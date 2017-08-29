₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by paulstrings(m): 7:53pm On Aug 28
"Your mates are out there, doing something meaningful with their lives"..mom yelled at me.
I was in the sitting room watching Game of Thrones series at 7 am in the morning.
"Do they have two heads?"
"Why can't you start something? Anything. Apply For a teaching Job"
These are scenarios a lot of graduates face while waiting for the “perfect job”. {I made a previous about the types of pressures unemployed graduates face}
You can't blame your parents. After putting you through school. Imagine the fees and other expenses, just like any human, they expect a great return on their investment. In fact, they want it to yield greater interest.
And imagine when you are unemployed for over 3 months. They can't stand it. Truth be told, you'll be like a football player bought from another club but can't score goals.
It might be our fault, or not. But the bottom line is you are unemployed.
Truth is that pressure might make you depressed, some take irresponsible decisions, some even commit suicide, some rush into marriage and others yield to peer pressure.
It can either make or break you but you have control over it.
Here are tips to help you ease the pressure from your parents
1. Restore or Build their faith in you
You must earn your parents trust, It is important. Try as much as possible to make them understand your plight. You must also Be open and productive. You must remain idle or stay at home all day long. Go out there, discover new opportunities. When they see all these, they will ease their pressure and give you all the necessary support you need to excel.
2. Make sacrifices, stop demanding
“I need a new phone, pocket money, laptop, shoes……….”.the list goes on.
You must learn to stop being totally dependent on your parents, uncles, and aunties.
Learn to let go of some things especially the excesses. Try as much as possible to save during your "period of Trial". It shows that you can take RESPONSIBILITY.
3. Do some volunteer work
Join any group, whether at church, community or anywhere similar.
Do some charity work, give back to the society. This will add to your experience professional or not and will help you acquire leadership and management skills.
4. Do not react (The golden rule)
Honor Your Father and Your Mother... It is the first commandment with a promise. Ephesians 6:2
You must not react to the pressure. We've seen cases of frustrated graduates hitting their parents or disrespecting them. Don't forget, You too will become a father/mother Someday. Then you'll understand their position. Try as much as possible to absorb the pressure
5. Be strategic and update them on progress.
You must be proactive. Finding the best Job can be tasking but it’s very possible. Update your parents on the progress of your Job search and they'll encourage you
Like I mentioned earlier, do not react. Honor your parents, try to understand their point of view. You are a million dollar prize just sitting on a shelf. They want you to soar, they want you to be their pride and if you have a vision, you'll make it.
For more examples of pressure you face from parents or elderly folks, drop them in the comment box.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by OrestesDante: 9:21pm On Aug 28
Don't stay at home after service. Go and start your life whether rugged or not.
You earn more respect for yourself by not staying at home.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by michael142(m): 7:21am
Thank God there is nothing like peer or family pressure in my life.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by mostyg(m): 7:22am
The truth is most of us are lazy both mentally and physically.
You would be successful when you stop blaming others for your failure.
I know the government isn't doing enough. Please let's look beyond the government and put our own destiny into our hands.
Are you employable as a graduate? Did you pass WAEC and JAMB by yourself? What about your final year project, didn't you pay to get it done?
Equip yourself with necessary skills needed in the market and mdke yourself useful for yourself.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by MhizzAJ(f): 7:22am
Okay
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by cumz(m): 7:24am
Even before service... Immediately after final exams. I didn't return home
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:24am
To avoid that, work towards leaving their house rather thsn feeling comfortable watching game of thrones
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by MicTayor(m): 7:25am
my girlfriend leave me cause she dey go NYSC...omo...i tell her say she never see anything
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by fait10(m): 7:25am
How many times una go post this stuff
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by HenryDion: 7:26am
Dear New graduate, don't ever go back to your father's house after service. What are you coming back to do? For them to continue feeding your ass? Nah! This is what happens when we devote all our time and energy in the library without an attempt to break the matrix. As an undergraduate, start preparing for the future. Start saving.. The world is not smiling, your parents are not even smiling.
If as an undergraduate and you still ask for haircut money, cream, blah blah blah.. you're hopeless. Start learning the act of independency.
Things will be easier when you become totally independent.
Good luck.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by Tattooboy: 7:29am
There are lot of things to do to make money these days even if its a little. No one should stay idle.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:31am
How can an unemployed person be watching Game of thrones by 7am in the morning?
Do you want to be another Little Finger?
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by austin2all: 7:31am
TELL BUHARI TO RESIGN
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by Learnstuffs(m): 7:32am
Life after school is difficult. The transition between being a dependent to an independent adult.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by hoover420: 7:35am
OrestesDante:Go and start your life under the bridge abi... No plans, nothing nothing... All because you don't want to stay at home
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by hebenezher(m): 7:36am
Though, I'm still an undergraduate, I'm not being pressurized by my parents but I keep pressurizing myself on how to be useful to them financially.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by kings09(m): 7:36am
Just leave d house even if u dont hv a specific destination. Better still, go join free readers association. There r lots of valuable info in newspapers.
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by MuyiRano(m): 7:36am
i haven't go for my NYSC but I can relate wt the pressure already. May God help us to help ourselves
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by SirLakes: 7:37am
YoungRichRuler:
U cracked me up dude
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by obonujoker(m): 7:37am
Look for a way to leave your parents house especially if you are a guy,and see your thinking improve coz you have left your comfort zone....
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by Benjom(m): 7:38am
Great advice
|Re: 5 Ways To Deal With Parental Pressure After NYSC by neheholmes(m): 7:45am
OrestesDante:that's a valid point,get out of that comfort zone! Immediately after school I never went back again.after service I volunteered for a token of #5000 monthly.after 3 months I was given 10k for a regular work from 8am-5pm.many times I felt depressed and frustrated,but I choose to be positive and encouraged myself.two weeks ago I signed a contract with an international NGO.its now all story and bygone.my pay now is over 1000 percent increase!! Have faith,patience,persistance,humility,hardwork,build relationship and above all trust God.don't give up! Your season will surely come.
