



NOTICE TO ALL CANDIDATES SEEKING ADMISSION INTO THE RIVERS STATE

UNIVERSITY FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC SESSION



All candidates who chose the Rivers State University during the 2017 Unified Tertiary

Matriculation Examination (UTME) and have received notification to that effect from JAMB

are hereby requested to take note of the following:-

i. The screening exercise for admission of candidates will be administered only on

candidates who chose RSU and have received notification to that effect from

JAMB.

ii Only candidates who scored 150 and above in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation

Examination (UTME) are qualified for the screening exercise in all the Faculties of

the University.

iii. Candidates must possess the basic five (5) O’ level credit passes in accordance

with the University’s Entry Requirements (Faculty/Departmental) before applying

for the screening exercise. It is mandatory that Candidates should upload their O

‘Level results and a scanned copy of their passport photograph. However,

candidates who are awaiting their O’level results may apply but should so

indicate.

iv Candidates are expected to register for the screening exercise On-line by logging

onto

Hundred (N4, 500.00) Naira only, using Interswitch Verve enabled cards or using

the Pay Direct Bank Branch option, comprising One Thousand (N1000.00) Naira

Application fee, Two Thousand (N2, 000.00) Naira Test Fee and One Thousand

and five Hundred (N1, 500.00) Naira for Computer Demonstration Exercise.

v Candidates are to note that the mode of screening exercise is ELECTRONIC. It is

important that candidates practice how to use the computer especially the use of

mouse and keyboard before they turn up for the screening exercise. In addition,

the Information Technology Centre (ITC) may be conducting a 1-week

demonstration session for candidates prior to the date of the screening exercise.vi The registration for the screening exercise will start from Monday 28th August,

2017 and end on Friday 8

th September, 2017.

SCHEDULE FOR THE SCREENING EXERCISE

The screening exercise will take place from Monday 11th September, 2017 to Friday

22nd September, 2017 at the Information Technology Centre (ITC) of the University.

Candidates are requested to please note that the screening exercise is as scheduled in

the screening exercise slip they printed out after their On-line registration. The scheduled

date, time and venue shall be indicated in the test slip.

Consideration will not be given to candidates who fail to appear for the screening

exercise on the scheduled date and time. All candidates for the screening exercise

are required to come to the Venue with their test slip printed out during the On-line

registration.

Candidates should note that GSM phones WILL NOT BE ALLOWED into the hall

during the screening exercise.

Parents, Guardians and Well-wishers are advised to stay away from the venue of

the screening exercise.

Candidates must report at the test venue one (1) hour before the scheduled time

on their test slip.

Further details about the screening exercise can be obtained on-line at

It is important to note that the names of successful candidates for admission shall be

published on the same site (

We wish all candidates a successful screening exercise.



(Sgd)

V. T. Jamabo (Mrs.)

