Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / 5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Saudi Arabia (4061 Views)

Saudi Authorities Apologise To Nigerian Pilgrims Who Were Beaten By Officials / Photos Of Sick Nigerian Pilgrims Lying Helplessly In Saudi Arabia Hospital. / 20 Nigerian Pilgrims Die In Mecca (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Abdullahi Mohammed, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), who spoke at the 2017 pre-Arafat meeting with Hajj stakeholders, the pilgrims died on Tuesday but he declined to disclose the identities of the deceased as well as the causes of their death.



He added that such information has been relayed to the families of the late Pilgrims. Mohammed pleaded with journalists to withhold details so as not to further devastate the families of the affected pilgrims.



A total 81,200 Nigerian pilgrims are performing this year’s hajj, all of whom have converged on Makkah after some visited Prophet Mohammed’s mosque in Madinah.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/08/29/just-5-pilgrims-die-saudi-arabia/ Information reaching the PoliticsNGR news desk this evening reveals that Five Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, have died.According to Abdullahi Mohammed, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), who spoke at the 2017 pre-Arafat meeting with Hajj stakeholders, the pilgrims died on Tuesday but he declined to disclose the identities of the deceased as well as the causes of their death.He added that such information has been relayed to the families of the late Pilgrims. Mohammed pleaded with journalists to withhold details so as not to further devastate the families of the affected pilgrims.A total 81,200 Nigerian pilgrims are performing this year’s hajj, all of whom have converged on Makkah after some visited Prophet Mohammed’s mosque in Madinah.

Nawa o. These kind deaths.







This one just go die for foreign land.



When will this people stop embarrassing Nigerians Others were whipped like nursery school kids that came late to school.This one just go die for foreign land.When will this people stop embarrassing Nigerians 7 Likes

I said it they always die at this thing year in year out always 4 Likes

must people die 4 dat mecca ..nawa o ...4rm mecca people wil go straight to meet their maker(GOD) R.I.P 1 Like

No white man visits Africa for pilgrimage... yet our Muslims stampede themselves yearly in Saudi Arabia 4 Likes 1 Share

SaiNigeria:

Others were whipped like nursery school kids that came late to school.





This one just go die for foreign land.



When will this people stop embarrassing Nigerians

You would be well someday. Amen You would be well someday. Amen

May their souls rest in peace

SaiNigeria:

No white man visits Africa for pilgrimage... yet our Muslims stampede themselves yearly in Saudi Arabia

what about Christians that goto Jerusalem from Nigeria? what about Christians that goto Jerusalem from Nigeria? 1 Like

They wasted Nigeria's money with their lives 1 Like

Dying there is better than dying here



Don't bother to question me, only Muslims can understand 2 Likes

DuBLINGreenb:

I said it they always die at this thing year in year out always So nobody died in nigeria today right? So nobody died in nigeria today right?

SaiNigeria:

No white man visits Africa for pilgrimage... yet our Muslims stampede themselves yearly in Saudi Arabia go force them here go force them here

Usernamee:

Dying there is better than dying here





Don't bother to question me, only Muslims can understand YINMU



ASHEWO YAPA FOR MECCA SO FORGET HOLYLANDSHIT!



DISCLAIMER: ALLAH IS NOT MY GOD YINMUASHEWO YAPA FOR MECCA SO FORGET HOLYLANDSHIT! 4 Likes 2 Shares

Galadimat:





what about Christians that goto Jerusalem from Nigeria? have you ever heard of a Christian died in Jerusalem ? what on earth will make someone stone Satan physically ? did you see him ? Islamic religion is very canal. have you ever heard of a Christian died in Jerusalem ? what on earth will make someone stone Satan physically ? did you see him ? Islamic religion is very canal.

useless religion why can't they die in 9ja

Gegz:



You would be well someday. Amen Amen Amen

waste of money



81000 pilgrims



Flight ticket person 200k Atleast plus visa



Naija can't we get those stones or pieces of it And conduct African HAJJ ABI

Innalillahi wa Inna ilaihi rajiun. May Allah have mercy upon the departed souls and forgive their shortcomings. Amin yarabbi 1 Like

Usernamee:

Dying there is better than dying here





Don't bother to question me, only Muslims can understand

Exactly. And people would ignorantly not ask for explanations for your statement

May Allah make us die as Muslims. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaei rajiuna. 4 Likes

Usernamee:

Dying there is better than dying here



Don't bother to question me, only Muslims can understand As a Muslim I don't understand



or may be the 7 virgin Angeles would be readily available . As a Muslim I don't understandor may be the 7 virgin Angeles would be readily available .

Christane:

must people die 4 dat mecca ..nawa o ...4rm mecca people wil go straight to meet their maker(GOD) R.I.P

Some people die in brothels others in the most sinful of places ... It is best one dies worshiping his creator. Some people die in brothels others in the most sinful of places ... It is best one dies worshiping his creator.

malvisguy212:

have you ever heard of a Christian died in Jerusalem ? what on earth will make someone stone Satan physically ? did you see him ? Islamic religion is very canal.



Early this year many christians died in a collapsed church building here in Nigeria, I can't remember any Muslim gloating over such misfortune. Unfortunately, we face a situation where people like you seek validation by gloating over misfortune that is part of human life. Early this year many christians died in a collapsed church building here in Nigeria, I can't remember any Muslim gloating over such misfortune. Unfortunately, we face a situation where people like you seek validation by gloating over misfortune that is part of human life. 1 Like

GeneralOjukwu:





Exactly. And people would ignorantly not ask for explanations for your statement Theres nothing special about mecca because go to there na purely tourism Theres nothing special about mecca because go to there na purely tourism

As usual

ybalogs:

May Allah make us die as Muslims. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaei rajiuna. I REJECT IT! I REJECT IT! 1 Like

vedaxcool:





Some people die in brothels others in the most sinful of places ... It is best one dies worshiping his creator. mecca na organized scam by saudi government to make money. do you realize how much the government of saudi arabia makes every year with hajj & umrah? dying in mecca no guarantee u 72virgins mecca na organized scam by saudi government to make money. do you realize how much the government of saudi arabia makes every year with hajj & umrah? dying in mecca no guarantee u 72virgins

Vutseck:





As a Muslim I don't understand





or may be the 7 virgin Angeles would be readily available

. I Dont Believe A Real Muslim Wont Understand Y Death Over There Is Good 4 U. I Dont Believe A Real Muslim Wont Understand Y Death Over There Is Good 4 U.

otitokoroleti:

YINMU

ASHEWO YAPA FOR MECCA SO FORGET HOLYLANDSHIT!

DISCLAIMER: ALLAH IS NOT MY GOD





See what this one is saying

That's why i said you won't understand See what this one is sayingThat's why i said you won't understand