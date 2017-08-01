₦airaland Forum

Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by celebsnestblog: 8:01pm

Earlier, we reported about a fire incident which wrecked the female hostel in the Jos campus of the Plateau State Polytechnic

Recall, the fire, which started around 8.30 a.m., raged on till 11.44, causing confusion among students and staff – No life was, however, lost.

A security man, Yusuf Ade said;

“Many students had left for lectures when the fire started; no one was around to remove anything from the burning hostel.”

The report also stated that fire service personnel arrived the scene around 11.20 a.m. when the hostel had been brought down.

Now, we have the video of the heartbreaking incident














Watch the video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Zeda6qaN7g

https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/photos-video-plateau-poly-female-hostel-razed-fire/
Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by celebsnestblog: 8:02pm
cc olawalebabs, cc Richiez, cc Fynestboi, cc lalasticlala, cc Mynd44
Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by drunkcow(m): 8:23pm
Picture of the hotplate that is responsible,or adonbilivit . tongue

1 Like

Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by celebsnestblawg(m): 8:39pm
drunkcow:
Picture of the hotplate that is responsible,or adonbilivit . tongue

you nor serious grin grin.. we just pray govt go answer them soon
Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by ubongoton: 8:50pm
such bad outdated building derserved to catch fire
Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by chibike69: 10:18pm
see yeye building

nan sense
Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by winkmart: 10:19pm
Too bad
Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by free2ryhme: 10:19pm
So unfortunate

What is the cause of the fire?
Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by kenzysmith: 10:20pm
Chance 4 guys to dey hold bubby forming to help the girls escape
Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by surkenyo404: 10:20pm
grin
Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by DeBret(m): 10:21pm
Oh My God
Hope its not more than that
Children of nowadays hmmm
Just be careful cry
I hate fire like grin
I even prefer water than fire
Person will just look like Chicken grin
Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by free2ryhme: 10:21pm
kenzysmith:
Chance 4 guys to dey hold bubby forming to help the girls escape

See dem perverts

undecided
Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by Narldon(f): 10:22pm



Nigerian Hostels...



are Worse than IDP Camps...


