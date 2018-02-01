₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,974,875 members, 4,134,522 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 March 2018 at 10:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM (11688 Views)
Covenant University's School Fees For 100 Level Students; 2016/2017 Session / UNIBEN Student Kept All The Pens He Used Till Graduation (Photo) / Photo: See How A Principal Decided To Solve Exam Malpractice In His School (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by Masama: 7:33pm
A final year student of Accounting at the Osun State University, Yemi Olaniyan, whose family said he disappeared from the Ojodu Police Station in Lagos State, has come out of hiding.
The student was presented to journalists by the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, at the police headquarters in Osogbo on Wednesday.
Olaniyan resurfaced two weeks after he was declared missing by his family.
He claimed to have left Osogbo for Lagos on February 28, ostensibly to submit an application for Industrial Training with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in Yaba, Lagos.
Olaniyan said he informed a female acquaintance simply called Oyin that he would spend the night at Ojodu Police Station in Lagos later that day, but he confessed to have later changed his mind, claiming he spent the night at a shopping complex, from where he allegedly left for Ilorin the following morning.
He said he started doing “email job” in Ilorin, Kwara State, to raise his school fees which he said he lost to the MMM Ponzi scheme.
Olaniyan said, “I went to Lagos and it was getting late. I could not return to Osogbo that day. I decided to go to Ojodu Police Station to pass the night.
“One of my friends, a lady called me and I told her that since I could not make it back to Osogbo that day, I decided to pass the night at Ojodu Police Station.
“After speaking to her, I changed my mind. I just looked for a space at a shopping complex and I passed the night there.
“First thing the following morning, I got a free ride going to Ilorin. When I got to Ilorin, I started doing menial job to raise money.
“I had to work to raise money because I have spent my school fees. I used my school fees for MMM and I lost the money.
“I didn’t deliberately mislead the public. My friend that released the information online later called and said I should return home.
“She said SSS people were on her trail. She said she would commit suicide if I didn’t return. Because of that threat, I left Ilorin and went to one of our neighbours, who is a retired officer of SSS.
“The man, after listening to my story, led me to the SSS office. I am indeed very sorry for whatever embarrassment that misinformation might have caused the Police.”
The CP said the boy turned himself in to the Department of State Services and the operatives of the DSS brought him to the Police.
Adeoye stated that the information that Olaniyan spent the night at the Police station and that his whereabouts became unknown because the Police had harmed him was incorrect.
The CP said, “Findings showed that the boy paid fees last when he was in 200 level and he is now in 400 level.
“The information in the public was tilting towards Police harming the boy when he never slept at the station.”
It will be recalled that the Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University, Prof. Labode Popoola, had in 2016, disclosed that students of the university owed the school over N1bn.
He said most of them invested in MMM and lost their fees to the Ponzi scheme.
http://punchng.com/missing-uniosun-student-reappears-says-i-went-hustling-after-losing-my-school-fees-to-mmm/
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by duroc(m): 7:47pm
Everybody for hin own
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by princeSammyz: 7:49pm
LOL... and he had to run?
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by mexxmoney: 8:04pm
Foolish boy
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by 9jaown(m): 8:06pm
Nigger
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by Caustics: 8:43pm
see his face. He has run out of lies to tell
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by abike12(f): 8:43pm
but as an accounting student he should have known better. the numbers in that MMM didn't add up and with no proven explanation for the benefits, it was obviously a scam
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by FarahAideed: 8:44pm
Where him see MMM play ? Abeg he should say he used all his school fees to knack destiny spoiling kpekus and play Bet9ja....yeye pikin, Buhari dey stress ya parents for one angle and for another corner you dey stress dem again
5 Likes
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by Innov8ve1: 8:44pm
Haaaa weyrey omo
Do you need a professional web designer to help you design an affordable, fast and responsive website? call on Naijadailyfeed media, we will sign you up to a hosting plan with unlimited storage space and bandwidth coupled with light speed linux server. view the link in my profile/signature for more details
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by femi4: 8:45pm
MMM.....what have you don ye!
My school fees is gone away...
MMM....you do me wayo
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by Holahtunez(m): 8:45pm
I Can't help but laff afta ma eyes cauqht dah ponzi called "MMM"
1 Like
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by Uyi168(m): 8:46pm
duroc:Every aboki with hin kettle..
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by yesloaded: 8:46pm
Ponzi scheme na die!
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by IwillSucced(m): 8:47pm
abike12:
with the recession at that time.. ABeg desperate times calls for desperate measures
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:47pm
Stop wondering why
100 naira note is
always dirty...
Obafemi Awolowo
was a Yoruba man
1 Like
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by eTECTIVe(m): 8:48pm
Where are those tribal ediots? Why aren't u guys saying anything
3 Likes
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by Pavore9: 8:48pm
Many messed themselves up through MMM.
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by Ellabae(f): 8:48pm
Hmmmmn taking unnecessary risk.
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by HoodBillionaire: 8:49pm
i rem wen ai ate my fees in uniben
men d day i pay wetin i owe uniben
i jus say nawa o
but me use funds to play mmm
na
hw much b d fees sef
broke ass
1 Like
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by Sphilip1(m): 8:50pm
IwillSucced:
How much did you lose?
BTW, if you're looking forward to studying abroad, here is a Full funded international scholarships at University of Westminster, United Kingdom
>> See scholarship guidelines Here <<
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by yesloaded: 8:50pm
femi4:
MMM do me Willi Willi
I still remember that comedian who sang a song about MMM
1 Like
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by devigblegble: 8:50pm
Laugh wan kill me MMM swallow your money whiles other animals dey swallow millions
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by baddosky1: 8:51pm
eTECTIVe:
You woulda seen them here if the guy's name was Emeka Okonkwo.
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by AnodaIT(m): 8:51pm
Na today MMM crashed?
You for say na bet9ja
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by haryorbarmie83(m): 8:54pm
MMM has been finally laid to rest. Rest on MMM.
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by tstx(m): 8:54pm
Ehya
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by mykemiley(f): 8:55pm
eTECTIVe:Who b diz one again
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by jaymichael(m): 8:55pm
I thank God the young man is found and the name of the Nigeria Police is cleared. The police may not have a good reputation in the public eyes but hanging a crime they didn't commit on them is not only bad and dangerous, but also harms the efforts at reforming and re-branding the police force.
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by lilkech(m): 9:02pm
Hmm, MMM have come back with a brand new style now oh
More students will soon start running away from school soon because of this one
It’s called MMM UNION
see screenshots below for the interested investors/researchers
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by Maziebuka01(m): 9:02pm
Nonsense boy. U should have used the money for beers n girls
|Re: Lost But Found Uniosun Student Confesses, Says He Used His School Fees For MMM by AntiWailer: 9:03pm
Waste
OAU: Lectures To Commence On 2nd And Not 9th November / UTME: JAMB To Save N5bn From CBT; Holds Mock Exam On Saturday / Website For Junior Waec Result For 2012
Viewing this topic: Sirmuell(m), Oche211(m), GloriaNino(f), Jackeeh(m), SPIDER90, emoa2002(m), kollistic(m), Jeovy(m), ashawopikin(m), bigbish, kambili999(f), angelamina(f), Bonjezee(m), naseey(m), tamzy123(m), Bhydemi, mercylad(m), JUO(m), CapitalCee(m), oshadaves(m), Razak5, jenas0(m), UpdatesiOS147(m), Emanodimo(m), mmo1, GeneralShepherd(m), goodoo, KehindeAke(m), JkDanchi005(m), tiger28, rad8(m), frebor(m), DEEKAH7(m), kollysnut(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10