|Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 2:11pm
A hardcore pro-Biafran couple decided to show their color on their wedding day in Owerri, Imo state capital. According to media reports, both the husband and wife are members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as they decided to wear IPOB attire for their wedding ceremony including their family and friends.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/biafra-hardcore-ipob-couple-marry-style-owerri-imo-state-photos.html
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by ijobaooorun(m): 2:15pm
Next::::
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 2:21pm
This shiit is just another form of MMM and Kanu is Mr Mavrodi with hundreds of Guiders scattered in the SE.
Believe me on this one.
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Oga080666419419: 2:22pm
As a Yoruba Muslim pledging loyalty to the Sokoto Caliphate am seriously pained by this, this Biafrans are making lives difficult for me and other my ewedurudeen Northern Slaves.
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by GameGod(m): 2:22pm
ChangeIsCostant:
Brainwashed pigs.
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by backtosender: 2:26pm
omenkaLives:Fulani helping your people in Benue they must be deceiving your people that is ok for herdsmen to kill and rape them is kool yeah
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by GameGod(m): 2:27pm
Biafráud is only meant for poverty stricken jobless brainwashed pigs and idiots.
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by ProWalker: 2:28pm
Oga080666419419:
Concentrate on the mockery you guys are making out of yourselves.
Look at your dirty face in the pic
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by chemicalDisease: 2:30pm
omenkaLives:
Pls explain this ur blabbing.
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 2:31pm
omenkaLives:
Do you have such love for your one Nigeria that the Fulani's are decimating your people as these?
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Presidiotbuhari: 2:32pm
omenkaLives:s
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by SaiNigeria: 2:38pm
omenkaLives:
Are you not tired of storming all IPOB related threads to type repeated and boring comment
Haven't you realized that your hatred is ineffective in this case
I wonder when your mumu go do
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by xcolanto(m): 2:43pm
Lovely couple! May God bless their union!!
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by SaiNigeria: 2:46pm
GameGod:
You mean the millions of igbos in US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Middle East and Asia are all jobless
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Urchman27: 3:46pm
See love 4 motherland
Biafra is in the blood of every true igbo son
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by abbaapple: 3:49pm
This mad people are doomed i swear! Biafraude indeed
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Urchman27: 3:49pm
omenkaLives:at ur age you still reason this way
SMH
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Nukualofa: 3:54pm
omenkaLives:
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Nukualofa: 3:55pm
abbaapple:can you do that for Nigeria? No. American citizens used their flag to show love but Nigerians don't believe in that
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by abbaapple: 4:01pm
Nukualofa:
Mumu tell me the meaning of Biafra, if not stop qouten me before i command your village people to work on you Asap.
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Nukualofa: 4:02pm
abbaapple:mynd44
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by guterMann: 4:08pm
Patriotism is not foist on citizens,the country gives them a sense of belonging to be patriotic.
Nobody preaches to Americans to be patriotic.
Unity is not something that is 'SETTLED AND NON-NEGOTIABLE'
Scotland thinks that being united with the UK is more favourable than being on their own,and they chose to be part of the UK through a referendum,the UK didn't force it on them.
Ride on umu Chineke.
THE SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN.
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Yakson09: 5:51pm
pigdiots sense fall on u
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by goldviaggra: 5:58pm
Oga080666419419:Hahahahaha
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Annie939(f): 5:58pm
like seriously
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Dharniel(m): 6:00pm
Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.
I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM
IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.
They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.
Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.
Thanks for cooperating.
#COPIED
|Re: Couple Wear IPOB Attire At Their Wedding In Owerri (Photos) by Narldon(f): 6:01pm
I GIVE UP...
