Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by wenebunwo(m): 1:25pm
Advertisement for 2017/2018 Post UTME Screening Exercise
NOTICE TO ALL CANDIDATES SEEKING ADMISSION INTO THE RIVERS STATE
UNIVERSITY FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC SESSION
All candidates who chose the Rivers State University during the 2017 Unified Tertiary
Matriculation Examination (UTME) and have received notification to that effect from JAMB
are hereby requested to take note of the following:-
i. The screening exercise for admission of candidates will be administered only on
candidates who chose RSU and have received notification to that effect from
JAMB.
ii Only candidates who scored 150 and above in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation
Examination (UTME) are qualified for the screening exercise in all the Faculties of
the University.
iii. Candidates must possess the basic five (5) O’ level credit passes in accordance
with the University’s Entry Requirements (Faculty/Departmental) before applying
for the screening exercise. It is mandatory that Candidates should upload their O
‘Level results and a scanned copy of their passport photograph. However,
candidates who are awaiting their O’level results may apply but should so
indicate.
iv Candidates are expected to register for the screening exercise On-line by logging
onto www.rsu.edu.ng and making e-payment of Four Thousand and Five
Hundred (N4, 500.00) Naira only, using Interswitch Verve enabled cards or using
the Pay Direct Bank Branch option, comprising One Thousand (N1000.00) Naira
Application fee, Two Thousand (N2, 000.00) Naira Test Fee and One Thousand
and five Hundred (N1, 500.00) Naira for Computer Demonstration Exercise.
v Candidates are to note that the mode of screening exercise is ELECTRONIC. It is
important that candidates practice how to use the computer especially the use of
mouse and keyboard before they turn up for the screening exercise. In addition,
the Information Technology Centre (ITC) may be conducting a 1-week
demonstration session for candidates prior to the date of the screening exercise.vi The registration for the screening exercise will start from Monday 28th August,
2017 and end on Friday 8
th September, 2017.
SCHEDULE FOR THE SCREENING EXERCISE
The screening exercise will take place from Monday 11th September, 2017 to Friday
22nd September, 2017 at the Information Technology Centre (ITC) of the University.
Candidates are requested to please note that the screening exercise is as scheduled in
the screening exercise slip they printed out after their On-line registration. The scheduled
date, time and venue shall be indicated in the test slip.
Consideration will not be given to candidates who fail to appear for the screening
exercise on the scheduled date and time. All candidates for the screening exercise
are required to come to the Venue with their test slip printed out during the On-line
registration.
Candidates should note that GSM phones WILL NOT BE ALLOWED into the hall
during the screening exercise.
Parents, Guardians and Well-wishers are advised to stay away from the venue of
the screening exercise.
Candidates must report at the test venue one (1) hour before the scheduled time
on their test slip.
Further details about the screening exercise can be obtained on-line at www.rsu.edu.ng.
It is important to note that the names of successful candidates for admission shall be
published on the same site (www.rsu.edu.ng.).
We wish all candidates a successful screening exercise.
(Sgd)
V. T. Jamabo (Mrs.)
Ag. Registrar
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by wenebunwo(m): 1:25pm
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by wenebunwo(m): 1:26pm
Source: school portal
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by Narldon(f): 3:24pm
wenebunwo:
VILLAGERS are advised to stay away from the venue of the screening exercise
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by kenzysmith: 3:24pm
Wetin concern me i'm now a graudate
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by GloryCardinal(m): 3:26pm
is like they are deaf and dumb
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by Thisis2raw(m): 3:27pm
UST one hell of a nice school
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by Joshmedia1: 3:27pm
Ok?
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by Zeze06(m): 3:27pm
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by jevic(m): 3:28pm
For more info on how to purchase the form, pls call me on 08052421573.
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by maklelemakukula(m): 3:28pm
please seun, I dont like this thing that"s happening oo, the previous thread about a cow is irritating, if the muslims feel non-muslims shouldnt comment on their posts then please you and your mods should relegate it to the muslim section only and it shouldnt grace frontpage because frontpage is for all nairalanders. the only reason I should not be able to respond to a thread on frontpage should be as a result of a ban and nothing else
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by avictor05(m): 3:30pm
ok
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by Pvin: 3:30pm
kenzysmith:Na now work start
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by shakurkings(m): 3:30pm
Yet you can't differentiate between 'am' and 'I'm'
kenzysmith:
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by sirwilson(m): 3:31pm
kenzysmith:
Why stress urself to comment? U should have ignored the post na.
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by Zico5(m): 3:31pm
When will south east and south south stop living in false and fake glory. If north university is the one that set the cut off marks for 150 and 160, u will hear lots of story like Buhari is a dullard and many unprintable things like that. Even if the jamb set the cut off mark for 120 can't these glorious secondary schools called universities have rethink. We live in a country where nothing is working. Then some of the students of these schools will be relating their level of education with OAU, UI, Unilag and UNN that are maintaining quality standards. I weep for my country.
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by lordsharks(m): 3:32pm
With the strike sef
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by Pvin: 3:32pm
kenzysmith:To graduate is no longer an achievement in*9ja.
Na now work start for you
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by Aristotle96(m): 3:35pm
Narldon:no be joke oh... Some go dy window that day dy whistle their victim name
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by adioolayi(m): 3:37pm
Those calling for the head of JAMB registrar ....we can all see the man simply gave a level playing ground....Let Universities decide their cut-off marks.
Enough of admission without JAMB score
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by tosyne2much(m): 3:37pm
I hope eligible applicants get admitted without bias or prejudice
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by notoriousbabe: 3:38pm
I didn't choose this school as my first choice what can I do to write the exams. I scored 226
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by Narldon(f): 3:38pm
shakurkings:
Mr Graduate didn't write English in WAEC
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by kenzysmith: 3:41pm
Your papa
shakurkings:
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by shakurkings(m): 3:42pm
Graduate indeed.
kenzysmith:
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by HMZi(m): 3:43pm
maklelemakukula:SO SO BIAS
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by Godsaves18(m): 3:47pm
tosyne2much:
Ust is not like that, ask anybody
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by DuBLINGreenb(m): 3:48pm
Avoid this school oh if you like your sanity
Real Stress University
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by tosyne2much(m): 3:49pm
Godsaves18:Alright boss
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by tosyne2much(m): 3:52pm
maklelemakukula:He knows a lot of controversies surround Islam, hence, the credence placed on non-Muslims from commenting in their section
Re: Rivers State University Cut-Off Mark And Post-UTME Screening Exercise 2017-2018 by Godsaves18(m): 3:52pm
DuBLINGreenb:
Be objective and stop saying what you don't know, I can say unequivocally that UST is the fastest school in Nigeria in terms of academic calendar, we don't compromise our standard hence the reason why many people sees UST as a tough school, those who are academically sound enjoys UST.
