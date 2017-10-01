₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:14am
Comedian Julius Agwu took to his IG page to share this lovely photo with his daughter as they went out shopping together.
He captioned the photo:
"�All things bright & beautiful ��"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/lovely-photo-of-comedian-julius-agwu.html
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:15am
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by Lalas247(f): 8:20am
Didn’t know he was dis dark...
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by Houseofglam7(f): 8:46am
Awwwwwwww
This man has come a long way, I'm happy he's fine now
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by itspzpics(m): 9:17am
wow
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by alexistaiwo: 11:31am
How does this news help the country's economy
Anyways Alexistaiwo was here.
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by Youngsage: 11:32am
Awwwn... Cute. Nice to see him again in top shape.
Get ready to collect bride price very soon.
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by justi4jesu(f): 11:33am
Cute, Daddy's girl
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by Mkolde: 11:33am
Julius my man
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by castrol180(m): 11:34am
Small fat ebony girl...
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by nuShobiz: 11:34am
he is my man
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by Iphran68: 11:35am
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by Dearlord(m): 11:35am
JACK of all trade.
He is a lovely guy if u have been with him
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by NotNairalandi(m): 11:36am
shiooo....this girl don de ripe oo
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by Samsimple(m): 11:38am
Chaii see darkness
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by Logosclose(m): 11:38am
My very good friend Junius the genius.
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by Michaelpresh(m): 11:38am
Next time post
The girls phone number
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by cerowo(f): 11:38am
Lovely
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by ubisco: 11:39am
ok
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by 3RNEST(m): 11:39am
Can't see the photos
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by Ezedon(m): 11:40am
I'll be waiting patiently to pay the brideprice
|Re: Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter by Michaelpresh(m): 11:41am
Abeg tell dat Anty to pls put those oranges inside the shopping basket
