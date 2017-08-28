Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 10 Things Every Man Should Achieve By Age 30 (20280 Views)

We take a look at 10 things every Nigerian guy should have achieved by age 30.



1. Be Matured - Maturity is not an age thing, but if by 30 years, a guy isn't matured; then he's on his way to multiple failures on all front.



2. Be in a serious relationship - If not married, then he should be in a serious relationship and getting ready to settle down soon.



3. Be Educated (formal or informal) - He should have attained his first degree or should have graduated as a qualified artisan in his chosen field.



4.Have a Home of his own (rented, brought or built) - We don't expect that by 30, any guy should be living with his parents and feeding on their pot, he can, however, live in a property built by his father/mother if he has a flat owned by himself alone.



5.Have a paying job or business - He should either have a good paying job, even when it's below what he thinks he deserves or he should be in business, doing good for himself and family.



6. Be responsible - He should be responsible and live a responsible lifestyle



7. Be Independent - He should take his decisions (with or without advice) - He should be his own oga in that department



8.Have a set goal - He should by this age, have a set and defined goal, a picture of where he wants to be in the nearest future



9.Learn to Drive a car - Even if he doesn't own a car, every 30 years old should have attained training in driving to a large extent - an opportunity could open up or an emergency that would require him driving a car



10.Have a saving - He should have a saving plan, for the future, his family and a retirement plan.



Thanks for reading; remember to start planning today, every day counts - and if already you're above 30 years and yet to achieve some of the things highlighted above, start now to aim and work towards achieving them.





So true.. I like this

Ok...so how about 10 things a female should achieve

coming soon.. coming soon..

welcome.. welcome..

Op the 2nd point is not necessary.

except the person has no plan to marry in life - then i agree 100%

Nice suggestions.

Item no.2 is optional.

Impressive!

when it comes to serious relationship finance is always involved, how can u maintain a relationship when u are not financially bouyant

True talk there



..time and unforseen events happen to us all..

Had it been u didn't mention Nigeria. I would have agreed with u. Things don't work as expected in Naija. Situations in d country doesn't favour all dt was mentioned in your list for age 50 sef. Many died not having met dz criteria.



Had it been u didn't mention. I would have agreed with u. Things don't work asin Naija. Situations in d country doesn't favour all dt was mentioned in your list for agesef. Many died not having met dz criteria.

No offense, but I think we already know. Let me guess, marriage?

Am age 24 but already huzzling, working smart like a 35 years old Guy. To be a man no be moi moi. E no easy. i swear. But. Before age 27. i want to be selfmade ..

Had it been u didn't mention Nigeria. I would have agreed with u. Things don't work as expected in Naija. Situations in d country doesn't favour all dt was mentioned in your list for age 50 sef. Many died not having met dz criteria.

#Kolewerk



God wld help us all..amen

Tnks.... Nice post.... Thou it isnt that easy to meetup with then 10... But we focus on achieving... Thanks

Same... Trust me, we have many failures as women refuse to succeed, but rather depend on men. I inherited more from my mom dan dad... may her soul rest in peace.

Trust

E remain to learn how to drive...Manual Must Obey!!!!

15 Things every Woman should achieve before 30



1. Travel by yourself



Go on at least one trip by yourself. Whether to another state or to another country, when you travel alone you have to step out of your comfort zone, rely on your own instinct and wits and learn to trust yourself.



2. Get your education



While it is never too late to get or further your education, it is a whole lot easier to do it while you are young. Kids, debt, responsibilities and exhaustion seem to distract you even more in your 30s, making staying up all night, sitting through classes and learning new topics even harder.



3. Love the skin you are in



Most people are pretty hard on themselves when it comes to looks. It took me a while to learn to love my own body. I always thought I was too this or too that and never just right. Once I learned to be grateful for a healthy body that can do so many amazing things, I became a lot happier and more confident.



4. Find something you are good at



By the time you are 30 you should know what it is you are good at. It can be something that you can turn into a career, or simply something that you enjoy doing. Painting, dancing, blogging, helping others, solving complicated math problems; whatever it is, find it. Find a way to incorporate it into your life and develop your skill even further.



5. Go dancing



Go dancing as much as you can before you are 30. Once you turn 30 it is like a magic button is pushed and you no longer have the desire to dress up and go out of your house after 10 p.m. Enjoy it while you can.



6. Do something crazy



Have you ever wanted to go sky diving or swim with sharks? There is no better time to do something crazy or scary than while in your 20s. Once you get married and start having kids you feel a different kind of responsibility for life. You have people that need you, love you (besides your parents) and would be lost without you. The desire for fleeting adventure diminishes, so get the urge out beforehand.





7.Date a lot



Date as much as possible. Not only is it fun, but it will give you the opportunity to discover what it is you really want in a potential mate.



8. Figure out what makes you happy



If you haven't found your happy place yet, start looking. It can be a physical place, or even an activity that you do to unwind or that allows you to reconnect with yourself.



9. Learn life skills



It is important to know how to cook, clean, budget and handle adult responsibilities. This will help you throughout your whole life, so better to learn it now than trying to figure it out after you've hit 30.



10. Visit a foreign country



Traveling to another country can be truly eye-opening. It helps you appreciate what you have while valuing what other cultures can teach you. Take the time to travel to at least one other country before you are 30. It can change your perspective on life.



11. Be healthy



There are lots of future health problems that you can prevent if you start now, before you turn 30. Exercise regularly, learn how to eat healthy and commit to living a healthy lifestyle. Your 30, 40 and even 70-year-old self will thank you.



12. Take a class just for fun



If you already have your college degree, or are still working on it, make sure to take a class just for fun. Don't stop learning just because you received your diploma. Learn a new skill like gourmet cooking or photography. It helps keep your mind fresh and will hopefully be something you continue after you turn 30.



13. Make a bucket list



It is never too early to start a bucket list. Some things you may complete in the next few years, while other things you may not get to until you are retired. But the more things you cross off your list, the more you can add to it later on!



14. Do something that scares you



This doesn't have to be something unsafe or life-threatening, but rather something that takes courage: singing in front of a big crowd, starting a new career or even moving away from where you grew up. It is good to challenge yourself; it helps build character and self-esteem.





15. Learn to like yourself



Do you like spending time with yourself? It is important to learn to like who you are — not just your body or how educated you are, but to actually like the person you are. Take time to work on your soul in order to become the best version of yourself. 1. Travel by yourselfGo on at least one trip by yourself. Whether to another state or to another country, when you travel alone you have to step out of your comfort zone, rely on your own instinct and wits and learn to trust yourself.2. Get your educationWhile it is never too late to get or further your education, it is a whole lot easier to do it while you are young. Kids, debt, responsibilities and exhaustion seem to distract you even more in your 30s, making staying up all night, sitting through classes and learning new topics even harder.3. Love the skin you are inMost people are pretty hard on themselves when it comes to looks. It took me a while to learn to love my own body. I always thought I was too this or too that and never just right. Once I learned to be grateful for a healthy body that can do so many amazing things, I became a lot happier and more confident.4. Find something you are good atBy the time you are 30 you should know what it is you are good at. It can be something that you can turn into a career, or simply something that you enjoy doing. Painting, dancing, blogging, helping others, solving complicated math problems; whatever it is, find it. Find a way to incorporate it into your life and develop your skill even further.5. Go dancingGo dancing as much as you can before you are 30. Once you turn 30 it is like a magic button is pushed and you no longer have the desire to dress up and go out of your house after 10 p.m. Enjoy it while you can.6. Do something crazyHave you ever wanted to go sky diving or swim with sharks? There is no better time to do something crazy or scary than while in your 20s. Once you get married and start having kids you feel a different kind of responsibility for life. You have people that need you, love you (besides your parents) and would be lost without you. The desire for fleeting adventure diminishes, so get the urge out beforehand.7.Date a lotDate as much as possible. Not only is it fun, but it will give you the opportunity to discover what it is you really want in a potential mate.8. Figure out what makes you happyIf you haven't found your happy place yet, start looking. It can be a physical place, or even an activity that you do to unwind or that allows you to reconnect with yourself.9. Learn life skillsIt is important to know how to cook, clean, budget and handle adult responsibilities. This will help you throughout your whole life, so better to learn it now than trying to figure it out after you've hit 30.10. Visit a foreign countryTraveling to another country can be truly eye-opening. It helps you appreciate what you have while valuing what other cultures can teach you. Take the time to travel to at least one other country before you are 30. It can change your perspective on life.11. Be healthyThere are lots of future health problems that you can prevent if you start now, before you turn 30. Exercise regularly, learn how to eat healthy and commit to living a healthy lifestyle. Your 30, 40 and even 70-year-old self will thank you.12. Take a class just for funIf you already have your college degree, or are still working on it, make sure to take a class just for fun. Don't stop learning just because you received your diploma. Learn a new skill like gourmet cooking or photography. It helps keep your mind fresh and will hopefully be something you continue after you turn 30.13. Make a bucket listIt is never too early to start a bucket list. Some things you may complete in the next few years, while other things you may not get to until you are retired. But the more things you cross off your list, the more you can add to it later on!14. Do something that scares youThis doesn't have to be something unsafe or life-threatening, but rather something that takes courage: singing in front of a big crowd, starting a new career or even moving away from where you grew up. It is good to challenge yourself; it helps build character and self-esteem.15. Learn to like yourselfDo you like spending time with yourself? It is important to learn to like who you are — not just your body or how educated you are, but to actually like the person you are. Take time to work on your soul in order to become the best version of yourself. 8 Likes

For Me: 16. Be Spiritually Sound...With respect to your

Chosen Faith.

Chosen Faith. For Me: 2 Likes

I'm 24, and I have achieved 90%. Not by my power alone, but God's intervention also