₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,029 members, 3,749,862 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 04:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race (2548 Views)
|Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by lightblazingnow(m): 3:48pm
Stella Oduah threatens to withdraw from Anambra guber racehttp://www.nigeriatoday.ng/2017/08/stella-oduah-threatens-to-withdraw-from-anambra-guber-race/amp/
1 Like
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by lightblazingnow(m): 3:49pm
A good house depends on the builders, PDP couldn't be furnished except there is a change of the handlers
I still see APC coasting home to victory come 2019
Tell me if I am wrong
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by Ohammadike: 3:53pm
Who is even begging you
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by Larwin(m): 3:54pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by Okoroawusa: 3:55pm
I laughed when she said that imposition of candidates n doctoring of delegates list is "unPDP".
Them don start again.
5 Likes
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by Young03(m): 3:57pm
Even the rats in Aso rock don't give a fück if u withdraw
3 Likes
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by cleangreg: 3:58pm
who she help ?
1 Like
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by HumanistMike: 3:59pm
Who is she threatening?
She isn't so important.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by Zoharariel(m): 3:59pm
And who's stopping Mrs. Bmw 7 forty feezy?
1 Like
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by priceaction: 3:59pm
The coming back of fayose and co. It won't survive this second time. Let them keep it up. Internal democracy my asss.
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by osemoses1234(m): 3:59pm
Nah dem sabi
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by Bolustical: 4:00pm
RottenTomato:Na wa o,
See frustration
Anyways, we know where your likes are from.
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by Bolustical: 4:00pm
lightblazingnow:
Same way the Ministry of Aviation under your reins was very TRANSPARENT when purchasing bullet proof BMW cars with hard earned monies of Nigerian tax payers,
Madam, swerve jor.
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by Narldon(f): 4:01pm
ONE PERSON AS..
SENATOR REPRESENTING ANAMBRA-NORTH
AND NOW...
GOVERNORSHIP ASPIRANT
ALL I SEE IS GREED..
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by poKarin(m): 4:01pm
this corrupt woman sef dey talk
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by loneatar: 4:01pm
RottenTomato:are you OK?
1 Like
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by LoveJesus87(m): 4:01pm
G
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by winkmart: 4:02pm
See this one
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by Goodluckxz: 4:02pm
Ok....
_________
Meanwhile I have an active 11.3k followers instagram account for sale ..
Audience =99% Nigerians
Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for cool biz.
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by gberra: 4:02pm
She don dey fear . Gej your sugar daddy who could have assured you the party's ticket is gone.
Funny how a woman that was sent out of her matrimonial home for promiscuity wants to govern a state..
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by LordKO(m): 4:02pm
In the game of politics, the loser(s) will always have the say while the winner(s) have their way. She should stop acting like a neophyte in the game.
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by eminikansoso(m): 4:02pm
RottenTomato:hunger badddddddddddddd
chai
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by RottenTomato: 4:02pm
,
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by Bawsse(m): 4:03pm
Nde oshi
Na dem dem, when she finally withdraws then I can take her seriously
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by Almaiga: 4:03pm
RottenTomato:A WAILER spotted.
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by marhoinspire: 4:04pm
APC is not good but PDP is worst.
APC all the way.
May God grant Buhari good health to complete his 8years.
Nigeria must be great again
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by yemiprogress(m): 4:05pm
RottenTomato:
Whats wrong with your father's brain?
What has this issue got to do with Buhari and Tinubu?
|Re: Stella Oduah Threatens To Withdraw From Anambra Guber Race by MOHSHESHI: 4:05pm
[quote author=RottenTomato post=59847009]Buhari, you will suffer! You shall know no peace!
Tinubu, you'll never go unpunished. The wrath of nature will decend on your bulging eyes and pluck them off! Uhmnn c how gullible u are
Grassroots Corruption / Fcc…catalyst Of Nigeria’s Problems / Have You Been Looking For Were To Invest Your N10,000 To N50,000, Look No More.
Viewing this topic: allanphash7(m), justice2017, UtibeEttefia1(m), heo88(m), Mynd44, iriferi(m), MrRichy(m), marianneada(f), corruptst(m), bobbice, ahmstrng(m), teflonjake(m), Ofunaofu, BrightKonsult, OBku4(m), peacemara54(m), UkOYENJNR, kisszhira, nigerianservice, tonylaw07(m), abitech001(m), xdos(m), precris(m), sambony4luv(m), Rexleo(m), aklas87, DAMILAREY85, flozybk(f), Omofunaab2, octoroon, Evestar200(f), seyiogunele25, yvonnechaka(f), 2undeajigs(m), arent88(m), Sosqui, topsyking, Eghosa1(m), Agbaletu, Ghokes(m), brixton, ychris, DeepLearning, aieromon(m), PDPGuy, tellmoon(m), Iamdagreatguy(m), badera, bluecircle470, dhaking(m), rifasenate11(m), anidan(m), bola09, Fortune13(m), macfako(m), Phemz(m), uzor2(m), aariwa(m), Ilajeboy(m), smdays(m), Albion05, omotee035, Slymonster(m), duby017, cuntento(m), DIKEnaWAR, sigiyaya(m), aristosoft(m), youngchamp, cleangreg, Quality20(m), rafsonnggmail(m), xavieree(f), Capital247, buygala(m), navada99, dionysus7, Epraize(m), micoyankee(m), footprintD55(m), mokane28, B737NG, kujix101(m) and 132 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7