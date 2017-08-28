Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries (15741 Views)

Big congratulations to former United Nations Diplomat Oseloka Henry Obaze, the incumbent fought him so hard through fellow Aspirants who were financially mobilized by the governor but he has defied all the odds.



For the first time in 12 years, PDP has the the best and most qualified candidate going into a gubernatorial election in Anambra State .



#PDPPrimary17



Summary of Votes polled by PDP Governorship Aspirants w.r.t Anambra State November 18th Election.



Accredited delegates = 938



Ifeanyi Ubah - 94

Oseloka H Obaze - 672

Dr. Alexander M - 190

Invalid vote - 2







More:







So pdp will take over abi 1 Like

Congrats to the diplomat. But I want Obiano to win and complete his 8 years. This gentleman can come back in 2019 9 Likes 1 Share

ojun50:

I'm a PDP supporter but I want Obiano to continue. It's in Imo State where I come from that I want Okorocha and APC out for good

Unimaginable123:

ok if that wht u want

Willie is a goner with this....the Oracle os about to correct his 2013 mistake! Congrats Anambra. We are back on track. 13 Likes 1 Share

I stand with OBAZE



GoodBye Willie

Willie is Walking 13 Likes

Congrats the humble servant of Peter Obi. Welcome on board.

Congrats the humble servant of Peter Obi. Welcome on board.

But November 18 is Ofensala day.......

gleaf:

Willie is a goner with this....the Oracle os about to correct his 2013 mistake! Congrats Anambra. We are back on track.

SECONDED

The real man is in town

Ndi Anambra should reject anybody bring propped up by a godfather. We do not want our dear state held to ransom by any greedy idiot. 2 Likes

NON

..

PDP can never rule Anambra Again. Willie Will Win. O ga e me everybody vuuuum n'anya. 4 Likes

i don't care who wins the primaries, just share the money with boys. 3 Likes

Erection Election in Anambla state



Election in Anambla state

Jesus is coming before the Election

;I





Ubah

November 18 Ofensala day. November 18 Ofensala day.

Congratulations Obaze!

Make them go rest, all of them na the same canoe dey paddle them

This Obaze looks like Akeredolu of Ondo state. 15 Likes 3 Shares

The diplomat looks gentle, but looking gentle is not enough reason to be trusted with our political office, Afterall GEJ looks gentle yet stole us dry. 2 Likes

Obiano closest rival but there will be no election in Anambra until a date is set for referendum.



Igbos are not idiots, foolish people or slaves that Buhari think he can treat with contempt.



We will push him to do his worst and face the consequences to the forth and fifth generation of his lineage. 4 Likes 1 Share

Stories Stories

Obaino will floor him eventually. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Toh

Ifeanyi Uba ntooo, after abandoning our party and running to the evil party called Apc u think we will forgive u, u lied, meanwhile no election in Anambra state, ofe nsala day loading 1 Like 1 Share

And where are the election will not hold crew