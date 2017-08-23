Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail (13570 Views)

A request by the Nigerian government seeking the revocation of the pro-Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s bail, is “misconceived”, his lawyer has said.



The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Friday demanded the revocationof Mr. Kanu’s bail which was granted the defendant in April.



The application which was based on 12 grounds of appeal, followed an allegation by the AGF that Mr. Kanu exhibited flagrant disobedience of court orders on his bail conditions.



“Among other conditions for the bail of the 1st defendant are as follows: “That he should not be seen in a crowd exceeding 10 people,” Mr. Malami said in a statement.



“That he should not grant any press interviews, hold or attend any rallies. And that he should file in court medical updates of his health status every month.



“Rather than observing all the conditions, the 1st defendant/respondent in flagrant disobedience to the court order flouted all conditions given by the court. The first defendant has in furtherance to the offence he was charged, inaugurated Biafra Security Service, ” the statement said.



In a reaction to the application, however, Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that his client had “successfully challenged the bail conditions referred to by the government”.



“Though we intend to file a formal response to their most misconceived motion, it is my position that it does not lie in the power of the AG to ask for the revocation of the bail granted to my client. The prosecution can’t be seen at the same time as the persecutors.



“We have successfully challenged the bail terms we considered offensive to our clients constitutionally guaranteed rights. So their recent application is belated.



“Section 169 of the ACJA being relied upon by the AG can’t avail the Attorney General absolute power to ask for the revocation of bail. Parties must be heard on the merit by the court, ” Mr. Ejiofor said.



Mr. Ejiofor also said the alleged security outfit created by Mr. Kanu is a “mere group” formed in the exercise of the citizen’s constitutional right.



He added that the group cannot “by any stretch of the imagination” constitute themselves into a security threat.



“Let the federal government open their case if they have any genuine charge against my client. They are beating about the bush because they have no case against my client,” Mr. Ejiofor said.



Mr. Ejiofor further said the bail granted his client should be viewed in terms of its essence to ensure attendance at court hearings.



“Let me remind the public that the main essence of bail is to ensure that the person affected stands his trial and nothing more.



“Our client is ready to stand his trial but the federal government is not willing to open their case, they are rather interested in keeping my client behind bars which can’t happen again.”



The application filed by Mr. Malami was pursuant to sections 169 and 173 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA.



According to section 169 of the ACJA, the AGF is empowered to make the said demand, in the event where: “circumstances arise which in the opinion of the AGF would justify the court cancelling the bail.



“Where a defendant has been admitted to bail and circumstances arise which in the opinion of the AGF would justify the court in canceling the bail, or requiring a greater amount: a court may on application being made by the Attorney General of the Federation, issue a warrant for the arrest of the defendant and after giving the defendant an opportunity of being heard, may commit him to prison to await trial, or admit him to bail for the same amount”.



In section 173, the court of law is exclusively empowered to act in a similar circumstance.



Section 173: subsection (2) states thus: “the court may, where circumstances appear just (a) vary the order of release of the defendant at any subsequent hearing: (b) at any subsequent stage of the proceedings cause a defendant who has been released on bail to be arrested and committed to prison custody, provided that the judge shall state in his proceedings the reason for the variation of the condition or commit a of the defendant”.



Part of the allegations against Mr. Kanu includes making separatist comments and inciting Igbo natives to refrain from exercising their rights to vote.



Mr. Kanu also spearheaded a sit-at-home protest in the Southeast region on May 30, after he was released.





THIS KANU MATTER TIRE ME ANY ODA TIN ABEG

Kanu's lawyer's legal argument is shaky at best. His client held multiple political rallies one in port Harcourt and Anambra. Why would he claim AGF can't request for clients bail to be revoked when it's there in black and white.



The only thing I'm wondering is if court will put him in jail or simply vary his bail conditions. I'm guessing jail since Kanu flagrantly disregards court conditions. The prosecution proving BSS is public threat makes jail likelier. 33 Likes 3 Shares

It seems nigerian government doesn't get it. Nothing scares this man than freedom and justice. Threaten him with this and he will surrender. 29 Likes 2 Shares

They'll soon be here. 79 Likes 7 Shares

never seen this kind of rulership in Nigeria anywhere. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Putting him back in jail is not the solution. 27 Likes 4 Shares

akpamuomenka:

They'll soon be here.



Owambe republic Owambe republic 70 Likes 3 Shares





This government should please leave Kanu alone and not make a Mandela of him..



9 Likes 1 Share

Blue3k:

Kanu's lawyer's legal argument is shaky at best. His client held multiple political rallies one in port Harcourt and Anambra. Why would he claim AGF can't request for clients bail to be revoked when it's there in black and white.



The only thing I'm wondering is if court will put him in jail or simply vary his bail conditions. I'm guessing jail since Kanu flagrantly disregards court conditions. The prosecution proving BSS is public threat makes jail likelier.

Mr Ewedu-Abooki hybrid, like Kanu's lawyer rightfully said, the main essence of Bail is to ENSURE THE DEFENDANT DOES NOT RUN AWAY FROM THE COURT not trample on his fundamental right to associate and express himself. Heck, he was not even declared wanted before he came down here from London.



Now a sensible court will ask- Has the bail failed to ensure Kanu is around to face the charges levelled against him? No



Who is running away from the court and using delay tactics? The Fulani-run FG.



Has the Bail achieved it fundamental and primary aim of keeping Kanu within the reach of the court? Yes!



The court will also ask- Is there any need to arrest someone who is ready to come to court 10 times a day if you ask him to? No!



Now you see you pro-abooki illiterates and your presidiot got it all wrong when you thought you were dealing cretins such as you lots in this matter.



IPOB will keep making you lots look like real 'dogs and baboons' as your presidiot described you before you rigged him into power with child voters in the north. Mr Ewedu-Abooki hybrid, like Kanu's lawyer rightfully said, the main essence of Bail is to ENSURE THE DEFENDANT DOES NOT RUN AWAY FROM THE COURT not trample on his fundamental right to associate and express himself. Heck, he was not even declared wanted before he came down here from London.Now a sensible court will ask- Has the bail failed to ensure Kanu is around to face the charges levelled against him? NoWho is running away from the court and using delay tactics? The Fulani-run FG.Has the Bail achieved it fundamental and primary aim of keeping Kanu within the reach of the court? Yes!The court will also ask- Is there any need to arrest someone who is ready to come to court 10 times a day if you ask him to? No!Now you see you pro-abooki illiterates and your presidiot got it all wrong when you thought you were dealing cretins such as you lots in this matter.IPOB will keep making you lots look like real 'dogs and baboons' as your presidiot described you before you rigged him into power with child voters in the north. 97 Likes 8 Shares

DocHMD:





Mr Ewedu-Abooki hybrid, like Kanu's lawyer rightfully said, the main essence of Bail is to ENSURE THE DEFENDANT DOES NOT RUN AWAY FROM THE COURT not trample on his fundamental right to associate and express himself. Heck, he was not even declared wanted before he came down here from London.



Now a sensible court will ask- Has the bail failed to ensure Kanu is around to face the charges levelled against him? No

Nope senseless IPOB if you break conditions of your bail you risk losing privilege to stay free. The court is allowed to give such gag orders in public safety interest. It's Kanu's fundemental right to travel to UK but they stripped him of his passports limiting movement. Only an idiot believe you can break all the conditions of your bail disrespecting court and not be reprimanded.



Ps: It doesn't matter when he was declared wanted. It makes no difference to case. Nope senseless IPOB if you break conditions of your bail you risk losing privilege to stay free. The court is allowed to give such gag orders in public safety interest. It's Kanu's fundemental right to travel to UK but they stripped him of his passports limiting movement. Only an idiot believe you can break all the conditions of your bail disrespecting court and not be reprimanded.Ps: It doesn't matter when he was declared wanted. It makes no difference to case. 24 Likes 2 Shares

When and how did ejiofor "successfully" challenge the bail conditions??





Look at his watery defence sef. Oga go and advice and control your client

Blue3k:





That's because that's stupid idea. Don't make him a martyr. Its better for FG to prosecute him legally and prove he's criminal. Why do people like you want some random soldier to do your dirty work? Because our justice system is corrupt. Not swift to dispense justice except on poor petty criminals who have no political backing. Because our justice system is corrupt. Not swift to dispense justice except on poor petty criminals who have no political backing. 3 Likes 1 Share

ShobayoEmma:

It seems nigerian government doesn't get it. Nothing scares this man than freedom and justice. Threaten him with this and he will surrender.

You mean same man that lied he was sick just to get out of jail ?



You mean same man that abandoned his fellows in jail ?



Come on !!! You mean same man that lied he was sick just to get out of jail ?You mean same man that abandoned his fellows in jail ?Come on !!! 12 Likes 1 Share

How to make good leaders in Africa- Political office holders are always sworn into office by the Bible if a christian, Koran if a muslim and affirmation if a pagan. Can u imagine the extent of hypogracy! If u ask an average christian (e.g our vice president)to swear by the bible to convince u, he will say the bible forbid him from doing that but when he want to occupy political office, he will never remember that he is forbidden from swearing. This mere boooks should be taken away from our oath system since the are impotence powerless and unable to punish those that goes against their oath. They should be replace with Ogun, Amadioha and other traditional dieties. The priest who will administered the oath will take blood oath not to be patial. I know some people will oppose me but I will tell u bluntly that many Nigerians politician are on traditional oath to do the biddings of their godfathers e.g God'swill Akpabio and Udom Emmanuel, Orji Uzor kalu and theordor Orji etc Why wouldn't these people sworn on tradition as well to gorven Nigerians well. 1 Like

Blue3k:





Nopeople senseless IPOB if you break conditions of your bail you risk losing privilege to stay free. The court is allowed to give such gag orders in public safety interest. It's Kanu's fundemental right to travel to UK but they stripped him of his passports limiting movement. Only an idiot believe you can break all the conditions of your bail disrespecting court and not be reprimanded.



Ps: It doesn't matter when he was declared wanted. It makes no difference to case.





I know I inflammed your pro-abooki nerves with the truth I slammed on your miserable anti-IPOB pseudo-intellectual skull.



It doesn't change the fact that the major aim of every bail is to keep the defendant within the reach of the court and that hasn't failed so why rescind the bail to arrest because hyenas and zombies are disgruntled about his growing power?



24 Likes 1 Share

akpamuomenka:



Hian... Negodu username Hian... Negodu username 12 Likes

Blue3k:





Nopeople senseless IPOB if you break conditions of your bail you risk losing privilege to stay free. The court is allowed to give such gag orders in public safety interest. It's Kanu's fundemental right to travel to UK but they stripped him of his passports limiting movement. Only an idiot believe you can break all the conditions of your bail disrespecting court and not be reprimanded.



Ps: It doesn't matter when he was declared wanted. It makes no difference to case.









I know I inflammed your pro-abooki nerves with the truth I slammed on your miserable anti-IPOB pseudo-intellectual skull.



It doesn't change the fact that the major aim of every bail is to keep the defendant within the reach of the court and that hasn't failed so why rescind the bail to arrest because hyenas and zombies are disgruntled about his growing power? I know I inflammed your pro-abooki nerves with the truth I slammed on your miserable anti-IPOB pseudo-intellectual skull.It doesn't change the fact that the major aim of every bail is to keep the defendant within the reach of the court and that hasn't failed so why rescind the bail to arrest because hyenas and zombies are disgruntled about his growing power? 30 Likes 1 Share

Kanu seeing him self as an Igbo leader is an insult to Igbo race



He is obviously without a plan and has nothing to offer



People who follow him are people who have failed in life and want to blame someone for their failures



He will go for his hearing ( if he refuse he will be cleared wanted and arrested ) and there his bail compliance will be reviewed and his bail revoked





As for his lawyer that guy sounds like an illiterate honestly 9 Likes 3 Shares

DocHMD:



I know I inflammed your pro-abooki nerves with the truth I slammed on your miserable anti-IPOB pseudo-intellectual skull.



It doesn't change the fact that the major aim of every bail is to keep the defendant within the reach of the court and that hasn't failed so why rescind the bail to arrest because hyenas and zombies are disgruntled about his growing power?

Typical biaf-rat nonsense as usual. Listen if you outright break bail conditions you will be reprimanded simple. Theres no avoiding that. You're only telling part part of story if you only focus on showing up to court and ignore other conditions listed. The court is still looking into the case. The haven't made a decision yet stop making look like the refused the federal government request. Typical biaf-rat nonsense as usual. Listen if you outright break bail conditions you will be reprimanded simple. Theres no avoiding that. You're only telling part part of story if you only focus on showing up to court and ignore other conditions listed. The court is still looking into the case. The haven't made a decision yet stop making look like the refused the federal government request. 8 Likes 1 Share

. cownu has passed on his mental illness to his lawyer . cownu has passed on his mental illness to his lawyer 3 Likes 1 Share

Blue3k:





Typical biaf-rat nonsense as usual. Listen if you outright break bail conditions you will be reprimanded simple. Theres no avoiding that. You're only telling part part of story if you only focus on showing up to court and ignore other conditions listed. The court is still looking into the case. The haven't made a decision yet stop making look like the refused the federal government request.





Go to court or go to hell! Go to court or go to hell! 29 Likes 2 Shares

My question is this, as i have always asked. if Nnamdi should not be in a gathering of more than ten people or grant press conference, ok (pending when his case will be determined) what about attending court for his case? becos as i have always read about the bail condition as the the time the bail condition was made, attending court was not excluded on the condition. hope the court will not contradict itself. anyway i am not a lawyer. 5 Likes 1 Share

DocHMD:





Go to court or go to hell!

Biafrat we're waiting on court to decide who's right. Now go fall in your erosion gully behind your compound. Biafrat we're waiting on court to decide who's right. Now go fall in your erosion gully behind your compound. 5 Likes 1 Share

No, please don't send him to jail.

Just give him the mic and urge him on -- the boy will self-destruct, he is that St00pid. 2 Likes 1 Share