₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,981,960 members, 4,162,290 topics. Date: Friday, 30 March 2018 at 11:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) (8904 Views)
Aishatu Jibril Dukku: "Nigerians Eat Maggi So Much, That's Why We Are So Edgy" / “not Even UN Can Stop The NGO Bill” – Umar Buba Jibril For House Of Reps / Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by JosEast(m): 8:45am
The member, representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Umar Baba Jibril is dead.
Aged 58 years, Jibril, a three time member of the house, died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja, one of his political associates, Mr Amuda Dan Sulaiman confirmed.
He was until his death, the Deputy Majority Leader of the house.
He was also a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/reps-deputy-majority-leader-buba-jibril-is-dead.html
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:49am
RIP
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by omowolewa: 8:51am
Such is life, now he found peace.
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by kogiguy(m): 8:53am
k
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Lipscomb(m): 8:53am
I laugh whenever I hear Nigeria politician die
30 Likes
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Redfruit(m): 8:53am
The rate at which these law makers are dying, one wonders whether they at all take good care of their health. May his soul rest in peace.
3 Likes
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by fakeprophet(m): 8:56am
God has started answering Nwamaikpe prayer oooo
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by ikaboy: 8:57am
Hmm
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Helpfromabove1(m): 9:01am
buhari why or yaya bello why abi na dino melayo whyyyy
ok all of the above whyyyyyy
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by fk001: 9:28am
Hmmmmmmm I am not understanding oook
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by UNIZIK1stSon: 9:29am
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by madridguy(m): 9:31am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.
6 Likes
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by seunmsg(m): 9:41am
The rate at which members of the national assembly are dropping dead without any serious ailment is really worrisome. What's going on? They better pay more attention to their health with all the money they are collecting.
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Hongbenga(m): 9:55am
Another one again, what is happening to our Lawmaker..
Well, RIP to the Honourable
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Clerverly: 10:12am
seunmsg:
What is bad in dying? After all, we will all die one way or the other.
4 Likes
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by seunmsg(m): 10:36am
Clerverly:
Yeah, we will all die one way or the other. However, it is the desire of most people to get to a ripe age before death comes knocking. Deaths that can be avoided through access to better medical care should be avoided. There is a worrying pattern of untimely death among members of the national assembly and I think they should show more concern about their health.
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by 8744Kin(m): 10:51am
Chai... He was a good man. Always Jovial whenever He came to play 'draft' at cemetery rd back then. He empowered so many people that I know. RIP BUBA.
5 Likes
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by SarkinYarki: 10:54am
13 million Naira a month yet they can't seem to afford a healthy lifestyle
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:06am
Thank you Lord,
Wipe away everyone that has looted Nigeria's resources
Let them all wither.
Since they have prevented Nigerian citizens from having a blessed country they will pay for it.
Bloody thieves.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by BruncleZuma: 11:06am
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by scarletkinq(m): 11:06am
LOL
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Judolisco(m): 11:06am
Rip sir
3 times member of d house
Hmmmm
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by eluquenson(m): 11:07am
Every soul will taste death but you as a leader weren't a just leader, hence your days of reckoning has just begun
1 Like
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by femi4: 11:07am
omowolewa:how do you know? You don go there before
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Firefire(m): 11:07am
RIP
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by SweetJoystick(m): 11:07am
make them dey die one by one....RIP to him anyway
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by solpat(m): 11:08am
As many of them that don't have good intentions for this country or have looted or have an intention to loot this country may they drop dead one by one.
1 Like
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by femi4: 11:08am
madridguy:English pls
1 Like
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by abbaapple: 11:08am
Wow! They are all going! All I know is Baba will not go till he complete his tenure! 2023
1 Like
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by coalcoal1(m): 11:09am
awwww... this is sad
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by Bolustical: 11:09am
The problem is the more they die, the more crooked the generation behind them are.
Deaths of all evil politicians will never change the status quo of Nigeria, only a socio-politically conscious and active populace will.
2 Likes
|Re: Buba Jibril Is Dead (House Of Reps Deputy Majority Leader) by KingGBsky(m): 11:10am
Hmm!
Niaja! Which side of the divide is he?
Iyabo Obasanjo Wrestled Ogun State Governor Security Aide In The Church. / Why President Yar’dua Wants Nasir El Rufai Jailed And/or Stopped / Camac-first African-led Energy Company To Be Listed On Nyse (kase Lawal)
Viewing this topic: Darected(m), Hardeybiryo(m), charityexplicit, freezy(m), Emmyjah50, Jeffry05, Okezedan(m), HerbertObi(m), axeman2(m), techguideblog, Ashleyma77(m), Alonzo50(m), denip, gcof(m), Bigii(m), Haruchap(m), MrNwaAmaikpe(m), MDJ03, Ellison(m), tvcatch15, Kdon2(m), Azarina, DAREH13, HoodBillionaire, emmaattack, Alanzazani, Tonyberries30(m), olastarnet, Dongreat(m), folly22(f), halilu44, DEngr, Onyi4live(m), Jcan, Richyicon(m), obegiri, beegs(m), hardebaur(m), Winna01(m), zolatokunbo(m), djaxz4sure(m), Westadon(m), tundegodson, patwilly(m), Joyekpen and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17