'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:11pm
Governor Rochas Okorocha Erects Another Statue In Owerri. See Photos

Governor Rochas Okorocha who was been heavily criticized for erecting statues of African leaders in Imo - has erected another statue in Owerri, the state capital. The governor erected a befitting statue of the 'Holy Family' at the popular "Assumpta Cathedral Church",Owerri, as part of the Rescue Mission Government's policy on Urban Renewal...

According to the governor's media aide, the leadership of church poured appreciation on the Governor for the statue which they say is an indication of the Governor's faith and unshakable belief in the power of the most high God.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/okorocha-erects-statue-of-the-holy-family-for-catholic-mission.html

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:11pm
Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by Fmartin(m): 8:19pm
Lala waiting for snake statue like, grin





when wil this man erect a snake statue?

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by Memories12411: 8:19pm
We are expecting more statues. Rochas is working grin

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by ProWalker: 8:19pm
Mad man

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by Ever8054: 8:20pm
OK...its good....but I thought he has erected his dick this time....but its still good....not too bad ....
Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 8:23pm
Dem don use statue swear for Rochas.

Mark my words, Rochas will mould me

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:25pm
Lalasticlala has got his statue in Owerri grin
Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by MasterKim: 8:32pm
Dz rochas is working o.
Igbos are blessed with good leaders.
Nice one

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by Spylord48: 8:33pm
Rochas Okorostatue

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:33pm
grin

∆ A man of great statues ∆

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:39pm
Okorostatue ride on.
Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:40pm
tongue
Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by Samusu(m): 8:46pm
Imotatues

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by ClitoPen: 8:48pm
Spylord48:
Rochas Okorostatue
Has he done another change of name? grin form okorocha to okoroawusa now okorostatue grin grin who knows wats next

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:49pm
I am in Imo state.@OP I guess this statue has been here for like 7months at Assumpta Cathedral junction.I don't think it is a new statue.I pass through here while going to World Bank Owerri

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by KingSango(m): 8:49pm
Ase

Love Sango

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by KingSango(m): 8:51pm
Ase

Love Sango

I can prove definitively there is no Jesus Christ:
https://theriseofsodom.blogspot.com/2016/04/devil-worship-witchcraft-and-sodomy.html

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by punisha: 8:54pm
can't wait to see the look on his face when some of those statues go down....
Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by kaycee125: 8:55pm
Statue man, e remain to fence and roof IMO state undecided
Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by DrMuzungu: 8:56pm
Never mind all the children who go to bed hungry or sick (or usually both)!!!

Never mind the disastrous state of hospitals!!!

Never mind the disastrous state of schools (no, it is not normal for kids to be packed on the floor like sardines in the can)!!!

Never mind the disaster you call roads!!!

Never mind the high rate of crime!!!

What will save people of Imo State is more and more statues!!!

I applaud you, your Excellency, Thief Roachas!
You have set your priorities right!!!

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by Bari22(m): 9:03pm
I hope this information is a lie

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by adadike281(f): 9:20pm
Rocha's, biko kpuo nu mo! I need my own statue at eke ukwu owerri junction!

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:27pm
Rochas Okorocha's case is really Different I swear embarassed

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 9:35pm
Statues nigga.. Rocha's case is beyond the physical.

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by revolt(m): 9:48pm
I'm beginning to Luke the idea of sculptures around owerri...not a bad idea. Better than nothing
Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by KingSango(m): 9:52pm
Bari22:
I hope this information is a lie

I pray so too! Children are dying and men are glorifying themselves as they try make themselves into phony legends.

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by Erums(m): 9:53pm
Spylord48:
Rochas Okorostatue

She ao look like shossie
Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by iamhorny(m): 9:54pm
dainformant:
Governor Rochas Okorocha who was been heavily criticized for erecting statues of African leaders in Imo - has erected another statue in Owerri, the state capital. The governor erected a befitting statue of the 'Holy Family' at the popular "Assumpta Cathedral Church",Owerri, as part of the Rescue Mission Government's policy on Urban Renewal...

According to the governor's media aide, the leadership of church poured appreciation on the Governor for the statue which they say is an indication of the Governor's faith and unshakable belief in the power of the most high God.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/okorocha-erects-statue-of-the-holy-family-for-catholic-mission.html

This is an old statues oooo,it is over a year, hungry bloggers.

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by Alariiwo: 9:56pm
And Imo pensioners are going to bed hungry every night without pay or any cut from their entitlements.

God will judge Okorocha for being so wicked and insensitive.

Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:57pm
Roaches grin grin Hav suffered
Re: 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) by KingSango(m): 9:58pm
Statues of a White Family in a Black nation. grin

How is that inspiring? No one is forcing you to worship Whites you are doing it all on your own.

