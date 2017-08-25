Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah (6227 Views)

Oseloka Obaze Wins Anambra PDP Governorship Primaries / Anambra PDP Senators Sacked By Supreme Court / Dismissed Anambra PDP Senator Ekwunife Seeks Nomination From APC! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The lawmaker made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.



She described the development as unacceptable, particularly for a party that was just trying to get its footing after undergoing a major leadership crisis.



She said party members that were not part of the struggle during the crisis period were suddenly imposed on the party members.



“There must be incentive for loyalty. Party loyalists must have a say.



“When you deny their participation, you deny them that incentive they get from being the torchbearers of the party. So, I think it’s morally wrong for this to happen.



“Secondly, we are just coming out from `godfatherism’ that pervades the politics of Anambra PDP.



“Thank God for court judgment but with what is happening, they are bringing us back to that era where we will be subjected to one man imposing a candidate on us.



“The fundamental process that led to the three-man delegates was so chaotic and the default was so fundamental.



“My people were disenfranchised and I don’t want to be part of that process because it is injustice.



“When you have imposition, you have blocked that hope for them.



“You have made it difficult and impossible for them to aspire to be anything within the party because you are telling them that you can bring somebody from anywhere to impose on them.



“Also, bringing somebody from outside the party and who has not stayed for long, it means that you are saying that you lack capacity within party members.



“But I don’t think we lack capacity, I think PDP has enough capacity to run for that election,’’ she said.



The lawmaker said she was concerned that the development could lead to the party’s defeat in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.



Oduah, representing Anambra North, had threatened to withdraw from Monday’s PDP governorship primaries on grounds that the party’s ward congresses was fraught with “irregularities and sabotage’’.



She disclosed that she had petitioned the Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, for a review of the delegates’ list, failure of which would make her withdraw from the exercise.







http://anstalk.com/why-i-abstained-from-anambra-pdp-primaries-oduah/





Lalasticlala Sen. Stella Oduah, one of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship aspirants in Anambra, said she abstained from the party’s primary election on Monday because candidates were imposed on the party.The lawmaker made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.She described the development as unacceptable, particularly for a party that was just trying to get its footing after undergoing a major leadership crisis.She said party members that were not part of the struggle during the crisis period were suddenly imposed on the party members.“There must be incentive for loyalty. Party loyalists must have a say.“When you deny their participation, you deny them that incentive they get from being the torchbearers of the party. So, I think it’s morally wrong for this to happen.“Secondly, we are just coming out from `godfatherism’ that pervades the politics of Anambra PDP.“Thank God for court judgment but with what is happening, they are bringing us back to that era where we will be subjected to one man imposing a candidate on us.“The fundamental process that led to the three-man delegates was so chaotic and the default was so fundamental.“My people were disenfranchised and I don’t want to be part of that process because it is injustice.“When you have imposition, you have blocked that hope for them.“You have made it difficult and impossible for them to aspire to be anything within the party because you are telling them that you can bring somebody from anywhere to impose on them.“Also, bringing somebody from outside the party and who has not stayed for long, it means that you are saying that you lack capacity within party members.“But I don’t think we lack capacity, I think PDP has enough capacity to run for that election,’’ she said.The lawmaker said she was concerned that the development could lead to the party’s defeat in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.Oduah, representing Anambra North, had threatened to withdraw from Monday’s PDP governorship primaries on grounds that the party’s ward congresses was fraught with “irregularities and sabotage’’.She disclosed that she had petitioned the Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, for a review of the delegates’ list, failure of which would make her withdraw from the exercise.Lalasticlala

Madam just say the truth... You already knew that you had no chance...

Good luck in your future endeavors. 8 Likes

sorry attempt to get immunity is DOA 2 Likes 1 Share

She won't win sef 1 Like

YOU SHOULD HAVE SAID THAT THERE WONT BE ANY ELECTION IN BIAFRALAND 3 Likes 1 Share

Simply bcs Nov 18 na "Ofe Nsala Day".. No be me talk am ooo. Na internet.













Abjfinestmc

Nairaland official comedian 2 Likes

Because you must lose!!!!

Ok

Hahaha .... ReallyHahaha

Haha madam oduah chill abeg

Hmm, One of Lia Muhammed disciplines

Who she epp?

Ur day of judgement is coming soon for all the financial atrocities u committed as a minister. First class thief.

Stella be mumu upon you are a senator your greed no allow you, you come contest. You think say after you collect 3bn naira from akwatuodike aguleri to frustrate Obaze e go work? Cry me lagoon, please! 1 Like

REALLY?















get your cheap data today 1 Share



big tym story,dat seat dat men wan to kill dem selves for,if yhu enta,dem go chop yhu lik bangu big tym story,dat seat dat men wan to kill dem selves for,if yhu enta,dem go chop yhu lik bangu

Anstalk:

Sen. Stella Oduah, one of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship aspirants in Anambra, said she abstained from the party’s primary election on Monday because candidates were imposed on the party.



The lawmaker made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.



She described the development as unacceptable, particularly for a party that was just trying to get its footing after undergoing a major leadership crisis.



She said party members that were not part of the struggle during the crisis period were suddenly imposed on the party members.



“There must be incentive for loyalty. Party loyalists must have a say.



“When you deny their participation, you deny them that incentive they get from being the torchbearers of the party. So, I think it’s morally wrong for this to happen.



“Secondly, we are just coming out from `godfatherism’ that pervades the politics of Anambra PDP.



“Thank God for court judgment but with what is happening, they are bringing us back to that era where we will be subjected to one man imposing a candidate on us.



“The fundamental process that led to the three-man delegates was so chaotic and the default was so fundamental.



“My people were disenfranchised and I don’t want to be part of that process because it is injustice.



“When you have imposition, you have blocked that hope for them.



“You have made it difficult and impossible for them to aspire to be anything within the party because you are telling them that you can bring somebody from anywhere to impose on them.



“Also, bringing somebody from outside the party and who has not stayed for long, it means that you are saying that you lack capacity within party members.



“But I don’t think we lack capacity, I think PDP has enough capacity to run for that election,’’ she said.



The lawmaker said she was concerned that the development could lead to the party’s defeat in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.



Oduah, representing Anambra North, had threatened to withdraw from Monday’s PDP governorship primaries on grounds that the party’s ward congresses was fraught with “irregularities and sabotage’’.



She disclosed that she had petitioned the Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, for a review of the delegates’ list, failure of which would make her withdraw from the exercise.







http://anstalk.com/why-i-abstained-from-anambra-pdp-primaries-oduah/





Lalasticlala



Corruption speaking Corruption speaking 1 Like

Criminal !

Anstalk:



“Secondly, we are just coming out from `godfatherism’ that pervades the politics of Anambra PDP. Thought some people said godfatherism does not exist in their place



Only ignoramus would say godfatherism does not exist in politics.



Even in the US, some highly placed individuals need to sponsor your elections. 2 Likes

Okvvvb

Anstalk:

Sen. Stella Oduah, one of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship aspirants in Anambra, said she abstained from the party’s primary election on Monday because candidates were imposed on the party.



The lawmaker made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.



She described the development as unacceptable, particularly for a party that was just trying to get its footing after undergoing a major leadership crisis.



She said party members that were not part of the struggle during the crisis period were suddenly imposed on the party members.



“There must be incentive for loyalty. Party loyalists must have a say.



“When you deny their participation, you deny them that incentive they get from being the torchbearers of the party. So, I think it’s morally wrong for this to happen.



“Secondly, we are just coming out from `godfatherism’ that pervades the politics of Anambra PDP.



“Thank God for court judgment but with what is happening, they are bringing us back to that era where we will be subjected to one man imposing a candidate on us.



“The fundamental process that led to the three-man delegates was so chaotic and the default was so fundamental.



“My people were disenfranchised and I don’t want to be part of that process because it is injustice.



“When you have imposition, you have blocked that hope for them.



“You have made it difficult and impossible for them to aspire to be anything within the party because you are telling them that you can bring somebody from anywhere to impose on them.



“Also, bringing somebody from outside the party and who has not stayed for long, it means that you are saying that you lack capacity within party members.



“But I don’t think we lack capacity, I think PDP has enough capacity to run for that election,’’ she said.



The lawmaker said she was concerned that the development could lead to the party’s defeat in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.



Oduah, representing Anambra North, had threatened to withdraw from Monday’s PDP governorship primaries on grounds that the party’s ward congresses was fraught with “irregularities and sabotage’’.



She disclosed that she had petitioned the Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, for a review of the delegates’ list, failure of which would make her withdraw from the exercise.







http://anstalk.com/why-i-abstained-from-anambra-pdp-primaries-oduah/





Lalasticlala

Mstchew



Crooked thief ever liveth MstchewCrooked thief ever liveth 1 Like 1 Share

okay

Embarrassing defeat for her 1 Like 1 Share

ok

Politics & politicians...hmm



Check my signature

For the quality

You withdraw when you have no outside and inside chances of winning. 1 Like 1 Share

abeg eee make we hear, u know why.

Dora akunyili, pride of Nigerian nafdac. Couldn't even win primary ticket for governorship in anambra not to talk of this thief! Mttscheewww she must be high on weed 1 Like 1 Share

SHE KNOWS THAT THERE IS NO CHANCE OF HER WINNING THE TICKET, ANAMBRA STATE IS NOT A STATE A WOMAN CAN HANDLE ! 1 Like 1 Share

PDP don start again. 1 Like 1 Share

Aunty Stella you have a court case dangling over your head, also uncle ubah is been accused by the DSS of fraudulent dealings with the NNPC.



The main opposition which is the APC will throw shades at the PDP(PARTY) during the campaigns. So it's simple logic the PDP is projecting a candidate(INDIVIDUAL) whom tantrums can't be thrown at.