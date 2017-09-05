₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by Thebest12(f): 8:00pm
SaharaReporters has uncovered how disgraced former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, bought a $1.2million home in London, disguising it in the robes of a foreign-registered company in an effort to avoid detection.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/05/how-stella-oduah-bought-15m-house-london-using-company-registered-guernsey-hide-ownership
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by 1bunne4lif(m): 8:02pm
next
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 8:03pm
1bunne4lif:
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by kitaatita: 8:13pm
So what? Does it mean that the Chairman and CEO of Sea Petroleum cannot own property in London
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by LUGBE: 8:18pm
This useless write up, you have failed to show us Tinubus properties, atiku, obasanjo, danjuma etc
God will visit you people's home one after the other, wicked people
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 10:19pm
So?
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by ateamblezing(f): 10:19pm
Abegi,na today?
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by medolab90(m): 10:20pm
I dont believe this she might be corrupt
But 150 houses in Lagos alone .... that means she's gonna have over 1000 houses across the country, she must have broken Pablo Escobar's record .
Sahara una no try this time
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by Moloso(m): 10:20pm
hope it not there Buhari was treated
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by youngwarlocks: 10:20pm
legisLOOTERs
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by Omagzee(m): 10:21pm
Looters jingling all the way. Why don't you just hang her by the boobs already? This is exactly how to do. Don't open if you are not a photographer please http://www.fototech.com.ng/start-photography-business-nigeria-camera/
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by Bills2307(m): 10:21pm
am not doubting but this same Sahara reporters that said a suicide bomber was seen drinking beer at markudi. why should I believe dem
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 10:21pm
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by looseweight: 10:21pm
More jobs for Sahara reporter even as d election year comes nearer
I am d weight loss doctor
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by omoyankee3(m): 10:21pm
ok
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 10:21pm
kitaatita:
i just tire for these people
ordinary abokey NNPC staff have houses all over the UK and send their children to IVy league schools
but its only southern trumpets that are blown
i dont just understand
the NEMA DG was queried for spending 13billion in one month
we did not hear anything about the case again cause na fulani crew
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by realbitez(m): 10:21pm
So make i do watin na,abi na for Afghanistan she for get house, mecheee
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by geeluck1(m): 10:21pm
Plz where is that 'and then' meme?
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by Leo3333: 10:22pm
...and so what?
If Buratai an ordinary soldier could own 2 exquisite mansions in Dubai then whAt's the fuss about Stella Oduah, the CEO on an oil servicing firm owning a house in London.
Even Osinbajo an ordinary lawyer owns a posh house in the UK too.
Abeg save us this hogwash jare.
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by CrtlAltDel: 10:22pm
Na our daughter people, where una dey
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by thundafire: 10:22pm
Hmmmm APX Sahara y we never hear about Tiny by and Buhari
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by id4sho(m): 10:22pm
Oya, APC VS PDP
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by Piiko(m): 10:23pm
Princess Stella the serial divorcee and former family friend
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by olusola200: 10:23pm
Anything man can steal woman can steal better
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by GoroTango: 10:24pm
Even former president Jonathan who was soft on corruption admitted the brazen corrupt practices this woman committed when she held sway at the aviation ministry. It was so glaring that he had to sack her, and for Jonathan to sack you for corruption your own water don pass garri And this is the woman Anambra north chose to represent them in the senate? smh
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by OTEGA1: 10:24pm
LUGBE:
I hope web I seal it children's future u will be able to defend me freely like this.
I look forward to ur defence for me cos my own will be worse than dezaini u and ur family will not be able to feel.
Anybody that write about me round dem of ibb.Counting on u for ur free service u animal without brains..
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by IamGeorgie(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by biafranation: 10:24pm
These Afonja people want to destroy our Biafraan women. Today Madueke, tomorrow Oteh, last month Patience Jonathan, few weeks ago Okonjo Iweala, few yrs ago Onyuike. They will never write anything about Alakinja, a seamstress who turned billionaire over night from Niger Delta oil, not even baron Tinubu, criminal bigot Fashola. Afonjas...SMH
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by eph12(m): 10:24pm
SR that has turned to a bunch of comedians, liars and rumor carriers? Next jare
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by AreaFada2: 10:24pm
But she was already CEO of an oil company since the 1990s. Is it only Folorunso Alakija that made money from oil?
|Re: Stella Oduah’s $1.5m London House Exposed By Sahara Reporters (Photos) by OCTAVO: 10:26pm
