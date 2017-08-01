₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,781 members, 3,756,124 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 04:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos (17092 Views)
3 Storey Building Collapses In Lagos Island This Morning. Residents Trapped / Fire Destroys Houses In Danmagaji, Zaria This Morning (Photos) / Plots Of Land For Sale @ Alakahia Obalga, Ph!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by GibsonB: 1:37pm
Exclusive from Ebiwalismoment.com
There's was a gas explosion this early morning at First Mechanic Road, Alakahia junction, Rivers state, One of Ebiwalismoment.com reporters was there live, and took the photos, The owner of the house a single mom and her child were sleeping when the gas exploded after she forgot to off the cylinder, before going to bed, and the flame had already taken over the compound.
Luckily she rushed out, called Neighbors who helped her, to quench the fire, no one injured no live Lost..
see more photos plus video below!
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/08/breaking-gas-explosion-rocks-alakahia.html
.
1 Share
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by GibsonB: 1:39pm
Follow here to watch the video
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/08/breaking-gas-explosion-rocks-alakahia.html
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by ShyCypher(m): 1:43pm
Maybe she even filled the cylinder with fuel and not gas.
Shioor.
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by drunkcow(m): 1:49pm
Gas Explosion Rocks
Alakahia
op your exaggeration ehh was expecting to see bonfire .ordinary one cylinder on fire you saying breaking news is this one breaking news enough,add more fire jor
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by Angelb4: 2:56pm
Wike should be investigated for this
1 Like
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by DeBret(m): 2:56pm
It's true oooo
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by chibike69: 2:56pm
Thank God no life was lost
Our God is Good
All the time.
14 Likes
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by phayvoursky(m): 2:56pm
ALL THESE BLOGGERS AND EXAGGERATION.
THE FLAME HAS ALREADY TAKEN OVER THE COMPOUND.
I WISH THE OCCUPANTS OF THE BUILDING WELL. WHAT MORE CAN I SAY?
1 Like
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by oluwatymylehyn(m): 2:57pm
Carelessness kills
1 Like
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by RELAN2446(m): 2:57pm
Because one cylinder gas is on fire, e cun enter front page agn, c watin buhari cause.
2 Likes
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by PastorandMentor(m): 2:57pm
Mumu op
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by talk2archy: 2:57pm
G
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by winkmart: 2:57pm
GibsonB:
How many reporters do you have, or you count your body parts as reporters and your hand reported the incident.
2 Likes
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by Evaberry(f): 2:57pm
The use of gas is not meant for everyone.
Nigerians WIll always troop in for bad news
if it was good news Now u would have to beg them to come
they just want u to fail
1 Like
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by ebonge1: 2:58pm
Another tragedy. God have mercy on ur children children.
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by DeBret(m): 2:58pm
drunkcow:Don't you see fire burning inside the last picture
Abi that one no be fire?
1 Like
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by lonelydora(m): 2:58pm
Alakahia (before Choba) is different from Elekahia (Stadium Road)
Op, Is this what you are calling Gas explosion? Hian!
1 Like
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by harrybarn: 2:58pm
And it made FP
Na new thing?
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by DeBret(m): 2:59pm
Evaberry:Like you abi?
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by xpressng(m): 2:59pm
so bad
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by honestivo(m): 2:59pm
Thank God it did not cause any disaster
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by olopaooo(m): 2:59pm
Nonsense.. Na explosion be this
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by macuwon(m): 3:00pm
Lol This O.p will not make heaven o... i was so scared expecting to see pictures of burnt buildings and vehicles like a refinery exploded
And that your reporter better pack out of that compound to avoid future explosions
Ordinary stove way dem no light well na him u call explosion.. mtcheew
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by Abee79: 3:00pm
Evaberry:
1 Like
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by DeBret(m): 3:00pm
PastorandMentor:
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by nairavsdollars: 3:00pm
May God protect His People
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by Thobiy(m): 3:00pm
drunkcow:And this made front page nawa
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by BlueRayDick: 3:00pm
@op Which kind mumu exaggeration be this na? Gas cash fire or your compound boys quickly off am, yet you run come nairaland claim 'gas explosion rocks portharcourt' Going tru the pictures uploaded and the super story you wrote up there its obvious you would've preferred the explosion was more than it was so u can put it on ur blog.....
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by DonaldJTrump: 3:01pm
God purnish buhari.
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by DIVINEEVIDENCE(m): 3:01pm
See as the second pic jus resemble nollywood scene.
OP shey na you pose for that last pic?
We don see you.
|Re: Gas Cylinder Explodes At Alakahia, Port Harcourt This Morning (Photos by twentyk(m): 3:03pm
na so.....BOMB BLAST INDEED
Construction Tread On 6 Units Of 2 B/rm Flat At Ikorodu: Reloaded / Professionals Should Help With Their Opinions On This Building Plan / Trying To Rent A Property In Lagos? Read This
Viewing this topic: Kings1464(m), playnaija, Lanca, Juliette05(f), rem87, Wizzaro2014(m), Franky826, obafemee80(m), valtech24, chinksee, Foxykevo(m), Pinkiee(f), jaycool01(m), Aim07(f), piping, ginikaella(f), heritage4lyf(m), sikells(m), another1, frikpus, greenya, fasmut(m), Cheekahh, christellaozo(m), oau147, archsaintspirit(m), emmanuellex(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17