Following the UN experts’ report, the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination held its 93rd session between July 31 and August 25, 2017. Acting under its “Early Warning and Urgent Action Procedure,” the Committee said it was deeply concerned “by the rise of racist hate speech and incitement to violence against the Igbo people, including through the recording and wide distribution of a song and audio message in Hausa language which describe the Igbos in hateful and derogatory terms.” It added that the Committee was “Alarmed by the public ultimatum issued by a number of northern youth groups, forums, and coalitions on 6 June 2017 calling all Igbos in northern Nigeria to leave their homes by 1 October 2017,” noting that the ultimatum “may have been recently withdrawn.”



The Committee decried “reports that other local elders and leaders have endorsed the ultimatum and expressed their support for such racist hate speech targeting and threatening the Igbos,” adding that it was “deeply worried by the information that some Igbo families have already started moving out from their villages and homes in northern Nigeria to avoid any possible harm to their personal integrity.”



The UN body drew attention to Nigeria’s membership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and of the African Union as well as a State party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights. It stated that Nigeria must “increase its efforts in systematically rejecting and condemning, including by high-level and local public officials and leaders, any form of racist hate speech, incitement to hatred and violence, and the dissemination of ideas of ethnic superiority.”



The UN body recommended that Nigeria “take immediate action to stop and prevent the continued circulation and dissemination of the hateful song and audio message mentioned above,” and “to exercise due diligence to halt, prevent and investigate acts of racist hate speech and incitement to hatred and violence against the Igbo people, in accordance with international human rights standards, with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice, punishing them adequately if convicted, and compensating victims.”



The UN Committee urged Nigeria to “ensure the protection of all its citizens from ethnic hatred, and take effective measures to ensure that Igbo people can fully exercise their rights stipulated in the Convention, including the right to security of person and protection against violence or bodily harm, the right to freedom of movement and residence, and the right to own property.”

It finally called on “all local and national authorities in Nigeria to promptly and firmly address the underlying causes of the ethnic tensions in Nigeria, with a view to avoiding repeated ethnic-based violence, and to promote intercultural dialogue between different ethnic groups based on diversity, respect, and inclusiveness.”



According to the Committee, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had been mandated “to draw the attention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union to the human rights situation of the Igbo in northern Nigeria.”



It's a welcome development...

A great Development

Nigeria needs to arrest the quit notice clowns. Their bias only makes government look crazy. El Rufi called for their arrest first now they don't want to act. After you arrest them give bail and hopefully they act reasonable.

I have always said it...

from

Ango Abdullahi to IGP to All those Arewa Terroristic Miscreants would go to jail.



All their sponsors, both overt and covert would go to jail.



but Atleast it Would be an international prison



They would explain how Kanu action is meant to affect Innocent citizens that have been loyal and paying tax to the North.... to the point of threaten them with genocide because Kanu (independent human being) insulted them. 81 Likes 9 Shares

Interesting

What. Of. Buhari...??......



Only people that don't know HausaFulaniMuslims in the North still bother too look for the Devil's address.....



Ooh..... my bad........hate speech....



I no go do am again..... 16 Likes 1 Share

Good, atleast they will know that nobody or religion owns Nigeria,

NNAMDI KANU tactics is working 96 Likes 12 Shares

ZKOSOSO:

What. Of. Buhari...

All core Northern Leaders are crook, Criminal and Terrorist... except very few who are exposed and well educated.

kp3tech:

.....



Northerners thought we are still in 60s,Igbos will never suffer a second genocide in the hands of those barbarians.

This is good!

This is good! 14 Likes

Ojiofor:

Northerners thought we are still in 60s,Igbos will never suffer a second genocide in the hands of those barbarians.

We are not going to engage the north in a shooting war rather the intellectual war have just started.

They were banking on the bullets from Buratai Barrels.... thinking we are still in stone age.



Buratai shooting would be a blessing to Biafra.



Quit Notice... a blessing to biafra..



Romancing Arewa Youths... Another blessing.



They were banking on the bullets from Buratai Barrels.... thinking we are still in stone age. Buratai shooting would be a blessing to Biafra. Quit Notice... a blessing to biafra.. Romancing Arewa Youths... Another blessing. When they become international Criminals... that is the point the would sue for peace and dialogue, hopefully it's not too late

The Northern leaders and their so called youths are so not intelligent. They always fall to the bait of Ipob. These Northerners (Hausa /Fulani) are dullards if you ask me. Registered and confirmed dullards.

Kazim88:





They were banking on the bullets from Buratai Barrels.... thinking we are still in stone age.



Buratai shooting would be a blessing to Biafra.



Quit Notice... a blessing to biafra..



Romancing Arewa Youths... Another blessing.



When they become international Criminals... that is the point the would sue for peace and dialogue, hopefully it's not too late



Gradually the world is taking note and finally Igbo life matters.

Gradually the world is taking note and finally Igbo life matters. Never again!

They will soon land here and accuse UN of exhibiting victim mentality

Kazim88:





They were banking on the bullets from Buratai Barrels.... thinking we are still in stone age.



Buratai shooting would be a blessing to Biafra.



Quit Notice... a blessing to biafra..



Romancing Arewa Youths... Another blessing.



When they become international Criminals... that is the point the would sue for peace and dialogue, hopefully it's not too late



Arresting Kanu, a blessing.



Rejecting Restructuring, A blessing



Harassing Osinbajo and Calling the Yorubas treacherous and backstabbers... A blessing.



The North keep playing to IPOB hands... They act without wild consultation of the repercussion.



Arresting Kanu, a blessing. Rejecting Restructuring, A blessing Harassing Osinbajo and Calling the Yorubas treacherous and backstabbers... A blessing. The North keep playing to IPOB hands... They act without wild consultation of the repercussion. They are local Champion but International criminals and terrorist

Ojiofor:





Gradually the world is taking note and finally Igbo life matters.

Never again!

The world as of today has already taken note. ..

Infact They have more details and facts than me and you.



Kanu Agitation has drag international media to Nigeria... it was a Co incident that while all the world are on ground to monitor the agitation... Those core Northern decided to dance Unclad.



This News has spread all over Africa. Some tagging them Hausa Fulani Terrorist.



The world as of today has already taken note. .. Infact They have more details and facts than me and you. Kanu Agitation has drag international media to Nigeria... it was a Co incident that while all the world are on ground to monitor the agitation... Those core Northern decided to dance Unclad. This News has spread all over Africa. Some tagging them Hausa Fulani Terrorist. Even that US lawyer probe report tag north as region that support and finance terrorist ... the most dangerous area for Christians.





I'm not saying you will see aburi

I'm not saying you will see restructuring

I'm not saying you will see igbo president



biafra will come I'm not saying you will see aburi I'm not saying you will see restructuring I'm not saying you will see igbo president Nwachineke you will see biafra

Kazim88:





The world as of today has already taken note. ..

Infact They have more details and facts than me and you.



Kanu Agitation has drag international media to Nigeria... it was a Co incident that while this all the world are on ground ... Those core Northern decided to dance Unclad.



This News has spread all over Africa. Some tagging them Hausa Fulani Terrorist.



Even that US lawyer probe report tag north as region that support and finance terrorist ... the most dangerous area for Christians.

Gbam! Gbam!

SaiNigeria:

They will soon land here and accuse UN of exhibiting victim mentality

15 Likes 2 Shares

SaiNigeria:

They will soon land here and accuse UN of exhibiting victim mentality

they might also say UN are part of Biafra.



bet me... before one week, you would here reports of attack on UN staff, partner or facility in the North.



that's how this Barbarians cum terrorist row... they destroy for a living. they might also say UN are part of Biafra.bet me... before one week, you would here reports of attack on UN staff, partner or facility in the North.that's how this Barbarians cum terrorist row... they destroy for a living. 46 Likes 5 Shares

Even UN is marginalizers master!

if not where is bihalfra flag?

where is referendum?

why UN didn't mention the Self determination in the charter they want Nigeria, Ecowas, AU to protect?

UN disappointed me! 1 Like

arewa youth seek for trouble and double trouble deh go get 19 Likes 2 Shares

moninuola65:

Even UN is marginalizers master!

if not where is bihalfra flag?

where is referendum?

why UN didn't mention the Self determination in the charter they want Nigeria, Ecowas, AU to protect?

UN disappointed me!

If UN take up the case and jail those Northern politicians and elders and Buratai sponsoring the quit notice in the north....



You would still blame Igbos.. right?



Nigeria must resolve this misunderstanding... now... all this gra gra from the North is foolishness...

at a point it would be too late. If UN take up the case and jail those Northern politicians and elders and Buratai sponsoring the quit notice in the north....You would still blame Igbos.. right?Nigeria must resolve this misunderstanding... now... all this gra gra from the North is foolishness...at a point it would be too late. 31 Likes 5 Shares

Good! A clear sign that the world will never accept repeat of 1966 pogrom in 2017! Anti-igboists take note! Don't do anything that will rouse the ICC! All Nigerians have right to live lawfully anywhere in Nigeria! 26 Likes 3 Shares

igbodefender:

Good! A clear sign that the world will never accept repeat of 1966 pogrom in 2017! Anti-igboists take note! Don't do anything that will rouse the ICC!

You don't even get it... The world is saying arrest every one involve in that genocidal threat...



Just the threat, talk more of the act it's self.



But sadly this Northerners would strike on Oct 1st... They can't help it.



Infact one of the condition to "suspend " part of the quit notice is that the FG must arrest Nnamdi Kanu... Which is not possible...

Kanu is planning more rally... The North lack mental stamina to withstand Kanu psychological attacks. You don't even get it... The world is saying arrest every one involve in that genocidal threat...Just the threat, talk more of the act it's self.But sadly this Northerners would strike on Oct 1st... They can't help it.Infact one of the condition to "suspend " part of the quit notice is that the FG must arrest Nnamdi Kanu... Which is not possible...Kanu is planning more rally... The North lack mental stamina to withstand Kanu psychological attacks. 37 Likes 5 Shares

Lalasticlala?? 1 Like





"if they fail to give is Bifra, Somalia will look like a paradise. We will kill anything in that zoo called Nigeria"





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShN78IljlC0 They replied in kind after Nnamdi Kanu advocated genocide for other Nigerians. When the poo is getting real, the hunch back coward starts to form non-violent agitation. His speech:"if they fail to give is Bifra, Somalia will look like a paradise. We will kill anything in that zoo called Nigeria" 3 Likes

234ng44uk:

They replied in kind after Nnamdi Kanu advocated genocide for other Nigerians. When the poo is getting real, the hunch back coward starts to form non-violent agitation. His speech:



"if they fail to give is Bifra, Somalia will look like a paradise. We will kill anything in that zoo called Nigeria"





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShN78IljlC0

go and report him nah

descendant of fallen angel AKA skull minner.

heard you won skullarship to study skull mining in your skullard republic. go and report him nahdescendant of fallen angel AKA skull minner.heard you won skullarship to study skull mining in your skullard republic. 50 Likes 8 Shares

Ekwekwe1:





go and report him nah

descendant of fallen angel AKA skull minner.

heard you won skullarship to study skull mining in your skullard republic.



An IPOB (or is it IPOD?) is too simple. See how easily I've played him and exposed how they can quickly transform from camouflage "non-violent" agitators playing the victim card to their true nature. Ever wonder why no nation outside Nigeria including the UN never takes you seriously? An IPOB (or is it IPOD?) is too simple. See how easily I've played him and exposed how they can quickly transform from camouflage "non-violent" agitators playing the victim card to their true nature. Ever wonder why no nation outside Nigeria including the UN never takes you seriously? 5 Likes 1 Share