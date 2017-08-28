Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / ‘she Holds Vigil Any Night I Demand For Sex; Says Our Kids Are Not Mine’ (12148 Views)

A man, Kolade Atanda, who sued for divorce at Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State made the following allegations against his wife, Dupe Atanda.



He stated thus: “My wife denied me of two things which are important to me. These are s3x and access to my two children.



“Her mother indirectly runs our home because she takes orders from her, but flouts every instruction I give her.



“As a result of this I feel inadequate as a man.



He added, “I can’t tolerate this anymore. Please, separate us and give me custody of the children”



The plaintiff gave details of his wife’s misbehaviour.



“I got married to my wife eight years ago and for those years, she refused to work.



“I got her a job through the help of my boss, but she refused to resume work on the stipulated day, ”he said.



“She denied me s3x. Any night I demanded for s3x, she would tell me her mother told her to pray throughout that night or attend a vigil in her church.



“I encouraged her to enroll for a part time Higher Diploma Degree (HND) course, but she failed to complete the programme.



“She made me believe she was nearly through with the course and that she was working on her project which she collected N90,000 for from me.



“She lied concerning the project for more than two years. The truth was finally revealed when my friend who lectures in her school helped me to check her result.



“He told me she performed woefully in all her courses and that she was not working on any project.



“I reported her to her mother who took side with her.



“Her mum told me she never offered her daughter’s hand to me in marriage. She added that she was already engaged to someone who fared better than I did.



“I told her she shouldn’t have taken the food items and money my family members presented to her and her husband during our traditional wedding.



“My lord, my wife and her mother told me I have no claim on our children because they are not mine.



“She later moved out of my home with the children and took my belongings like deep freezer, watching machine, mattresses among others along with her.



“She called my father some few days back and threatened to deal with him if he refused to restrain me from coming to court, “he told the court.



The defendant failed to show up in court after being served court summon twice.



The court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, after he had listened to the plaintiff adjourned the case till September 7, for judgment.



Too much interference in the marriage... Father did this.. Mother said that...

They should just go and kill themselves... I don't know why it's people who are not mature emotionally that rush into marriage. 9 Likes

I know what it feels to marry a woman who doesn't respect her husband..





The man just loses his sanity... 21 Likes 2 Shares

young man! u don't need a court here! take the law into ur hand! look for them, hunt she n her mum, beat them to stupor, take away ur kids, let her be the one to take u to court! man up! 9 Likes

Things like this happens to slow calm people.... This kind of problem will see men like us and pass us by.... The wahala will avoid insane gra gra people like us and go to trouble sane calm guys..... It's sad.



For the woman to disobey court summons twice shows the kind of person she is... She like trouble pass food.



The man should just take a walk... Abandon the kids too and go and start afresh... The woman is not worth all the stress.... His kids will look for his in future... His major concern now is to get his sanity back. Things like this happens to slow calm people.... This kind of problem will see men like us and pass us by.... The wahala will avoid insane gra gra people like us and go to trouble sane calm guys..... It's sad.For the woman to disobey court summons twice shows the kind of person she is... She like trouble pass food.The man should just take a walk... Abandon the kids too and go and start afresh... The woman is not worth all the stress.... His kids will look for his in future... His major concern now is to get his sanity back. 14 Likes

the way I get annoyed if I see men behaving like women ehh, almost every woman is dominionrin in nature but as a man u must tame them and let them know u are the man





This Oga don marry him senior. Na only God go help am settle the matter. How e take dey attractive to that kind person sef? Olodo, lazy chic, rudey, liar and defiant...all in one chick! She's a legend meh

Too bad,she finished her secondary school and came out with Laziness,university she did'nt even finish rather came back with Lies yet she is still forming stunch woman 1 Like





Smh In some parts of Northern Nigeria, the man only needs to say 'I divorce you' thrice to the woman and she is gone.

How did you two happen to even get married in the first instance? 2 Likes

Their problem

Hmm...

And you stayed for 8 years.



That's the issue when a woman uses baby to trap you or you don't do due diligence before marriage. 1 Like

Men should be more concerned on who they will marry than what they'll be. because, no matter who you become, marrying the wrong person can render your whole life and efforts worthless.

Always choose wisely. 6 Likes

Nawa ooo

Some women with their wahala



You can always guess it is from the West

When ever you see such topics You can always guess it is from the West With all their Magun, they still are serially promiscuous

So he wants freedom, granted 1 Like





I can't read this your story, excuse me. Try to be less funny and maybe then........she holds vigil she is only vigiling you if the kids also are not yours. Kick her out na





Please don't kill us with laugh abeg The judge and the lawyers would just be like, in the court room.

the way I get annoyed if I see men behaving like women ehh, almost every woman is dominionrin in nature but as a man u must tame them and let them know u are the man

my mother inlaw won't dare interfere in my marriage, asin is she high?



my mother inlaw won't dare interfere in my marriage, asin is she high? Weaklings everywhere.

That's double wahala playing out in your home.

Good luck guy.

Lefulefu see what she does to him. If it were you what would you do?.





How pesin go judge dis kain tin Judges dey try o

I like myself Sha... I go marry, my mother in law go cone dey interfere for the matter..... She will pack her stuff and go to her mum.. Simple... No time for bullshit!!!!!







Pussy nigga! LMAO

which kind woman agree to marry this kind fowl of a man



Court ke



Carry some of ur property leave ??



All dis chew gum men sef



Hmmm... Court ke Carry some of ur property leave?? All dis chew gum men sef Mtchewwwww

Na wa o











Very unfortunate 1 Like

the way I get annoyed if I see men behaving like women ehh, almost every woman is dominionrin in nature but as a man u must tame them and let them know u are the man



My brother the situation is dicey here issues like this might even lead to death. The man made a mistake himself the moment he heard those words he would have sampled the daughter's opinion if she wasn't forthcoming, he wouldn't have bothered to start a family My brother the situation is dicey here issues like this might even lead to death. The man made a mistake himself the moment he heard those words he would have sampled the daughter's opinion if she wasn't forthcoming, he wouldn't have bothered to start a family 1 Like