|My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Hakimrealest: 2:20pm
Hey peeps I'm really new to this forum but have always been an active visitor of the forum ,most especially the phone section.
So today I finding it necessary to register and also create threads on the forum kudos to the mods and admin on the forum for their good job. Have seen a lot of people use this medium to disseminate their different messages to large heterogeneous audience across Nigeria.
Today I will be sharing my personal experience on the newly phone released Tecno Spark (not the Spark Plus).
I was at the Tarmac Computer Village ,Oke Ilewo here in Abeokuta for a phone replacement after disposing off my Gionee P5 after a year, I was looking for a budget device with ability to handle different social media applications effectively with a good camera atleast.
Since my last device come with a 5MP camera and 1850mah battery capacity, so i am looking for a little upgrade to go with my budget which is anything below 35,000
As a young student on a low budget I humbly walked into a 3C Hub and walk straight to Gionee stand..I was highly disappointed because even my 35,000 couldn't even afford the least phone on the table...
I was about storming out of the building before one of their attendants dragged me to Tecno Mobile Stand (a pretty lady though) and showed me the Tecno Spark (not the Plus).
I'm not really a fan of Tecno Mobile because of their overpriced phones (Camon CX, Phantom 6 and L9Plus ) so I disapproved at first but after several persuassion, her pretty face and my humble pocket I settled for the Spark for 32,800.
After Unboxing I never really expected much from the device, I thought it was another Chinese Crap but the phone really WOW!!!! me especially the battery. With browsing and Movie watching the 3000mah could go on for days , seriously I'm impressed.
Check the attached image and see the battery for yourself...
After 20hours since last full charge ,I still have 21 hours left and approximately 5hours and 49m of screen on because I have been watching a Season film (Arrow).
If you're looking for a low budget with good battery, I think the Tecno Spark is the phone to buy.
1 Like
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Hakimrealest: 2:21pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Dandsome: 2:28pm
Can we know what apps you ran in this specific period of time that the battery lasted as you said.
Abi na only film you watch for this whole time? No whatsapp or Facebook or anything?
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Alfred234(m): 2:29pm
is this screenshot from the Tecno Spark? Because that UI doesn't look like Tecno's UI
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Marvel1206: 2:30pm
Another marketer on the loose
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Hakimrealest: 2:38pm
Alfred234:
Tecno adopt a Stock Android UI
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Hakimrealest: 2:38pm
Dandsome:I just attached another image
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Alfred234(m): 2:55pm
Hakimrealest:oh I see... Still waiting for the 2gb version tho
1 Like
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Hakimrealest: 3:26pm
Alfred234:
The 2gb version would be nice....
But I ccouldn't wait because I needed a replacement for my old device asap.
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by dejiWEST: 3:29pm
What do you like most about the phone?
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Hakimrealest: 4:06pm
dejiWEST:
Sincerely I'll say the camera and the design
I'll be making a thread on the camera soom
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Ennyholar: 4:11pm
That's nice OP
But can you make a thread of how the UI look like
Is it like the one L9Plus?
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by SkenolProp(m): 4:40pm
Nice marketing #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by hood2baba: 4:41pm
coool
how about tecno spark plus
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by tosyne2much(m): 4:42pm
What if you use a phone of 5,000mAh battery capacity?
Techno phones are becoming cheater than Infinix
Anyway, good for you
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Oladipo1166(m): 4:45pm
greater spec.
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Vanillaskin(f): 4:47pm
Okay
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Sheun001(m): 4:49pm
charge yr phone to 101% and play pes 2017 for an hour
or try streaming online with at least 3g network
then
come back n share ur testimony
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by oz4real83(m): 4:51pm
Some batteries can be deceptive. U may see 49% after a long usage and think it is actual the present power. U only get the correct battery reading by switching on the phone after a long use.some will read 80% after a long use but when u switch it off and put it back on it will turn to 5% and red battery. When u switched yours off and back on again, please check if the battery reading was still the same?
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by tosyne2much(m): 4:52pm
Sheun001:That one na battery drainer nah
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by clemmonce(m): 4:52pm
Nah wah oooo. All this Tecno and Infinix thread flocking front page do you guys think is ordinary ?... they are doing this to redeem their image by buying front page slot.... after destroying their image through that uyo guy's calcare story....
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by careytommy7(m): 4:53pm
Sheun001:
I swear. The way he kept waxing lyrical about the battery, I nearly was the doubt my RN4.
The guy is not a serious phone oppressor share.
I'm OK with my 4300mah sha
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by arinola2504: 4:53pm
TECNO W4, contact(within ibadan)-08101947963
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by sauceEEP(m): 4:53pm
Check this out op
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by Hardeysolution(m): 4:53pm
Hakimrealest:you learnt so fast. You're new and you started calling brother Lalasticlala
|Re: My Tecno Spark Experience (battery Life) by GrandMufti: 4:56pm
Ok
