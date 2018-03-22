Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent (6816 Views)

*My daughter not released because she refused to denounce Christ – Dapchi parent

, Sharibu Nata*

*21st March 2018*



One of the parents of the Dapchi schools girls just released by their abductors, Sharibu Nata, has confirmed the released of some of the abducted girls, but with the exception of his own daughter, Liya Sharibu.



Sharibu said his daughter, according to information at his disposal, was told to embrace Islam to regain her freedom but she refused. The terrorists were said to have returned 105 girls in nine vehicles same way they took them away.



He said while he was sad that she was not among those released, he is happy she did not denounced Christ.



Sharibu spoke to Political Platform, on RayPower 100.5 FM and the interview is reproduced below:



*Interviewer:* What is the situation how many of the girls have been returned?



*Sharibu:* I’m not in Dapchi, I’m on duty call. I called those in Dapchi and I was informed that my daughter was not released.



*Interviewer:* How many have been released?



*Sharibu:* All of them were released. They said some were dead there and my daughter is alive but they said she is a Christian and that is why they cannot release her. They said if she wants to be released until she converts and become a Muslim and she said she will never become a Muslim.



*Interviewer:* Which of the parent whose daughter has been released have you spoken with?



*Sharibu:* I spoke to about five to six of them whose daughters were released.



*Interviewer:* So, are they presently with their daughters as we speak?



*Sharibu:* Yes, they are presently with their daughters in Dapchi according to report.



*Interviewer:* How were they released?



*Sharibu:* They were dropped inside Dapchi by Boko Haram this morning (Wednesday).



*Interviewer:* Around what time where they released?



*Sharibu:* Well, it’s not up to 30 minutes (9:20am to the time of interview) now since their arrival.



*Interviewer:* So what’s the mood in Dapchi now, I guess jubilation?



*Sharibu:* Yes, jubilation but only my side, I am very sad but I am also jubilating too because my daughter did not denounce Christ.



*Interviewer:* What is the name of your daughter?



*Sharibu:* Her name is *Liya Sharibu.*



*Interviewer:* And you were told because she refused to become a Muslim that’s why they refuse to release her?



*Sharibu:* Yes.



*Interviewer:* We pray and hope that she will also be release along side the others.



*Sharibu:* In Jesus name



*Interviewer:* Amen

http://sunnewsonline.com/my-daughter-not-released-because-she-refused-to-denounce-christ-dapchi-parent-sharibu-nata/ 5 Likes 1 Share

It can never be well with this useless country and its useless founding fathers 39 Likes 2 Shares

Please can someone tell me the reason why those girls were kidnapped, only for their captors to return them unscathed and without collecting rasom.. Cos I think this fuccking scenario was staged. 37 Likes 1 Share

Christ is the way the truth and the light. I hope she will be rescued very very soon. 62 Likes 5 Shares

doomed country 13 Likes



The clueless father is happy because her religion is far important than her freedom





i'm guessing it is a thing of pride to be the sacrificial lamb for other derailing goats to be brought home safely.....nonsensical smoke screen 2 Likes

Lies told you by the lying govt ...The truth is that your daughter wasn't released because it seems no ransome was made on her behalf just because of her faith ...To say she refused to be converted so that's why she was not released is a big lie because nothing stops her from converting and after she is released she will convert back ...Your daughter is a victim of a nepotisitic govt who didn't push negotiations on her behalf because of her faith. 20 Likes 1 Share

Why interviewing someone who is not in the town about when, how and who released the girls? Raypower and AIT no go kill person o 2 Likes

This beautiful Innocent young girl stood on her feet that's why she wasn't released. I know our God in heaven will surely vindicate her. 43 Likes 1 Share

Apc scam mehn 4 Likes

right now buhari does not care. 7 Likes 1 Share

God save us from the hands of these fanatics. Truth is I am a christian and I have muslims as friends. 98% of them are very nice and cool but the 2% na die. Considering what and what they are being taught, the moment you become a fanatic, you become dangerous to the world. Even one that is now a Phd holder in Harvard is so dangerous that I can't leave my child with him. He was a first class student all through but the fanaticism has taken him over that he looks so aggressive and scary at a young age.



Our own bible even says God instructed Adam not to eat of the fruit but it was not a do or die affair. He had a freewill to either eat or not but there was consequences for disobedience. And now, Christ died for us yu can always repent. So why must someone tell me that unless I drop my faith I can't live? Islam is becoming a nuisance to the world in general truth be told. Why must everything be about you guys self? 19 Likes 2 Shares

na so wen will d part 2 be out 1 Like

What's there To play along in order to get freedom





Na foolish people dey carry religion for head like mumu

Your daughter was foolishWhat's there To play along in order to get freedomNa foolish people dey carry religion for head like mumu 2 Likes 2 Shares

tonio2wo:

right now buhari does not care. has he ever cared has he ever cared 2 Likes

FarahAideed:

Lies 2 Likes

may all those using the lives of innocent people for political gains never find peace



because have caused the parents of these girls to shed tears,may tears of anguish and sorrow always be with them



may they never see good



may their sun set in the morning



may the earth reject them



may the elements of nature fight against them and their families



may their end be painful 6 Likes

And some Christians are stil supporting this Govt 8 Likes

The world has ended in Nigeria. Hemce, i denounce being a Nigerian until further notice. ...... Be safe leah sherubu. .. 7 Likes





bleeped up People

bleeped up Religion

bleeped up Nation bleeped up Peoplebleeped up Religionbleeped up Nation 4 Likes 1 Share

The God of heaven will protect her for HER keen decision. 7 Likes

FarahAideed:

Lies

Whats the lie? That a Christian girl was kidnapped and not released because of her Christianity? Or that Muslims are not capable of this act? Whats the lie? That a Christian girl was kidnapped and not released because of her Christianity? Or that Muslims are not capable of this act? 10 Likes 1 Share

This issue has been giving me serious pain since yesterday. I wish there was a proper call to take up arms in Christianedom and this Boko Haram alongside all those terrorists in the Middle east would have met their waterloo long ago. I hate that Christianity leaves its adherents defenseless and vulnerable... I understand the old testament where violence is met with proportional violence, but this new testament I don't really understand.



My own heart is resolute, I would go to war and die if it would save any Christian girl but the instruction of Christ is clear and like an army a man has to obey even when a man does not understand... 2 Likes 1 Share

This girl will be the one to cause trouble...is here that we will know if this is the truth or not...







Thank you federal government for diverting our attention 1 Like

Buhari you see your handiwork? Continue 3 Likes

God is on her side. 3 Likes





Imagine, BH kidnapped people, treated them well, gave them food and did not molest them sexually unlike Big Brothers house.



I heard they even plaited the babes hair, washed their feet and massaged their backs



A round of applause for these wonderful gentlemen These people will go to any length for propaganda.. Oga, they will bring your daughter back after they read the reactions.Imagine, BH kidnapped people, treated them well, gave them food and did not molest them sexually unlike Big Brothers house.I heard they even plaited the babes hair, washed their feet and massaged their backsA round of applause for these wonderful gentlemen