Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians
|Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by austonclint(m): 5:13am
Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor the lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu the leader of indigenous people Biafra finally speaks on the whereabouts of his client Nnnamdi kanu in an exclusive interview with Sahara reporters yesterday .
In the cause of the interview the Bar . Ejiofor were asked so many questions ranging from the where about of client Nnnamdi Kanu, whether the claim that Nnamdi Kanu missing an after thought, his opinion on what Orji Uzor Kalu said about Nnamdi kanu running to London, IPOB being proscribed terrorist organisation and so many other questions about Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and what will happen if Nnamdi Kanu doesn't appear in court in the next court sitting
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEMiMUDyzuU
http://saharareporters.com/2017/10/04/nnamdi-kanu%E2%80%99s-lawyer-says-south-east-politicians-are-cowards
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Rexnegro: 5:18am
really?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by clevvermind(m): 5:48am
I HOPE HE HAS NOT BEEN CLONED.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by kabakaauu: 6:11am
Hmmm ok ooo
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by evanso6226: 6:29am
space bked... make i watch first
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Obascoetubi: 6:43am
Ipob & stupidity
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by AmadiAba: 6:54am
hmmm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by brainpulse: 8:06am
Was Kanu the only one inside the house during military operation dance? Answer : No
His parents and brother was with him, initially we were told his parents were also missing until we were told his parents weren't missing again.
IPOBs are fools to think Nigerians don't know the grand scheme for him to run when he has flaunted his bail conditions and aware that he would be rearrested.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by brunofarad(m): 8:06am
Following
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Johndekd: 8:07am
Like Ojukwu like Kanu... Runaway runaway
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by brainpulse: 8:07am
Kanu is simply a disgruntled goat that has risked the lives of similar goats for nothing and ran away.
Like aleimesge Kanu disguised with fake passport to Cameroon then to Malaysia then to UK.
You wonder Kanus wife is quiet.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Boyooosa(m): 8:07am
Nigerian Politics and Misbehaviour sha...
What am certain about and that is very certain ia that KANU will surface on or before October 17 (court day). Either he uses his leg to surface back in the system or the NA uses style to drop him in the system b4 date.... Nigeria with funny scenarios. One thing am just certain about is that KANU is not dead, I don't know where the morale/gut is coming from.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by brainpulse: 8:07am
This one had no sense
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by scofieldsimba(m): 8:07am
The raid was unnecessary..
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by emmabest2000(m): 8:08am
Whenever I remembered Fr Mbaka’s Msgs I laugh to the max
Mbaka to IPOB members...
You people called him Mandela of Biafra
Nelson Mandela received beaten
But Kanu couldn’t stay and receive beaten
Rather he took off !
Mandela My Foot ...
KANU IS VERY MUCH ALIVE!
For the fact that his wife is silent all this period of his disappearance speaks volume !
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by wayne4loan: 8:08am
e no go better for Jubrin from sudan
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Judolisco(m): 8:09am
Ejo lo fe ro
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by ceeroh(m): 8:10am
So all na raking. I thought you guys said no election in 2019, but now you want to vote out the current crop of politicians abi... And you said even if kanu is dead, they should release his body so you can give him a befitting burial as a prince. No bloodbath again? Yeye dey smell
They forgot to ask him where kanu's parents are..
IPOB MUMU
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Omeokachie: 8:10am
He is most likely dead and his body dissolved in acid to leave no trace.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Franco2017(m): 8:10am
Nigeria will continue shooting their foot till Biafra is restored.
Nnamdi Kanu is alive but won't show up even till 2019.
His missing will be a very big blow why 2019 elections will be boycotted in SE & SS.
When the time comes, we'll continue our protests, "Give us Nnamdi Kanu or No Election."
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by tayokem(m): 8:11am
Hot headed idiots disturbing themselves. Fake lawyer seriously confused with his statements. What's the big deal to travel from Malaysia to UK. Is he not a british citizen
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by okonja(m): 8:12am
We are watching
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by SLIDEwaxie(m): 8:12am
Lawyer to the terrorist
Any Biafra apologist that will mention me, over this post, will die this month...
Oya, who goes first?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by treasuredluv(f): 8:13am
Omoh, this Nnamdi Kanu issue is getting serious and i'm pretty sure he's alive, Both the IPOB and the Millitary should produce him, either way, dead or alive. Buh make them no go bring cloned KANU
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by jetbomber17: 8:13am
Some day Kanu must re appear ..so this lawyer should be careful.. I have not heard kanu's family demanding for his whereabouts.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by YelloweWest: 8:13am
Even a first world country such as Spain is finding it hard to let Catalonia go. Although I think Catalonians have reach a point of no return.
Nigeria will not let biafra go. We are way too backward. That's just the truth.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by greatman247(m): 8:13am
Since you're the lawyer you must know his whereabouts. You and his family and some key members of IPOB will know too. He no fit just disappear without informing them that is why his family are silent over the matter and this useless lawyer carry the matter for head like dreadlocks. He knows where he is, this is just a gimmik to distract people from the real issues.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Oblitz(m): 8:14am
hmm
