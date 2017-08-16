Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu (14561 Views)

Prof. Musa Yakubu of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State says having sex in the early morning lowers blood pressure and reduces risks of heart attack.



Yakubu said this in a paper: ‘Knocking Down the Barriers to Four O’Clock Activities and Reproductive Inadequacies’ presented at the 163rd Inaugural lecture of the university.



Yakubu said having sexual intercourse three to four times a week was good for love life.



“Research has shown that sex boosts immune system by stimulating the body’s first line of defence and production of immunoglobulin A (IgA), against cold and fever,” he said.



“Immunoglobulin A is one of the most common antibodies in the body system. Antibodies are proteins made by the immune system to fight bacteria, viruses, and toxins.”



Yakubu said that sex also regulates menstruation in women by influencing the levels of lutenizing hormones that controls menstrual period and promote better sleep.



Sexual intercourse, the don explained, releases the feel-good chemical, known as oxytocin, which enhances closeness with one’s partner and makes people feel happier for a longer period of time.



“Lovemaking of about 20 minutes reduces 150 calories,” he said.



The professor of Biochemistry postulated that sex is the most powerful creative force given to human by God for pleasure and deep companionship.



Yakubu, however, noted that any marriage in which the man or woman could not enjoy sexual intercourse or satisfy their partner in bed was a dead marriage.



He said lack of sexual satisfaction had led to the collapse of many marriages in Nigeria, and urged couples to seek for solutions to the problem.



Love making should not have a time table.



But, most people feel that early morning love making is the BEST.



Early Morning Sex should come in when you retire to bed early the previous night.



I can relate..





Make I hammer madam one quick one I dey come 7 Likes

wow



early morning sex dey sweet gan



but eeh puna go dey smell like

die for early mo mo 3 Likes

you wont think early morning s*x in Lagos when



you have to be awake and on the road by 4.30 am looking for means of getting to your office on the island from Ikorodu or Agbado and



you get home as late as 11.30 pm all used up from traffic fatigue and stress and you're thinking of doing the same thing tomorrow.









If your wife/husband ....... tap you......







then you hear comments like.......



dear you know the situation of things now...... I'm really tired and I don't want to be late for work....



Excuse and reason for some girls to get pregnant you know how defenceless they can be when they just woke up and here is Jimmy all hard,strong with strength, ready to ball....... Man o Man

I concur because am a victim.. It makes me feel relaxed. 1 Like 1 Share





My wife must hear this



Folake!! Folake!!!



God forgive me for opening this thread.

It has been discovered that taking Tramadol continuously for 14days improves man's performance in bed especially people suffering from quick ejaculation.





Don't abuse it

guys go and marry .... you can go to a brothel early in the morning??/

Noted

unfortunately olosho's no Dy open in the morning 1 Like

Nma27:

God forgive me for opening this thread.



hmmm.. Madame ... I see you hmmm.. Madame ... I see you

Exactly. Even research by Harvard says the same.





Sex is nature. It is biology. It is science. The hormones in the body do not know what is written in any holy book.

Yimu.....who ask you?.. What have you invented as a professor?.,.

Na wa o my girlfriend dey dat school and her 2 semesters result is very oustanding i try check her pussy weather he done expand or he done deep i döne dey on panic mode

Hmmn

...

Fuadeiza:







hmmm.. Madame ... I see you Didn't even read the post self.. No time Didn't even read the post self.. No time

If you are not married ,don't dare try this otherwise.... ...

4am or 5am...when the weather is cold

Chaiii



D@'s why I always tell her d@ year to go to bed without her panties on for easy access