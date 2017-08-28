₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by Anstalk(f): 6:06pm
Anambra PDP Primaries Result collation LIVE on AIT.
Big congratulations to former United Nations Diplomat Oseloka Henry Obaze, the incumbent fought him so hard through fellow Aspirants who were financially mobilized by the governor but he has defied all the odds.
For the first time in 12 years, PDP has the the best and most qualified candidate going into a gubernatorial election in Anambra State .
#PDPPrimary17
Summary of Votes polled by PDP Governorship Aspirants w.r.t Anambra State November 18th Election.
Accredited delegates = 938
Ifeanyi Ubah - 94
Oseloka H Obaze - 672
Dr. Alexander M - 190
Invalid vote - 2
More:http://anstalk.com/update-pdp-anambra-gubernatorial-primary/
lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by ojun50(m): 6:09pm
So pdp will take over abi
1 Like
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by Unimaginable123: 6:11pm
Congrats to the diplomat. But I want Obiano to win and complete his 8 years. This gentleman can come back in 2019
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by Unimaginable123: 6:12pm
ojun50:I'm a PDP supporter but I want Obiano to continue. It's in Imo State where I come from that I want Okorocha and APC out for good
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by ojun50(m): 6:18pm
Unimaginable123:ok if that wht u want
1 Like
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by gleaf: 6:44pm
Willie is a goner with this....the Oracle os about to correct his 2013 mistake! Congrats Anambra. We are back on track.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by Fianze93(m): 7:12pm
I stand with OBAZE
GoodBye Willie
Willie is Walking
13 Likes
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by noble71(m): 7:55pm
Congrats the humble servant of Peter Obi. Welcome on board.
But November 18 is Ofensala day.......
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by Kamxin(m): 8:13pm
gleaf:
SECONDED
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by chigoizie7(m): 8:20pm
The real man is in town
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by AdaNri1(f): 9:18pm
Ndi Anambra should reject anybody bring propped up by a godfather. We do not want our dear state held to ransom by any greedy idiot.
2 Likes
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by dhamstar(m): 9:18pm
NON
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:18pm
..
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by Princenady(m): 9:20pm
PDP can never rule Anambra Again. Willie Will Win. O ga e me everybody vuuuum n'anya.
4 Likes
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by richidinho(m): 9:20pm
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by DICKtator: 9:20pm
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by olamil34: 9:20pm
i don't care who wins the primaries, just share the money with boys.
3 Likes
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by MrPresident1: 9:20pm
No
Jesus is coming before the
2 Likes
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by AntiWailer: 9:20pm
;I
Ubah
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by noble71(m): 9:20pm
November 18 Ofensala day.
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by amoduokoh(m): 9:21pm
Congratulations Obaze!
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by xholayZZ(m): 9:21pm
Make them go rest, all of them na the same canoe dey paddle them
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by nakamora: 9:21pm
This Obaze looks like Akeredolu of Ondo state.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by franciskaine(m): 9:21pm
The diplomat looks gentle, but looking gentle is not enough reason to be trusted with our political office, Afterall GEJ looks gentle yet stole us dry.
2 Likes
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by letusbepieces: 9:22pm
Obiano closest rival but there will be no election in Anambra until a date is set for referendum.
Igbos are not idiots, foolish people or slaves that Buhari think he can treat with contempt.
We will push him to do his worst and face the consequences to the forth and fifth generation of his lineage.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by Atiku2019: 9:22pm
Anstalk:
Stories
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by greatman247(m): 9:22pm
Obaino will floor him eventually.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by trendymarseey(f): 9:22pm
Toh
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by okerekeikpo: 9:22pm
Ifeanyi Uba ntooo, after abandoning our party and running to the evil party called Apc u think we will forgive u, u lied, meanwhile no election in Anambra state, ofe nsala day loading
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by tydi(m): 9:22pm
And where are the election will not hold crew
|Re: Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries by DaBillionnaire: 9:23pm
From hs pix he looks like a southwestern. Or what d y fink
Kabir Akingbolu: Lawyer Sues Buhari Over Failure To Tackle Fuel Shortage / EFCC re-arraigns Dokpesi over alleged N2.1bn fraud / Governor Ortom Visits Ocholi And Kile Jime Families (photos)
