|Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by MrPolitics: 5:07pm
it isn't an easy thing to defeat a ruling party, especially in a country like Nigeria.
it took 16 years and a coalition of heavy opposition political parties and individuals to defeat PDP as a ruling party
by 2019, APC would have spent 4 years in power and might still be considered "fresh" by th nigerian electorate
but, if possible, which of the political heavyweights in the PDP do you think can fly the party ticket to victory?
1. Goodluck Jonathan
Former President Jonathan is eligible for 1 more term as the senate bill to prohibit him hasn't been passed. he still has a huge following especially in the south east and south south
2. Sule Lamido
Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido is a popular politician in the north.
3. Ibrahim Dankwambo
Governor of Gombe State. he's believed to be a fresh young and competent
4. David Mark
Former Senate President.
5. Ayo Fayose
Governor of Ekiti State. he's believed to be the main face of the opposition, and his constant criticism of PMB has gained him a lot of popularity and attention nationwide
even besides those on this list. who in the PDP now, do you think can defeat the PDP in 2019
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by Afam4eva(m): 5:14pm
PDP needs a strong northerner to wrestle some northern votes from either Buhari or whoever APC decides to field. When that is achieved, i think the south is pretty much ope to anyone especially in the south east and south-south where Buhari or APC is hated even more than satan.
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by chinoxstock: 5:16pm
The youths of Nigeria are so useless that they don't care about themselves or their joblessness or hopelessness. They are more interested in petty things like APC and PDP.
Any of the fool the op listed can decamp to another party. And yet the youth still don't understand that these goats are playing with their destinyx .
What a country!!
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by Zita55(f): 5:17pm
No hope for PDP......
Power don change hands
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by udumosam23(m): 5:32pm
Give Sanusi/Donald Duke ticket a trial and see miracle
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by samyyoung(m): 5:32pm
Taking power from a Northerner aint easy.....but with God, we shall conquer, wish another party wld come up n take d mantle
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by krendo: 7:11pm
Saraki is he best bet for Nigeria come 2019, it does not matter about party
Nigeria is in serious need of redefinition
Saraki has the charisma to pull this off
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by baralatie(m): 7:11pm
take over how?
with $2.5 billion dollars funds alleged to be linked to PDP,APC members. even fayose is in prayers
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by AkProsper(m): 8:25pm
The more I try to answer that question, the more I see buhari ruling for 2nd term.
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by emeijeh(m): 9:26pm
Who is number 6?
Tubaba?
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by Dee60: 9:26pm
Osinbajo.
If APC fails to field him PDP should.
Peter Obi as VP. Or perhaps Nuhu Ribadu.
Nigeria needs this kind of bright minds.
forget about tribe and ethnicity - Those are for small minds.
Nigerians should learn.
People like Saraki, Fayose, FFK, Wike, and their likes should be tired already. They have been in government for ages with little to show for it.
Let us be serious for once.
Let the voters be wise.
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by mrvitalis(m): 9:26pm
Honestly speaking Buhari has a good chance to return ( even tho I may not support him again )
Realistically only David Mark can unsit Buhari
How
PDP goes with Mark ,with the idea that it's time to free the middle belt from the Hausa/Fulani dominance
This will give him 70% of middle belt
40 % of north east
25% of north west
With and Igbo vice he will get 7 million votes from
From we the igbos ( won't vote for him tho )
South south will give him close to 7 million votes too ( Jonathan didn't get this high votes because people didn't really vote for him the ones that voted votes against Buhari )
South west are always divided and has very little votes even if he loses here the difference won't be more than -1 million votes
The margin from the middle belt will give him the edge ...south south and south east will roughly match the core north ...
So if the margin in the middle belt is strong enough he wins
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by danduj(m): 9:26pm
There are three things which are a mystery unto me, yea 4 which I do not know;
(1) The way Neymar makes over $200 million in 8 years
(2) The way Mayweather makes in 56 minutes more than Neymar makes in 8 years
(3) The way Deziani is probably richer than both Neymar and Mayweather combined
(4) The reason I went to school
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by soberdrunk(m): 9:27pm
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by CHANNELStv2020: 9:27pm
PERSONALLY I THINK GOOD LUCK JONATHAN
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by NwaAmaikpe: 9:27pm
Mumu post from OP.
There is no road from Abuja to Benin, Iruekpen is a write-off,
Or from Uromi to Asaba,
Or from Etinan to Ihechiowa
FERMA is now extinct on Southern Roads.
And you are here asking who will go to Aso Rock in 2019.
Who has the person in Aso Rock helped?
Nonsense.
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by bedspread: 9:27pm
OP DELETE NO4...
I see Fayose being the Vice President in 2019...
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by holluwai(m): 9:28pm
God
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by Franco93: 9:28pm
What is Fayose doing in that list?
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by johnreh: 9:28pm
Ahmed Musa
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by okway: 9:28pm
My rat, Chibuzor
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by lollmaolol: 9:29pm
Musa YAdduaa
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by kingrt2(m): 9:29pm
The person who wrote this article should be ashamed of himself, its Nigerians like this that make the country the way it is. For Christ sake is it the party that is ruling that matters or the individual that would move the nation forward. It doesn't matter where he is from or who he represents just do your fuckin job
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by wordproof: 9:29pm
Lol
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by guy2two: 9:31pm
danduj:
My guy, no think am o
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by Realkenny: 9:31pm
If I Can't Lead Then No One Can
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by firstclassmumu(m): 9:31pm
My cousin
GEJ
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by Abfinest007(m): 9:33pm
nobody is qualified for the post they are all Criminals
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by stcool(m): 9:33pm
Nnamdi Kanu is their best bet
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by kemelyt: 9:33pm
None of the above mentioned. For me Atiku Abubakar has what it takes and APC will fear him more if PDP can get him on their side.
|Re: Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? by ooshinibos: 9:33pm
ex governor Peter obi
A Nigerian To Build Iraq Rail System With $500m / Very Good Start / Presidency Clears Custom Boss Of Certificate Forgery.
