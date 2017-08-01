₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Angelanest: 4:56pm
Read the press statement below;
This is to inform the general Public that Ekeukwu Market Owerri has finally been moved from its Current location at the centre of Owerri, the State Capital, to its new location at Ohi near Owerri amid jubilation by patriotic residents. The relocation of the market is in line with the Urban renewal programme of the State Government.
The market was moved Saturday morning, August 26, 2017, and almost two years the government had announced its good intention to relocate the market to a more conducive site, in the spirit of its Urban Renewal Pursuit.
The government has taken this noble action to equally recover Douglas Road that Connects the State with other neighbouring States which has remained a refuse dump for the traders in the market, and to deal once and for all, with the prevalent criminal activities in the area like robbery, cultism and kidnapping.
The action was a peaceful one and with the successful relocation of the Market to a better area, the government will now go ahead to rebuild Douglas road and realize its lofty dream of making Owerri a beffiting City.
The governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the Rescue Mission Government he heads Commend the traders involved and the people of the State in general for their Cooperation and understanding. And by the peaceful Conduct of the traders they have shown that they appreciate government’s good intention to make Owerri an enviable State Capital.
Sam Onwuemeodo
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/rochas-okorocha-at-ekeukwu-market-in-owerri-imo-state.html
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Angelanest: 4:57pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/rochas-okorocha-at-ekeukwu-market-in-owerri-imo-state.html
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by sarrki(m): 4:58pm
Ipobs are just causing trouble everywhere
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by akpamuomenka: 4:59pm
See him Awusa head like that Sarrki chinko phone that was eaten by Lt. Col. Oscar Ibibibo's men.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Young03(m): 5:01pm
sarrki:
Kayode , oshogbo tout
Why is he demolishing it
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by 201320142015ob(m): 5:02pm
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by 201320142015ob(m): 5:02pm
Serious meltdown in Owerri this morning
This boy was shot died by police men this morning for protesting against the demolition of his mother's shop
This little Boy was crushed to death by Gov Okorocha and Nig Police. His crime was "don't destroy my mother's shop" and he was killed.
According to Gov Okorocha on why he is demolishing popular market in Owerri, "I want to build a modern school there...."
Can God forgive Gov Rochas Okorocha for being inhuman to his people?
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by venai(m): 5:03pm
I beg, where is the jubilation in those pictures? I read a woman lost her son in the process. Has the governor addressed the issue? Thank God he has a son too. I trust Karma.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by chemicalDisease: 5:03pm
Am in support of this action of Okoroawusa.
Douglas will be great again.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Okoroawusa: 5:03pm
I want the best for Owerri.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by sarrki(m): 5:04pm
Young03:
To make it a mega city
Also to make it inhabitable for ipob miscreants
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Abagworo(m): 5:04pm
Angelanest:
The title is wrong. It should read "Okorocha hailed as he addressed Imolites at Douglas road during demolition". Don't give false impression to outsiders as Imolites are generally happy with the demolition.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Okoroawusa: 5:05pm
Young03:ask google.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Partnerbiz3: 5:06pm
And some have lost their lives..
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Evablizin(f): 5:19pm
201320142015ob:hahahaha your turn it will never come
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by truth4u: 5:28pm
This is why the evil okorawusa support one Nigeria so that he can always use his huasu Fulani brothers in the army to intimidate Igbo's
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Evablizin(f): 5:32pm
In the name of demolishing whatever with security A Precious Soul was lost
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by xtgozie(m): 6:17pm
Igbos snipers loading. ........
Time will come when people like Rochas will be shot from no where.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by BIAFRONIGERIAN(m): 6:33pm
what's d fate of d poor dead boy?
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by NCP: 6:35pm
The Peoples Governor, We Don't Understand You and Your Policies Aimed At Developing Our Lovely State.
Market Land Wey Dem Don Sell Finish For Demselves.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by heckymaicon(m): 6:35pm
the blood of the innocent boy is going to haunt you , eleribu somebody
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Leopantro: 7:14pm
Abagworo:
they are happy with a demolition that killed a boy?
how can you say such a thing?
read the songs of praise from one of the imolites
HEAVY RIOT GOING ON IN OWERRI AT THE MOMENT.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Silensa(m): 7:14pm
.The action was a peaceful one and with the successful relocation of the Market to a better area, the government will now go ahead to rebuild Douglas road and realize its lofty dream of making Owerri a beffiting City.
why do our politicians glory in lie? a small boy and an Hausa man were killed today, not forgetting the brutality and inhumane treatment of the people by the soldiers or those that were beaten to pulp by the protesting people. yet, the number one citizen of the state is telling is trash.
my governor my governor..........
on the other hand, what is wrong with our mods?
Owerri have been on lock down since morning but no mention of it in the front page.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by naturalman: 7:33pm
Young03:Dude....you do like how shantty and congested Douglas is?
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by naturalman: 7:34pm
201320142015ob:
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by mansakhalifa(m): 7:47pm
The governors in Nigeria remind me of the power-drunk satraps of the defunct Persian Empire. Always cut off from the people and unapproachable. Imagine the number of uniforms and camouflage accompanying just one man. Is it war?
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by Leopantro: 7:50pm
Abagworo:
Does this sound like someone that is happy?
PRESS STATEMENT BY HON. ONYEWUCHI
is he giving false impression, I wonder?
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 7:54pm
Nigerians should learn to live with the consequences of their actions.
Elect a fool; get foolish policies from him. Did Imo people expect Rochas to change?
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 7:59pm
venai:
Don't trust Karma anything! Okorocha's son will never die of soldier stray bullet or the one targeted at the masses. His son is in Ivy league schools flexing. Pray that he dies of drug overdose. Those are the things that kill people like him.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by priceaction: 8:00pm
Very funny man, government officials with fake live on camera. No body dey hail am ooo. Looking at all the pics, he was the only laughing and raising his hands? Is he delusional? Or halucilating? They locked the angry traders outside and he was raising his hands as if someone or they are hailing him. Am sure if they have access to stones at that point, they would stone him to death.
Re: Rochas Okorocha Storms Demolished Ekeukwu Market With Security Operatives.Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:00pm
