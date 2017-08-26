₦airaland Forum

Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by dre11(m): 7:30am
FROM ADE ALADE, ABUJA


The long medical vacation in the United Kingdom by President Muhammadu Buhari may have pushed to the back seat the controversy generated by the graft allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, but with the return of the ‘Lion King’ last weekend, the storm appears gathering again.

The storm, which has so far swept Lawal and Oke off their powerful seats in government may bring down more principal officials of the Buhari administration going by alleged revelations in Lawal’s statements of defence before a presidential probe panel set up by President Buhari and headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The committee which had the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, as members was initially billed to submit its report to Buhari on May 8 but could not do so because the President left the country on May 7 for medical follow-up in London.

Speaking to State House correspondents after submitting the report on Wednesday, Osinbajo said he would not divulge the details of the report.

He said the ball was now in the President’s court to study the report and take decisions based on the recommendations.

When asked whether he would disclose a brief of what is contained in the report, Osinbajo said, “Of course not. This is a report, which contains recommendations to the President. It is a fact-finding committee as you know and what our terms of reference were was to find out based on the fact available to us and based on the interviews of witnesses of what transpired in those cases, one involving the SGF and the other the DG of NIA.”

A highly placed security source with insight into the details of the report however told Saturday Sun that “the recommendations by the Osinbajo panel may not be as damning as the statement of the suspended SGF himself because he had to open up that other principal officials of the administration (Names withheld) also benefitted from the IDP rehabilitation contracts.”

Saturday Sun gathered that “it is not unlikely that the President will refer the Committee report to one of the anti-graft agencies whose head has been called to return home immediately from a trip to Vienna, he should arrive this weekend. It then means that more senior officials within and outside the presidency who benefitted directly or through proxy, may eventually lose their jobs for conflict of interest and may eventually face prosecution if the evidence against them is strong enough.”

The decision of President Buhari to keep his line of action close to his chest has also been generating panic and tension among the concerned officials.

“Some of them believe they are too close to the President to be sacrificed but they are apprehensive because the President is not talking to them about it and as such they can’t read his mind or predict his next line of action.

Though they are putting indirect pressure on the President, creating an impression that the probe was designed to persecute his inner caucus but I doubt if the President will give them any soft landing”, the source told Saturday Sun in Abuja on Friday.

The President had on April 19 suspended Lawal and Oke and constituted a three-man committee led by Osinbajo to investigate them.

The panel investigated allegations of violations of law and due process made against Lawal in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East while it probed Oke on the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, for which NIA is laying claim. A company founded by Lawal was said to have benefitted in the contracts bazaar.

The Senate had first made accusations of corruption against Lawal in December last year, after its committee on the humanitarian crisis in the Northeast indicted him and then asked that he should be suspended and prosecuted. But in January, the president rejected the Senate’s indictment, saying he was not given fair hearing; before suspending him, alongside Oke, four months later.


http://sunnewsonline.com/osinbajo-panel-report-witnesses-open-can-of-worms/


Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by lecturerdabo(m): 7:44am
Lawal knows why he asked the question "who is the presidency "?

He is in the know of those whose hands are soiled and NO ONE WILL DARE TOUCH THEM!

Money bags = Sacred cows!!

Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by iammo(m): 7:46am
Very nice, i hope the president acts fast, his got no time to stall. These are the indices that would be used to size him up come 2019, becuase he needs support from 2/3 of the country for him to be re-elected, nothern vote alone wouldnt save him

Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by sathel(m): 7:47am
Cans of worm
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Yorubaangel(m): 7:58am
Inflation of contracts is a norms among most government officials and I bet majority of the ministers will be guilty of this if sincere and proper investigation is carried out... Lawal should be prosecuted to serve as an example for his lines if the government is really serious about fighting corruption...

Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Evablizin(f): 8:18am
shocked

Interesting "can of worms"following till the end to see the outcome
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by IamPatriotic(m): 8:25am
The Sun should have just written Abba Kyari, that is the most corrupt in this Buhari regime, but I know he's a sacred cow, Bubu won't dear touch him inspite of the. damning evidence of the Osibanjo report.

Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by omowolewa: 8:38am
Only PMB and vice are fighting corruption.

Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Paperwhite(m): 8:50am
So move over to the next indicted persons for appropriate punishment.
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Flyingngel(m): 8:52am
We will wait
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by ivandragon: 8:58am
Monguno was prominently mentioned by Oke of being in the know about the funds, yet monguno was a member of the investigation panel.


what good/justice can come out of the report when one of the key dramatis persona was also a judge in his own matter?


clowns in power...

Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Integrityfarms(m): 10:04am
.. What a conglomeration of saints!
As chosen by Pmb
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by SalamRushdie: 10:04am
Buhari strongest selling point in 2015 was his perceived ability to fight corruption but today I can confidently said he has greatly also failed in that department like all other departments .what a shame

Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Jonlota12(m): 10:05am
Heads must roll for sure
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by omobritiko: 10:26am
ANOTHER DISTRACTION...Always chancing money bu bu
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by abouzaid: 10:27am
Jonlota12:
Heads must roll for sure
this news report is too watery, poor journalism.
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by OYAY(m): 10:30am
We are waiting for the action asap!!!! Let heads begin to roll.
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by ofuonyebi: 10:33am
Let all of them whose hands was full of blood contracts and blood money

be given the water of justice to was their wicked hands of corruption

For taking away food and care from the fatherless and hopeless IDP children

while they enjoy and share abundance of comfort with their rugby family..
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by don4real18(m): 10:36am
This is just like a Nollywood movie
You can predict the end from the title
We all know that they will bring up a story to make them go free

Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:36am
abouzaid:
this news report is too watery, poor journalism.
. . Honestly ,I was expecting to see the worms but I didn't see anything. We ve bn hearing the something even before Baba travelled.
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:37am
abouzaid:
this news report is too watery, poor journalism.
. . Honestly ,I was expecting to see the worms but I didn't see anything. We ve bn hearing the same poo even before Baba travelled.
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Akolawole(m): 10:47am
IamPatriotic:
The Sun should have just written Abba Kyari, that is the most corrupt in this Buhari regime, but I know he's a sacred cow, Bubu won't dea[/b]r[b] touch him inspite of the. damning evidence of the Osibanjo report.

Yes, Abba is Buhari's blood relative but if Buhari can 'sack' his former wife he can as well sack ANYONE.
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by tomycole: 10:48am
Hmmmmm so what next, all have to wait for Mr president decision
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by julietm123: 10:57am
Monguno has nothing to do with Oke 's case take it from me. Monguno never knew about the funds. Oke just said it to cover face and to drag the nsa into the matter. I swear, people can be evil. Imagine him mentioning Monguno when his deputies didn't know? Monguno knew indeed mtcheeew. The guy Oke tried to drag others down with him but failed. Didn't you follow the story?
ivandragon:
Monguno was prominently mentioned by Oke of being in the know about the funds, yet monguno was a member of the investigation panel.


what good/justice can come out of the report when one of the key dramatis persona was also a judge in his own matter?


clowns in power...
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by DIKEnaWAR: 11:06am
Thieves all of 'em!

With a dullard boss.
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by quiverfull(m): 11:08am
This singular report has the capacity to make or mar Buhari's government.
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by buffalowings: 11:10am
M
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Sultanchidi(m): 11:15am
Abeg this report here no get head, highly place this lowly place that
Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Factfinder1(f): 11:17am
Lies upon lies precepts upon precepts

