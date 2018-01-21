Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel (2295 Views)

The North-East zonal Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Mafindi Danburam, has said the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo-led committee on killings by herdsmen would not produce the desired result with the inclusion of Ishaku and Samuel Ortom of Benue.



He told SUNDAY PUNCH on Saturday that the two governors, who have promulgated “military decrees” in their states, would make attempt to influence other members of the committee. He said the ban on open grazing was anti-Fulani.



Danburam said, “The committee would not produce the desired result with the inclusion of Governors Darius Ishaku and Samuel Ortom of Benue.



“The two governors, who have promulgated military decrees in their states, will make attempt to influence other members of the committee. The ban on open grazing is anti-Fulani.



“I want to tell you that I am disappointed completely in this present administration because this crisis has been happening for the past three years and the Federal Government did nothing to stop it.”



Also the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, dismissed the Osinbajo panel as diversionary and unnecessary.



It said the committee demonstrated the lack of leadership in the country.



Spokesperson for the group, Yinka Odumakin, said the President should have deployed the necessary security apparatus to apprehend the perpetrators of the killings and put an end to the bloodshed instead of setting up “a nonsensical committee.”



He said, “The President has set up a committee to go and look for what is not lost; Some people are killing others like chickens, the laws are there, the President is keeping quiet and you are now setting up an Osinbajo committee, to go and do what?



“It is like sending the IG to Benue, to go and do what? The committee is diversionary, it is unnecessary and it shows the absence of leadership in the country. The committee is nonsensical,” he stated.



In his submissions, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, accused the President of double standards.



He said instead of setting up a committee to stop herdsmen killings, the government should have deployed the military to check the activities of the cattle breeders.



Speaking with one of our correspondents in Enugu, the Ohanaeze spokesman noted that the Federal Government did not set up any committee before deploying the army against the Indigenous People of Biafra.



Rather than setting up a committee, Achi-Okpaga said, “Buhari should have ordered the army to put a stop to the murderous activities of the herdsmen.”



Similarly, the Taraba State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Yusufu Akirikwen, expressed doubt over the sincerity of the Federal Government in ending the crisis.



“Notwithstanding that my principal is a member, that committee is a deceit; because the Federal Government knows what to do, but is not willing to do it,” he said.



Factional President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Mr. Eric Omare, urged the committee not to work only towards dousing the tension in Benue and other areas affected by herdsmen attacks, but to also go beyond political considerations in ensuring that the nation moved forward.



However, the General Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Bala Ngelzerma, urged the committee to be fair.



Ngelzerma, in an interview with SUNDAY PUNCH, said the committee should focus on the root cause of the crisis and not just the symptoms.



He said, “We said some days ago that the government should arrest all those found to have killed people in Benue and Taraba. Now that a committee has been set up, our expectation is that justice will be done.”



http://punchng.com/herdsmen-miyetti-allah-afenifere-ohanaeze-reject-osinbajo-panel/

Osibanjo shame on you!



Ordinary governors and common men have the guts to reject this useless committee but you as the mumu VP cannot open your mouth and reject Buhari pushing you around!



You are a disgrace to your name, your office, your faith, your family, and straight men.



Are you gay? 34 Likes 5 Shares

I wonder why i was born in Nigeria sometimes, how can this government be so useless to the extent that useless people are calling them useless? 5 Likes 1 Share

Haganah:

Osibanjo shame on you!



Ordinary governors and common men have the guts to reject this useless committee but you as the mumu VP cannot open your mouth and reject Buhari pushing you around!



You are a disgrace to your name, your office, your faith, your family, and straight men.



Are you gay? senseless comment. senseless comment. 8 Likes

Truth one day will become a revolutionary act

Toosure70:

senseless comment. The question is what has been the impact of Osinbajo in this government arrangement. Why is he heading useless, null and void committees? The Babachir Lawal committee was of no effect same Ayo Oke The question is what has been the impact of Osinbajo in this government arrangement. Why is he heading useless, null and void committees? The Babachir Lawal committee was of no effect same Ayo Oke 6 Likes 1 Share

Haganah:

Osibanjo shame on you!



Ordinary governors and common men have the guts to reject this useless committee but you as the mumu VP cannot open your mouth and reject Buhari pushing you around!



You are a disgrace to your name, your office, your faith, your family, and straight men.



Are you gay?

bros come down



Osibanjo has no power of his own as a VP under buhari,





he is just like a toy and must show submissiveness to the dictator who doesn't obey court orders



he can be shown out of the way the moment he stopped acting like zombie



Nigerians are in trouble

. bros come downOsibanjo has no power of his own as a VP under buhari,he is just like a toy and must show submissiveness to the dictator who doesn't obey court ordershe can be shown out of the way the moment he stopped acting like zombieNigerians are in trouble 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari, playing politics with peoples destiny since 1985 2 Likes

angels09:

cc Daniel2060 in actioncc Daniel2060 2 Likes 1 Share

The hallmarks of a mere commissioner.... Everyone is at the liberty to either obey or tell him to go hang with his panel 1 Like

smulti:





bros come down



Osibanjo has no power of his own as a VP under buhari,





he is just like a toy and must show submissiveness to the dictator who doesn't obey court orders



he can be shown out of the way the moment he stopped acting like zombie



Nigerians are in trouble

.

Why are u guys exposing ur ignorance to the public,who inaugurated the committee??It was even PMB,why calling the head of Osinbajo abeg...



Read below...



Spokesperson for the group, Yinka Odumakin, said the President should have deployed the necessary security apparatus to apprehend the perpetrators of the killings and put an end to the bloodshed instead of setting up “a nonsensical committee.”



He said, “The President has set up a committee to go and look for what is not lost; Some people are killing others like chickens, the laws are there, the President is keeping quiet and you are now setting up an Osinbajo committee, to go and do what? Why are u guys exposing ur ignorance to the public,who inaugurated the committee??It was even PMB,why calling the head of Osinbajo abeg...Read below... 1 Like

Dead country.

Osibanjo should just resign, the disgrace is getting too much







Nigeria is a shithole cowtry

Toosure70:

senseless comment.

BMC agent confirmed! BMC agent confirmed! 1 Like

What committee are you setting up? To do what? During Niger Delta militancy, was any committee set up b4 the military swung to action? How about IPOb? Any committee? Teacher's protest in Kaduna, no committee, the military was on time! But herdsmen case will require time wasting committee rather than military action against external aggressors. Cattles colonies to take off, one week after it was proposed! Could it be that, it had earlier been budgeted for, else, which money is being used? If the FG has approved the take off of the proposed colonies, then of what use is the Osinbajo committee? You already have a solution! We are not deceived. The voice of the people is the voice of God. If you're in doubt, ask Sani Abacha? Not even the super rigging plan will over shadow the will of God. And if you force yourselves on Nigeria against the will of God, then God will fight His course. Let everyone do their bit. Get your PVC, vote according to your conscience and let God do His thing. As we speak people are being killed, militias are being imported to help in the carnage, yet people are saying this government is still the best! Let God prevail. #myonekobo 2 Likes 1 Share

obedugo:

I wonder why i was born in Nigeria sometimes, how can this government be so useless to the extent that useless people are calling them useless?





lol lol





Sentiment over rationalism



Toosure70:

senseless comment. Tribalist!Sentiment over rationalism

The committee is death on arrival

"The North-East zonal Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Mafindi Danburam, has said the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo-led committee on killings by herdsmen would not produce the desired result with the inclusion of Ishaku and Samuel Ortom of Benue."





They want pliable governors like Yahaya Bello, but not the ones who have been affected by their murderous activities.

Haganah:

Osibanjo shame on you!



Ordinary governors and common men have the guts to reject this useless committee but you as the mumu VP cannot open your mouth and reject Buhari pushing you around!



You are a disgrace to your name, your office, your faith, your family, and straight men.



Are you gay?



You are right but understand the semantics of the constitution and nigeria politics. By the office, the VP is a lame duck and no more than an errand boy.

Whoever is there has to play along even when he doesn't like of support what's going on around him.

To show his card would be foolish and perhaps detrimental to the south and all lovers of justice in the country.

Cast your mind back to the brief period he had a fling in Buhari's absence then you will know that he knows what he is doing. You are right but understand the semantics of the constitution and nigeria politics. By the office, the VP is a lame duck and no more than an errand boy.Whoever is there has to play along even when he doesn't like of support what's going on around him.To show his card would be foolish and perhaps detrimental to the south and all lovers of justice in the country.Cast your mind back to the brief period he had a fling in Buhari's absence then you will know that he knows what he is doing. 1 Like

just imagine











This committee just like others will achieve absolutely nothing.Osinbajo has allowed himself to be continuously used.Quite sad.

I need to leave this planet .



This is serious





Osbianjo has been reduced to a mere house boy and a laughing stock by the Buhari cabal

BlakKluKluxKlan:







You are right but understand the semantics of the constitution and nigeria politics. By the office, the VP is a lame duck and no more than an errand boy.

Whoever is there has to play along even when he doesn't like of support what's going on around him.

To show his card would be foolish and perhaps detrimental to the south and all lovers of justice in the country.

Cast your mind back to the brief period he had a fling in Buhari's absence then you will know that he knows what he is doing. you have brain..... People want him to be rubbished like atiku during his trouble with obj you have brain..... People want him to be rubbished like atiku during his trouble with obj

so they want to set up committe because of cow.

They rejected the panel ??





Well if they don/t come to a resolve , let them not start shouting Buhari if the crisis continues

ok

Where are we heading to in this country?