|University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by davbravo(m): 2:49pm
UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS2017/2018 POST-UTME SCREENING EXERCISE
The University of Lagos online registration for the Post-UTME Screening Exercise for Admission into ALL COURSES/PROGRAMMES for the 2017/2018 Academic Year will commence from 31st August – 15thSeptember, 2017.
ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES
Candidates who made University of Lagos their first choice in the 2017/2018 UTME and scored 200 and above are eligible for screening. In addition, candidates must possess five (5) credit passes at one sitting in relevant O/level subjects including EnglishLanguage and Mathematics.
Candidates,who will not be sixteen (16) years of age by 31st October, 2017 are not eligible and need not apply. Candidates who do not participate in the Post-UTME Screening will not be considered for admission.
SCREENING FEE – N2,000
REGISTRATION PROCEDURE:
Eligible candidates should log on to University of Lagos website
https://unilag.edu.ng
Then, take the following steps:
-Click on Admissions
-Click on Post-UTME Application
-Login with UTME number as username and surname in lowercase as password
-Generate and print payment advice
-Proceed to any commercial bank to make payment or pay online
-Return to the University portal, upload passport photograph and complete the application form
-Print Post-UTME Examination Pass
POST-UTME TEST
Post-UTME aptitude test will hold between 18th and 22ndSeptember, 2017.
ENQUIRIES
Further clarification may be obtained via email:admissions@unilag.edu.ngand the following phone numbers: 08182716045, 07046537158, 07043359831, 08182716045,07026079596 and 07026079595. Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the guidelines and obtain necessary clarifications.
The University has zero tolerance for drug abuse, any student found wanting shall lose his/her studentship. Dr. (Mrs.) Taiwo F. Ipaye, FNIM Registrar and Secretary to Council
https://unilag.edu.ng/20172018-post-utme-screening-exercise/
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by Makanjuola89: 5:03pm
This FTC is dedicated to those who meet the Jamb 120 cut off mark
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by okomile: 5:04pm
Nice
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by obinnajr(m): 5:04pm
szsa
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by prevail23(m): 5:06pm
All dis schools dat are now selling dia Post UTME forms, does it mean dat d strike would be called of soon ni?
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by tosyne2much(m): 5:07pm
And what plan does Unilag have for candidates who scored 120?
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by Giyerte(m): 5:08pm
Don't mind that dude above me, the guy is fu*cking drunk.
UNILAG SHOULD BE 220 NA.
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by Oladipo1166(m): 5:10pm
Overated and ugly skul
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by binsanni(m): 5:11pm
OK
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by MurderEnglish(m): 5:11pm
unilag that fail me as Intelligent as I am back den on 2003
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by biokolucky(m): 5:14pm
last last, that 120 jamb set as cut off will be just for formality
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by firstclassmumu(m): 5:16pm
What about us wey get 120 na Dis is cheating we will not take it
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by justicesky24(m): 5:16pm
ok
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by Fuadeiza(m): 5:25pm
MurderEnglish:
[b] guy you have kill me oooo [b/]
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by Kunleskey(m): 5:25pm
Nawa o
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by kingrt2(m): 5:26pm
Can anyone help me find out when fupre will release their screening form or help me add this number @ 08133567318 to any fupre aspirants group chat on WhatsApp
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by emmasege: 5:27pm
firstclassmumu:Lol. Your type will look elsewhere e.g. the Federal and state universities in Katsina, Jigawa, Gombe, Sokoto and Kebbi.
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by Fuadeiza(m): 5:29pm
emmasege:
you for don see am for him name na.... First class Mumu
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by Fuadeiza(m): 5:29pm
firstclassmumu:
:/
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by Fuadeiza(m): 5:30pm
firstclassmumu:
now i understand you got your name...
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by firstclassmumu(m): 5:38pm
Fuadeiza:what do you mean?
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by Obodo999(m): 5:43pm
firstclassmumu:
Try University of London
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by bestpunterever: 5:47pm
tosyne2much:unilag will pay for their next UTME form.
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by phadriz(m): 5:50pm
MurderEnglish:
I can see that you are truly intelligent
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by bolaji3071(m): 5:53pm
University of first choice and nations pride... !!!!
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by firstclassmumu(m): 5:53pm
emmasege:these ones are for the people that scored 70
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by firstclassmumu(m): 5:55pm
Obodo999:will you sponsor me?
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by tosyne2much(m): 6:06pm
bestpunterever:Na so e dey be
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by khalebzy(m): 6:08pm
Funny Education system.
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by Tolulopefinest(m): 6:18pm
Hey... To the Aspirants of UNILAG, if you need any information or you're not clear with something pertaining to the admissions, just buzz me on WhatsApp with 09031232764. Am always available to help. Wish you all success!!
|Re: University Of Lagos Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017/2018 by KnowMore: 6:21pm
Nice information
