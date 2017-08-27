₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,531 members, 3,751,644 topics. Date: Sunday, 27 August 2017 at 05:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again (1841 Views)
House Of Reps Grill Kemi Adeosun & Others Over Nonpayment Of Pensioners(pics) / They Forget That They Will One Day Be Like Us: Rain-drenched Pensioners To Govt / FG Clears 12 Months Of Arrears Owed Pensioners (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by Nweze1986: 7:56pm On Aug 26
EBONYI PENSIONERS SMILE AGAIN
By Philip Nweze
Despite conflicting demands for available cash, Governor David Nweze Umahi has never hidden his desire to uplift the status of workers and pensioners. At a time that public service workers in more than half of Nigeria's 36 states, at the last count are being owed salaries of between three and eight months by their governments, EbonyI workers have remained immuned from the venom of unpaid salaries. The state governor, Engr David Umahi has demonstrated a great deal of sensitivity to the plight of workers and retirees on his payroll. The governor's sustained harmonious industrial relationship with the state workforce, such as regular payment of salaries, pensions and other allowances on or before the 15th of every month, when many other states could not so, is simply legendary. In the prevailing crisis of unpaid pension arrears threatening the lives of Nigeria's retired senior citizens Ebonyi pensioners woke up to another cheery news on Tuesday 15th August 2017as the state executive authorized the release of the sum of N1.5 billion for the payment of arrears and pensions and gratuities for retired civil servants. interestingly too, the local government system awaits the intervention of N750 million promised to kick-start pensions arrears and gratuities of local government workers as well.
The figure automatically clears the arrears inherited from the previous administrations relating to the period 1996-2017. To further demonstrate the sincerity and expediency attached to this gesture, a statement from the office of the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, directed all eligible beneficiaries to proceed immediately to the office of the Deputy Governor of Ebony state for verification in order to ensure that payments are disbursed with dispatch. The governor has in different fora signaled his intention to fashion out template to vacate the state's indebtedness to retirees any time the state's share of the Paris fund arrives. The huge accumulated gratuity arrears Ebonyi inherited from its mother states since 1993 has remained a source of concern to the administration until Tuesday. With regards to the payment of gratuity and death benefits, the present administration when it came to power in May 2015, inherited unpaid gratuities, pensions backlog and contract gratuities owed retirees.
Also, the present administration is set to give a stable means of income to widows, to help them meet their needs and those of their children.
This is to ensure that widows are not left out in the celebration of this new dawn. The state government is currently processing another batch of widows to benefit in the ongoing economic empowerment programme for over 200 widows scattered across the state, which would be available in the coming weeks. The sum of N200, 000 each is to be released to the prospective beneficiaries fro Monday the 21st of August 2017. Already, The verification exercise by the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious and welfare matters has been completed and submitted to the state executive council. The widows empowerment programme has also been expanded to accommodate additional 2, 000 widows.
Similarly, the N1 billion Nair budgeted for the empowerment of 4, 000 eligible ebonyians is still being disbursed by the ministry of empowerment and job creation. As at today, about 1, 000 people have applied and collected grants up to N250, 000 each. Others who meet the criteria should expect to be paid with effect from Monday the 21st of August 2017.
Also, interested Ebonyians with creativity and entrepreneurial drive are also to rejoice. The state government in partnership with BOI has established an SME fund of N4 billion, operated by the BOI for companies and cooperative societies with a qual7flying business plan to access loan facilities ranging from N1 million to N100 million to either start or expand small scale or medium scale enterprises.
The impact of these programmes are enormous on the psyche of an average Ebonyian. The greatest weapon against poverty is empowerment. An empowered individual stands the chance of succeeding in his society unlike those who lack such opportunity. Be it sponsored or self-empowerment, support is very important as it beautifies the average citizen. On a general note, Ebonyi people shall feel immuned from the harrowing ordeal of the biting economic recession used as excuse by state governors who have deliberately refused to offset liabilities to their citizens. Governor Umahi has simply proven that though managing an economy in recession is a difficult task, it presents challenges that are surmountable once the political will is there. The overview of salary situations in the country presents Ebonyi as a reference point and a case study. When others are busy amassing public funds, Governor Umahi is rather yielding to his conscience and his social contract with the people.
Regular payment of salaries and pensions may not be considered as achievement by some people because salaries are debts. People worked and should be paid afterall. However, in today's Nigerian, payment of salary has become rare and this makes it an achievement especially for a state like Ebony which is currently battling at the bottom of the federal allocation table. It's a wonder that Ebony state has managed to stay afloat despite the prevailing financial turbulence. But the secret is simple.
Prudence and careful planning have become the watchword of the present administration ably led by Engr David Umahi. The governor focuses on the economic and social dimensions of governance. He understands the place of entrepreneurship and empowerment as the solid foundation for any given society. Moreover, he regards his citizens as his priority.
God bless Akubaraoha. The People's Governor.
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by naturalman: 8:26pm On Aug 26
This is good......
please can we see some pics of the infrastructural development in ebonyi state?
1 Like
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by Erudite202: 8:37pm On Aug 26
Nweze my brother, am from Ohaozara.. can you check my signature pls?
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by jurgyvideos: 3:44pm
Ok
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by JoshMedia(m): 3:44pm
What happened?
Check my signature
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by emeijeh(m): 3:44pm
Akubaraoha......is that an eastern name?
Reminds me of Agraba, Ali baba and the genie
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by emmasege: 3:45pm
God bless you Dave, I'll gladly offer my state governor Aregbesola to you for free of charge to come and clean your shoes so he can get some sense and human feelings.
1 Like
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by burkingx(f): 3:46pm
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by burkingx(f): 3:46pm
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by Hadone(m): 3:46pm
Still on Rats and A so Villa
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by Damilare6293: 3:50pm
Eating the fruit of their labour
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by blueto: 3:51pm
Post Retracted
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by donklef(m): 3:54pm
For paper or for real ?
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by kwyllancy: 3:55pm
Another good one from Ekubaraoha
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by ngwababe: 4:02pm
I'm loving this man because of Abakaliki town...
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by Wisdomkosi(m): 4:07pm
Lies lies lies lies lies. Even devil himself will be shocked seeing this news on Frontpage
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by Danny287(m): 4:12pm
Good to know this I wish the rest will emulate this
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by colossus91(m): 4:17pm
inherited hw? was he not our deputy before becoming governor? abegi let him go and die.......why won't he pay often when salary is little imagine graduate 25k imagine!!
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by chiochio1(m): 4:21pm
What about Abakaliki town? I hear he has fixed every road in Abakaliki town, I have been long I visited home
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by Piiko(m): 4:27pm
My governor in whom I am well pleased
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by Kingxway: 4:27pm
Erudite202:I sight you nwannem
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by Emmanuel2806: 4:35pm
emeijeh:it's a title in Igbo that is given to someone that is cheerful, generous, and all given with his wealth.. The word itself means wealth that covers all the people
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by rollybest(m): 4:45pm
David Umahi is working!!!
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by agabaI23(m): 4:46pm
naturalman:You don't have to go there. That's his strength.
He has done well especially in and around the capital.
1 Like
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by murphyibiam15(m): 4:48pm
Nice one umahi
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by murphyibiam15(m): 4:48pm
agabaI23:you're correct actually
|Re: Ebonyi Pensioners Smile Again by murphyibiam15(m): 4:52pm
Emmanuel2806:mazi igbo.. nnoo
(0) (Reply)
Apapa Bad Roads, Tanker Drivers Bring Pains / Sahara Reporters Web Site Down Since This Morning / Will Those Canvassing For Secession Do So If There Is No Oil In Their Region
Viewing this topic: beegs(m), uche87(m), oblo(m), macb(m), agabaI23(m) and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11