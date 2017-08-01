₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by EDonHappen: 11:03am
Fayose is pictured above with his mum at his chieftaincy ceremony in Ado-Ekiti last Friday.
See more photos below
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/photos-governor-ayo-fayose-mum-chieftaincy-ceremony/
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 11:04am
Mother over wife... Any day... Anytime...
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 11:05am
EDonHappen:Mynd44,lalasticlala
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:08am
Mama I greet you
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by Victorjohnbenso: 11:12am
congrat my Excellency
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 11:16am
Beautiful Mama
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by wizzyenya(m): 11:26am
Fayose, my man, u come old pass your mother
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 1:04pm
The noise maker again
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by kafiz1(m): 1:05pm
op,wats d name of d title
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by josephine123: 1:06pm
stale
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by eleojo23: 1:07pm
Mothers - the only people who know all the mumu buttons of their kids
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by Brillantman: 1:09pm
Senior Thug, how far?
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by Bolustical: 1:09pm
The disgrace of the Omoluabis and the Hero of the Ndiheadwarmers
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 1:09pm
Fayose slaying with his ugu leaf
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by MaziEDOZIE: 1:09pm
His mum looks so young...nice one, proud mother.
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by Doctorphil: 1:10pm
Best governor in africa
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by angelboy01(m): 1:11pm
EDonHappen:
Cute family.
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 1:11pm
His mom looks so young
Fayose is undoubtedly the best governor in the world
Abeg na joke I dey joke oooo
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 1:11pm
lovely mummy nd cute son
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by bedspread: 1:12pm
WONDERFUL MUM
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by Boyooosa: 1:12pm
So na she dey encourage him to dey do all these things
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:12pm
She is eating the fruit of her labour
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by malakus(m): 1:12pm
okay mother n son
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by GoodFaith: 1:12pm
eezeribe:
Wife and mom are your pillars
Both have a very different important role in men life
The happiness in your life come with both If you don't have both of they in your corner
You will not be completely happy----"the word here completely be happy"
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by GavelSlam: 1:13pm
Pampers wearing mother sayeth her son.
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:13pm
Mom: he might be a/your governor but first, he is my son/boy and I love him so much
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by abilemi(m): 1:14pm
No information in this news,so watery. Where was he given the tittle? What's the name of the chieftaincy? Etc. Seun needs to do more on his blog. Make your brand, Nairaland better. Groom good writers and researchers like that Explorer guy. Even the security operatives do monitor threads here. IMPROVE
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 1:15pm
Una sure say no be adopt fayose go adopt this woman ?
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by avictor05(m): 1:15pm
The controversial man who always find a way to get himself in the news. meanwhile what the name of the title, them be sharing title these days like it's akara.
see signature.
|Re: Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) by Jimmyokann(m): 1:17pm
wizzyenya:Ok
