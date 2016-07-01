Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Who Can Lead The PDP Back To Aso Rock? (2162 Views)

it isn't an easy thing to defeat a ruling party, especially in a country like Nigeria.



it took 16 years and a coalition of heavy opposition political parties and individuals to defeat PDP as a ruling party



by 2019, APC would have spent 4 years in power and might still be considered "fresh" by th nigerian electorate



but, if possible, which of the political heavyweights in the PDP do you think can fly the party ticket to victory?





1. Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Jonathan is eligible for 1 more term as the senate bill to prohibit him hasn't been passed. he still has a huge following especially in the south east and south south



2. Sule Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido is a popular politician in the north.



3. Ibrahim Dankwambo

Governor of Gombe State. he's believed to be a fresh young and competent



4. David Mark

Former Senate President.



5. Ayo Fayose

Governor of Ekiti State. he's believed to be the main face of the opposition, and his constant criticism of PMB has gained him a lot of popularity and attention nationwide



even besides those on this list. who in the PDP now, do you think can defeat the PDP in 2019 1 Like 1 Share

PDP needs a strong northerner to wrestle some northern votes from either Buhari or whoever APC decides to field. When that is achieved, i think the south is pretty much ope to anyone especially in the south east and south-south where Buhari or APC is hated even more than satan. 3 Likes

The youths of Nigeria are so useless that they don't care about themselves or their joblessness or hopelessness. They are more interested in petty things like APC and PDP.

Any of the fool the op listed can decamp to another party. And yet the youth still don't understand that these goats are playing with their destinyx .



What a country!! 7 Likes 2 Shares







No hope for PDP......







Power don change hands No hope for PDP......Power don change hands 2 Likes

Give Sanusi/Donald Duke ticket a trial and see miracle 4 Likes

Taking power from a Northerner aint easy.....but with God, we shall conquer, wish another party wld come up n take d mantle

Saraki is he best bet for Nigeria come 2019, it does not matter about party



Nigeria is in serious need of redefinition



Saraki has the charisma to pull this off

take over how?

with $2.5 billion dollars funds alleged to be linked to PDP,APC members. even fayose is in prayers

The more I try to answer that question, the more I see buhari ruling for 2nd term.

Who is number 6?



Tubaba?

Osinbajo.



If APC fails to field him PDP should.



Peter Obi as VP. Or perhaps Nuhu Ribadu.



Nigeria needs this kind of bright minds.



forget about tribe and ethnicity - Those are for small minds.



Nigerians should learn.



People like Saraki, Fayose, FFK, Wike, and their likes should be tired already. They have been in government for ages with little to show for it.



Let us be serious for once.



Let the voters be wise.

Honestly speaking Buhari has a good chance to return ( even tho I may not support him again )



Realistically only David Mark can unsit Buhari



How



PDP goes with Mark ,with the idea that it's time to free the middle belt from the Hausa/Fulani dominance



This will give him 70% of middle belt

40 % of north east

25% of north west



With and Igbo vice he will get 7 million votes from

From we the igbos ( won't vote for him tho )

South south will give him close to 7 million votes too ( Jonathan didn't get this high votes because people didn't really vote for him the ones that voted votes against Buhari )



South west are always divided and has very little votes even if he loses here the difference won't be more than -1 million votes



The margin from the middle belt will give him the edge ...south south and south east will roughly match the core north ...



So if the margin in the middle belt is strong enough he wins 1 Like

There are three things which are a mystery unto me, yea 4 which I do not know;



(1) The way Neymar makes over $200 million in 8 years

(2) The way Mayweather makes in 56 minutes more than Neymar makes in 8 years

(3) The way Deziani is probably richer than both Neymar and Mayweather combined

(4) The reason I went to school 3 Likes

PERSONALLY I THINK GOOD LUCK JONATHAN







Mumu post from OP.





There is no road from Abuja to Benin, Iruekpen is a write-off,

Or from Uromi to Asaba,

Or from Etinan to Ihechiowa

FERMA is now extinct on Southern Roads.



And you are here asking who will go to Aso Rock in 2019.



Who has the person in Aso Rock helped?

OP DELETE NO4...



I see Fayose being the Vice President in 2019...

God





What is Fayose doing in that list? 1 Like

Ahmed Musa

My rat, Chibuzor

Musa YAdduaa

The person who wrote this article should be ashamed of himself, its Nigerians like this that make the country the way it is. For Christ sake is it the party that is ruling that matters or the individual that would move the nation forward. It doesn't matter where he is from or who he represents just do your fuckin job 1 Like

Lol

My guy, no think am o My guy, no think am o 1 Like

If I Can't Lead Then No One Can

My cousin

GEJ

nobody is qualified for the post they are all Criminals

Nnamdi Kanu is their best bet

None of the above mentioned. For me Atiku Abubakar has what it takes and APC will fear him more if PDP can get him on their side. 1 Like