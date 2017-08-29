Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead (24955 Views)

According to a reliable source, the 72-year old Senator Kanti died in the early hours of this morning in Abuja.



May his soul rest in peace.



A former Nigerian senator who represented the People's Democratic Party in the Katsina North Senatorial District of Katsina State, Senator Kanti Bello has died.According to a reliable source, the 72-year old Senator Kanti died in the early hours of this morning in Abuja.May his soul rest in peace.

OK



God knows better than us now 7 Likes 1 Share

Rip 2 Likes

RIP if you are of God 3 Likes

live like its your last...rip

He died at a time his service was most needed to the development of the country. He'll be greatly missed. 9 Likes

RIP

RIP sir.

Is he the owner of Kanti towers in VI? Just asking oo

Raheemhu Laha tahala. 2 Likes

Chei! what a pity. 1 Like







LCMedia:

May his soul rest in peace. I mostly remember him for accusing Late Dr Mrs Dora Akunyili for cooking for former first lady, Hajia Turai Yar'adua 1 Like 1 Share

Oh no.

Bad news.

I just don't know why I like the man.

May be I like his name.



May God Almighty has mercy on his soul. 1 Like

RIP

No amount of money can cure Old age. FACT

R I P to the dead 2 Likes

yes is dieded as long as you got the news what else? rip siryes is dieded as long as you got the news what else? 8 Likes 1 Share

O ga o

OK.. our economy go boost by 1%

R.I.P Sir







RIP SIR







HAS ANYONE NOTICED THAT TRIBALIST COMMENTS HAS REDUCED ON NAIRALAND?





CONGRATS TO THOSE THAT PUSHED THE STRUGGLE! 23 Likes 3 Shares

HAS ?? HAS?? 4 Likes

Good

RIP 1 Like

Condolences to his family

May his soul rot in hell for the political evil committed by PDP during his time in the senate. 1 Like

Who cares 1 Like

The wicked generation of people that failed the country.



Nigeria is not proud of the useless generation that deliberately failed the country. 2 Likes