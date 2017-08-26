Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos (14075 Views)

The suspects Abdulrasheed Aminu “m” 22yrs old of Lupa and Ismaila Mohammed “m” 27 old of makera all confessed that they cut off the head with use two sharped knife and one of the suspect Ibrahim surname yet unknown of Paiko L.G.A still at large.



The father of the victim one Abubakar Shuaib said that his son was last seen on Saturday 26/08/2017 taking a kettle of water from the house to give an unknown person waiting outside and since then he was nowhere to be found, until he heard that Police arrested suspects with human head and he identified the victim as his son. Case under investigation.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/notorious-ritualists-apprehended-police-operatives-victims-head-photos.html

nigeria hard everybody they find shortcut







but this shortcut leads to destructions 2 Likes 1 Share





Children of destruction Children of destruction 1 Like

Ritualists on the loose thesedays. May God not let us fall victm of their devilish deeds as they are found across all tribes and states in this country today. How to curtail ritualistic acts should be the question in the lips and minds of everybody as no one knows who next will be their prey. Anybody with idea on how to stop them? or they are unstopable?This is getting too much God. 19 Likes

The hardship in this country is telling on people and they are now easily brainwashed into believing that money can be made through rituals! Buhari do something to alleviate the hardship in the country before everybody will be rendered headless! 8 Likes

Obara Jesus! Nke a Bu Nnukwu Aru! 14 Likes

This is why we need biafra 18 Likes 2 Shares

Government should reconsider relax private access to gun. 2 Likes

I am Nigerian but truth be told Nigerians are the most wicked and senseless creatures on the face of the earth and all this is as a result of the endemic low IQ which over 70 percnt of Nigerians possess , the average IQ in Nigeria is 60 which is considered a mental handicap and this is responsible for the kill & go attitude they have over everything the touch from jobs to human lives 26 Likes 4 Shares

This is too graphic!

Nearly convulsed with those pictures!!

There is no punishment these men would receive that would be appropriate for this heinous crime,unless probably if they still get to be castrated and killed again in the afterlife after their death sentence here.

God have mercy! The heart of man is grossly WICKED OOOOOO

See them castrated goats... 1 Like 1 Share





Don't u think this type requires instant jungle justice



Chai, abeg make abokinas learn accommodation suphistication and leave ritual suphistication to original owners. 11 Likes 1 Share

Ojiofor:

Yes.



Just like this descendant of Judas Iscariot who used 3 of his family members for rituals and Bishop of Ozubulu whose father was killed to get 3 points like a Premiership Match.



https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/man-offered-three-family-members-rituals-arrested-anambra-photos.html/amp

Baddddd Men

I came here to check their names. Abdulrasheed Aminu and Ismaila Mohammed



Wicked set of people. Awon oloshi 10 Likes 3 Shares

Awusubilahi





Small boy thats suppose to still be is secondary school don already join ritualist...o ma se





God please bless my man and i so we can train our kids outside the country even if na togo or bene republic or u.s kpa kpa 1 Like 1 Share

As work nor dey so is like na ritual sure pass

Northerners don join the bandwagon





Skull mining is now a lucrative resources nawa ooo 4 Likes

see as him hold the head like basketball

As work non dey so na ritual sure pass 1 Like

The heart of man is wicked...now I knw the people this passage refers to.

*That boy dat sang "I want to go home, i'm from Akwa ibom".* *Since he went home, we've not heard from him.* *Moral lesson : Fear Your Village 1 Like

Afonja people ehh 2 Likes 1 Share

The irony is these ritualists are always looking very miserable...... 3 Likes

SalamRushdie:

It's actually 55. Affirmative action put us around 60 mark. Lol



This is soo cruel OMG!bThis is soo cruel 1 Like

see as dem dry like dry fish see as dem dry like dry fish 1 Like 1 Share

Chai