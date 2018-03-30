Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) (8904 Views)

Aged 58 years, Jibril, a three time member of the house, died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja, one of his political associates, Mr Amuda Dan Sulaiman confirmed.



He was until his death, the Deputy Majority Leader of the house.



He was also a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly.





RIP

Such is life, now he found peace.



RIP 1 Like

I laugh whenever I hear Nigeria politician die I laugh whenever I hear Nigeria politician die 30 Likes

The rate at which these law makers are dying, one wonders whether they at all take good care of their health. May his soul rest in peace. 3 Likes

God has started answering Nwamaikpe prayer oooo 5 Likes 1 Share

buhari why or yaya bello why abi na dino melayo whyyyy





ok all of the above whyyyyyy

Hmmmmmmm I am not understanding oook

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. 6 Likes

The rate at which members of the national assembly are dropping dead without any serious ailment is really worrisome. What's going on? They better pay more attention to their health with all the money they are collecting.

Another one again, what is happening to our Lawmaker..

Well, RIP to the Honourable

seunmsg:

The rate at which members of the national assembly are dropping dead without any serious ailment is really worrisome. What's going on? They better pay more attention to their health with all the money they are collecting.

What is bad in dying? After all, we will all die one way or the other. What is bad in dying? After all, we will all die one way or the other. 4 Likes

Clerverly:





What is bad in dying? After all, we will all die one way or the other.

Yeah, we will all die one way or the other. However, it is the desire of most people to get to a ripe age before death comes knocking. Deaths that can be avoided through access to better medical care should be avoided. There is a worrying pattern of untimely death among members of the national assembly and I think they should show more concern about their health. Yeah, we will all die one way or the other. However, it is the desire of most people to get to a ripe age before death comes knocking. Deaths that can be avoided through access to better medical care should be avoided. There is a worrying pattern of untimely death among members of the national assembly and I think they should show more concern about their health.

Chai... He was a good man. Always Jovial whenever He came to play 'draft' at cemetery rd back then. He empowered so many people that I know. RIP BUBA. 5 Likes

13 million Naira a month yet they can't seem to afford a healthy lifestyle





Thank you Lord,

Wipe away everyone that has looted Nigeria's resources



Let them all wither.

Since they have prevented Nigerian citizens from having a blessed country they will pay for it.



Bloody thieves. Thank you Lord,Wipe away everyone that has looted Nigeria's resourcesLet them all wither.Since they have prevented Nigerian citizens from having a blessed country they will pay for it.Bloody thieves. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Rip sir

3 times member of d house

Every soul will taste death but you as a leader weren't a just leader, hence your days of reckoning has just begun 1 Like

omowolewa:

Such is life, now he found peace.



RIP how do you know? You don go there before how do you know? You don go there before 4 Likes 1 Share

RIP

make them dey die one by one....RIP to him anyway





As many of them that don't have good intentions for this country or have looted or have an intention to loot this country may they drop dead one by one. As many of them that don't have good intentions for this country or have looted or have an intention to loot this country may they drop dead one by one. 1 Like

madridguy:

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. English pls English pls 1 Like

Wow! They are all going! All I know is Baba will not go till he complete his tenure! 2023 1 Like

awwww... this is sad

The problem is the more they die, the more crooked the generation behind them are.



Deaths of all evil politicians will never change the status quo of Nigeria, only a socio-politically conscious and active populace will. 2 Likes