₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,867,676 members, 3,752,202 topics. Date: Monday, 28 August 2017 at 12:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ (12148 Views)
My Wife Absconded With Our Kids / When A Man Forces His Wife For Sex, Is It A Rape? / 2-Day Vigil Cost Woman Her Marriage In Delta (1) (2) (3) (4)
|‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by Islie: 3:32pm On Aug 27
Toluwani Olamitoke
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/holds-vigil-night-i-demand-sex-says-kids-not-mine/
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by divinehand2003(m): 3:33pm On Aug 27
1 Like
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by eezeribe(m): 3:34pm On Aug 27
Too much interference in the marriage... Father did this.. Mother said that...
They should just go and kill themselves... I don't know why it's people who are not mature emotionally that rush into marriage.
9 Likes
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by dingbang(m): 3:42pm On Aug 27
I know what it feels to marry a woman who doesn't respect her husband..
The man just loses his sanity...
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by yaqq: 4:03pm On Aug 27
young man! u don't need a court here! take the law into ur hand! look for them, hunt she n her mum, beat them to stupor, take away ur kids, let her be the one to take u to court! man up!
9 Likes
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by coolcatty: 7:21pm On Aug 27
yaqq:
Things like this happens to slow calm people.... This kind of problem will see men like us and pass us by.... The wahala will avoid insane gra gra people like us and go to trouble sane calm guys..... It's sad.
For the woman to disobey court summons twice shows the kind of person she is... She like trouble pass food.
The man should just take a walk... Abandon the kids too and go and start afresh... The woman is not worth all the stress.... His kids will look for his in future... His major concern now is to get his sanity back.
14 Likes
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by yaqq: 7:30pm On Aug 27
coolcatty:the way I get annoyed if I see men behaving like women ehh, almost every woman is dominionrin in nature but as a man u must tame them and let them know u are the man
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by sisisioge: 8:31pm On Aug 27
This Oga don marry him senior. Na only God go help am settle the matter. How e take dey attractive to that kind person sef? Olodo, lazy chic, rudey, liar and defiant...all in one chick! She's a legend meh
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by Evablizin(f): 9:01pm On Aug 27
Too bad,she finished her secondary school and came out with Laziness,university she did'nt even finish rather came back with Lies yet she is still forming stunch woman
1 Like
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by MrPresident1: 9:28pm On Aug 27
In some parts of Northern Nigeria, the man only needs to say 'I divorce you' thrice to the woman and she is gone.
Smh
2 Likes
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by shurley22(f): 10:30pm On Aug 27
How did you two happen to even get married in the first instance?
2 Likes
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by babyfaceafrica: 10:30pm On Aug 27
Their problem
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by aktolly54(m): 10:31pm On Aug 27
Hmm...
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by dapyd1(m): 10:31pm On Aug 27
And you stayed for 8 years.
That's the issue when a woman uses baby to trap you or you don't do due diligence before marriage.
1 Like
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by Franco93: 10:33pm On Aug 27
Men should be more concerned on who they will marry than what they'll be. because, no matter who you become, marrying the wrong person can render your whole life and efforts worthless.
Always choose wisely.
6 Likes
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by Goodluckxz: 10:33pm On Aug 27
Nawa ooo
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by imstrong1: 10:34pm On Aug 27
Some women with their wahala
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by maberry(m): 10:35pm On Aug 27
When ever you see such topics
You can always guess it is from the West
With all their Magun, they still are serially promiscuous
2 Likes
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by Onyinye15(f): 10:35pm On Aug 27
So he wants freedom, granted
1 Like
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by jagugu88li(f): 10:35pm On Aug 27
Hahaahahahahahahaha
I can't read this your story, excuse me. Try to be less funny and maybe then........she holds vigil she is only vigiling you if the kids also are not yours. Kick her out na
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by wunmi590(m): 10:36pm On Aug 27
The judge and the lawyers would just be like, in the court room.
Please don't kill us with laugh abeg
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by Efewestern: 10:36pm On Aug 27
yaqq:
my mother inlaw won't dare interfere in my marriage, asin is she high?
Weaklings everywhere.
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by thornapple(f): 10:36pm On Aug 27
That's double wahala playing out in your home.
Good luck guy.
Lefulefu see what she does to him. If it were you what would you do?.
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by angelbulksms: 10:36pm On Aug 27
Judges dey try o
How pesin go judge dis kain tin
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by jfleece(m): 10:37pm On Aug 27
I like myself Sha... I go marry, my mother in law go cone dey interfere for the matter..... She will pack her stuff and go to her mum.. Simple... No time for bullshit!!!!!
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by ikp120(m): 10:38pm On Aug 27
LMAO
Pussy nigga!
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by iamJ(m): 10:39pm On Aug 27
which kind woman agree to marry this kind fowl of a man
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by okenwaa(m): 10:41pm On Aug 27
Hmmm...
Court ke
Carry some of ur property leave??
All dis chew gum men sef
Mtchewwwww
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by Masimo55: 10:41pm On Aug 27
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by aku626(m): 10:41pm On Aug 27
Very unfortunate
1 Like
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by 1miccza: 10:41pm On Aug 27
yaqq:
My brother the situation is dicey here issues like this might even lead to death. The man made a mistake himself the moment he heard those words he would have sampled the daughter's opinion if she wasn't forthcoming, he wouldn't have bothered to start a family
1 Like
|Re: ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ by dollarlander: 10:42pm On Aug 27
yaqq:
How will you let them know you are a man if you don't beat the hell of stupidity out of there ass.
3 Likes
Help Save Mama Kazeem / Right Handedness VS Left Handedness. / My Husband Is Acting Funny
Viewing this topic: deji17, Ekponoimo(m), flowers4me(f), wagzyl, omoneyoj(m), DrayZee, tomisinobm(m), Elisha89(m), mikebabs101, davbaba, sharpwriter, sakaba(m), stonemasonn(m), ademijuwonlo(f), azeecoboy(m), uppa(m), Lifecare(m), atilla(m), carsonchuks(m), Tortivchina(m), stevemayor, daddyfisayo2015, IshaqAyinde(m), Dreamwaker(m), estyvino(m), Bastiger(m), josephobaro(m), JohnXcel, DeepSight(m), MangoTea(f), shadycaesar(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6