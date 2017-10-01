Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lovely Photo Of Julius Agwu And His Daughter (2606 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Comedian Julius Agwu took to his IG page to share this lovely photo with his daughter as they went out shopping together.



He captioned the photo:



"�All things bright & beautiful ��"

Gists Via: Comedian Julius Agwu took to his IG page to share this lovely photo with his daughter as they went out shopping together.He captioned the photo:Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/lovely-photo-of-comedian-julius-agwu.html 2 Likes

Didn’t know he was dis dark...



This man has come a long way, I'm happy he's fine now AwwwwwwwwThis man has come a long way, I'm happy he's fine now

wow









Anyways Alexistaiwo was here. How does this news help the country's economyAnyways Alexistaiwo was here.







Awwwn... Cute. Nice to see him again in top shape.



Get ready to collect bride price very soon. Awwwn... Cute. Nice to see him again in top shape.Get ready to collect bride price very soon.

Cute, Daddy's girl

Julius my man

Small fat ebony girl...

he is my man

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim 1 Like



He is a lovely guy if u have been with him JACK of all trade.He is a lovely guy if u have been with him

shiooo....this girl don de ripe oo

Chaii see darkness





In other news, join Nigeria's no 1 freelancing platform and get paid for ur skills/services.



It's free! Get started at My very good friend Junius the genius.In other news, join Nigeria's no 1 freelancing platform and get paid for ur skills/services.It's free! Get started at www.workapay.com and get connected to our numerous employers.

Next time post

The girls phone number

Lovely

ok

Can't see the photos

I'll be waiting patiently to pay the brideprice