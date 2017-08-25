₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by Anstalk(f): 10:56am
Sen. Stella Oduah, one of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship aspirants in Anambra, said she abstained from the party’s primary election on Monday because candidates were imposed on the party.
The lawmaker made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.
She described the development as unacceptable, particularly for a party that was just trying to get its footing after undergoing a major leadership crisis.
She said party members that were not part of the struggle during the crisis period were suddenly imposed on the party members.
“There must be incentive for loyalty. Party loyalists must have a say.
“When you deny their participation, you deny them that incentive they get from being the torchbearers of the party. So, I think it’s morally wrong for this to happen.
“Secondly, we are just coming out from `godfatherism’ that pervades the politics of Anambra PDP.
“Thank God for court judgment but with what is happening, they are bringing us back to that era where we will be subjected to one man imposing a candidate on us.
“The fundamental process that led to the three-man delegates was so chaotic and the default was so fundamental.
“My people were disenfranchised and I don’t want to be part of that process because it is injustice.
“When you have imposition, you have blocked that hope for them.
“You have made it difficult and impossible for them to aspire to be anything within the party because you are telling them that you can bring somebody from anywhere to impose on them.
“Also, bringing somebody from outside the party and who has not stayed for long, it means that you are saying that you lack capacity within party members.
“But I don’t think we lack capacity, I think PDP has enough capacity to run for that election,’’ she said.
The lawmaker said she was concerned that the development could lead to the party’s defeat in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.
Oduah, representing Anambra North, had threatened to withdraw from Monday’s PDP governorship primaries on grounds that the party’s ward congresses was fraught with “irregularities and sabotage’’.
She disclosed that she had petitioned the Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, for a review of the delegates’ list, failure of which would make her withdraw from the exercise.
http://anstalk.com/why-i-abstained-from-anambra-pdp-primaries-oduah/
Lalasticlala
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by eezeribe(m): 10:58am
Madam just say the truth... You already knew that you had no chance...
Good luck in your future endeavors.
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by Nokio1(m): 10:58am
sorry attempt to get immunity is DOA
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by babyfaceafrica: 10:59am
She won't win sef
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by akulaxx: 11:44am
YOU SHOULD HAVE SAID THAT THERE WONT BE ANY ELECTION IN BIAFRALAND
|Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by funnynation(m): 1:03pm
Simply bcs Nov 18 na "Ofe Nsala Day".. No be me talk am ooo. Na internet.
Abjfinestmc
Nairaland official comedian
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by Doctorphil: 1:03pm
Because you must lose!!!!
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by biggerboyc(m): 1:04pm
Ok
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by KingsleyBJ: 1:04pm
.... Really Hahaha
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by jordyspices: 1:04pm
Haha madam oduah chill abeg
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by fidalgo19: 1:04pm
Hmm, One of Lia Muhammed disciplines
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by bigerboy200: 1:05pm
Who she epp?
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by busomma: 1:05pm
Ur day of judgement is coming soon for all the financial atrocities u committed as a minister. First class thief.
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by Mopolchi: 1:06pm
Stella be mumu upon you are a senator your greed no allow you, you come contest. You think say after you collect 3bn naira from akwatuodike aguleri to frustrate Obaze e go work? Cry me lagoon, please!
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by PiuniMan: 1:07pm
REALLY?
REALLY?
get your cheap data today
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by kafiz1(m): 1:08pm
big tym story,dat seat dat men wan to kill dem selves for,if yhu enta,dem go chop yhu lik bangu
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by free2ryhme: 1:09pm
Corruption speaking
Anstalk:
Corruption speaking
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by dollynnn(f): 1:09pm
Criminal !
|Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by Bolustical: 1:09pm
Anstalk:Thought some people said godfatherism does not exist in their place
Only ignoramus would say godfatherism does not exist in politics.
Even in the US, some highly placed individuals need to sponsor your elections.
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by Bolustical: 1:10pm
Okvvvb
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by free2ryhme: 1:11pm
Mstchew
Crooked thief ever liveth
Anstalk:
Mstchew
Crooked thief ever liveth
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by malakus(m): 1:13pm
okay
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by Jimmyokann(m): 1:14pm
Embarrassing defeat for her
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by avictor05(m): 1:20pm
ok
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by peacemara54(m): 1:21pm
Politics & politicians...hmm
Politics & politicians...hmm
Check my signature
For the quality
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by Austinoiz(m): 1:21pm
You withdraw when you have no outside and inside chances of winning.
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by joenor(m): 1:21pm
abeg eee make we hear, u know why.
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by abbaapple: 1:25pm
Dora akunyili, pride of Nigerian nafdac. Couldn't even win primary ticket for governorship in anambra not to talk of this thief! Mttscheewww she must be high on weed
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by olowobaba10: 1:25pm
SHE KNOWS THAT THERE IS NO CHANCE OF HER WINNING THE TICKET, ANAMBRA STATE IS NOT A STATE A WOMAN CAN HANDLE !
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by Okoroawusa: 1:26pm
PDP don start again.
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by teflonjake(m): 1:27pm
Aunty Stella you have a court case dangling over your head, also uncle ubah is been accused by the DSS of fraudulent dealings with the NNPC.
The main opposition which is the APC will throw shades at the PDP(PARTY) during the campaigns. So it's simple logic the PDP is projecting a candidate(INDIVIDUAL) whom tantrums can't be thrown at.
Re: Why I Abstained From Anambra PDP Primaries – Oduah by omoiyalayi(m): 1:28pm
And political platform presenters on ray power fm could not tell us this as if they did not know about the many wrangling in pdp
If na APC now dem go carry the matter for head like say 2moro no dey
