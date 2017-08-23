₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by Blue3k(m): 3:13pm
A request by the Nigerian government seeking the revocation of the pro-Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s bail, is “misconceived”, his lawyer has said.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by Hashimyussufamao(m): 3:14pm
THIS KANU MATTER TIRE ME ANY ODA TIN ABEG
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by Zeze06(m): 3:14pm
Ok
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by Blue3k(m): 3:17pm
Kanu's lawyer's legal argument is shaky at best. His client held multiple political rallies one in port Harcourt and Anambra. Why would he claim AGF can't request for clients bail to be revoked when it's there in black and white.
The only thing I'm wondering is if court will put him in jail or simply vary his bail conditions. I'm guessing jail since Kanu flagrantly disregards court conditions. The prosecution proving BSS is public threat makes jail likelier.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by ShobayoEmma(m): 3:22pm
It seems nigerian government doesn't get it. Nothing scares this man than freedom and justice. Threaten him with this and he will surrender.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by akpamuomenka: 3:25pm
They'll soon be here.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by bonechamberlain(m): 3:26pm
never seen this kind of rulership in Nigeria anywhere.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by fuckerstard: 3:31pm
Putting him back in jail is not the solution.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by mpianya39(m): 3:59pm
akpamuomenka:
Owambe republic
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by HottestFire: 4:03pm
This government should please leave Kanu alone and not make a Mandela of him..
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by DocHMD: 4:18pm
Blue3k:
Mr Ewedu-Abooki hybrid, like Kanu's lawyer rightfully said, the main essence of Bail is to ENSURE THE DEFENDANT DOES NOT RUN AWAY FROM THE COURT not trample on his fundamental right to associate and express himself. Heck, he was not even declared wanted before he came down here from London.
Now a sensible court will ask- Has the bail failed to ensure Kanu is around to face the charges levelled against him? No
Who is running away from the court and using delay tactics? The Fulani-run FG.
Has the Bail achieved it fundamental and primary aim of keeping Kanu within the reach of the court? Yes!
The court will also ask- Is there any need to arrest someone who is ready to come to court 10 times a day if you ask him to? No!
Now you see you pro-abooki illiterates and your presidiot got it all wrong when you thought you were dealing cretins such as you lots in this matter.
IPOB will keep making you lots look like real 'dogs and baboons' as your presidiot described you before you rigged him into power with child voters in the north.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by Blue3k(m): 4:24pm
DocHMD:
Nope senseless IPOB if you break conditions of your bail you risk losing privilege to stay free. The court is allowed to give such gag orders in public safety interest. It's Kanu's fundemental right to travel to UK but they stripped him of his passports limiting movement. Only an idiot believe you can break all the conditions of your bail disrespecting court and not be reprimanded.
Ps: It doesn't matter when he was declared wanted. It makes no difference to case.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by genearts(m): 4:34pm
When and how did ejiofor "successfully" challenge the bail conditions??
Look at his watery defence sef. Oga go and advice and control your client
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by PassingShot(m): 4:34pm
Blue3k:Because our justice system is corrupt. Not swift to dispense justice except on poor petty criminals who have no political backing.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by mrvitalis(m): 4:46pm
ShobayoEmma:
You mean same man that lied he was sick just to get out of jail ?
You mean same man that abandoned his fellows in jail ?
Come on !!!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by kufre2010: 4:47pm
How to make good leaders in Africa- Political office holders are always sworn into office by the Bible if a christian, Koran if a muslim and affirmation if a pagan. Can u imagine the extent of hypogracy! If u ask an average christian (e.g our vice president)to swear by the bible to convince u, he will say the bible forbid him from doing that but when he want to occupy political office, he will never remember that he is forbidden from swearing. This mere boooks should be taken away from our oath system since the are impotence powerless and unable to punish those that goes against their oath. They should be replace with Ogun, Amadioha and other traditional dieties. The priest who will administered the oath will take blood oath not to be patial. I know some people will oppose me but I will tell u bluntly that many Nigerians politician are on traditional oath to do the biddings of their godfathers e.g God'swill Akpabio and Udom Emmanuel, Orji Uzor kalu and theordor Orji etc Why wouldn't these people sworn on tradition as well to gorven Nigerians well.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by DocHMD: 4:48pm
Blue3k:
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by Ishilove: 4:48pm
akpamuomenka:Hian... Negodu username
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by DocHMD: 4:49pm
Blue3k:
I know I inflammed your pro-abooki nerves with the truth I slammed on your miserable anti-IPOB pseudo-intellectual skull.
It doesn't change the fact that the major aim of every bail is to keep the defendant within the reach of the court and that hasn't failed so why rescind the bail to arrest because hyenas and zombies are disgruntled about his growing power?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by mrvitalis(m): 4:55pm
Kanu seeing him self as an Igbo leader is an insult to Igbo race
He is obviously without a plan and has nothing to offer
People who follow him are people who have failed in life and want to blame someone for their failures
He will go for his hearing ( if he refuse he will be cleared wanted and arrested ) and there his bail compliance will be reviewed and his bail revoked
As for his lawyer that guy sounds like an illiterate honestly
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by Blue3k(m): 4:55pm
DocHMD:
Typical biaf-rat nonsense as usual. Listen if you outright break bail conditions you will be reprimanded simple. Theres no avoiding that. You're only telling part part of story if you only focus on showing up to court and ignore other conditions listed. The court is still looking into the case. The haven't made a decision yet stop making look like the refused the federal government request.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by vedaxcool(m): 4:57pm
. cownu has passed on his mental illness to his lawyer
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by DocHMD: 5:00pm
Blue3k:
Go to court or go to hell!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by Alawe(m): 5:00pm
My question is this, as i have always asked. if Nnamdi should not be in a gathering of more than ten people or grant press conference, ok (pending when his case will be determined) what about attending court for his case? becos as i have always read about the bail condition as the the time the bail condition was made, attending court was not excluded on the condition. hope the court will not contradict itself. anyway i am not a lawyer.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by Blue3k(m): 5:03pm
DocHMD:
Biafrat we're waiting on court to decide who's right. Now go fall in your erosion gully behind your compound.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by Omofunaab2: 5:56pm
Okay
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by 989900: 6:36pm
No, please don't send him to jail.
Just give him the mic and urge him on -- the boy will self-destruct, he is that St00pid.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On FG's Move To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail by DocHMD: 6:45pm
Blue3k:
pseudo-intellectual you forgot to remind today that you are proudly 'ibo who hate Biafra because it annoys fulani'.
