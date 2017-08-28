₦airaland Forum

'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine'

'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by Islie: 3:32pm On Aug 27
Toluwani Olamitoke



A man, Kolade Atanda, who sued for divorce at Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State made the following allegations against his wife, Dupe Atanda.

He stated thus: “My wife denied me of two things which are important to me. These are s3x and access to my two children.

“Her mother indirectly runs our home because she takes orders from her, but flouts every instruction I give her.

“As a result of this I feel inadequate as a man.

He added, “I can’t tolerate this anymore. Please, separate us and give me custody of the children”

The plaintiff gave details of his wife’s misbehaviour.

“I got married to my wife eight years ago and for those years, she refused to work.

“I got her a job through the help of my boss, but she refused to resume work on the stipulated day, ”he said.

“She denied me s3x. Any night I demanded for s3x, she would tell me her mother told her to pray throughout that night or attend a vigil in her church.

“I encouraged her to enroll for a part time Higher Diploma Degree (HND) course, but she failed to complete the programme.

“She made me believe she was nearly through with the course and that she was working on her project which she collected N90,000 for from me.

“She lied concerning the project for more than two years. The truth was finally revealed when my friend who lectures in her school helped me to check her result.

“He told me she performed woefully in all her courses and that she was not working on any project.

“I reported her to her mother who took side with her.

“Her mum told me she never offered her daughter’s hand to me in marriage. She added that she was already engaged to someone who fared better than I did.

“I told her she shouldn’t have taken the food items and money my family members presented to her and her husband during our traditional wedding.

“My lord, my wife and her mother told me I have no claim on our children because they are not mine.

“She later moved out of my home with the children and took my belongings like deep freezer, watching machine, mattresses among others along with her.

“She called my father some few days back and threatened to deal with him if he refused to restrain me from coming to court, “he told the court.

The defendant failed to show up in court after being served court summon twice.

The court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, after he had listened to the plaintiff adjourned the case till September 7, for judgment.


http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/holds-vigil-night-i-demand-sex-says-kids-not-mine/


Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by divinehand2003(m): 3:33pm On Aug 27
shocked shocked shocked shocked

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by eezeribe(m): 3:34pm On Aug 27
Too much interference in the marriage... Father did this.. Mother said that...
They should just go and kill themselves... I don't know why it's people who are not mature emotionally that rush into marriage.

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by dingbang(m): 3:42pm On Aug 27
I know what it feels to marry a woman who doesn't respect her husband..


The man just loses his sanity...

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by yaqq: 4:03pm On Aug 27
young man! u don't need a court here! take the law into ur hand! look for them, hunt she n her mum, beat them to stupor, take away ur kids, let her be the one to take u to court! man up!

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by coolcatty: 7:21pm On Aug 27
yaqq:
young man! u don't need a court here! take the law into ur hand! look for them, hunt she n her mum, beat them to stupor, take away ur kids, let her be the one to take u to court! man up!


Things like this happens to slow calm people.... This kind of problem will see men like us and pass us by.... The wahala will avoid insane gra gra people like us and go to trouble sane calm guys..... It's sad.

For the woman to disobey court summons twice shows the kind of person she is... She like trouble pass food.

The man should just take a walk... Abandon the kids too and go and start afresh... The woman is not worth all the stress.... His kids will look for his in future... His major concern now is to get his sanity back.

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by yaqq: 7:30pm On Aug 27
coolcatty:



Things like this happens to slow calm people.... This kind of problem will see men like us and pass us by.... The wahala will avoid insane gra gra people like us and go to trouble sane calm guys..... It's sad.

For the woman to disobey court summons twice shows the kind of person she is... She like trouble pass food.

The man should just take a walk... Abandon the kids too and go and start afresh... The woman is not worth all the stress.... His kids will look for his in future... His major concern now is to get his sanity back.

the way I get annoyed if I see men behaving like women ehh, almost every woman is dominionrin in nature but as a man u must tame them and let them know u are the man

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by sisisioge: 8:31pm On Aug 27
grin grin grin grin

This Oga don marry him senior. Na only God go help am settle the matter. How e take dey attractive to that kind person sef? Olodo, lazy chic, rudey, liar and defiant...all in one chick! She's a legend meh grin

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by Evablizin(f): 9:01pm On Aug 27
Too bad,she finished her secondary school and came out with Laziness,university she did'nt even finish rather came back with Lies yet she is still forming stunch woman

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by MrPresident1: 9:28pm On Aug 27
In some parts of Northern Nigeria, the man only needs to say 'I divorce you' thrice to the woman and she is gone.

Smh angry

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by shurley22(f): 10:30pm On Aug 27
How did you two happen to even get married in the first instance?

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by babyfaceafrica: 10:30pm On Aug 27
Their problem
Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by aktolly54(m): 10:31pm On Aug 27
Hmm...
Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by dapyd1(m): 10:31pm On Aug 27
And you stayed for 8 years.

That's the issue when a woman uses baby to trap you or you don't do due diligence before marriage.

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by Franco93: 10:33pm On Aug 27
Men should be more concerned on who they will marry than what they'll be. because, no matter who you become, marrying the wrong person can render your whole life and efforts worthless.
Always choose wisely.

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by Goodluckxz: 10:33pm On Aug 27
Nawa ooo
Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by imstrong1: 10:34pm On Aug 27
Some women with their wahala

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by maberry(m): 10:35pm On Aug 27
When ever you see such topics
You can always guess it is from the West
With all their Magun, they still are serially promiscuous undecided

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by Onyinye15(f): 10:35pm On Aug 27
So he wants freedom, granted

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by jagugu88li(f): 10:35pm On Aug 27
Hahaahahahahahahaha

I can't read this your story, excuse me. Try to be less funny and maybe then........she holds vigil grin grin she is only vigiling you if the kids also are not yours. Kick her out na
Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by wunmi590(m): 10:36pm On Aug 27
The judge and the lawyers would just be like, in the court room.

Please don't kill us with laugh abeg grin

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by Efewestern: 10:36pm On Aug 27
yaqq:
the way I get annoyed if I see men behaving like women ehh, almost every woman is dominionrin in nature but as a man u must tame them and let them know u are the man

my mother inlaw won't dare interfere in my marriage, asin is she high?

Weaklings everywhere.
Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by thornapple(f): 10:36pm On Aug 27
That's double wahala playing out in your home.
Good luck guy.
Lefulefu see what she does to him. If it were you what would you do?.
Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by angelbulksms: 10:36pm On Aug 27
Judges dey try o

How pesin go judge dis kain tin
Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by jfleece(m): 10:37pm On Aug 27
I like myself Sha... I go marry, my mother in law go cone dey interfere for the matter..... She will pack her stuff and go to her mum.. Simple... No time for bullshit!!!!!
Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by ikp120(m): 10:38pm On Aug 27
LMAO grin grin grin grin


Pussy nigga!
Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by iamJ(m): 10:39pm On Aug 27
cheesy cheesy which kind woman agree to marry this kind fowl of a man
Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by okenwaa(m): 10:41pm On Aug 27
Hmmm...
Court ke

Carry some of ur property leave??

All dis chew gum men sef

Mtchewwwww
Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by Masimo55: 10:41pm On Aug 27
Islie:



Na wa o





http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/holds-vigil-night-i-demand-sex-says-kids-not-mine/





Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by aku626(m): 10:41pm On Aug 27
Very unfortunate

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by 1miccza: 10:41pm On Aug 27
yaqq:
the way I get annoyed if I see men behaving like women ehh, almost every woman is dominionrin in nature but as a man u must tame them and let them know u are the man


My brother the situation is dicey here issues like this might even lead to death. The man made a mistake himself the moment he heard those words he would have sampled the daughter's opinion if she wasn't forthcoming, he wouldn't have bothered to start a family

Re: 'she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine' by dollarlander: 10:42pm On Aug 27
yaqq:
the way I get annoyed if I see men behaving like women ehh, almost every woman is dominionrin in nature but as a man u must tame them and let them know u are the man

How will you let them know you are a man if you don't beat the hell of stupidity out of there ass.

