Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'Holy Family' Statue Erected By Rochas Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) (7201 Views)

Jacob Zuma's Statue In Imo State Versus Jacob Zuma's Statue In South Africa.PICS / Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures / Obiano Remembers Biafran Heroes, Erects Cenotaph With Their Names (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Governor Rochas Okorocha Erects Another Statue In Owerri. See Photos



Governor Rochas Okorocha who was been heavily criticized for erecting statues of African leaders in Imo - has erected another statue in Owerri, the state capital. The governor erected a befitting statue of the 'Holy Family' at the popular "Assumpta Cathedral Church",Owerri, as part of the Rescue Mission Government's policy on Urban Renewal...



According to the governor's media aide, the leadership of church poured appreciation on the Governor for the statue which they say is an indication of the Governor's faith and unshakable belief in the power of the most high God.



Source; Governor Rochas Okorocha who was been heavily criticized for erecting statues of African leaders in Imo - has erected another statue in Owerri, the state capital. The governor erected a befitting statue of the 'Holy Family' at the popular "Assumpta Cathedral Church",Owerri, as part of the Rescue Mission Government's policy on Urban Renewal...According to the governor's media aide, the leadership of church poured appreciation on the Governor for the statue which they say is an indication of the Governor's faith and unshakable belief in the power of the most high God.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/okorocha-erects-statue-of-the-holy-family-for-catholic-mission.html 1 Like 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala













when wil this man erect a snake statue? Lala waiting for snake statue like,when wil this man erect a snake statue? 17 Likes

We are expecting more statues. Rochas is working 7 Likes

Mad man 1 Like

OK...its good....but I thought he has erected his dick this time....but its still good....not too bad ....

Dem don use statue swear for Rochas.



Mark my words, Rochas will mould me 6 Likes

Lalasticlala has got his statue in Owerri

Dz rochas is working o.

Igbos are blessed with good leaders.

Nice one 1 Like

Rochas Okorostatue 3 Likes





∆ A man of great statues ∆ 7 Likes

Okorostatue ride on.

Imotatues 14 Likes

Spylord48:

Rochas Okorostatue Has he done another change of name? form okorocha to okoroawusa now okorostatue who knows wats next Has he done another change of name?form okorocha to okoroawusa now okorostatuewho knows wats next 2 Likes 1 Share

I am in Imo state.@OP I guess this statue has been here for like 7months at Assumpta Cathedral junction.I don't think it is a new statue.I pass through here while going to World Bank Owerri 4 Likes

Ase



Love Sango 1 Share





Love Sango



I can prove definitively there is no Jesus Christ:

https://theriseofsodom.blogspot.com/2016/04/devil-worship-witchcraft-and-sodomy.html AseLove SangoI can prove definitively there is no Jesus Christ: 1 Share

can't wait to see the look on his face when some of those statues go down....

Statue man, e remain to fence and roof IMO state

Never mind all the children who go to bed hungry or sick (or usually both)!!!



Never mind the disastrous state of hospitals!!!



Never mind the disastrous state of schools (no, it is not normal for kids to be packed on the floor like sardines in the can)!!!



Never mind the disaster you call roads!!!



Never mind the high rate of crime!!!



What will save people of Imo State is more and more statues!!!



I applaud you, your Excellency, Thief Roachas!

You have set your priorities right!!! 4 Likes

I hope this information is a lie 1 Like

Rocha's, biko kpuo nu mo! I need my own statue at eke ukwu owerri junction! 2 Likes

Different I swear Rochas Okorocha's case is reallyI swear 1 Like

Statues nigga.. Rocha's case is beyond the physical. 1 Like

I'm beginning to Luke the idea of sculptures around owerri...not a bad idea. Better than nothing

Bari22:

I hope this information is a lie

I pray so too! Children are dying and men are glorifying themselves as they try make themselves into phony legends. I pray so too! Children are dying and men are glorifying themselves as they try make themselves into phony legends. 1 Share

Spylord48:

Rochas Okorostatue

She ao look like shossie She ao look like shossie

dainformant:

Governor Rochas Okorocha who was been heavily criticized for erecting statues of African leaders in Imo - has erected another statue in Owerri, the state capital. The governor erected a befitting statue of the 'Holy Family' at the popular "Assumpta Cathedral Church",Owerri, as part of the Rescue Mission Government's policy on Urban Renewal...



According to the governor's media aide, the leadership of church poured appreciation on the Governor for the statue which they say is an indication of the Governor's faith and unshakable belief in the power of the most high God.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/okorocha-erects-statue-of-the-holy-family-for-catholic-mission.html

This is an old statues oooo,it is over a year, hungry bloggers. This is an old statues oooo,it is over a year, hungry bloggers. 1 Like

And Imo pensioners are going to bed hungry every night without pay or any cut from their entitlements.



God will judge Okorocha for being so wicked and insensitive. 2 Likes

Hav suffered RoachesHav suffered