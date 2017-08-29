₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by LCMedia(m): 7:24am
A former Nigerian senator who represented the People's Democratic Party in the Katsina North Senatorial District of Katsina State, Senator Kanti Bello has died.
According to a reliable source, the 72-year old Senator Kanti died in the early hours of this morning in Abuja.
May his soul rest in peace.
https://www.loadedcamp.net/forum/16140-breaking-former-nigerian-senator-kanti-bello-is-dead
1 Like
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by sarrki(m): 7:25am
OK
God knows better than us now
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by cultist: 7:25am
Rip
2 Likes
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by Dlee1(m): 7:26am
RIP if you are of God
3 Likes
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by youngreva(m): 7:28am
live like its your last...rip
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:32am
He died at a time his service was most needed to the development of the country. He'll be greatly missed.
9 Likes
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by Okoroawusa: 7:36am
RIP
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by Alcatraz007: 7:40am
RIP sir.
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by SalamRushdie: 7:54am
Is he the owner of Kanti towers in VI? Just asking oo
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by tukdi: 7:54am
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by madridguy(m): 8:01am
Raheemhu Laha tahala.
2 Likes
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by telkevog(m): 8:14am
Chei! what a pity.
1 Like
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by Guestlander: 8:17am
Is died?
LCMedia:
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by Hadone(m): 8:26am
May his soul rest in peace. I mostly remember him for accusing Late Dr Mrs Dora Akunyili for cooking for former first lady, Hajia Turai Yar'adua
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by juman(m): 8:41am
Oh no.
Bad news.
I just don't know why I like the man.
May be I like his name.
May God Almighty has mercy on his soul.
1 Like
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by chibike69: 8:58am
RIP
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by GreatEvilBeast(m): 8:58am
No amount of money can cure Old age. FACT
R I P to the dead
2 Likes
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by Evablizin(f): 8:58am
rip sir
Guestlander:yes is dieded as long as you got the news what else?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by Mac2016(m): 8:58am
O ga o
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by john4reala(m): 8:59am
OK.. our economy go boost by 1%
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by ateamblezing(f): 8:59am
R.I.P Sir
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by Narldon(f): 8:59am
RIP SIR
HAS ANYONE NOTICED THAT TRIBALIST COMMENTS HAS REDUCED ON NAIRALAND?
CONGRATS TO THOSE THAT PUSHED THE STRUGGLE!
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by koolcat: 8:59am
juman:HAS??
4 Likes
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by beardlessdude: 9:00am
Good
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by saydfact(m): 9:00am
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by pmc01(m): 9:01am
Condolences to his family
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by MadManTalking: 9:01am
May his soul rot in hell for the political evil committed by PDP during his time in the senate.
1 Like
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by Bitcoin1000(f): 9:01am
Who cares
1 Like
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by nairaman66(m): 9:01am
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by juman(m): 9:02am
The wicked generation of people that failed the country.
Nigeria is not proud of the useless generation that deliberately failed the country.
2 Likes
|Re: Senator, Mahmud Kanti Bello Is Dead by dollarcoolcat(m): 9:02am
All d money has gone too, RIP
1 Like
