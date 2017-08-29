₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by Youngadvocate: 2:37pm
It was in Anambra state when the who is who had gathered for the much anticipated primary election of the People Democratic Party, PDP, for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.
Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi met with the incumbent governor of Rivers state, Governor Nyesom Wike and the this is what we saw (picture above).
Peter is generally regarded as the new god-father of Anambra state politics as he reportedly personally installed the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano in power.
Having fallen out of favour with his god-son, Willie, and cross-carpeted to the PDP, Peter Obi saw off other heavyweight candidates like the business mogul, Ifeanyi Ubah, to ensure his self-endorsed candidate, Oseloka Obaze who miraculously pulled 672 out of the 976 total votes cast.
This was miraculous in the sense that the total number of votes cast exceeded the total number of Accredited delegates in the election.
Governor Nyesom Wike was one of the PDP delegates to witness the election process.
http://igbobia.com/?q=see-how-gov-wike-greeted-fmr-gov-peter-obi-during-the-pdp-primaries-in-anmabra-state.html
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 2:38pm
BTW... How is this our headache, if he likes, make he give am kung-fu greetings, we don't care
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by okey777(m): 2:38pm
Ok
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 2:40pm
ok we've seen it
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by Joyfullyme: 2:40pm
That is the front is the Rivers State Government House not Anambra State.
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by Rapoo(m): 2:42pm
this man can prostrate when greeting ehhh. loyal but radical in action
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 2:45pm
This is old na,
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by isbish(m): 2:51pm
So PDP still can't get their mathematics right abi? They have not repented.
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by josephine123: 2:52pm
cool
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by PFRB: 3:04pm
Obi is senior to Wike in all ramifications and Wike is a Igbo man who knows how to greet his seniors.
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 3:19pm
okwute ndi Igbo, de Gibraltar rock.You did marvelously well as a govnor of Anambra.
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by nonsobaba: 3:28pm
That is an old picture taken last year.
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by AkProsper(m): 3:59pm
We just try to Mae news out of everything. Bloggers I hail oooo. . . . . Check my signature⏬⏬⏬
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by Keneking: 4:10pm
See sponsors
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by xangerar: 4:44pm
Is that Andy Uba in that picture? He lost in the APC on Sunday and was in the PDP on Monday?
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 4:47pm
are u sure this pic is recent?
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by millionboi(m): 4:52pm
Thieved
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by Balongrey: 4:52pm
Joyfullyme:
Wike wike
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by chinoxstock: 4:53pm
These are the elite.. The other group are the bunch of jobless and hopeless youths would beg for crumbs from the elites tables..
Idiot youths..
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by obinnajr(m): 4:53pm
2 OF APC AND BUHARI MOST WANTED
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by Kamobliss: 4:53pm
Joyfullyme:
true
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 4:53pm
Get lost joor
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by olulove(m): 4:53pm
eye service
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by bignero: 4:53pm
these politicians can form
wike the wicked i hail o
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by YelloweWest: 4:54pm
Showing respect for his elder. Unlike ameathief who spent 8years abusing and insulting all the monarchs and elders in rivers state.
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by najaka(f): 4:54pm
nice
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by divicode: 4:54pm
Po
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by Doctorphil: 4:54pm
This is one of the most hilarious men I've ever met...
This is one of the most hilarious men I've ever met...
For winning 100% sure games
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by ajealadick(m): 4:54pm
This was miraculous in the sense that the total number of votes cast exceeded the total number of Accredited delegates in the election.
Usual PDP bad mathematics
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 4:54pm
.. Yet Afonja ewedugerians says, Igbos have no respect for elders
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by nduboss: 4:55pm
;Db
|Re: Governor Wike Greets Peter Obi During PDP Primaries In Anambra (Photos) by chynie: 4:55pm
see news so wike should not greet his elders again abi
