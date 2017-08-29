Hey peeps I'm really new to this forum but have always been an active visitor of the forum ,most especially the phone section.



Have seen a lot of people use this medium to disseminate their different messages to large heterogeneous audience across Nigeria.



Today I will be sharing my personal experience on the newly phone released Tecno Spark (not the Spark Plus).



I was at the Tarmac Computer Village ,Oke Ilewo here in Abeokuta for a phone replacement after disposing off my Gionee P5 after a year, I was looking for a budget device with ability to handle different social media applications effectively with a good camera atleast.



Since my last device come with a 5MP camera and 1850mah battery capacity, so i am looking for a little upgrade to go with my budget which is anything below 35,000



As a young student on a low budget I humbly walked into a 3C Hub and walk straight to Gionee stand..I was highly disappointed because even my 35,000 couldn't even afford the least phone on the table...



I was about storming out of the building before one of their attendants dragged me to Tecno Mobile Stand (a pretty lady though) and showed me the Tecno Spark (not the Plus).



I'm not really a fan of Tecno Mobile because of their overpriced phones (Camon CX, Phantom 6 and L9Plus ) so I disapproved at first but after several persuassion, her pretty face and my humble pocket I settled for the Spark for 32,800.



After Unboxing I never really expected much from the device, I thought it was another Chinese Crap but the phone really WOW!!!! me especially the battery. With browsing and Movie watching the 3000mah could go on for days , seriously I'm impressed.

Check the attached image and see the battery for yourself...

After 20hours since last full charge ,I still have 21 hours left and approximately 5hours and 49m of screen on because I have been watching a Season film (Arrow).



If you're looking for a low budget with good battery, I think the Tecno Spark is the phone to buy. 1 Like