Fayose who disclosed this via his Twitter handle, described the meeting as “impromptu”.



Buhari on Friday met with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after which he hosted state governors at the presidential villa.



Reacting to insinuations that he avoided the meeting, Fayose wrote on Twitter: “For those insinuating that I shunned d President’s meeting with govs, I didn’t.I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today.”



“Guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of d meeting with the President.



“There was no how I could have abandoned the people here in Ado Ekiti for the impromptu meeting with the president.”



Jagaban ti gbogbo yoruba land... This man bravery is second to none 44 Likes 3 Shares

Not only ”impromptu" and "un-called for" 21 Likes 1 Share

i support u....d meeting no get meaning......oya army com and beat me...am in my house 46 Likes 6 Shares

Fayose the spiritual Biafran (the nightmare of Arewa and some Afonja youths) 31 Likes 5 Shares

Don't ever go met buhari oo... Rat poison go fain way

enter ur drink o 1 Like

They will wait for him. When he finish and come down, they will catch him and say he has eat money and they will lock him up...

Aye ooooh!

Fearless Hyena 5 Likes

The second fearless Yoruba man After ABAMIEDA RIP 26 Likes 2 Shares



Fayose fear Buhari

Buhari fear Rats I smells fear from Fayose side.Fayose fear BuhariBuhari fear Rats

Your can never attend.the lion And fox can never be friend. You r an asshole fayose. Rant now that the lion is around. When cat no dey house who get house? And when cat come bio?......... 6 Likes

More like fayose is scared of having eye contact with the people's general 4 Likes

Okeeeeey

Bro, why you dey compare Abami Eda with this one wey dey fear EFCC. 3 Likes

if he had attended a fruitless meeting that yielded to no empowering result , what would have been his benefit, definitely nothing.





Fayose, the man of the people.



fearless. 12 Likes

Samirana360:

i support u....d meeting no get meaning......oya army com and beat me...am in my house



even a faceless forum is still not secured.



If slap land on top your head now from nowhere.... even a faceless forum is still not secured.If slap land on top your head now from nowhere....

meelerh:

More like fayose is scared of having eye contact with the people's general

Please who are the people, let's know if it's a typographical error Please who are the people, let's know if it's a typographical error 5 Likes

Sam0:

Your can never attend.the lion And fox can never be friend. You r an asshole fayose. Rant now that the lion is around. When cat no dey house who get house? And when cat come bio?.........



Lion that runs away from being attacked by rats, is that one a lion?



abeg ds ur proverb no follow for wetin der sup nw Lion that runs away from being attacked by rats, is that one a lion?abeg ds ur proverb no follow for wetin der sup nw 20 Likes 2 Shares

Chascop:





Please who are the people, let's know if it's a typographical error

Every peace loving Nigerian Every peace loving Nigerian 1 Like

Fayose... go an die

Chascop:





Please who are the people, let's know if it's a typographical error 1 is here. 1 is here.

nuti:

Fayose... go an die

But he refuse to die like.......... But he refuse to die like.......... 4 Likes

And your deputy could not represent you too?

Evablizin:





But he refuse to die like..........



Boy/Girl, what are u doing there?? You should be in the kitchen helping mom c'mon! Boy/Girl, what are u doing there?? You should be in the kitchen helping mom c'mon!

kaffy4tope:







Boy/Girl, what are u doing there?? You should be in the kitchen helping mom c'mon!



No way not only in the kitchen i'm goin to the other rooms,first lady should also do the same to find out whether Rats Invaded the rooms also,very important. No way not only in the kitchen i'm goin to the other rooms,first lady should also do the same to find out whether Rats Invaded the rooms also,very important. 3 Likes

Darammliveth:

Jagaban ti gbogbo yoruba land... This man bravery is second to none There is no bravely here, but foolishness. There is no bravely here, but foolishness.

canard ness

caward

People just creating unnecessary controversy. Gov fayose didn't attend and he wasn't missed. What value could he have added to the meeting? 5 Likes

Evablizin:





No way not only in the kitchen i'm goin to the other rooms,first lady should also do the same to find out whether Rats Invaded rooms also,very important.



Check and confirmed there is no rat in oza room... only cassavas.







Oya come and meet me in the oza room make big cassavas fall on u Check and confirmed there is no rat in oza room... only cassavas.Oya come and meet me in the oza room make big cassavas fall on u 1 Like

it is called priority 1 Like 1 Share