|Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by dre11(m): 7:30am
FROM ADE ALADE, ABUJA
http://sunnewsonline.com/osinbajo-panel-report-witnesses-open-can-of-worms/
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by lecturerdabo(m): 7:44am
Lawal knows why he asked the question "who is the presidency "?
He is in the know of those whose hands are soiled and NO ONE WILL DARE TOUCH THEM!
Money bags = Sacred cows!!
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by iammo(m): 7:46am
Very nice, i hope the president acts fast, his got no time to stall. These are the indices that would be used to size him up come 2019, becuase he needs support from 2/3 of the country for him to be re-elected, nothern vote alone wouldnt save him
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by sathel(m): 7:47am
Cans of worm
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Yorubaangel(m): 7:58am
Inflation of contracts is a norms among most government officials and I bet majority of the ministers will be guilty of this if sincere and proper investigation is carried out... Lawal should be prosecuted to serve as an example for his lines if the government is really serious about fighting corruption...
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Evablizin(f): 8:18am
Interesting "can of worms"following till the end to see the outcome
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by IamPatriotic(m): 8:25am
The Sun should have just written Abba Kyari, that is the most corrupt in this Buhari regime, but I know he's a sacred cow, Bubu won't dear touch him inspite of the. damning evidence of the Osibanjo report.
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by omowolewa: 8:38am
Only PMB and vice are fighting corruption.
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Paperwhite(m): 8:50am
So move over to the next indicted persons for appropriate punishment.
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Flyingngel(m): 8:52am
We will wait
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by ivandragon: 8:58am
Monguno was prominently mentioned by Oke of being in the know about the funds, yet monguno was a member of the investigation panel.
what good/justice can come out of the report when one of the key dramatis persona was also a judge in his own matter?
clowns in power...
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Integrityfarms(m): 10:04am
.. What a conglomeration of saints!
As chosen by Pmb
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by SalamRushdie: 10:04am
Buhari strongest selling point in 2015 was his perceived ability to fight corruption but today I can confidently said he has greatly also failed in that department like all other departments .what a shame
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Jonlota12(m): 10:05am
Heads must roll for sure
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by omobritiko: 10:26am
ANOTHER DISTRACTION...Always chancing money bu bu
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by abouzaid: 10:27am
Jonlota12:this news report is too watery, poor journalism.
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by OYAY(m): 10:30am
We are waiting for the action asap!!!! Let heads begin to roll.
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by ofuonyebi: 10:33am
Let all of them whose hands was full of blood contracts and blood money
be given the water of justice to was their wicked hands of corruption
For taking away food and care from the fatherless and hopeless IDP children
while they enjoy and share abundance of comfort with their rugby family..
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by don4real18(m): 10:36am
This is just like a Nollywood movie
You can predict the end from the title
We all know that they will bring up a story to make them go free
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:36am
abouzaid:. . Honestly ,I was expecting to see the worms but I didn't see anything. We ve bn hearing the something even before Baba travelled.
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by JONNYSPUTE(m): 10:37am
abouzaid:. . Honestly ,I was expecting to see the worms but I didn't see anything. We ve bn hearing the same poo even before Baba travelled.
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Akolawole(m): 10:47am
IamPatriotic:
Yes, Abba is Buhari's blood relative but if Buhari can 'sack' his former wife he can as well sack ANYONE.
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by tomycole: 10:48am
Hmmmmm so what next, all have to wait for Mr president decision
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by julietm123: 10:57am
Monguno has nothing to do with Oke 's case take it from me. Monguno never knew about the funds. Oke just said it to cover face and to drag the nsa into the matter. I swear, people can be evil. Imagine him mentioning Monguno when his deputies didn't know? Monguno knew indeed mtcheeew. The guy Oke tried to drag others down with him but failed. Didn't you follow the story?
ivandragon:
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by DIKEnaWAR: 11:06am
Thieves all of 'em!
With a dullard boss.
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by quiverfull(m): 11:08am
This singular report has the capacity to make or mar Buhari's government.
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by buffalowings: 11:10am
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Sultanchidi(m): 11:15am
Abeg this report here no get head, highly place this lowly place that
|Re: Osinbajo Panel Report: Witnesses Open Can Of Worms by Factfinder1(f): 11:17am
Lies upon lies precepts upon precepts
