Read the press statement below;



This is to inform the general Public that Ekeukwu Market Owerri has finally been moved from its Current location at the centre of Owerri, the State Capital, to its new location at Ohi near Owerri amid jubilation by patriotic residents. The relocation of the market is in line with the Urban renewal programme of the State Government.



The market was moved Saturday morning, August 26, 2017, and almost two years the government had announced its good intention to relocate the market to a more conducive site, in the spirit of its Urban Renewal Pursuit.



The government has taken this noble action to equally recover Douglas Road that Connects the State with other neighbouring States which has remained a refuse dump for the traders in the market, and to deal once and for all, with the prevalent criminal activities in the area like robbery, cultism and kidnapping.



The action was a peaceful one and with the successful relocation of the Market to a better area, the government will now go ahead to rebuild Douglas road and realize its lofty dream of making Owerri a beffiting City.



The governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the Rescue Mission Government he heads Commend the traders involved and the people of the State in general for their Cooperation and understanding. And by the peaceful Conduct of the traders they have shown that they appreciate government’s good intention to make Owerri an enviable State Capital.



Sam Onwuemeodo



Chief Press Secretary to the Governor



Ipobs are just causing trouble everywhere 11 Likes 1 Share

See him Awusa head like that Sarrki chinko phone that was eaten by Lt. Col. Oscar Ibibibo's men. 27 Likes 1 Share

Serious meltdown in Owerri this morning

This boy was shot died by police men this morning for protesting against the demolition of his mother's shop

This little Boy was crushed to death by Gov Okorocha and Nig Police. His crime was "don't destroy my mother's shop" and he was killed.

According to Gov Okorocha on why he is demolishing popular market in Owerri, "I want to build a modern school there...."

Can God forgive Gov Rochas Okorocha for being inhuman to his people? 19 Likes

I beg, where is the jubilation in those pictures? I read a woman lost her son in the process. Has the governor addressed the issue? Thank God he has a son too. I trust Karma. 10 Likes 1 Share

Am in support of this action of Okoroawusa.

Douglas will be great again.

I want the best for Owerri.

Also to make it inhabitable for ipob miscreants To make it a mega cityAlso to make it inhabitable for ipob miscreants 3 Likes

Angelanest:

The title is wrong. It should read "Okorocha hailed as he addressed Imolites at Douglas road during demolition". Don't give false impression to outsiders as Imolites are generally happy with the demolition. The title is wrong. It should read "Okorocha hailed as he addressed Imolites at Douglas road during demolition". Don't give false impression to outsiders as Imolites are generally happy with the demolition. 2 Likes

And some have lost their lives..

201320142015ob:

Since yesterday I haven't been able to go to work because my neighbour cheated on his wife and she got angry and told him she will have sex with all the neighbours around....I'm still here waiting for my turn!!

hahahaha your turn it will never come hahahaha your turn it will never come 13 Likes 3 Shares

This is why the evil okorawusa support one Nigeria so that he can always use his huasu Fulani brothers in the army to intimidate Igbo's 3 Likes



In the name of demolishing whatever with security A Precious Soul was lost In the name of demolishing whatever with security A Precious Soul was lost

Igbos snipers loading. ........

Time will come when people like Rochas will be shot from no where. 9 Likes

what's d fate of d poor dead boy?

The Peoples Governor, We Don't Understand You and Your Policies Aimed At Developing Our Lovely State.









Market Land Wey Dem Don Sell Finish For Demselves. 3 Likes

the blood of the innocent boy is going to haunt you , eleribu somebody

HEAVY RIOT GOING ON IN OWERRI AT THE MOMENT.

# BREAKING :

Movement Advisory IN OWERRI.

1. If you are in Owerri, avoid Douglas Road and all areas inhabited by indigenes of Owerre.

2. Avoid using your official vehicle or cars with government number plate

3. Listen to news for update.

4. Enlighten your neighbors and friends on the need to restore sanity in and around Douglas Road area.

5. Stay at home if you have no reason to go out.

…………………………………………………………

IMO INDIGENE WROTE:

Dear Rochas Okorocha

Dear People's Governor

No election In Imo Again

Thank you for demolishing the Eke-Ukwu Market.

Thank you for unleashing your bullets to unarmed citizens.

Thank you for destroying our source of livelihood.

Thank you for sending us to an untimely grave.

Thank you treating us like animals without fundamental human rights.

Thank you for being a dictator!

Thank you for inflicting hardships upon us.

Thank you for the numerous uncompleted projects in our land.

Thank you for forcefully ejecting us and making us wallow in penury and abject poverty.

Thank you for not paying our parents salaries as at when due.

Thank you for insulting our elders in the name of " pension arrears".

Thank you for being insensitive to our problems.

We are glad and I guess you're satisfied!

I guess you're happy with your actions.

I guess you're feeling like a boss.

I guess you're feeling on top of the world simply because we 'foolishly' and 'blindly' voted you.

We have learnt our lessons the hard way.

We have cursed the very day we voted you in.

We have regretted knowing you.

We have cried, we have lost our properties, we have lost our lands, we have lost our close relations, we have starved beyond what you can envisaged. We have lost billions of Naira. We have lost HOPE.

The gods of 'Ala-Owerri' will never forget your evil deeds.

The blood of the innocent will surely cry for vengeance.

The cries and tears of the downtrodden must surely hunt you.

History will never forget you.

Today, you're the Governor, tomorrow you can be a commoner.

Nothing in this life lasts forever.

You have done your best, but you can't remove the smiles on our land because "ALA OWERRI WU OKE MBA".

Owerri is in the hands of God and not in your hands.

God of vengeance must surely strike. Karma must play its role. Whatever you sow, you must reap. Generations unborn will never forget you.

Hear me, 'Eke-Ukwu market is bigger and older than you'.

Thank you once more. I hope you enjoyed your breakfast.

Wehdone Sir!..

Dear Lord, where are you? Come and hear the cries and tears of your people. Oh Lord, are you asleep? Oh Lord, come and show your mighty power.

they are happy with a demolition that killed a boy?how can you say such a thing?read the songs of praise from one of the imolites 6 Likes 1 Share

. The action was a peaceful one and with the successful relocation of the Market to a better area, the government will now go ahead to rebuild Douglas road and realize its lofty dream of making Owerri a beffiting City.



why do our politicians glory in lie? a small boy and an Hausa man were killed today, not forgetting the brutality and inhumane treatment of the people by the soldiers or those that were beaten to pulp by the protesting people. yet, the number one citizen of the state is telling is trash.



my governor my governor..........



on the other hand, what is wrong with our mods?

Owerri have been on lock down since morning but no mention of it in the front page. 5 Likes

201320142015ob:

Serious meltdown in Owerri this morning

This boy was shot died by police men this morning for protesting against the demolition of his mother's shop

This little Boy was crushed to death by Gov Okorocha and Nig Police. His crime was "don't destroy my mother's shop" and he was killed.

According to Gov Okorocha on why he is demolishing popular market in Owerri, "I want to build a modern school there...."

Can God forgive Gov Rochas Okorocha for being inhuman to his people?

https://www.google.com.ng/url?q=http://vergehub.com/top-10-richest-men-in-nigeria-2017/&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwjP6dnNy_TVAhURZFAKHf35BRQQFgguMAA&usg=AFQjCNEuFvMpH2toUKT2I1FQRFYaTdzrSA

The governors in Nigeria remind me of the power-drunk satraps of the defunct Persian Empire. Always cut off from the people and unapproachable. Imagine the number of uniforms and camouflage accompanying just one man. Is it war? 2 Likes

Does this sound like someone that is happy?



PRESS STATEMENT BY HON. ONYEWUCHI



I, Hon. Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Member representing Owerri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives condemn in the strongest terms the gestapo-like operation and demolition of Owerri ancestral market, The Eke-Ukwu Owerri, today, leading to the loss of innocent lives.



This action by Governor Rochas Okorocha without an alternative accommodation and compensation in the face of current economic difficulties is most inhuman and anti people.

This demolition in spite of a subsisting court order to say the least is a provocative affront on the peace loving people of Owerri, which will be resisted using all lawful means available.

While calling on our people to remain peaceful and law abiding, I call on the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces President Muhammadu Buhari to call Governor Okorocha to order. I also call on

Governor Rochas Okorocha to halt the demolition, pay compensation to owners of properties already destroyed and apologise to Owerri People.



Let me also convey my heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones in this mindless exercise and assure them that they will get justice.



Thank you and may God bless us all.



Hon. Ezenwa Onyewuchi

(Ebubedike II)



is he giving false impression, I wonder? Does this sound like someone that is happy?is he giving false impression, I wonder? 3 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians should learn to live with the consequences of their actions.



Elect a fool; get foolish policies from him. Did Imo people expect Rochas to change? 7 Likes

Don't trust Karma anything! Okorocha's son will never die of soldier stray bullet or the one targeted at the masses. His son is in Ivy league schools flexing. Pray that he dies of drug overdose. Those are the things that kill people like him. Don't trust Karma anything! Okorocha's son will never die of soldier stray bullet or the one targeted at the masses. His son is in Ivy league schools flexing. Pray that he dies of drug overdose. Those are the things that kill people like him. 6 Likes