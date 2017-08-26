₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,216 members, 3,750,510 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 11:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. (24539 Views)
Relocating To An African Country: Is It Worth It? / Important Things To Take Along If You Are Relocating To Usa For The First Time / I'm Thinking Of Relocating To Dubai For Greener Pasture (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by DjAndroid: 7:44am
My cousin will relocate to the US early next year, what skills can he acquire here in Nigeria first in order to make ends meet over there? He is in his early 30's.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by Ademat7(m): 10:28am
I dedicate this FTC to all those hustling to go Yankee and those making Nigeria proud over there may u continue to go higher
One day Nigeria will get near this height of development
2 Likes
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by DjAndroid: 12:17pm
Lalasticlala please help a brother
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by ayorhmeeday(m): 8:57pm
3rd 2 comment tinz
(modified)
5th to comment tinz!!
some people service fast like COW wey dey run from ABATTOIR!!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by ayxmania: 8:57pm
I'm here to read
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 8:57pm
Plumbering. I plan to relocate pretty soon too. Our politicians can have the country
87 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by diezani(f): 8:58pm
Tailoring.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by Marvelous101: 8:58pm
Let him learn carpenter or plumber....very lucrative in the states
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by snowland(m): 8:58pm
To begin with, what is he relocating there for? Education or what? Does he have permanent residency or work authorization that would allow him to work legally? If answer is yes to the work authorization question, then the advise below would suffice.
Tell him to learn some Automation Software Testing Tools like Selenium WebDriver or HP UFT. He can also learn some Test Manangement tools like HP ALM or JIRA. I know about all these tools because I work with them and I know how much experts in those tools are being sought on a daily basis.
If he doesn't have the time to learn all the listed tools, he should try and learn Selenium WebDriver and maybe HP ALM.
He can get the Selenium Training video course on www.udemy.com for $10.
He will thank me later.
46 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by Tabelachizza(f): 8:58pm
.. Sewing***�������
2 Likes
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by sekem: 8:58pm
Anti corruption skills
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by tbaba1234: 8:58pm
DjAndroid:
What exactly is he relocating for? Education, Greencard, Marriage??
His options are dependent on why he is relocating and where he is relocating to.
3 Likes
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by Annie2059: 8:58pm
he should acquire plumbing skills,
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by ayxmania: 8:58pm
DjAndroid:
Barbing? Some level of plumbing?
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by MrKong: 8:58pm
Javelin
2 Likes
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by Goddygee(m): 8:58pm
Gangster Skills
1 Like
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by pejuakinab: 8:59pm
Yahoo skill
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by Integrityfarms(m): 8:59pm
Learn things like house cleaning, gardening, plumbing, hair making etc. It will go a long way for a start in menial jobs
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by chrisxxx(m): 8:59pm
HSE
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by Loboski: 8:59pm
Here to read comments
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by Sleyanya1(m): 8:59pm
Wish I knew.
I just think He should equip himself with an up-to-date knowledge of computer & be Optimistic to learn and do new stuff.
Anyways Lemi sit down to digest other helpful comments.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by cristianisraeli: 8:59pm
i hope say na correct visa him won use relocate..trump they vex now o.but barbing they pay anywhere anytime for abroad..i remember those days..barbers they come house come give us cut..we no day go shop
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by Onedibe1: 8:59pm
Hacking
2 Likes
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by muller101(m): 9:00pm
Yahoo skills
1 Like
|Re: Skills To Acquire Before Relocating To The US. by rafhell(m): 9:00pm
Boxing
8 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
5 Things Not To Do To A Lagos Taxi Driver / Lost Nigerian Passport: How To Replace, Renew Or Apply For New One / Pictures Of Anambra.
Viewing this topic: sophiathefirst, cymontempler, gpfresh, JAZES(m), Remix10(m), tombeck, BOBBYTRICK, kriss27(m), airmark(m), Toosure70, menacity(m), 2horsePOWER(m), Dahkogrin007(m), kunle75(m), Asiwajuflaky, ogajaki(m), Andacyn, investorD, XaintJoel20(m), laclass(m), latest90, FriendNG, Efikoroy, redy, JaffyJoe, Hcl2, Electrica(f), saintruky(m), boja28(m), sonnie10, redvektor(m), Godbest(m), EngrBouss(m), ben4ever, Wazzaowner(m), micklplus(m), ultrazone(m), Adubsi, dahddy3(m), SleekyPosh(m), streetwise2015, HolyMalaam, Tonyblaze01(m), topaz321, mrkhaynoni, bigsandz(f), Tochyodikwa(f), clintz(m), gbadenor(m), Aseneshii and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6