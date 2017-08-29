



Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi met with the incumbent governor of Rivers state, Governor Nyesom Wike and the this is what we saw (picture above).



Peter is generally regarded as the new god-father of Anambra state politics as he reportedly personally installed the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano in power.



Having fallen out of favour with his god-son, Willie, and cross-carpeted to the PDP, Peter Obi saw off other heavyweight candidates like the business mogul, Ifeanyi Ubah, to ensure his self-endorsed candidate, Oseloka Obaze who miraculously pulled 672 out of the 976 total votes cast.



This was miraculous in the sense that the total number of votes cast exceeded the total number of Accredited delegates in the election.



Governor Nyesom Wike was one of the PDP delegates to witness the election process.



http://igbobia.com/?q=see-how-gov-wike-greeted-fmr-gov-peter-obi-during-the-pdp-primaries-in-anmabra-state.html It was in Anambra state when the who is who had gathered for the much anticipated primary election of the People Democratic Party, PDP, for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi met with the incumbent governor of Rivers state, Governor Nyesom Wike and the this is what we saw (picture above).Peter is generally regarded as the new god-father of Anambra state politics as he reportedly personally installed the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano in power.Having fallen out of favour with his god-son, Willie, and cross-carpeted to the PDP, Peter Obi saw off other heavyweight candidates like the business mogul, Ifeanyi Ubah, to ensure his self-endorsed candidate, Oseloka Obaze who miraculously pulled 672 out of the 976 total votes cast.This was miraculous in the sense that the total number of votes cast exceeded the total number of Accredited delegates in the election.Governor Nyesom Wike was one of the PDP delegates to witness the election process.