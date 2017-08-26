₦airaland Forum

ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Abelsconcept(m): 7:53am
A crucial National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is going on to decide on offers made by the Federal Government team last week to persuade its striking members to return to work.

Ahead of the NEC meeting, various zones of ASUU had met also to consider the offer as well as inputs from the various branches for presentation to the NEC.

ASUU had embarked on an indefinite strike on August 14, accusing government of failure to redeem the terms of agreement signed in 2009 and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) endorsed by both parties in 2012.

One of the zonal coordinators of ASUU told Saturday Sun: “I must state that the offer from the Federal Government is a far cry from our members’ expectations. Let us see what comes out of this emergency NEC meeting. Many of our members are not happy with the way government is handling our demands. It is up to NEC to take a position on the on-going strike. Our members are prepared for a long strike, but it depends on the government.”

He debunked a claim by the Education Minister that ASUU would call off the strike this week, saying, “we didn’t promise the minister anything. We told the government team that we are going to consult with our members on what government has offered”.

He described the likely outcome of NEC meeting, as 50-50, saying members wanted to see concrete evidence that government was serious about meeting the demands. The minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu, had, admitted that “government has not fulfilled its part of the bargain, even though we are unhappy that ASUU went on this strike without following due process and giving us good notice. We realised that we promised something and we didn’t fulfill it.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/strike-ASUU-decides-on-resumption-today/amp/

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by midashenry(m): 8:27am
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by haywhy1026(m): 8:39am
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Asiwajuflaky: 8:39am
Admin.. Pls keep us posted today is Saturday oooooooooo

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Lkido(m): 9:12am
Make them calm down biko
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Jics(m): 9:13am
Some students have started enjoying the sudden break.... As for me, I dey expect good news jare

5 Likes

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by garrywale: 9:13am
Any decision does not affect me

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by cr7rooney10(m): 9:13am
Anyway is a way

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by SOLMICHAEL(m): 9:14am
This one weak me oo
AUGUST meaning for this year
A=ASUU
U=Union
G=Goes on
U=University
S=Strike
T=Till further notice

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by shogsman: 9:14am
Make dem suspend d strike biko

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Integrityfarms(m): 9:14am
Let them reach a workable consensus

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Betheluponi(m): 9:15am
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by kennyjam: 9:15am
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by logadims: 9:15am
Let's have our own election. if you think they will call it off like if you think they won't share
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by itiswellandwell: 9:16am
Abeg na the suspension make u Na announce ooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Some gals done turn olosho for my street oo. You go dey see Condom everywhere as if na them wan gather the money wey government Wan pay ASUU.


Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by AtkinsPlanet(m): 9:16am
Am waiting o.
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Abbycite(m): 9:16am
Knowing ASUU and their antecedents, there is no way they are calling the strike off soon....
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Rasbel(m): 9:16am
ASUU vs FG second leg
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by icedfire(m): 9:16am
craze people, what is ASUU as a body doing to improve the educational sector?

in almost all universities in Nigeria we have lecturers who wouldn't pass you except you 'sort' them. some openly threaten the girls , no sex- then expect a carry over. some are so sadistic that they tell you : regardless of what u write, they can't give you an A. if ASUU can sanitize their system, we won't have graduates who can't spell 'graduate'.

if federal government increases their allowances, will it stop them from selling handouts? federal govt should give them that as a condition for any increment in salary

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by stabilizer: 9:17am
Let me know their conclusion I beg
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by romeoetin(m): 9:17am
And I was about going home today sad
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by omogin(f): 9:17am
Nigeria don finish. With bigots like buhari compounding issues, there's no hope for naija

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by tens4real(m): 9:19am
am very POSITIVE they will call off this strike and student will resume after the salah break!

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Perspectives(m): 9:19am
Unnecessary noise
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by 3DCYCLOPS: 9:19am
ASUU always feeling like James Bond undecided
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by AmandaLuv(f): 9:19am
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Oni91(m): 9:20am
the earlier the better
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by kenzysmith: 9:21am
Who ASUU help make i go ashawo house jor
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Saeed348(m): 9:22am
This ASUU people are too greedy,, they are only after their own personal interest not University infrastructure,
All they do is compare themselves with Senatora and House of reps, We all know they are thieves

Primary and Secondary school teachers deserve more attention than this greegy ASUU

Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Franco93: 9:23am
If it had been when Prof Osibanjo is the Acting President, the strike will be suspended. But since Buhari has taken over, the strike continues.
Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Jonlota12(m): 9:23am
We wait baby

