this man
Gunmen Kill Four Anambra-bound Policemen / Nigeria The Most Corrupt Nation In Africa? / UPN Picks Woman As Presidential Candidate
Viewing this topic: dre44k(m), DominusBen(m), mazinaija, Fweshspice(m), seunlayi(m), yauduman(m), veron007, lordjay, Pjelafe(m), Guwon, tripoli007(m), integrity15(m), Onyiridike(f), babasoji, oluwalolese, nemelu123(m), best4momoh(m), Akume93(m), Myeyeoo, instinctg(m), cogbuagu, abudujanah, Millionjeff, kennymiriam, starpryde, lindashealthwat(f), press005, Adaezechalene(f), Odicious, tottinova, kaykay1980, AYANFEGOLD, odi1278(m), nkowaputa(m), Russellval(m), hotopzy, Kennyslimsteve(m), Keneeby(m), shegssosplendid(m), Kurupt01(m), Hollicom(m), youngies(m), HonabFaj(m), kaybee3(m), jagabanjbl(m), bomsilaga(m), Riodebla, bootstrap(m), pachukwu16, FUNCY22(f), Ranoscky(m), SAtoSaiBABA, genearts(m), sigiyaya(m), gdon1010(m), kaylight12(m), osamaBUSH(m), prest(m), holycup(m) and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16