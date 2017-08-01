

Nigerian singer, Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor, has reacted to his viral post of him wanking himself on Snapchat..



In the video, the singer can be seen stroking his man-hood with one hand, while apparently recording the act with his other hand.



Now, in his reaction, Small Doctor claimed that the video was the handiwork of an hacker.



In a chat with Sunday Scoop, he said;



“My Snapchat account was hacked and that is all I have to say.”



When asked to admit whether he actually recorded himself masturbating and saved it before the alleged hacker uploaded it online, he said;



“You should understand when they say someone’s account was hacked. I don’t want to say beyond that.”



Meanwhile, the Gbera singer also had a raw deal when his gold chain was stolen at a recent concert when he jumped into the crowd.



Explaining what transpired on the said day, he told Sunday Scoop;



“The event was organised by Shina Peller in Iseyin, Oyo State. While performing, I was carried away because I was intent on giving my fans the best, like I always do whenever I’m on stage. At that point, I didn’t even remember that there was an expensive chain on my neck. The crowd was very lively and they were enjoying my performance, so I jumped into the crowd to get closer to them. Unfortunately, by the time I went back on stage, the chain had been stolen off my neck. However, because there were a lot of people there, we couldn’t really tell who took the chain.



But it’s all good.”



Asked if that was the first time he would be losing a valuable item while performing, he said;



“That was not the first time that I jumped into the crowd; I actually do that a lot. But this is the first time that I would lose my possession.



But this does not mean I would stop doing that; I would just be more careful.”



Gushing about the success of his latest single, Penalty, the pop singer said;



“The song has really taken me places and I thank my fans all over the world. I have performed in several places across Nigeria and around the world.



Right now, expect more jams from me.”



