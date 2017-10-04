₦airaland Forum

Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians - Politics

Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by austonclint(m): 5:13am
Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor the lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu the leader of indigenous people Biafra finally speaks on the whereabouts of his client Nnnamdi kanu in an exclusive interview with Sahara reporters yesterday .
In the cause of the interview the Bar . Ejiofor were asked so many questions ranging from the where about of client Nnnamdi Kanu, whether the claim that Nnamdi Kanu missing an after thought, his opinion on what Orji Uzor Kalu said about Nnamdi kanu running to London, IPOB being proscribed terrorist organisation and so many other questions about Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and what will happen if Nnamdi Kanu doesn't appear in court in the next court sitting

watch the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEMiMUDyzuU



Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, enraged with politicians in Southeast for taking sides with the Nigerian government on the proscription of IPOB, has labelled all politicians especially Governors as cowards for not supporting the demands for IPOB.


Barrister Ejiofor, who has been the legal counsel to Nnamdi Kanu and Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB), disclosed to SaharaReporters during an interview that politicians in South Eastern part of the country did not support Nnamdi Kanu because they are more concerned about securing their political positions. He added that the politicians prefer to do this at the expense of backing the cause championed by Nnamdi Kanu. He claimed the current crops of politicians in the region of the country would be swept out of office in the next general election in 2019.

“Southeast governors have no power to say IPOB is a terrorist and that is very certain. I condemned it, and they’ve withdrawn it saying they never at any point say that. What they said is a political statement to obtain favor from the federal government.” Barrister Ejiofor said.

The lawyer added, “Some of them are cowards and are saying that because they want to secure their political offices. We will mobilise youths who will come out in 2019 to sweep out all of the politicians.”

Responding to claim made by a former governor Abia, Orji Uzor Kalu who said Nnamdi Kanu had left the shores of the country after the attack on his house by military personnel. Barrister Ifeanyi asserted that Mr. Kalu is concerned about causing harm and unrest in the country.

The former Governor of Abia State said he spoke with one of the relatives of the missing IPOB leader who revealed to him Nnamdi Kanu is now in London. Reacting to this, the Barrister said, “Orji Uzor Kalu is a politician who I believe is looking for an avenue to get favour from the government and that is why he is saying what he is not sure of.”

“I asked if he was there with the rampaging soldiers when the premises was invaded? He was not there. Also, he said my client went to London through Malaysia. Travelers will tell you it is not possible for somebody to travel to Malaysia and from there to the United Kingdom, it is not possible. Kalu’s statement is false and targeted at causing mischief because the military knows they have my client.” The lawyer for the group said.

The lawyer affirmed that Mr. Kalu has not spoken with any relatives of Nnamdi Kanu since the attack took place.

“I can authoritatively confirm that no member of my client’s family spoke to him and that is certain. He does not have access to any of his relatives whether brother or sister.”

Barrister Ifeanyi, commenting on the attack and shooting that took place in Nnamdi Kanu’s residence, he insisted that the military is working together with the federal government and Hausa leaders. He opined that the action is targeted at alienating the Igbos and to silence demand for Biafra.

He said, “This is a Northern agenda to cleanse the entire igbos. Those who are demanding for Biafra do not wield weapons nor carry arms. The army is following the ploy to forcefully capture Nnamdi Kanu and silence his supporters. There are other people like the herdsmen who walk about with AK-47s, but the government has not deployed the military against them.”

Convinced that Nnamdi Kanu is in the custody of the military, Barrister Ejiofor demanded his client be released whether he is dead or alive.

“The attack was properly mapped because they came to inspect the house two days before they struck. They shot at everyone and everything in the premises including dogs and cars. They entered the bedroom, and bullet holes can be seen all over the walls. I'm very sure they are with him, and I have petitioned the military to ensure they produce him dead or alive. He is a prince, and if he is dead, they should release his body for a befitting burial. I have said and still insisting that the military must produce him on the next adjourned court date.”


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28LPxGyOG20

Nnamdi Kanu has been missing with whereabout unknown since the attack on his house by the Nigeria military on September 14. However, the military has denied invading the home of the IPOB leader and insisting they don't have him custody


http://saharareporters.com/2017/10/04/nnamdi-kanu%E2%80%99s-lawyer-says-south-east-politicians-are-cowards
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Rexnegro: 5:18am
really?

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by clevvermind(m): 5:48am
I HOPE HE HAS NOT BEEN CLONED.

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by kabakaauu: 6:11am
Hmmm ok ooo

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by evanso6226: 6:29am
space bked... make i watch first
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Obascoetubi: 6:43am
Ipob & stupidity

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by AmadiAba: 6:54am
hmmm
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by brainpulse: 8:06am
Was Kanu the only one inside the house during military operation dance? Answer : No
His parents and brother was with him, initially we were told his parents were also missing until we were told his parents weren't missing again.

IPOBs are fools to think Nigerians don't know the grand scheme for him to run when he has flaunted his bail conditions and aware that he would be rearrested.

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by brunofarad(m): 8:06am
Following
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Johndekd: 8:07am
Like Ojukwu like Kanu... Runaway runaway

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by brainpulse: 8:07am
Kanu is simply a disgruntled goat that has risked the lives of similar goats for nothing and ran away.
Like aleimesge Kanu disguised with fake passport to Cameroon then to Malaysia then to UK.

You wonder Kanus wife is quiet.

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Boyooosa(m): 8:07am
Nigerian Politics and Misbehaviour sha...
What am certain about and that is very certain ia that KANU will surface on or before October 17 (court day). Either he uses his leg to surface back in the system or the NA uses style to drop him in the system b4 date.... Nigeria with funny scenarios. One thing am just certain about is that KANU is not dead, I don't know where the morale/gut is coming from.
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by brainpulse: 8:07am
This one had no sense

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by scofieldsimba(m): 8:07am
The raid was unnecessary..

3 Likes

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by emmabest2000(m): 8:08am
Whenever I remembered Fr Mbaka’s Msgs I laugh to the max

Mbaka to IPOB members...
You people called him Mandela of Biafra
Nelson Mandela received beaten
But Kanu couldn’t stay and receive beaten
Rather he took off !

Mandela My Foot ...


KANU IS VERY MUCH ALIVE!
For the fact that his wife is silent all this period of his disappearance speaks volume !

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by wayne4loan: 8:08am
e no go better for Jubrin from sudan

2 Likes

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Judolisco(m): 8:09am
Ejo lo fe ro

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by ceeroh(m): 8:10am
So all na raking. I thought you guys said no election in 2019, but now you want to vote out the current crop of politicians abi... And you said even if kanu is dead, they should release his body so you can give him a befitting burial as a prince. No bloodbath again? Yeye dey smell

They forgot to ask him where kanu's parents are..
IPOB MUMU

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Omeokachie: 8:10am
He is most likely dead and his body dissolved in acid to leave no trace.

3 Likes

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Franco2017(m): 8:10am
Nigeria will continue shooting their foot till Biafra is restored.
Nnamdi Kanu is alive but won't show up even till 2019.
His missing will be a very big blow why 2019 elections will be boycotted in SE & SS.

When the time comes, we'll continue our protests, "Give us Nnamdi Kanu or No Election."

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by tayokem(m): 8:11am
Hot headed idiots disturbing themselves. Fake lawyer seriously confused with his statements. What's the big deal to travel from Malaysia to UK. Is he not a british citizen

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by okonja(m): 8:12am
We are watching undecided
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by SLIDEwaxie(m): 8:12am
Lawyer to the terrorist grin grin


Any Biafra apologist that will mention me, over this post, will die this month...

Oya, who goes first?

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by treasuredluv(f): 8:13am
Omoh, this Nnamdi Kanu issue is getting serious and i'm pretty sure he's alive, Both the IPOB and the Millitary should produce him, either way, dead or alive. Buh make them no go bring cloned KANU
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by jetbomber17: 8:13am
Some day Kanu must re appear ..so this lawyer should be careful.. I have not heard kanu's family demanding for his whereabouts.
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by YelloweWest: 8:13am
Even a first world country such as Spain is finding it hard to let Catalonia go. Although I think Catalonians have reach a point of no return.

Nigeria will not let biafra go. We are way too backward. That's just the truth.
Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by greatman247(m): 8:13am
Since you're the lawyer you must know his whereabouts. You and his family and some key members of IPOB will know too. He no fit just disappear without informing them that is why his family are silent over the matter and this useless lawyer carry the matter for head like dreadlocks. He knows where he is, this is just a gimmik to distract people from the real issues.

Re: Ifeanyi Ejiofor Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts, Slams SouthEast Politicians by Oblitz(m): 8:14am
hmm

