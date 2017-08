Tell him to learn some Automation Software Testing Tools like Selenium WebDriver or HP UFT. He can also learn some Test Manangement tools like HP ALM or JIRA. I know about all these tools because I work with them and I know how much experts in those tools are being sought on a daily basis.



To begin with, what is he relocating there for? Education or what? Does he have permanent residency or work authorization that would allow him to work legally? If answer is yes to the work authorization question, then the advise below would suffice.Tell him to learn some Automation Software Testing Tools like Selenium WebDriver or HP UFT. He can also learn some Test Manangement tools like HP ALM or JIRA. I know about all these tools because I work with them and I know how much experts in those tools are being sought on a daily basis.If he doesn't have the time to learn all the listed tools, he should try and learn Selenium WebDriver and maybe HP ALM.He can get the Selenium Training video course on www.udemy.com for $10.He will thank me later.