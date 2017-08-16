₦airaland Forum

Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Flexherbal(m): 11:48am On Aug 28
By Wale Odunsi


Professor Reveals benefits Of Early Morning Sex



Prof. Musa Yakubu of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State says having sex in the early morning lowers blood pressure and reduces risks of heart attack.

Yakubu said this in a paper: ‘Knocking Down the Barriers to Four O’Clock Activities and Reproductive Inadequacies’ presented at the 163rd Inaugural lecture of the university.

Yakubu said having sexual intercourse three to four times a week was good for love life.

“Research has shown that sex boosts immune system by stimulating the body’s first line of defence and production of immunoglobulin A (IgA), against cold and fever,” he said.

“Immunoglobulin A is one of the most common antibodies in the body system. Antibodies are proteins made by the immune system to fight bacteria, viruses, and toxins.”

Yakubu said that sex also regulates menstruation in women by influencing the levels of lutenizing hormones that controls menstrual period and promote better sleep.

Sexual intercourse, the don explained, releases the feel-good chemical, known as oxytocin, which enhances closeness with one’s partner and makes people feel happier for a longer period of time.

“Lovemaking of about 20 minutes reduces 150 calories,” he said.

The professor of Biochemistry postulated that sex is the most powerful creative force given to human by God for pleasure and deep companionship.

Yakubu, however, noted that any marriage in which the man or woman could not enjoy sexual intercourse or satisfy their partner in bed was a dead marriage.

He said lack of sexual satisfaction had led to the collapse of many marriages in Nigeria, and urged couples to seek for solutions to the problem.

Source: http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/16/professor-reveals-benefits-early-morning-sex/

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Flexherbal(m): 11:48am On Aug 28
Pleasing your partner is second to nothing.

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Flexherbal(m): 8:54pm On Aug 28
Love making should not have a time table.

But, most people feel that early morning love making is the BEST.

What do you think?

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Sleyanya1(m): 10:54pm On Aug 28
cool



Early Morning Sex should come in when you retire to bed early the previous night.

Nice one.

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Narldon(f): 10:54pm On Aug 28



I can relate..


Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by kafiz1(m): 10:55pm On Aug 28
grin naso dem teach u wen u dey sch

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by sgtponzihater1: 10:55pm On Aug 28
Make I hammer madam one quick one I dey come grin

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by chibike69: 10:56pm On Aug 28
wow

early morning sex dey sweet gan

but eeh puna go dey smell like
die for early mo mo

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by sunkieisland: 10:56pm On Aug 28
you wont think early morning s*x in Lagos when

you have to be awake and on the road by 4.30 am looking for means of getting to your office on the island from Ikorodu or Agbado and

you get home as late as 11.30 pm all used up from traffic fatigue and stress and you're thinking of doing the same thing tomorrow.




If your wife/husband ....... tap you......



then you hear comments like.......

dear you know the situation of things now...... I'm really tired and I don't want to be late for work....

#YouFeel

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Whoeppme(m): 10:57pm On Aug 28
Excuse and reason for some girls to get pregnant you know how defenceless they can be when they just woke up and here is Jimmy all hard,strong with strength, ready to ball....... Man o Man grin
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Innobee99(m): 10:57pm On Aug 28
I concur because am a victim.. It makes me feel relaxed.

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by OkunrinMeta: 10:58pm On Aug 28
Prof! Prof!! Thank you jare. God bless you

My wife must hear this

Folake!! Folake!!!

grin grin grin

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Nma27(f): 10:58pm On Aug 28
God forgive me for opening this thread.
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by emmyquan: 10:58pm On Aug 28
Narldon:



I can relate..


Innobee99:
I concur because am a victim.. It makes me feel relaxed.
Nma27:
God forgive me for opening this thread.
Innobee99:
I concur because am a victim.. It makes me feel relaxed.

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Firgemachar: 10:59pm On Aug 28
Narldon:



I can relate..



Are you married?

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by smithsydny(m): 10:59pm On Aug 28
grin
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by sambisavoice(m): 10:59pm On Aug 28
It has been discovered that taking Tramadol continuously for 14days improves man's performance in bed especially people suffering from quick ejaculation.


Don't abuse it
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by habex005(m): 11:00pm On Aug 28
guys go and marry .... you can go to a brothel early in the morning??/
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by leofab(f): 11:00pm On Aug 28
Noted
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by classicfrank4u(m): 11:01pm On Aug 28
unfortunately olosho's no Dy open in the morning cheesy

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Fuadeiza(m): 11:01pm On Aug 28
Nma27:
God forgive me for opening this thread.


hmmm.. Madame ... I see you
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Gerrard59(m): 11:02pm On Aug 28
Exactly. Even research by Harvard says the same.


Sex is nature. It is biology. It is science. The hormones in the body do not know what is written in any holy book.
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by shollish(m): 11:02pm On Aug 28
singing patoranking early momo ...she gimme bj early momo.... d girl want It early momo oosinging patoranking early momo ...she gimme bj early momo.... d girl want It early momo oosinging patoranking early momo ...she gimme bj early momo.... d girl want It early momo oo

Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by donbrowser(m): 11:02pm On Aug 28
wink
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by babyfaceafrica: 11:04pm On Aug 28
Yimu.....who ask you?.. What have you invented as a professor?.,.
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by kenzysmith: 11:04pm On Aug 28
Na wa o my girlfriend dey dat school and her 2 semesters result is very oustanding i try check her pussy weather he done expand or he done deep i döne dey on panic mode
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by siegfried99(m): 11:05pm On Aug 28
Hmmn
...
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Nma27(f): 11:05pm On Aug 28
Fuadeiza:



hmmm.. Madame ... I see you
Didn't even read the post self.. No time
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by Flyingngel(m): 11:07pm On Aug 28
If you are not married ,don't dare try this otherwise.... ...
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by okenwaa(m): 11:08pm On Aug 28
4am or 5am...when the weather is cold
Chaiii

D@'s why I always tell her d@ year to go to bed without her panties on for easy access
Re: Benefits Of Early Morning Sex By UNILORIN Professor, Musa Yakubu by TrumpDonald2(m): 11:08pm On Aug 28
ok

