Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by JosEast(m): 8:45am
The member, representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Umar Baba Jibril is dead.

Aged 58 years, Jibril, a three time member of the house, died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja, one of his political associates, Mr Amuda Dan Sulaiman confirmed.

He was until his death, the Deputy Majority Leader of the house.

He was also a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/reps-deputy-majority-leader-buba-jibril-is-dead.html

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:49am
RIP
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by omowolewa: 8:51am
Such is life, now he found peace.

RIP

1 Like

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by kogiguy(m): 8:53am
k
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Lipscomb(m): 8:53am
cheesy I laugh whenever I hear Nigeria politician die grin

30 Likes

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Redfruit(m): 8:53am
The rate at which these law makers are dying, one wonders whether they at all take good care of their health. May his soul rest in peace.

3 Likes

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by fakeprophet(m): 8:56am
God has started answering Nwamaikpe prayer oooo

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by ikaboy: 8:57am
Hmm
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Helpfromabove1(m): 9:01am
buhari why or yaya bello why abi na dino melayo whyyyy


ok all of the above whyyyyyy
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by fk001: 9:28am
Hmmmmmmm I am not understanding oook
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by UNIZIK1stSon: 9:29am
embarassed
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by madridguy(m): 9:31am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

6 Likes

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by seunmsg(m): 9:41am
The rate at which members of the national assembly are dropping dead without any serious ailment is really worrisome. What's going on? They better pay more attention to their health with all the money they are collecting.
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Hongbenga(m): 9:55am
Another one again, what is happening to our Lawmaker..
Well, RIP to the Honourable
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Clerverly: 10:12am
seunmsg:
The rate at which members of the national assembly are dropping dead without any serious ailment is really worrisome. What's going on? They better pay more attention to their health with all the money they are collecting.

What is bad in dying? After all, we will all die one way or the other.

4 Likes

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by seunmsg(m): 10:36am
Clerverly:


What is bad in dying? After all, we will all die one way or the other.

Yeah, we will all die one way or the other. However, it is the desire of most people to get to a ripe age before death comes knocking. Deaths that can be avoided through access to better medical care should be avoided. There is a worrying pattern of untimely death among members of the national assembly and I think they should show more concern about their health.
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by 8744Kin(m): 10:51am
Chai... He was a good man. Always Jovial whenever He came to play 'draft' at cemetery rd back then. He empowered so many people that I know. RIP BUBA.

5 Likes

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by SarkinYarki: 10:54am
13 million Naira a month yet they can't seem to afford a healthy lifestyle
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:06am
shocked

Thank you Lord,
Wipe away everyone that has looted Nigeria's resources

Let them all wither.
Since they have prevented Nigerian citizens from having a blessed country they will pay for it.

Bloody thieves.

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by BruncleZuma: 11:06am
angry angry angry angry
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by scarletkinq(m): 11:06am
LOL
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Judolisco(m): 11:06am
Rip sir
3 times member of d house
Hmmmm
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by eluquenson(m): 11:07am
Every soul will taste death but you as a leader weren't a just leader, hence your days of reckoning has just begun

1 Like

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by femi4: 11:07am
omowolewa:
Such is life, now he found peace.

RIP
how do you know? You don go there before

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Firefire(m): 11:07am
RIP
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by SweetJoystick(m): 11:07am
make them dey die one by one....RIP to him anyway
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by solpat(m): 11:08am
angry angry angry

As many of them that don't have good intentions for this country or have looted or have an intention to loot this country may they drop dead one by one.

1 Like

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by femi4: 11:08am
madridguy:
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.
English pls

1 Like

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by abbaapple: 11:08am
Wow! They are all going! All I know is Baba will not go till he complete his tenure! 2023 undecided

1 Like

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by coalcoal1(m): 11:09am
awwww... this is sad
Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Bolustical: 11:09am
The problem is the more they die, the more crooked the generation behind them are.

Deaths of all evil politicians will never change the status quo of Nigeria, only a socio-politically conscious and active populace will.

2 Likes

Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by KingGBsky(m): 11:10am
Hmm!
Niaja! Which side of the divide is he?

