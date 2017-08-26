Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. (24539 Views)

My cousin will relocate to the US early next year, what skills can he acquire here in Nigeria first in order to make ends meet over there? He is in his early 30's. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Plumbering. I plan to relocate pretty soon too. Our politicians can have the country 87 Likes 6 Shares

Tailoring. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Let him learn carpenter or plumber....very lucrative in the states 4 Likes 2 Shares





Tell him to learn some Automation Software Testing Tools like Selenium WebDriver or HP UFT. He can also learn some Test Manangement tools like HP ALM or JIRA. I know about all these tools because I work with them and I know how much experts in those tools are being sought on a daily basis.



If he doesn't have the time to learn all the listed tools, he should try and learn Selenium WebDriver and maybe HP ALM.

He can get the Selenium Training video course on



He will thank me later. To begin with, what is he relocating there for? Education or what? Does he have permanent residency or work authorization that would allow him to work legally? If answer is yes to the work authorization question, then the advise below would suffice.Tell him to learn some Automation Software Testing Tools like Selenium WebDriver or HP UFT. He can also learn some Test Manangement tools like HP ALM or JIRA. I know about all these tools because I work with them and I know how much experts in those tools are being sought on a daily basis.If he doesn't have the time to learn all the listed tools, he should try and learn Selenium WebDriver and maybe HP ALM.He can get the Selenium Training video course on www.udemy.com for $10.He will thank me later. 46 Likes 11 Shares

.. Sewing***������� 2 Likes

Anti corruption skills 3 Likes 1 Share

What exactly is he relocating for? Education, Greencard, Marriage??



His options are dependent on why he is relocating and where he is relocating to. What exactly is he relocating for? Education, Greencard, Marriage??His options are dependent on why he is relocating and where he is relocating to. 3 Likes

he should acquire plumbing skills, 1 Like 1 Share

Barbing? Some level of plumbing? Barbing? Some level of plumbing?

Javelin 2 Likes

Gangster Skills 1 Like

Yahoo skill 16 Likes 3 Shares

Learn things like house cleaning, gardening, plumbing, hair making etc. It will go a long way for a start in menial jobs 7 Likes 3 Shares

HSE 2 Likes 1 Share

Wish I knew.





I just think He should equip himself with an up-to-date knowledge of computer & be Optimistic to learn and do new stuff.





Anyways Lemi sit down to digest other helpful comments. 4 Likes 2 Shares

i hope say na correct visa him won use relocate..trump they vex now o.but barbing they pay anywhere anytime for abroad..i remember those days..barbers they come house come give us cut..we no day go shop 2 Likes 1 Share

Hacking 2 Likes

Yahoo skills 1 Like