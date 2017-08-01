

Earlier, we reported about a fire incident which wrecked the female hostel in the Jos campus of the Plateau State Polytechnic



Recall, the fire, which started around 8.30 a.m., raged on till 11.44, causing confusion among students and staff – No life was, however, lost.



A security man, Yusuf Ade said;



“Many students had left for lectures when the fire started; no one was around to remove anything from the burning hostel.”



The report also stated that fire service personnel arrived the scene around 11.20 a.m. when the hostel had been brought down.



Now, we have the video of the heartbreaking incident





























Watch the video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Zeda6qaN7g



