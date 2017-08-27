₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by Atouke: 10:15pm On Aug 26
Eket, A major oil city in Nigeria located in Nigeria's Number one oil producing state of Akwa Ibom, has been neglected like all the other major oil producing cities across the Niger Delta.
As the federal Govt prefers to spend its money in the development of the upland parts of Nigeria, While neglecting its oil bearing Delta region.
The State govt. under Gov, Udom Emmanuel has elected to change all that by opening up the oil producing areas of the state.
It has recently commissioned a dualized highway from the Eket to Ibeno in the coast and work is in advanced stage at completing a dual carriage way from Uyo to Eket, In a matter of months it will be possible to drive from ikot ekpene which is Northern Part of the state to Uyo and all the way to ibeno in the coast on a dualized thoroughfare Courtesy of the state Govt.
presented here are the urban renewal project within the Eket city centre to bring it up to modern standard despite Federal govt. neglect.
the renewal projects include :
1.Widening and dualizing streets within the city metropolis.
2. Building of major flood/ storm drainage systems and underground sewage channelization.
3. Building of a major park at the city centre like the ibom plaza in uyo and ikot ekpene.
4. Construction of a new 10,000 all seater + covered Stadium At the site of the present Eket Sports Stadium.
5. construction of a Mordern Market. and many more.
the most interesting fact is that this remodeling is handled by Nigerpet Structures Ltd an indigenous company, which is building expertise internally and employing and training Nigerian youths.
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by Atouke: 10:16pm On Aug 26
Nice
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by Atouke: 10:18pm On Aug 26
more
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by Atouke: 10:20pm On Aug 26
eket
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by Atouke: 10:21pm On Aug 26
Oil City of Eket looking Good
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by Atouke: 10:23pm On Aug 26
Eket ediodiong o
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by Atouke: 10:24pm On Aug 26
Coastal City of Eket Akwa Ibom State urban renewal.
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by ken19(m): 10:49pm On Aug 26
wow
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by Ikology(m): 11:16pm On Aug 26
Label the roads with name. The oil town we know is Ibeno
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by wingmanII: 5:36am
I thought Eket/Ibeno highway is in partnership with ExxonMobil.
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by omenkaLives(m): 6:00am
I just cant wait for that time when we have sky scrapers lining both sides of such roads across the country.
We really have no business being where we are today. Our leaders really need to sit up.
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by meezynetwork(m): 6:42am
Nice
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by JackBauer24: 7:32am
Wow. I will be in this town soon
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by MXrap: 8:28am
AK is doing very well as a state.
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by Marcelo290(m): 9:06am
Good one, I would be coming to visit someone in this place soon, the pictures look unimpressive to regard it a city yet.
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by StainlessH(m): 9:10am
Keep on buying drone to snap the less than 1km, bridge to the market portion of the road since February until udom finishes his 8yrs in office. Was this project not all started during Akpabio's term? Wasnt the eket- ibeno road not started since before his tenure? Udom is only joking.
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by Jimmyokolo(m): 10:05am
Our politicians go do normal tin them go run go media go dey celebrate. With all the allocations being allocated to that state no be road construction we suppose dey celebrate
|Re: Pictures Of The Ongoing Urban Renewal Of Eket, Akwa Ibom State By State Govt. by sathel(m): 10:05am
People still dey church
