₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,218 members, 3,754,286 topics. Date: Monday, 28 August 2017 at 10:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) (568 Views)
Man Masturbates In Front Of A Benson Idahosa University Female Hostel (Pictured) / 10 Categories Of Ladies In A Female Hostel / UNIABUJA Male Student Allegedlly Wanking While Peeping Into Female Hostel (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by celebsnestblog: 8:01pm
Earlier, we reported about a fire incident which wrecked the female hostel in the Jos campus of the Plateau State Polytechnic
Recall, the fire, which started around 8.30 a.m., raged on till 11.44, causing confusion among students and staff – No life was, however, lost.
A security man, Yusuf Ade said;
“Many students had left for lectures when the fire started; no one was around to remove anything from the burning hostel.”
The report also stated that fire service personnel arrived the scene around 11.20 a.m. when the hostel had been brought down.
Now, we have the video of the heartbreaking incident
Watch the video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Zeda6qaN7g
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/photos-video-plateau-poly-female-hostel-razed-fire/
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by celebsnestblog: 8:02pm
cc olawalebabs, cc Richiez, cc Fynestboi, cc lalasticlala, cc Mynd44
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by drunkcow(m): 8:23pm
Picture of the hotplate that is responsible,or adonbilivit .
1 Like
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by celebsnestblawg(m): 8:39pm
drunkcow:
you nor serious .. we just pray govt go answer them soon
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by ubongoton: 8:50pm
such bad outdated building derserved to catch fire
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by chibike69: 10:18pm
see yeye building
nan sense
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by winkmart: 10:19pm
Too bad
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by free2ryhme: 10:19pm
So unfortunate
What is the cause of the fire?
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by kenzysmith: 10:20pm
Chance 4 guys to dey hold bubby forming to help the girls escape
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by surkenyo404: 10:20pm
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by DeBret(m): 10:21pm
Oh My God
Hope its not more than that
Children of nowadays hmmm
Just be careful
I hate fire like
I even prefer water than fire
Person will just look like Chicken
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by free2ryhme: 10:21pm
kenzysmith:
See dem perverts
|Re: Plateau Polytechnic Female Hostel Razed Down By Fire (Photos, Video) by Narldon(f): 10:22pm
Nigerian Hostels...
are Worse than IDP Camps...
(0) (Reply)
100% Success Guaranttee If U Allow Us To Handle Yr TOEFL,GRE,GMAT,SAT Or IELTS / University Of Maiduguiri Releases 2011/2012 UTME And DE Admission List. VNTI / Osun State University (uniosun) 2012/2013 Post Utme Registration Deadline.
Viewing this topic: codedpee(m), greatjoey, bennymark, olabisimichael, Glooire, amebovillage(m), barbiesparkz2(f), Harwoh, DeBret(m), wordproof, QueenBeeQBQ, surkenyo404, FemiEddy(m), obyno1011(m), cuteoly(f), Parable007, twinsluv, BabbanBura(m), hadizadeezy(f), UncleJudax(m), shady16, bekinyaro, homopoliticus, ibroh22(m), euwajeh(m), arafone(m), jodonnwachuks(m), chimah3(m), amicdan(m), SoFarm, jaymezzz(m), SaAbbas(m), Giddyperson, bjt(m), princedmiayer(m), apesinola001(m), vivlyviv, jidestroud(m), Narldon(f), Flexlord2, Schelube and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8