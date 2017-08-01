Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ayo Fayose And His Mother At His Chieftaincy Ceremony (Photos) (8645 Views)

See more photos below



http://www.looknaija.com/2017/08/photos-governor-ayo-fayose-mum-chieftaincy-ceremony/ Fayose is pictured above with his mum at his chieftaincy ceremony in Ado-Ekiti last Friday.See more photos below

Mother over wife... Any day... Anytime... 13 Likes 1 Share

Fayose is pictured above with his mum at his chieftaincy ceremony in Ado-Ekiti last Friday.



See more photos below



Mama I greet you 1 Like

congrat my Excellency

Beautiful Mama 5 Likes

Fayose, my man, u come old pass your mother 19 Likes

The noise maker again 1 Like

stale

Mothers - the only people who know all the mumu buttons of their kids 4 Likes

Senior Thug, how far? 1 Like

The disgrace of the Omoluabis and the Hero of the Ndiheadwarmers 3 Likes

Fayose slaying with his ugu leaf 5 Likes

His mum looks so young...nice one, proud mother. 1 Like

Best governor in africa 6 Likes

Cute family.

His mom looks so young



Fayose is undoubtedly the best governor in the world









































Abeg na joke I dey joke oooo 1 Like

lovely mummy nd cute son 1 Like

WONDERFUL MUM

So na she dey encourage him to dey do all these things





She is eating the fruit of her labour 1 Like

okay mother n son

Mother over wife... Any day... Anytime...

Wife and mom are your pillars

Both have a very different important role in men life

The happiness in your life come with both If you don't have both of they in your corner

Wife and mom are your pillars

Both have a very different important role in men life

The happiness in your life come with both If you don't have both of they in your corner

You will not be completely happy----"the word here completely be happy"

Pampers wearing mother sayeth her son.

Mom: he might be a/your governor but first, he is my son/boy and I love him so much

No information in this news,so watery. Where was he given the tittle? What's the name of the chieftaincy? Etc. Seun needs to do more on his blog. Make your brand, Nairaland better. Groom good writers and researchers like that Explorer guy. Even the security operatives do monitor threads here. IMPROVE 1 Like

Una sure say no be adopt fayose go adopt this woman ?

The controversial man who always find a way to get himself in the news. meanwhile what the name of the title, them be sharing title these days like it's akara.







