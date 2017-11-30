Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Christmas: Ebonyi Civil Servants Smile Again (11879 Views)

EBONYI CIVIL SERVANTS SMILE AGAIN



By Philip Nweze



It’s early Christmas for civil servants in Ebonyi state.



Feelers from Government House has it that Governor David Umahi is set to pump about N400 million from the Paris London Club Refund Loan from FG into uplifting the spirits of his workforce. This money will be sunk into clearing 2017 December salaries, accumulated 2016 and 2017 leave allowance benefits as well as pension liabitilities stretching as far back as 2015, before this year's Christmas celebration. This gesture is to be accompanied with the end of the year bonus of N10, 000 across board for all civil servants. The beauty of this pronouncements is its ability to improve the purchasing power of civil servants this yuletide as all outstanding debts to workers are to be cleared. No strata of the civil service population, including retirees will say that the Governor has not reached them one way or the other during this season.



In fact, Ebonyi State civil servants are truly in a celebration mood as Governor Umahi goes about distributing love and touching their lives every now and then. Governor Umahi has laid foundation for a memorable Christmas for these workers and their dependants.



Public servants in the state are also stretching their necks eagerly looking forward to the usual Christmas Rice largesse of the Umahi administration which the governor has also promised to dole out.



The reality is that millions of civil servants across Nigeria are going to have a blue Christmas and an even bleaker new year with some owed up to 9 months arrears of salaries. But not Ebonyi workers! Ebonyi governor has an incredible trajectory of regular salary payment, with salary alerts received by 15th of every month. As their contemporaries slip deeper into salary palaver, Ebonyi workers would rather be smiling big this yuletide.



Ekubaraoha we applaud you jare! 7 Likes

i see nobody smiling even that guy behind sef no dy smile 35 Likes 2 Shares

Where the smiling servants .... some of them already owe interest minus capital that is almost whatever the government is handing out to them ....Imagine how they were able to survive for that long 1 Like 1 Share

Smiling ke? I still they find the smiling 3 Likes 1 Share

smile for what? 1 Like







Thank God ooo





Nweze1986:

EBONYI CIVIL SERVANTS SMILE AGAIN



By Philip Nweze



It’s early Christmas for civil servants in Ebonyi state.



So Ebonyi state has been owing pensioners since 2015 yet developers will be the first to vilify Osun governor who still pay salaries and engage in infrastructural development.



A lot of Igbos are hypocrites who will leave the log in their eyes to remove the peck of wood in another person's eyes. 5 Likes

SE states are self sustaining, they don't rely on federal allocations, in fact they have don't wait on the FG for anything.



Meanwhile

Nweze1986:





Feelers from Government House has it that Governor David Umahi is set to pump about N400 million from the Paris London Club Refund Loan from FG into uplifting the spirits of his workforce. 1 Like

Dat is his duty

Ambode is the best governor

Greater than all ipob flatinos Governor

Tension532:

i see nobody smiling even that guy behind sef no dy smile 2 Likes

Apart from the 10k, others na their right abeg 2 Likes

Commendable but no one is smiling in that picture. The governor sef no smile.

No be their money b4?



Na him own 1 Like

his duty

have smile now has new meaning? cause d man behind him is not even smiling

My governor is the best there is

Good news

Second term stuff

Apart from the 10k, others na their right abeg

nice one

...The time you slash their salaries come down..you make public announcement ...I served at Ebonyi and that place was dry.. So make we drink lizard milk...The time you slash their salaries come down..you make public announcement...I served at Ebonyi and that place was dry..

Obiano pays salaries , pensions and gratuity even before federal allocation comes. So what exactly is d celebration in Ebonyi? After d Paris refund is spent, how does he pay salaries next year? PDP and APC have ntin to offer. APGA has proved to be the only thinking party 2 Likes

K 1 Like

Action governor. #PastorChrisPikin

oluwakayode25:

So make we drink lizard milk ...The time you slash their salaries come down..you make public announcement ...I served at Ebonyi and that place was dry..

What about the social life there? What about the social life there?

"Public servants in the state are also stretching their necks eagerly looking forward

to the usual Christmas Rice largesse"





The writer is an idiot! 1 Like

Good

The OP "Nweze1986" or Philip nweze is Dave Nweze UMAHI's brother





That been said, I will storm that Government house in grand style to collect my own Christmas ONYINYE. ✌️

This money will be sunk into clearing 2017 December salaries, accumulated 2016 and 2017 leave allowance benefits as well as pension liabitilities stretching as far back as 2015….



Why do our government put the people in pain in the 1st place...



Ihe na eme To pay salaries to workers seems an un-merited favor from politicians to NigeriansIhe na eme