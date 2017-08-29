₦airaland Forum

5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by dumebiifeanyi: 4:50pm
Information reaching the PoliticsNGR news desk this evening reveals that Five Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, have died.

According to Abdullahi Mohammed, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), who spoke at the 2017 pre-Arafat meeting with Hajj stakeholders, the pilgrims died on Tuesday but he declined to disclose the identities of the deceased as well as the causes of their death.

He added that such information has been relayed to the families of the late Pilgrims. Mohammed pleaded with journalists to withhold details so as not to further devastate the families of the affected pilgrims.

A total 81,200 Nigerian pilgrims are performing this year’s hajj, all of whom have converged on Makkah after some visited Prophet Mohammed’s mosque in Madinah.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/08/29/just-5-pilgrims-die-saudi-arabia/

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by chinoxstock: 4:52pm
Nawa o. These kind deaths.
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by SaiNigeria: 8:58pm
Others were whipped like nursery school kids that came late to school.


This one just go die for foreign land.

When will this people stop embarrassing Nigerians

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by DuBLINGreenb(m): 9:00pm
I said it they always die at this thing year in year out always

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by Christane(m): 9:00pm
must people die 4 dat mecca ..nawa o ...4rm mecca people wil go straight to meet their maker(GOD) R.I.P

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by SaiNigeria: 9:03pm
No white man visits Africa for pilgrimage... yet our Muslims stampede themselves yearly in Saudi Arabia

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by Gegz(m): 9:05pm
SaiNigeria:
Others were whipped like nursery school kids that came late to school.


This one just go die for foreign land.

When will this people stop embarrassing Nigerians

You would be well someday. Amen
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by katchagboro(m): 9:08pm
May their souls rest in peace
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by Galadimat: 9:08pm
SaiNigeria:
No white man visits Africa for pilgrimage... yet our Muslims stampede themselves yearly in Saudi Arabia

what about Christians that goto Jerusalem from Nigeria?

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by YorubaMuslims: 9:10pm
They wasted Nigeria's money with their lives

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by jtigwell0: 9:13pm
cry
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by Usernamee: 9:13pm
Dying there is better than dying here

Don't bother to question me, only Muslims can understand

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by jtigwell0: 9:14pm
DuBLINGreenb:
I said it they always die at this thing year in year out always
So nobody died in nigeria today right?
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by jtigwell0: 9:15pm
SaiNigeria:
No white man visits Africa for pilgrimage... yet our Muslims stampede themselves yearly in Saudi Arabia
go force them here
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by otitokoroleti: 9:15pm
Usernamee:
Dying there is better than dying here


Don't bother to question me, only Muslims can understand
YINMU

ASHEWO YAPA FOR MECCA SO FORGET HOLYLANDSHIT!

DISCLAIMER: ALLAH IS NOT MY GOD

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by malvisguy212: 9:17pm
Galadimat:


what about Christians that goto Jerusalem from Nigeria?
have you ever heard of a Christian died in Jerusalem ? what on earth will make someone stone Satan physically ? did you see him ? Islamic religion is very canal.
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by philo04(m): 9:18pm
useless religion why can't they die in 9ja
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by ybalogs(m): 9:19pm
Gegz:

You would be well someday. Amen
Amen
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by casdoruche: 9:20pm
waste of money

81000 pilgrims

Flight ticket person 200k Atleast plus visa

Naija can't we get those stones or pieces of it And conduct African HAJJ ABI
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by meelerh(f): 9:20pm
Innalillahi wa Inna ilaihi rajiun. May Allah have mercy upon the departed souls and forgive their shortcomings. Amin yarabbi

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by GeneralOjukwu: 9:21pm
Usernamee:
Dying there is better than dying here


Don't bother to question me, only Muslims can understand

Exactly. And people would ignorantly not ask for explanations for your statement
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by ybalogs(m): 9:22pm
May Allah make us die as Muslims. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaei rajiuna.

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by Vutseck(m): 9:22pm
Usernamee:
Dying there is better than dying here

Don't bother to question me, only Muslims can understand
As a Muslim I don't understand

or may be the 7 virgin Angeles would be readily available .
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by vedaxcool(m): 9:23pm
Christane:
must people die 4 dat mecca ..nawa o ...4rm mecca people wil go straight to meet their maker(GOD) R.I.P

Some people die in brothels others in the most sinful of places ... It is best one dies worshiping his creator.
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by vedaxcool(m): 9:27pm
malvisguy212:
have you ever heard of a Christian died in Jerusalem ? what on earth will make someone stone Satan physically ? did you see him ? Islamic religion is very canal.


Early this year many christians died in a collapsed church building here in Nigeria, I can't remember any Muslim gloating over such misfortune. Unfortunately, we face a situation where people like you seek validation by gloating over misfortune that is part of human life.

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by otitokoroleti: 9:27pm
GeneralOjukwu:


Exactly. And people would ignorantly not ask for explanations for your statement
Theres nothing special about mecca because go to there na purely tourism
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by firstclassmumu(m): 9:27pm
As usual
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by otitokoroleti: 9:28pm
ybalogs:
May Allah make us die as Muslims. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaei rajiuna.
I REJECT IT!

Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by otitokoroleti: 9:28pm
vedaxcool:


Some people die in brothels others in the most sinful of places ... It is best one dies worshiping his creator.
mecca na organized scam by saudi government to make money. do you realize how much the government of saudi arabia makes every year with hajj & umrah? dying in mecca no guarantee u 72virgins
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by abuibraheem: 9:29pm
Vutseck:


As a Muslim I don't understand


or may be the 7 virgin Angeles would be readily available
.
I Dont Believe A Real Muslim Wont Understand Y Death Over There Is Good 4 U.
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by Usernamee: 9:34pm
otitokoroleti:
YINMU
ASHEWO YAPA FOR MECCA SO FORGET HOLYLANDSHIT!
DISCLAIMER: ALLAH IS NOT MY GOD



See what this one is saying
That's why i said you won't understand
Re: 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia by otitokoroleti: 9:37pm
Usernamee:





See what this one is saying

That's why i said you won't understand
I'M NOT A MUSLIM! I WILL NEVER FACE SUN TO PRAY OR SLAUGHTER RAM TO SUN

