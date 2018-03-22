₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,374 members, 4,147,830 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 10:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent (6816 Views)
Buhari's Red Carpet Reception In Dapchi School: Nigerians React / President Buhari Visits Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Abducted 110 Girls / Inside Dapchi School Where Boko Haram Kidnapped 110 Girls (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:25am
*My daughter not released because she refused to denounce Christ – Dapchi parent
http://sunnewsonline.com/my-daughter-not-released-because-she-refused-to-denounce-christ-dapchi-parent-sharibu-nata/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by LORDOFAFONJAS: 9:17am
It can never be well with this useless country and its useless founding fathers
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by swiz123(m): 9:17am
Please can someone tell me the reason why those girls were kidnapped, only for their captors to return them unscathed and without collecting rasom.. Cos I think this fuccking scenario was staged.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by amiibaby(f): 9:17am
Christ is the way the truth and the light. I hope she will be rescued very very soon.
62 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by Asowari(m): 9:17am
doomed country
13 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by kazyhm(m): 9:17am
The terrorists were said to have returned 105 girls in nine vehicles same way they took them away.
He said while he was sad that she was not among those released, he is happy she did not denounced Christ.
*Sharibu:* I spoke to about five to six of them whose daughters were released.
*Interviewer:* So, are they presently with their daughters as we speak?
*Sharibu:* Yes, they are presently with their daughters in Dapchi "according to report".
*Interviewer:* How were they released?
*Sharibu:* They were dropped inside Dapchi by Boko Haram this morning (Wednesday).
*Interviewer:* Around what time where they released?
*Sharibu:* Well, it’s not up to "30 minutes" (9:20am to the time of interview) now since their arrival.
The clueless father is happy because her religion is far important than her freedom
i'm guessing it is a thing of pride to be the sacrificial lamb for other derailing goats to be brought home safely.....nonsensical smoke screen
2 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by FarahAideed: 9:17am
Lies told you by the lying govt ...The truth is that your daughter wasn't released because it seems no ransome was made on her behalf just because of her faith ...To say she refused to be converted so that's why she was not released is a big lie because nothing stops her from converting and after she is released she will convert back ...Your daughter is a victim of a nepotisitic govt who didn't push negotiations on her behalf because of her faith.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by Angelb4: 9:17am
Why interviewing someone who is not in the town about when, how and who released the girls? Raypower and AIT no go kill person o
2 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by livinus009(m): 9:18am
This beautiful Innocent young girl stood on her feet that's why she wasn't released. I know our God in heaven will surely vindicate her.
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by Jeffobinna1(m): 9:18am
Apc scam mehn
4 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by Bari22(m): 9:18am
.
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by tonio2wo: 9:18am
right now buhari does not care.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by chloedogie(m): 9:18am
God save us from the hands of these fanatics. Truth is I am a christian and I have muslims as friends. 98% of them are very nice and cool but the 2% na die. Considering what and what they are being taught, the moment you become a fanatic, you become dangerous to the world. Even one that is now a Phd holder in Harvard is so dangerous that I can't leave my child with him. He was a first class student all through but the fanaticism has taken him over that he looks so aggressive and scary at a young age.
Our own bible even says God instructed Adam not to eat of the fruit but it was not a do or die affair. He had a freewill to either eat or not but there was consequences for disobedience. And now, Christ died for us yu can always repent. So why must someone tell me that unless I drop my faith I can't live? Islam is becoming a nuisance to the world in general truth be told. Why must everything be about you guys self?
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by alacantra: 9:19am
na so wen will d part 2 be out
1 Like
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by linearity: 9:19am
Ty
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by IgbosAreOsus: 9:19am
Your daughter was foolish
What's there To play along in order to get freedom
Na foolish people dey carry religion for head like mumu
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by Jostico: 9:19am
tonio2wo:has he ever cared
2 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by TroubleMaker47(m): 9:19am
FarahAideed:
2 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by tuoyoojo(m): 9:19am
may all those using the lives of innocent people for political gains never find peace
because have caused the parents of these girls to shed tears,may tears of anguish and sorrow always be with them
may they never see good
may their sun set in the morning
may the earth reject them
may the elements of nature fight against them and their families
may their end be painful
6 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by Penalty82(m): 9:19am
1 Like
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 9:19am
And some Christians are stil supporting this Govt
8 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by pinpinkay(m): 9:20am
The world has ended in Nigeria. Hemce, i denounce being a Nigerian until further notice. ...... Be safe leah sherubu. ..
7 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by fidalgo19: 9:20am
bleeped up People
bleeped up Religion
bleeped up Nation
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by MrCGPA(m): 9:20am
The God of heaven will protect her for HER keen decision.
7 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by fratermathy(m): 9:20am
FarahAideed:
Whats the lie? That a Christian girl was kidnapped and not released because of her Christianity? Or that Muslims are not capable of this act?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by HigherEd: 9:20am
This issue has been giving me serious pain since yesterday. I wish there was a proper call to take up arms in Christianedom and this Boko Haram alongside all those terrorists in the Middle east would have met their waterloo long ago. I hate that Christianity leaves its adherents defenseless and vulnerable... I understand the old testament where violence is met with proportional violence, but this new testament I don't really understand.
My own heart is resolute, I would go to war and die if it would save any Christian girl but the instruction of Christ is clear and like an army a man has to obey even when a man does not understand...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by pawesome(m): 9:21am
This girl will be the one to cause trouble...is here that we will know if this is the truth or not...
Thank you federal government for diverting our attention
1 Like
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by awa(m): 9:21am
Buhari you see your handiwork? Continue
3 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by unikprince(m): 9:21am
God is on her side.
3 Likes
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by dunkem21(m): 9:21am
These people will go to any length for propaganda.. Oga, they will bring your daughter back after they read the reactions.
Imagine, BH kidnapped people, treated them well, gave them food and did not molest them sexually unlike Big Brothers house.
I heard they even plaited the babes hair, washed their feet and massaged their backs
A round of applause for these wonderful gentlemen
|Re: Liya Sharibu Not Released Because She Refused To Denounce Christ - Dapchi Parent by AlphaStyles(m): 9:21am
but its still one of them
1 Like
Teach Yourself And Become A Professional Laptop Engineer In Intense 4hr. / Four Suspects Arraigned Over Cynthia’s Death / Mdgs: Nigeria To Adopt Brazilian Model For Poverty Reduction
Viewing this topic: misspetite(f), Ufranklin92(m), Jesuferanmi(m), Stbottle(m), mofeact, david22uu(m), Diamondwriter(m), AnonyNymous(m), crytabel, Aarenaija, mcevans1(m), Niyeal(m), Oluwaseyi00(m), Pope22(m), okuneddie(m), Adekdammy, pafra(m), gr8tone, hanastazia(f), TenderSol, jjj444, Jiang(m), muystoy(m), THEconqueror, 2delicious(f), Correspondence(m), abbeyoye2001(m), Bsc(m), kense88, mikejj(m), lokzie, AltarBoy1, Pappyjim, Kehinderichard(m), oyebanji(m), Djshyne007(m), odicity, Rhombic(m), omooba969(m), nnachukz(m), kizaronto, Acidosis(m), Laka2bor(m), alpacino2014(m), sebod(m), sleekymag(m), Nossa(m), aliandro(m), velai(m), BOAAUTOS, donestk(m), ThugBoy(m), AmakaJoycee(f), bukana1, Dayvhid(m), ifyain, Awoleesu, MrFinbarr(m), Antivirus92(m), daddio, Fongido(m), Iyalayaibomaku, onwards, fergie001(m), mamachizzy(f), Tobicrystal(m), yerimastyle(m), zinaunreal(m), kokotconcepts(m), dominique(f), Emmerlee(m) and 133 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3