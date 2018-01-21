₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by angels09: 7:05am
NIYI ODEBODE, CHUKWUDI AKASIKE, ENIOLA AKINKUOTU, IHUOMA CHIEDOZIE, ADELANI ADEPEGBA and JUSTIN TYOPUUSU
The North-East zonal Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Mafindi Danburam, has said the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo-led committee on killings by herdsmen would not produce the desired result with the inclusion of Ishaku and Samuel Ortom of Benue.
He told SUNDAY PUNCH on Saturday that the two governors, who have promulgated “military decrees” in their states, would make attempt to influence other members of the committee. He said the ban on open grazing was anti-Fulani.
Danburam said, “The committee would not produce the desired result with the inclusion of Governors Darius Ishaku and Samuel Ortom of Benue.
“The two governors, who have promulgated military decrees in their states, will make attempt to influence other members of the committee. The ban on open grazing is anti-Fulani.
“I want to tell you that I am disappointed completely in this present administration because this crisis has been happening for the past three years and the Federal Government did nothing to stop it.”
Also the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, dismissed the Osinbajo panel as diversionary and unnecessary.
It said the committee demonstrated the lack of leadership in the country.
Spokesperson for the group, Yinka Odumakin, said the President should have deployed the necessary security apparatus to apprehend the perpetrators of the killings and put an end to the bloodshed instead of setting up “a nonsensical committee.”
He said, “The President has set up a committee to go and look for what is not lost; Some people are killing others like chickens, the laws are there, the President is keeping quiet and you are now setting up an Osinbajo committee, to go and do what?
“It is like sending the IG to Benue, to go and do what? The committee is diversionary, it is unnecessary and it shows the absence of leadership in the country. The committee is nonsensical,” he stated.
In his submissions, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, accused the President of double standards.
He said instead of setting up a committee to stop herdsmen killings, the government should have deployed the military to check the activities of the cattle breeders.
Speaking with one of our correspondents in Enugu, the Ohanaeze spokesman noted that the Federal Government did not set up any committee before deploying the army against the Indigenous People of Biafra.
Rather than setting up a committee, Achi-Okpaga said, “Buhari should have ordered the army to put a stop to the murderous activities of the herdsmen.”
Similarly, the Taraba State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Yusufu Akirikwen, expressed doubt over the sincerity of the Federal Government in ending the crisis.
“Notwithstanding that my principal is a member, that committee is a deceit; because the Federal Government knows what to do, but is not willing to do it,” he said.
Factional President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Mr. Eric Omare, urged the committee not to work only towards dousing the tension in Benue and other areas affected by herdsmen attacks, but to also go beyond political considerations in ensuring that the nation moved forward.
However, the General Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Bala Ngelzerma, urged the committee to be fair.
Ngelzerma, in an interview with SUNDAY PUNCH, said the committee should focus on the root cause of the crisis and not just the symptoms.
He said, “We said some days ago that the government should arrest all those found to have killed people in Benue and Taraba. Now that a committee has been set up, our expectation is that justice will be done.”
The party also referred his case to the Governor Seriake Dickson-led Reconciliation Committee.
http://punchng.com/herdsmen-miyetti-allah-afenifere-ohanaeze-reject-osinbajo-panel/
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by Haganah: 7:09am
Osibanjo shame on you!
Ordinary governors and common men have the guts to reject this useless committee but you as the mumu VP cannot open your mouth and reject Buhari pushing you around!
You are a disgrace to your name, your office, your faith, your family, and straight men.
Are you gay?
34 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by dikerebel(m): 7:09am
Room mate needed, nekede. 80k we divide it into two.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by obedugo(m): 7:21am
I wonder why i was born in Nigeria sometimes, how can this government be so useless to the extent that useless people are calling them useless?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by Toosure70: 7:27am
Haganah:senseless comment.
8 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by princechurchill(m): 7:28am
Truth one day will become a revolutionary act
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by angels09: 7:29am
Toosure70:The question is what has been the impact of Osinbajo in this government arrangement. Why is he heading useless, null and void committees? The Babachir Lawal committee was of no effect same Ayo Oke
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by smulti(m): 7:31am
Haganah:
bros come down
Osibanjo has no power of his own as a VP under buhari,
he is just like a toy and must show submissiveness to the dictator who doesn't obey court orders
he can be shown out of the way the moment he stopped acting like zombie
Nigerians are in trouble
.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by Nutase(f): 7:35am
Buhari, playing politics with peoples destiny since 1985
2 Likes
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by imhotep: 7:35am
angels09:Zombiecracy in action
cc Daniel2060
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by fearNORTH: 7:35am
The hallmarks of a mere commissioner.... Everyone is at the liberty to either obey or tell him to go hang with his panel
1 Like
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by anigbajumo(m): 7:36am
smulti:
Why are u guys exposing ur ignorance to the public,who inaugurated the committee??It was even PMB,why calling the head of Osinbajo abeg...
Read below...
Spokesperson for the group, Yinka Odumakin, said the President should have deployed the necessary security apparatus to apprehend the perpetrators of the killings and put an end to the bloodshed instead of setting up “a nonsensical committee.”
He said, “The President has set up a committee to go and look for what is not lost; Some people are killing others like chickens, the laws are there, the President is keeping quiet and you are now setting up an Osinbajo committee, to go and do what?
1 Like
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by chernest2002: 7:41am
Dead country.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by Alexgeneration(m): 7:44am
Osibanjo should just resign, the disgrace is getting too much
Nigeria is a shithole cowtry
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by odogwubiafra: 7:48am
Toosure70:
BMC agent confirmed!
1 Like
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by Ibegtodiffer: 8:24am
What committee are you setting up? To do what? During Niger Delta militancy, was any committee set up b4 the military swung to action? How about IPOb? Any committee? Teacher's protest in Kaduna, no committee, the military was on time! But herdsmen case will require time wasting committee rather than military action against external aggressors. Cattles colonies to take off, one week after it was proposed! Could it be that, it had earlier been budgeted for, else, which money is being used? If the FG has approved the take off of the proposed colonies, then of what use is the Osinbajo committee? You already have a solution! We are not deceived. The voice of the people is the voice of God. If you're in doubt, ask Sani Abacha? Not even the super rigging plan will over shadow the will of God. And if you force yourselves on Nigeria against the will of God, then God will fight His course. Let everyone do their bit. Get your PVC, vote according to your conscience and let God do His thing. As we speak people are being killed, militias are being imported to help in the carnage, yet people are saying this government is still the best! Let God prevail. #myonekobo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by misterme: 8:32am
obedugo:
lol
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by Haganah: 8:35am
Tribalist!
Sentiment over rationalism
Toosure70:
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by gratiaeo(m): 8:36am
The committee is death on arrival
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by Omeokachie: 8:46am
"The North-East zonal Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Mafindi Danburam, has said the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo-led committee on killings by herdsmen would not produce the desired result with the inclusion of Ishaku and Samuel Ortom of Benue."
They want pliable governors like Yahaya Bello, but not the ones who have been affected by their murderous activities.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 8:58am
Haganah:
You are right but understand the semantics of the constitution and nigeria politics. By the office, the VP is a lame duck and no more than an errand boy.
Whoever is there has to play along even when he doesn't like of support what's going on around him.
To show his card would be foolish and perhaps detrimental to the south and all lovers of justice in the country.
Cast your mind back to the brief period he had a fling in Buhari's absence then you will know that he knows what he is doing.
1 Like
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by joystickextend1(m): 10:00am
huh just imagine
huh just imagine
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by aguiyi2: 10:00am
This committee just like others will achieve absolutely nothing.Osinbajo has allowed himself to be continuously used.Quite sad.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by olamil34(m): 10:01am
I need to leave this planet .
I need to leave this planet .
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by Jonsonmena: 10:02am
This is serious
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by IllegalMoney: 10:03am
Osbianjo has been reduced to a mere house boy and a laughing stock by the Buhari cabal
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by babyfaceafrica: 10:04am
BlakKluKluxKlan:you have brain..... People want him to be rubbished like atiku during his trouble with obj
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by nedublink(m): 10:04am
so they want to set up committe because of cow.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by GMBuhari: 10:05am
They rejected the panel ??
Well if they don/t come to a resolve , let them not start shouting Buhari if the crisis continues
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by qualityovenbake(m): 10:07am
ok
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by Activeman391(m): 10:08am
Where are we heading to in this country?
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel by Jabioro: 10:10am
Charade from top to bottom and more charade behaviours there we have charades at helm of nation affair.
