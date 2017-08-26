₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,901 members, 3,749,311 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 11:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. (8260 Views)
ASUU Strike Update: BUK Kano, UI, ABSU, ATBU Others Voted To Continue Strike / ASUU Strike: Update Us From Your Campus / ASUU To Begin Strike 2nd Of October (1) (2) (3) (4)
|ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Abelsconcept(m): 7:53am
A crucial National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is going on to decide on offers made by the Federal Government team last week to persuade its striking members to return to work.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/strike-ASUU-decides-on-resumption-today/amp/
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by midashenry(m): 8:27am
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by haywhy1026(m): 8:39am
.
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Asiwajuflaky: 8:39am
Admin.. Pls keep us posted today is Saturday oooooooooo
3 Likes
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Lkido(m): 9:12am
Make them calm down biko
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Jics(m): 9:13am
Some students have started enjoying the sudden break.... As for me, I dey expect good news jare
5 Likes
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by garrywale: 9:13am
Any decision does not affect me
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by cr7rooney10(m): 9:13am
Anyway is a way
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by SOLMICHAEL(m): 9:14am
This one weak me oo
.
AUGUST meaning for this year
A=ASUU
U=Union
G=Goes on
U=University
S=Strike
T=Till further notice
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by shogsman: 9:14am
Make dem suspend d strike biko
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Integrityfarms(m): 9:14am
Let them reach a workable consensus
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Betheluponi(m): 9:15am
.
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by kennyjam: 9:15am
ok
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by logadims: 9:15am
Let's have our own election. if you think they will call it off like if you think they won't share
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by itiswellandwell: 9:16am
Abeg na the suspension make u Na announce ooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Some gals done turn olosho for my street oo. You go dey see Condom everywhere as if na them wan gather the money wey government Wan pay ASUU.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by AtkinsPlanet(m): 9:16am
Am waiting o.
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Abbycite(m): 9:16am
Knowing ASUU and their antecedents, there is no way they are calling the strike off soon....
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Rasbel(m): 9:16am
ASUU vs FG second leg
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by icedfire(m): 9:16am
craze people, what is ASUU as a body doing to improve the educational sector?
in almost all universities in Nigeria we have lecturers who wouldn't pass you except you 'sort' them. some openly threaten the girls , no sex- then expect a carry over. some are so sadistic that they tell you : regardless of what u write, they can't give you an A. if ASUU can sanitize their system, we won't have graduates who can't spell 'graduate'.
if federal government increases their allowances, will it stop them from selling handouts? federal govt should give them that as a condition for any increment in salary
4 Likes
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by stabilizer: 9:17am
Let me know their conclusion I beg
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by romeoetin(m): 9:17am
And I was about going home today
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by omogin(f): 9:17am
Nigeria don finish. With bigots like buhari compounding issues, there's no hope for naija
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by tens4real(m): 9:19am
am very POSITIVE they will call off this strike and student will resume after the salah break!
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Perspectives(m): 9:19am
Unnecessary noise
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by 3DCYCLOPS: 9:19am
ASUU always feeling like James Bond
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by AmandaLuv(f): 9:19am
K
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Oni91(m): 9:20am
the earlier the better
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by kenzysmith: 9:21am
Who ASUU help make i go ashawo house jor
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Saeed348(m): 9:22am
This ASUU people are too greedy,, they are only after their own personal interest not University infrastructure,
All they do is compare themselves with Senatora and House of reps, We all know they are thieves
Primary and Secondary school teachers deserve more attention than this greegy ASUU
2 Likes
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Franco93: 9:23am
If it had been when Prof Osibanjo is the Acting President, the strike will be suspended. But since Buhari has taken over, the strike continues.
|Re: ASUU Strike Update: ASUU To Announce Continuation Or Suspension Today. by Jonlota12(m): 9:23am
We wait baby
Olabisi Onabanjo University,ago-iwoye 2008/2009 Admission Status.is It Out?help / Uniben 2007 Post Ume Result Is Out / Usman Danfodio University,sokoto,post Utme Result
Viewing this topic: Lakesyd32, ImperfectMe(m), dekokelvin(m), codedvictor(m), Ogb885, matthew84, nneejima(f), iamdotune(m), Daravin(m), irokooo, Muniho, prolificJosh(m), prof1990(m), jacksonwale, dake40(m), ebsuguy(m), djbenchilovsky, thenaijaface, tiwaz(m), Dandeson1(m), lewizylee(m), mosesdejaviano(m), sholzy216, Emelda1616, PharmSam(m), eonyiche, mayorjosh(m), Sagacioussee(m), haftob(m), ufss(m) and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18