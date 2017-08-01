Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos (17092 Views)

3 Storey Building Collapses In Lagos Island This Morning. Residents Trapped / Fire Destroys Houses In Danmagaji, Zaria This Morning (Photos) / Plots Of Land For Sale @ Alakahia Obalga, Ph!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



There's was a gas explosion this early morning at First Mechanic Road, Alakahia junction, Rivers state, One of Ebiwalismoment.com reporters was there live, and took the photos, The owner of the house a single mom and her child were sleeping when the gas exploded after she forgot to off the cylinder, before going to bed, and the flame had already taken over the compound.



Luckily she rushed out, called Neighbors who helped her, to quench the fire, no one injured no live Lost..



see more photos plus video below!





http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/08/breaking-gas-explosion-rocks-alakahia.html



. Exclusive from Ebiwalismoment.comThere's was a gas explosion this early morning at First Mechanic Road, Alakahia junction, Rivers state, One of Ebiwalismoment.com reporters was there live, and took the photos, The owner of the house a single mom and her child were sleeping when the gas exploded after she forgot to off the cylinder, before going to bed, and the flame had already taken over the compound.Luckily she rushed out, called Neighbors who helped her, to quench the fire, no one injured no live Lost..see more photos plus video below! 1 Share





http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/08/breaking-gas-explosion-rocks-alakahia.html Follow here to watch the video

Maybe she even filled the cylinder with fuel and not gas.



Shioor.



Alakahia



op your exaggeration ehh was expecting to see bonfire .ordinary one cylinder on fire you saying breaking news is this one breaking news enough,add more fire jor Gas Explosion RocksAlakahiaop your exaggeration ehh was expecting to see bonfire .ordinary one cylinder on fire you saying breaking news is this one breaking news enough,add more fire jor 19 Likes 1 Share

Wike should be investigated for this 1 Like



It's true oooo

Thank God no life was lost



Our God is Good





All the time. 14 Likes

ALL THESE BLOGGERS AND EXAGGERATION.



THE FLAME HAS ALREADY TAKEN OVER THE COMPOUND.



I WISH THE OCCUPANTS OF THE BUILDING WELL. WHAT MORE CAN I SAY? 1 Like

Carelessness kills 1 Like

Because one cylinder gas is on fire, e cun enter front page agn, c watin buhari cause. 2 Likes

Mumu op

G

GibsonB:

Follow here to watch the video



http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/08/breaking-gas-explosion-rocks-alakahia.html



How many reporters do you have, or you count your body parts as reporters and your hand reported the incident. How many reporters do you have, or you count your body parts as reporters and your hand reported the incident. 2 Likes

The use of gas is not meant for everyone.





Nigerians WIll always troop in for bad news

if it was good news Now u would have to beg them to come

they just want u to fail 1 Like

Another tragedy. God have mercy on ur children children.

drunkcow:

Gas Explosion Rocks

Alakahia



op your exaggeration ehh was expecting to see bonfire .ordinary one cylinder on fire you saying breaking news is this one breaking news enough,add more fire jor Don't you see fire burning inside the last picture







Abi that one no be fire? Don't you see fire burning inside the last pictureAbi that one no be fire? 1 Like

Alakahia (before Choba) is different from Elekahia (Stadium Road)



Op, Is this what you are calling Gas explosion? Hian! 1 Like

And it made FP

Na new thing?

Evaberry:

The use of gas is not meant for everyone.



Like you abi?



Like you abi?

so bad

Thank God it did not cause any disaster

Nonsense.. Na explosion be this





And that your reporter better pack out of that compound to avoid future explosions



Ordinary stove way dem no light well na him u call explosion.. mtcheew Lol This O.p will not make heaven o... i was so scared expecting to see pictures of burnt buildings and vehicles like a refinery explodedAnd that your reporter better pack out of that compound to avoid future explosionsOrdinary stove way dem no light well na him u call explosion.. mtcheew

Evaberry:

The use of gas is not meant for everyone.



1 Like

PastorandMentor:

Mumu op

May God protect His People

drunkcow:

Gas Explosion Rocks

Alakahia



op your exaggeration ehh was expecting to see bonfire .ordinary one cylinder on fire you saying breaking news is this one breaking news enough,add more fire jor And this made front page nawa And this made front page nawa

@op Which kind mumu exaggeration be this na? Gas cash fire or your compound boys quickly off am, yet you run come nairaland claim 'gas explosion rocks portharcourt' Going tru the pictures uploaded and the super story you wrote up there its obvious you would've preferred the explosion was more than it was so u can put it on ur blog.....

God purnish buhari.

See as the second pic jus resemble nollywood scene.

OP shey na you pose for that last pic?

We don see you. See as the second pic jus resemble nollywood scene.OP shey na you pose for that last pic?We don see you.