Eket, A major oil city in Nigeria located in Nigeria's Number one oil producing state of Akwa Ibom, has been neglected like all the other major oil producing cities across the Niger Delta.

As the federal Govt prefers to spend its money in the development of the upland parts of Nigeria, While neglecting its oil bearing Delta region.

The State govt. under Gov, Udom Emmanuel has elected to change all that by opening up the oil producing areas of the state.

It has recently commissioned a dualized highway from the Eket to Ibeno in the coast and work is in advanced stage at completing a dual carriage way from Uyo to Eket, In a matter of months it will be possible to drive from ikot ekpene which is Northern Part of the state to Uyo and all the way to ibeno in the coast on a dualized thoroughfare Courtesy of the state Govt.



presented here are the urban renewal project within the Eket city centre to bring it up to modern standard despite Federal govt. neglect.

the renewal projects include :

1.Widening and dualizing streets within the city metropolis.

2. Building of major flood/ storm drainage systems and underground sewage channelization.

3. Building of a major park at the city centre like the ibom plaza in uyo and ikot ekpene.

4. Construction of a new 10,000 all seater + covered Stadium At the site of the present Eket Sports Stadium.

5. construction of a Mordern Market. and many more.



the most interesting fact is that this remodeling is handled by Nigerpet Structures Ltd an indigenous company, which is building expertise internally and employing and training Nigerian youths.