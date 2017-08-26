₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:40pm On Aug 28
On Saturday, 26/08/2017 following a sustained monitoring by IGP Special Tactical Squad attached to Niger State Police Command two notorious ritualists were arrested in possession of human head of one Hassan Abubakar “m” of Bakajeba Paiko L.G.A .
The suspects Abdulrasheed Aminu “m” 22yrs old of Lupa and Ismaila Mohammed “m” 27 old of makera all confessed that they cut off the head with use two sharped knife and one of the suspect Ibrahim surname yet unknown of Paiko L.G.A still at large.
The father of the victim one Abubakar Shuaib said that his son was last seen on Saturday 26/08/2017 taking a kettle of water from the house to give an unknown person waiting outside and since then he was nowhere to be found, until he heard that Police arrested suspects with human head and he identified the victim as his son. Case under investigation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/notorious-ritualists-apprehended-police-operatives-victims-head-photos.html
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by DOUBLEWAHALA: 9:45pm On Aug 28
nigeria hard everybody they find shortcut
but this shortcut leads to destructions
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by Zimri(m): 9:46pm On Aug 28
Children of destruction
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by Cinkq: 9:47pm On Aug 28
Ritualists on the loose thesedays. May God not let us fall victm of their devilish deeds as they are found across all tribes and states in this country today. How to curtail ritualistic acts should be the question in the lips and minds of everybody as no one knows who next will be their prey. Anybody with idea on how to stop them? or they are unstopable?This is getting too much God.
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by Nwodosis(m): 9:47pm On Aug 28
The hardship in this country is telling on people and they are now easily brainwashed into believing that money can be made through rituals! Buhari do something to alleviate the hardship in the country before everybody will be rendered headless!
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:50pm On Aug 28
Obara Jesus! Nke a Bu Nnukwu Aru!
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by mpianya39(m): 9:52pm On Aug 28
This is why we need biafra
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by omowolewa: 9:56pm On Aug 28
Government should reconsider relax private access to gun.
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by SalamRushdie: 9:56pm On Aug 28
I am Nigerian but truth be told Nigerians are the most wicked and senseless creatures on the face of the earth and all this is as a result of the endemic low IQ which over 70 percnt of Nigerians possess , the average IQ in Nigeria is 60 which is considered a mental handicap and this is responsible for the kill & go attitude they have over everything the touch from jobs to human lives
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by doctokwus: 9:58pm On Aug 28
This is too graphic!
Nearly convulsed with those pictures!!
There is no punishment these men would receive that would be appropriate for this heinous crime,unless probably if they still get to be castrated and killed again in the afterlife after their death sentence here.
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by Klamour: 9:59pm On Aug 28
God have mercy! The heart of man is grossly WICKED OOOOOO
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by Yeligray(m): 10:06pm On Aug 28
See them castrated goats...
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by respect80(m): 10:12pm On Aug 28
Angry mob the on strike for this side ni
Don't u think this type requires instant jungle justice
I'm just asking o before over sabis come for me
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by Ojiofor: 10:31pm On Aug 28
Chai, abeg make abokinas learn accommodation suphistication and leave ritual suphistication to original owners.
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by PearlStreet(m): 10:43pm On Aug 28
Ojiofor:
Yes.
Just like this descendant of Judas Iscariot who used 3 of his family members for rituals and Bishop of Ozubulu whose father was killed to get 3 points like a Premiership Match.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/man-offered-three-family-members-rituals-arrested-anambra-photos.html/amp
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by drizslim(m): 10:43pm On Aug 28
Baddddd Men
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by tosyne2much(m): 10:43pm On Aug 28
I came here to check their names. Abdulrasheed Aminu and Ismaila Mohammed
Wicked set of people. Awon oloshi
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:43pm On Aug 28
Awusubilahi
Small boy thats suppose to still be is secondary school don already join ritualist...o ma se
God please bless my man and i so we can train our kids outside the country even if na togo or bene republic or u.s kpa kpa
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by kenzysmith: 10:44pm On Aug 28
As work nor dey so is like na ritual sure pass
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by maxiuc(m): 10:45pm On Aug 28
Northerners don join the bandwagon
Skull mining is now a lucrative resources nawa ooo
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by shollish(m): 10:45pm On Aug 28
see as him hold the head like basketball
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by kenzysmith: 10:45pm On Aug 28
As work non dey so na ritual sure pass
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by wordproof: 10:45pm On Aug 28
The heart of man is wicked...now I knw the people this passage refers to.
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by PsalmieD(m): 10:46pm On Aug 28
*That boy dat sang "I want to go home, i'm from Akwa ibom".* *Since he went home, we've not heard from him.* *Moral lesson : Fear Your Village
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by nullboss: 10:46pm On Aug 28
Afonja people ehh
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:46pm On Aug 28
The irony is these ritualists are always looking very miserable......
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by Dudeweedlmao(m): 10:47pm On Aug 28
SalamRushdie:
It's actually 55. Affirmative action put us around 60 mark. Lol
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by shurley22(f): 10:47pm On Aug 28
OMG!b
This is soo cruel
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by kafiz1(m): 10:47pm On Aug 28
see as dem dry like dry fish
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by itiswellandwell: 10:47pm On Aug 28
Chai
|Re: Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos by Narldon(f): 10:47pm On Aug 28
EVIL MEN!
