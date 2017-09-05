Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) (11553 Views)

Andy Ubah Obtained His PhD From A Degree Vendor - Sahara Reporters (Photos) / Wike's Key Collaborators In Leaked Audio Unveiled By Sahara Reporters (Photos) / Bukola Saraki Was Petty Thief As Of 1990 - Sahara Reporters(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

SaharaReporters has uncovered how disgraced former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, bought a $1.2million home in London, disguising it in the robes of a foreign-registered company in an effort to avoid detection.



The chicanery was undertaken in 2012, when Mrs. Oduah, now the Senator representing Anambra North constituency, but at that time a Minister in the government of President Goodluck Jonathan, used ADRIATIC LAND 4 LIMITED, incorporated in Guernsey in the United Kingdom, for the purchase. She gave the address of the company, with registration No. 56274, as Mont Crevelt House, Bulwer Avenue, St. Sampson, Guernsey, GY2 4LH.



The transaction, which had been kept secret, was blown open when Mrs. Oduah decided to rent out the house earlier this year and engaged the services of a shady real estate company, Daniel Ford and Company Ltd, for that purpose. It would be recalled that Daniel Foster and Co recently featured prominently in a US civil case involving a former Minister of Oil Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The company, which is owned by some UK-based Nigerians, is central to a lot of real estate transactions involving politically exposed Nigerians.





When Daniel Ford and Company Ltd. rented out Mrs. Oduah’s London home, she identified herself as the owner of the property, thereby removing the veil of ownership she had imposed by the nature of its discreet registration.



SaharaReporters had exposed Mrs. Oduah’s corrupt activities during her time as Minister of Aviation, the biggest of them being the wild inflation of the cost of two BMW cars she forced a cash strapped federal aviation agency, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, to purchase for her in 2013. The scandalous purchase led to her being fired by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 after she was found guilty by a committee of the federal legislature, and indicted.



Another committee set up by President Jonathan had also indicted her but he never made that indictment public.



Mrs. Oduah is under investigation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, but the commission, for inexplicable reasons, refused to charge her even after it concluded investigations last year. During her tenure as a Minister, she reportedly embezzled close to a billion dollars, mainly from contracts awarded to refurbish airports across Nigeria. The facelift of those airports turned out to be very shoddy, and they have all but fallen apart.



According to investigators, Mrs. Oduah used funds she embezzled as minister to buy ships, as well as some 150 houses in Lagos alone.

http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/05/how-stella-oduah-bought-15m-house-london-using-company-registered-guernsey-hide-ownership 2 Likes

next 2 Likes

1bunne4lif:

next

So what? Does it mean that the Chairman and CEO of Sea Petroleum cannot own property in London 34 Likes 4 Shares

This useless write up, you have failed to show us Tinubus properties, atiku, obasanjo, danjuma etc



God will visit you people's home one after the other, wicked people 38 Likes 5 Shares

So?

Abegi,na today?

I dont believe this she might be corrupt





But 150 houses in Lagos alone .... that means she's gonna have over 1000 houses across the country, she must have broken Pablo Escobar's record .



Sahara una no try this time 2 Likes

hope it not there Buhari was treated

legisLOOTERs 1 Like

Looters jingling all the way. Why don't you just hang her by the boobs already? This is exactly how to do. Don't open if you are not a photographer please http://www.fototech.com.ng/start-photography-business-nigeria-camera/ 1 Like

am not doubting but this same Sahara reporters that said a suicide bomber was seen drinking beer at markudi. why should I believe dem

More jobs for Sahara reporter even as d election year comes nearer





I am d weight loss doctor

ok

kitaatita:

So what? Does it mean that the Chairman and CEO of Sea Petroleum cannot own property in London

i just tire for these people





ordinary abokey NNPC staff have houses all over the UK and send their children to IVy league schools





but its only southern trumpets that are blown



i dont just understand



the NEMA DG was queried for spending 13billion in one month





we did not hear anything about the case again cause na fulani crew i just tire for these peopleordinary abokey NNPC staff have houses all over the UK and send their children to IVy league schoolsbut its only southern trumpets that are blowni dont just understandthe NEMA DG was queried for spending 13billion in one monthwe did not hear anything about the case again cause na fulani crew 10 Likes 2 Shares

So make i do watin na,abi na for Afghanistan she for get house, mecheee 1 Like

Plz where is that 'and then' meme?

...and so what?



If Buratai an ordinary soldier could own 2 exquisite mansions in Dubai then whAt's the fuss about Stella Oduah, the CEO on an oil servicing firm owning a house in London.



Even Osinbajo an ordinary lawyer owns a posh house in the UK too.



Abeg save us this hogwash jare. 14 Likes 1 Share

Na our daughter people, where una dey

3 Likes

Hmmmm APX Sahara y we never hear about Tiny by and Buhari

Oya, APC VS PDP

Princess Stella the serial divorcee and former family friend 2 Likes

Anything man can steal woman can steal better 1 Like

And this is the woman Anambra north chose to represent them in the senate? smh Even former president Jonathan who was soft on corruption admitted the brazen corrupt practices this woman committed when she held sway at the aviation ministry. It was so glaring that he had to sack her, and for Jonathan to sack you for corruption your own water don pass garriAnd this is the woman Anambra north chose to represent them in the senate? smh 2 Likes

LUGBE:

This useless write up, you have failed to show us Tinubus properties, atiku, obasanjo, danjuma etc



God will visit you people's home one after the other, wicked people

I hope web I seal it children's future u will be able to defend me freely like this.

I look forward to ur defence for me cos my own will be worse than dezaini u and ur family will not be able to feel.

Anybody that write about me round dem of ibb.Counting on u for ur free service u animal without brains.. I hope web I seal it children's future u will be able to defend me freely like this.I look forward to ur defence for me cos my own will be worse than dezaini u and ur family will not be able to feel.Anybody that write about me round dem of ibb.Counting on u for ur free service u animal without brains..

For your Arsenal jerseys, please call 08162116272,any amount you have, OR even free. They have been in my shop for months now and no body is asking for their prices, let alone buying,please come and clear the shop so that I can have space to put other clothes as i'm about going to the market now.

These Afonja people want to destroy our Biafraan women. Today Madueke, tomorrow Oteh, last month Patience Jonathan, few weeks ago Okonjo Iweala, few yrs ago Onyuike. They will never write anything about Alakinja, a seamstress who turned billionaire over night from Niger Delta oil, not even baron Tinubu, criminal bigot Fashola. Afonjas...SMH 9 Likes 3 Shares

SR that has turned to a bunch of comedians, liars and rumor carriers? Next jare 1 Like