The University of Lagos online registration for the Post-UTME Screening Exercise for Admission into ALL COURSES/PROGRAMMES for the 2017/2018 Academic Year will commence from 31st August – 15thSeptember, 2017.



ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES

Candidates who made University of Lagos their first choice in the 2017/2018 UTME and scored 200 and above are eligible for screening. In addition, candidates must possess five (5) credit passes at one sitting in relevant O/level subjects including EnglishLanguage and Mathematics.



Candidates,who will not be sixteen (16) years of age by 31st October, 2017 are not eligible and need not apply. Candidates who do not participate in the Post-UTME Screening will not be considered for admission.



SCREENING FEE – N2,000



REGISTRATION PROCEDURE:

Eligible candidates should log on to University of Lagos website

https://unilag.edu.ng



Then, take the following steps:

-Click on Admissions

-Click on Post-UTME Application

-Login with UTME number as username and surname in lowercase as password

-Generate and print payment advice

-Proceed to any commercial bank to make payment or pay online

-Return to the University portal, upload passport photograph and complete the application form

-Print Post-UTME Examination Pass



POST-UTME TEST

Post-UTME aptitude test will hold between 18th and 22ndSeptember, 2017.



ENQUIRIES

Further clarification may be obtained via email:admissions@unilag.edu.ngand the following phone numbers: 08182716045, 07046537158, 07043359831, 08182716045,07026079596 and 07026079595. Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines and obtain necessary clarifications.



The University has zero tolerance for drug abuse, any student found wanting shall lose his/her studentship. Dr. (Mrs.) Taiwo F. Ipaye, FNIM Registrar and Secretary to Council



University of first choice and nations pride... !!!!

Hey... To the Aspirants of UNILAG, if you need any information or you're not clear with something pertaining to the admissions, just buzz me on WhatsApp with 09031232764. Am always available to help. Wish you all success!!