UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by kp3tech(m): 11:07am
Following the UN experts’ report, the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination held its 93rd session between July 31 and August 25, 2017. Acting under its “Early Warning and Urgent Action Procedure,” the Committee said it was deeply concerned “by the rise of racist hate speech and incitement to violence against the Igbo people, including through the recording and wide distribution of a song and audio message in Hausa language which describe the Igbos in hateful and derogatory terms.” It added that the Committee was “Alarmed by the public ultimatum issued by a number of northern youth groups, forums, and coalitions on 6 June 2017 calling all Igbos in northern Nigeria to leave their homes by 1 October 2017,” noting that the ultimatum “may have been recently withdrawn.”
The Committee decried “reports that other local elders and leaders have endorsed the ultimatum and expressed their support for such racist hate speech targeting and threatening the Igbos,” adding that it was “deeply worried by the information that some Igbo families have already started moving out from their villages and homes in northern Nigeria to avoid any possible harm to their personal integrity.”
The UN body drew attention to Nigeria’s membership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and of the African Union as well as a State party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights. It stated that Nigeria must “increase its efforts in systematically rejecting and condemning, including by high-level and local public officials and leaders, any form of racist hate speech, incitement to hatred and violence, and the dissemination of ideas of ethnic superiority.”
The UN body recommended that Nigeria “take immediate action to stop and prevent the continued circulation and dissemination of the hateful song and audio message mentioned above,” and “to exercise due diligence to halt, prevent and investigate acts of racist hate speech and incitement to hatred and violence against the Igbo people, in accordance with international human rights standards, with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice, punishing them adequately if convicted, and compensating victims.”
The UN Committee urged Nigeria to “ensure the protection of all its citizens from ethnic hatred, and take effective measures to ensure that Igbo people can fully exercise their rights stipulated in the Convention, including the right to security of person and protection against violence or bodily harm, the right to freedom of movement and residence, and the right to own property.”
It finally called on “all local and national authorities in Nigeria to promptly and firmly address the underlying causes of the ethnic tensions in Nigeria, with a view to avoiding repeated ethnic-based violence, and to promote intercultural dialogue between different ethnic groups based on diversity, respect, and inclusiveness.”
According to the Committee, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had been mandated “to draw the attention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union to the human rights situation of the Igbo in northern Nigeria.”
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by eezeribe(m): 11:08am
It's a welcome development...
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by bedspread: 11:16am
A great Development
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Blue3k(m): 11:17am
Nigeria needs to arrest the quit notice clowns. Their bias only makes government look crazy. El Rufi called for their arrest first now they don't want to act. After you arrest them give bail and hopefully they act reasonable.
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Kazim88: 11:18am
I have always said it...
Ango Abdullahi to IGP to All those Arewa Terroristic Miscreants would go to jail.
All their sponsors, both overt and covert would go to jail.
but Atleast it Would be an international prison
They would explain how Kanu action is meant to affect Innocent citizens that have been loyal and paying tax to the North.... to the point of threaten them with genocide because Kanu (independent human being) insulted them.
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by RareDiamond: 11:19am
Interesting
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by ZKOSOSO(m): 11:21am
What. Of. Buhari...??......
Only people that don't know HausaFulaniMuslims in the North still bother too look for the Devil's address.....
Ooh..... my bad........hate speech....
I no go do am again.....
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Arrester171(m): 11:28am
Good, atleast they will know that nobody or religion owns Nigeria,
NNAMDI KANU tactics is working
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Kazim88: 11:31am
ZKOSOSO:
All core Northern Leaders are crook, Criminal and Terrorist... except very few who are exposed and well educated.
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by zenmaster: 11:35am
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Ojiofor: 11:53am
Northerners thought we are still in 60s,Igbos will never suffer a second genocide in the hands of those barbarians.
We are not going to engage the north in a shooting war rather the intellectual war have just started.
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by kenny987(f): 11:57am
This is good!
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Kazim88: 12:01pm
Ojiofor:
They were banking on the bullets from Buratai Barrels.... thinking we are still in stone age.
Buratai shooting would be a blessing to Biafra.
Quit Notice... a blessing to biafra..
Romancing Arewa Youths... Another blessing.
When they become international Criminals... that is the point the would sue for peace and dialogue, hopefully it's not too late
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Oracle16(m): 12:04pm
The Northern leaders and their so called youths are so not intelligent. They always fall to the bait of Ipob. These Northerners (Hausa /Fulani) are dullards if you ask me. Registered and confirmed dullards.
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Ojiofor: 12:05pm
Kazim88:
Gradually the world is taking note and finally Igbo life matters.
Never again!
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by SaiNigeria: 12:06pm
They will soon land here and accuse UN of exhibiting victim mentality
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by kp3tech(m): 12:10pm
Kazim88:
Arresting Kanu, a blessing.
Rejecting Restructuring, A blessing
Harassing Osinbajo and Calling the Yorubas treacherous and backstabbers... A blessing.
The North keep playing to IPOB hands... They act without wild consultation of the repercussion.
They are local Champion but International criminals and terrorist
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Kazim88: 12:15pm
Ojiofor:
The world as of today has already taken note. ..
Infact They have more details and facts than me and you.
Kanu Agitation has drag international media to Nigeria... it was a Co incident that while all the world are on ground to monitor the agitation... Those core Northern decided to dance Unclad.
This News has spread all over Africa. Some tagging them Hausa Fulani Terrorist.
Even that US lawyer probe report tag north as region that support and finance terrorist ... the most dangerous area for Christians.
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by mpianya39(m): 12:16pm
(In Nnamdi Kanu voice) biafra will come
I'm not saying you will see aburi
I'm not saying you will see restructuring
I'm not saying you will see igbo president
Nwachineke you will see biafra
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Ojiofor: 12:20pm
Kazim88:
Gbam!
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by mpianya39(m): 12:20pm
SaiNigeria:
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Kazim88: 12:23pm
SaiNigeria:
they might also say UN are part of Biafra.
bet me... before one week, you would here reports of attack on UN staff, partner or facility in the North.
that's how this Barbarians cum terrorist row... they destroy for a living.
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by moninuola65: 12:25pm
Even UN is marginalizers master!
if not where is bihalfra flag?
where is referendum?
why UN didn't mention the Self determination in the charter they want Nigeria, Ecowas, AU to protect?
UN disappointed me!
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Dillusionist(f): 12:27pm
arewa youth seek for trouble and double trouble deh go get
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Kazim88: 12:31pm
moninuola65:
If UN take up the case and jail those Northern politicians and elders and Buratai sponsoring the quit notice in the north....
You would still blame Igbos.. right?
Nigeria must resolve this misunderstanding... now... all this gra gra from the North is foolishness...
at a point it would be too late.
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by igbodefender: 12:33pm
Good! A clear sign that the world will never accept repeat of 1966 pogrom in 2017! Anti-igboists take note! Don't do anything that will rouse the ICC! All Nigerians have right to live lawfully anywhere in Nigeria!
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by kp3tech(m): 12:39pm
igbodefender:
You don't even get it... The world is saying arrest every one involve in that genocidal threat...
Just the threat, talk more of the act it's self.
But sadly this Northerners would strike on Oct 1st... They can't help it.
Infact one of the condition to "suspend " part of the quit notice is that the FG must arrest Nnamdi Kanu... Which is not possible...
Kanu is planning more rally... The North lack mental stamina to withstand Kanu psychological attacks.
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by kp3tech(m): 12:40pm
Lalasticlala??
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by 234ng44uk(m): 12:40pm
They replied in kind after Nnamdi Kanu advocated genocide for other Nigerians. When the poo is getting real, the hunch back coward starts to form non-violent agitation. His speech:
"if they fail to give is Bifra, Somalia will look like a paradise. We will kill anything in that zoo called Nigeria"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShN78IljlC0
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by Ekwekwe1(m): 12:46pm
234ng44uk:
go and report him nah
descendant of fallen angel AKA skull minner.
heard you won skullarship to study skull mining in your skullard republic.
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by 234ng44uk(m): 1:00pm
Ekwekwe1:
An IPOB (or is it IPOD?) is too simple. See how easily I've played him and exposed how they can quickly transform from camouflage "non-violent" agitators playing the victim card to their true nature. Ever wonder why no nation outside Nigeria including the UN never takes you seriously?
Re: UN Bodies Denounce Threats To Igbo In Northern Nigeria by xcolanto(m): 1:03pm
Oh! This is the best news ever for today!
The world supports Biafra
The Nigerian government is being hit right, left and center. From the case against its chief army officer and officials in the US to UN highlighting the AU and ECOWAS on Nigeria's signatory to the charter oh human rights and self determination.
This is no longer 1966!
The world is watching and keeping records to events!
