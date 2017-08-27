EBONYI PENSIONERS SMILE AGAIN





By Philip Nweze



Despite conflicting demands for available cash, Governor David Nweze Umahi has never hidden his desire to uplift the status of workers and pensioners. At a time that public service workers in more than half of Nigeria's 36 states, at the last count are being owed salaries of between three and eight months by their governments, EbonyI workers have remained immuned from the venom of unpaid salaries. The state governor, Engr David Umahi has demonstrated a great deal of sensitivity to the plight of workers and retirees on his payroll. The governor's sustained harmonious industrial relationship with the state workforce, such as regular payment of salaries, pensions and other allowances on or before the 15th of every month, when many other states could not so, is simply legendary. In the prevailing crisis of unpaid pension arrears threatening the lives of Nigeria's retired senior citizens Ebonyi pensioners woke up to another cheery news on Tuesday 15th August 2017as the state executive authorized the release of the sum of N1.5 billion for the payment of arrears and pensions and gratuities for retired civil servants. interestingly too, the local government system awaits the intervention of N750 million promised to kick-start pensions arrears and gratuities of local government workers as well.



The figure automatically clears the arrears inherited from the previous administrations relating to the period 1996-2017. To further demonstrate the sincerity and expediency attached to this gesture, a statement from the office of the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, directed all eligible beneficiaries to proceed immediately to the office of the Deputy Governor of Ebony state for verification in order to ensure that payments are disbursed with dispatch. The governor has in different fora signaled his intention to fashion out template to vacate the state's indebtedness to retirees any time the state's share of the Paris fund arrives. The huge accumulated gratuity arrears Ebonyi inherited from its mother states since 1993 has remained a source of concern to the administration until Tuesday. With regards to the payment of gratuity and death benefits, the present administration when it came to power in May 2015, inherited unpaid gratuities, pensions backlog and contract gratuities owed retirees.



Also, the present administration is set to give a stable means of income to widows, to help them meet their needs and those of their children.



This is to ensure that widows are not left out in the celebration of this new dawn. The state government is currently processing another batch of widows to benefit in the ongoing economic empowerment programme for over 200 widows scattered across the state, which would be available in the coming weeks. The sum of N200, 000 each is to be released to the prospective beneficiaries fro Monday the 21st of August 2017. Already, The verification exercise by the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious and welfare matters has been completed and submitted to the state executive council. The widows empowerment programme has also been expanded to accommodate additional 2, 000 widows.



Similarly, the N1 billion Nair budgeted for the empowerment of 4, 000 eligible ebonyians is still being disbursed by the ministry of empowerment and job creation. As at today, about 1, 000 people have applied and collected grants up to N250, 000 each. Others who meet the criteria should expect to be paid with effect from Monday the 21st of August 2017.



Also, interested Ebonyians with creativity and entrepreneurial drive are also to rejoice. The state government in partnership with BOI has established an SME fund of N4 billion, operated by the BOI for companies and cooperative societies with a qual7flying business plan to access loan facilities ranging from N1 million to N100 million to either start or expand small scale or medium scale enterprises.



The impact of these programmes are enormous on the psyche of an average Ebonyian. The greatest weapon against poverty is empowerment. An empowered individual stands the chance of succeeding in his society unlike those who lack such opportunity. Be it sponsored or self-empowerment, support is very important as it beautifies the average citizen. On a general note, Ebonyi people shall feel immuned from the harrowing ordeal of the biting economic recession used as excuse by state governors who have deliberately refused to offset liabilities to their citizens. Governor Umahi has simply proven that though managing an economy in recession is a difficult task, it presents challenges that are surmountable once the political will is there. The overview of salary situations in the country presents Ebonyi as a reference point and a case study. When others are busy amassing public funds, Governor Umahi is rather yielding to his conscience and his social contract with the people.



Regular payment of salaries and pensions may not be considered as achievement by some people because salaries are debts. People worked and should be paid afterall. However, in today's Nigerian, payment of salary has become rare and this makes it an achievement especially for a state like Ebony which is currently battling at the bottom of the federal allocation table. It's a wonder that Ebony state has managed to stay afloat despite the prevailing financial turbulence. But the secret is simple.



Prudence and careful planning have become the watchword of the present administration ably led by Engr David Umahi. The governor focuses on the economic and social dimensions of governance. He understands the place of entrepreneurship and empowerment as the solid foundation for any given society. Moreover, he regards his citizens as his priority.



God bless Akubaraoha. The People's Governor.