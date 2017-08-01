₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,583 members, 3,751,885 topics. Date: Sunday, 27 August 2017 at 07:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" (2854 Views)
Boston Roland: "I Didn't Have Sex With Mercy Aigbe, My Account Was Hacked" / Singer Small Doctor Beaten In Agege / Tee Billz Says His Account Was Hacked (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by celebsnest(m): 1:09pm
Nigerian singer, Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor, has reacted to his viral post of him wanking himself on Snapchat..
In the video, the singer can be seen stroking his man-hood with one hand, while apparently recording the act with his other hand.
Now, in his reaction, Small Doctor claimed that the video was the handiwork of an hacker.
In a chat with Sunday Scoop, he said;
“My Snapchat account was hacked and that is all I have to say.”
When asked to admit whether he actually recorded himself masturbating and saved it before the alleged hacker uploaded it online, he said;
“You should understand when they say someone’s account was hacked. I don’t want to say beyond that.”
Meanwhile, the Gbera singer also had a raw deal when his gold chain was stolen at a recent concert when he jumped into the crowd.
Explaining what transpired on the said day, he told Sunday Scoop;
“The event was organised by Shina Peller in Iseyin, Oyo State. While performing, I was carried away because I was intent on giving my fans the best, like I always do whenever I’m on stage. At that point, I didn’t even remember that there was an expensive chain on my neck. The crowd was very lively and they were enjoying my performance, so I jumped into the crowd to get closer to them. Unfortunately, by the time I went back on stage, the chain had been stolen off my neck. However, because there were a lot of people there, we couldn’t really tell who took the chain.
But it’s all good.”
Asked if that was the first time he would be losing a valuable item while performing, he said;
“That was not the first time that I jumped into the crowd; I actually do that a lot. But this is the first time that I would lose my possession.
But this does not mean I would stop doing that; I would just be more careful.”
Gushing about the success of his latest single, Penalty, the pop singer said;
“The song has really taken me places and I thank my fans all over the world. I have performed in several places across Nigeria and around the world.
Right now, expect more jams from me.”
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/account-hacked-singer-small-doctor-reacts-tape/
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by soberdrunk(m): 1:12pm
What else do you expect him to say? I thought 'masting' was only for broke single people like me when we cannot afford the real deal but apparently "The Rich also Mast."!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by goldbim(f): 2:30pm
naija celebs and my acct was hacked..there's always a damage control lie ..who cares?Is it our wanking?? Liar 1 gbera! Aiin ain ain ain
5 Likes
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by lafredo(m): 2:50pm
na hacker put ur hand for ur d**k abi?..continue
5 Likes
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by donnaD(f): 3:22pm
I said it lie Mohammed children. I know daz what he would say
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by tyson98: 3:27pm
Your face was hacked too
YE IS MAD
1 Like
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by celebsnest(m): 4:47pm
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by roqrules04(m): 7:43pm
This guy can lie enh
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by ylaa(f): 7:43pm
You are simply dirty
If your account was hacked
What do u say abt the mast.......
Go on na your body
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by ReachHard: 7:43pm
Whether hacked or not.. The most important thing is, YOU MASTURBATED noni
Go and accept your throw-in jor.. Yeye penalty-taker oshi
3 Likes
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:44pm
...we know, but na you dey masturbate. That's all i want to know. omo ita
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by mostyg(m): 7:44pm
Nonsense.
Never record whatever you won't like to go public. Once it is recorded. It would likely go public.
Have ever wondered are videos are leaked?
Not all are leaked by ex- friends or ex- acquaintance. There are spyware that actually search for videos on phone and PC. Once they come across something interesting, they leak it.
If you don't want it public, don't record.
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by deepwater(f): 7:45pm
Was ur masturbation hacked as well??
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by Criis(m): 7:45pm
Damage control
I'm sure your pr!ck and hands were also hacked
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by bcomputer101(m): 7:45pm
Satan will even be afraid of this lie
3 Likes
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by Inioluwa01(m): 7:45pm
Hnm
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by dirtyhokage(m): 7:45pm
People never hack tekno account na ur own they go hack?
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by baski92(m): 7:45pm
Super story, after they don upload trash put online finish¤ na for them to blow the normal lie, that their acount was hack. Come to think of it wetin this guys take us for
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by paymentvoucher(m): 7:46pm
hahahahahahaha
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by BecomeALandLord(m): 7:46pm
Nawa
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by sirusX(m): 7:46pm
It was photoshop
GIF format
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by beetown(m): 7:46pm
I thought he would say it was Photoshop
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by Trigga001: 7:46pm
most of dis celebs do poo for attention
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by seunmsg(m): 7:46pm
His song came back to hunt him. He played his penalty straight to throw in and no amount of explanation can change the fact!
Small doctor to gba penalty wo throw in
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by Lilchilz(m): 7:46pm
and jesus wept!
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by Marcofranz(m): 7:46pm
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by BiafranBushBoy: 7:47pm
lol... who cares?
Read Episode 4 of this super Erotic story is OUT!!!
Click My Dirty Secret with My Landlord's Wife and Daughter to read
Enjoy the night with it!
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by tgmservice: 7:47pm
why blaming the poor hacker
just admit u are a porn and masturbation addict
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by otomatic(m): 7:47pm
The question is, was it you in the video or not?
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by otomatic(m): 7:47pm
The question is, was it you in the video or not?
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by lathrowinger: 7:47pm
|Re: Leaked Masturbation Video: Small Doctor Reacts, "My Account Was Hacked" by Deseo(f): 7:47pm
A very professional reply.
1 Like
Kelly Hansome Fights In Abuja Nite Club / Bimbo Akinsanya Charged To Court Over Attempted Murder / Big Social Media And Digital Trends For 2012
Viewing this topic: 141samuel, HOLRANGE(m), Thylord(m), ebukahandsome(m), achorval, gifted5050, Weezybaby, sirusX(m), magajiumar4real, trippleKAY(m), prinzy1(m), mooresucre(f), Franco93, hector(m), Trustme2(m), BiafraMyAss(m), 4reala(m), daprince098(m), dirtyhokage(m), Kcinho(m), N0T0RI0US, electricpole(m), djmask(m), goodmandgreat(m), Samleen(m), seunmsg(m), dopedealer(m), brobro, eddy42, bacco2000(m), seunseye(m), Baileyz101(m), Ayapaps, adisabarber(m), johnson232, themusketeer, oladimegy(m), sidneyeze, kinggogo, addikt(m), kratika(f), GeekBoi(m), MichaelRJ, baski92(m), Yubee40(m), paymentvoucher(m), bukanchris20, dorox(m), Simoneblosson(m), Oladat(m), deeedee, tonyirore(m), AfolabiGwin, citygarden(m), teepea(m), ifeoluwasegun(m), okamayamawocho, WORLDPEACE(m), GeneralB, waxdebo(m), keemsleek(m), Fortune5588, lordoseji(m), tomisineniola, Thessysol(m), djakinwande(m), buygala(m), moscobabs(m), NorthSide, Herrnit, dutchnorics, benkastroud(m), Elf912, Olodapsing(m), Doneze, livingstoneony(m), Millz404(m), tallboo, Kollytop33(m), Johnbosco77(m), offorbuike, Agbele1(m), olajyde3, johnson11(m), newgen2016(f), testimony648(m), teabully(m), Mustiboy(m), railey(m), sisieko404, Seenyo, ReachHard, wokemzine, ifo, dojumav, Raymondreigns(m), jaydhorxe(m), samukiwo(m), RexTramadol1(m), Stdaviding(m), Noblechykk(m), press9ja, prince0(m), debiafe, Omagzee(m), vallyjohn, Efisue, KendrickAyomide(m), whiskystan, justineu(m), Josephamstrong1(m), Deseo(f), Dyt(f), maxxx(m), kollistic(m), GoodinPurple(f), lilbethlars(f), fasttrack(m), replete(m), bidexolumanish(m), SHEYOR(m), just4fun(m), babablogger, Criis(m), hssl(m), finalboss(m), AvsGot007(m), scholaid, dassylegend(f), wman(m), Rilwantalarape(m), drlaykay(m), Paxxcarl(m), kelvinhilton(m), Jfrankination(m), yuiop(m), TINALETC3(f), Rex123(m), tunde82seidat, babatunde007, samchild(m), irony, wabsco(m), bjhaid, skitkid2(m), justino57(m), localboy, petroldollar, thobycoded91(m), wagzyl, sukkot, mostyg(m), permit(m), udemejack(m), Johngla(m), StFrank2(m), Meritbaba(m), Bitterleafsoup, Owill1(m), soberdrunk(m), conquerorb, bodmas119(m), ysquare(m), McDreKing(m), tgmservice, mozeez8(m), femoomo, bugidon(m), DIVFAVOR(m), economania(m), Tydollasign(m), jetbomber17, Vivly(f), TANKDESTROYER(m), sexykessy68(m), TheArticleNG(m), Horlufemi(m), iamtardey, olayinks007(m), Cyynthia(f), AZUH, segiwest(m), Dotsd1(m), IMASTEX, stephenkhalaf(m), mojysiola(f), Napoleon55, kerryjossy(f), futurewise11(m), eefacol, Maxie110(m), conyema12(m), Truckpusher(m), ademoladeji(m), parcydrix, mickeymimi, babajay4real(m), Tobwins, deezee08(f), Babagirls(m), kelexdajurist(m), kingsleyAba, Wolenice(m), finesounds01, NairaSand, sod09(m), ifyy07, bimchuswhat(f), Kachy1605(m), Nifeola, lexyman(m), SirBlack999(m), ydy17, Autoexpress, EkeBarry(m), IloveTrump, incredibleace(m), teeymix16, DaBill001(m), ibr4reel(m), duerap, tucee31, kwende(m), Evergreen4(m), devdanArthur98, tunde89, Westmorland(m), Edu3Again, headhunter1, Funjosh(m) and 287 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 211