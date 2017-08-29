₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,947 members, 3,756,754 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 11:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane (15478 Views)
Osita Chidoka's Son In The Cockpit Of An Airplane (Photos) / What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) / Two Nigerian Men Fight Inside Airplane (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by SageTravels: 6:34pm
After choosing a destination, choosing an airline to fly, and choosing what to pack, choosing the seat you want on the plane can feel tiresome. Luckily, Readers’ Digest has come up with a helpful video that streamlines the selection process, by pinpointing the three best types of seat on the plane.
Exit Row Seats
According to the video, one of the best bets is the highly sought-after emergency exit row, if you’re up for the (albeit highly unlikely) challenge of helping in an emergency. While many airlines charge passengers for the roomier emergency exit rows, it might be worth ponying up in miles or cash for the privilege. Be aware though that many emergency exit seats don’t fully recline so that people can access the exits in an emergency without trying to hurdle a reclined seat. If you opt for the emergency exit row, keep in mind that it’s usually only the last row of emergency exit seats that lean back. To double check, either ask the airline or check Seatguru.com, the website that can tell you specific details of your plane.
Over The Wing Seats
Readers’ Digest also suggests that one of the best seats on the plane is over the wing. This is particularly true if you are a nervous flyer, because by design those seats may provide a less bumpy ride. “The smoothest place to sit is over the wings, nearest to the plane’s centers of lift and gravity,” explained Patrick Smith on the Ask the Pilot site. That’s why the seats over the wings, tend to feel the fewest bumps along the way and can help ensure a smooth ride even when the air is turbulent.
If you can’t get a seat directly over the wing, opt for one a bit forward of it or perhaps a row or two behind. Those seats tend to offer a more stable ride than anything after the wing. As Travel + Leisure notes, “think of it like the center of a see-saw where the person sitting at either end gets a wilder ride than the person standing in the middle waiting for their turn.”
Window Seats
Something else to think about when you’re choosing a seat is what you plan to do on the plane once you’re onboard. If you’re feeling sleepy—or prefer to let the flight literally fly by while you snooze— opt for the window seat. It’s the best spot for a nap, because you won’t get woken up every time your neighbor needs to visit the lavatory and you can simply lean your head against the wall. It’s always better to lean against the side of the plane instead of your neighbor, and if you bring your own pillow, it’s as comfortable as you can get in economy class.
http://sagetravels.com/three-best-places-sit-plane/
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by SageTravels: 6:35pm
Cc; Justwise seun Mynd44 lalasticlala where do you prefer to sit. I love window seat because of the view
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by decatalyst(m): 6:38pm
Hmmm...I go like to sit in the front...pilot cabin. Even for molue or taxi, nah front ooo
It would allow me take note of 'how many state in Nigeria get light at night'.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by jessejunior(m): 6:39pm
It's the window seats for me, you can imagine the view
3 Likes
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Cholls(m): 6:42pm
my brother you dey miss if u no seat beside the window
4 Likes
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by SageTravels: 6:43pm
jessejunior:
The best place to sleep comfortably. Nobody will be like Excuse me I wanna pee instead the reverse is the case
3 Likes
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by jessejunior(m): 6:48pm
SageTravels:but I can happily disturb others
but really I think the window seats are the best
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by firstclassmumu(m): 6:48pm
I like to seat on top of the plane. Vip cubicle abi wetin dem dey call am
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by BiafranBushBoy: 6:51pm
Windows seats does it for me.
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Turks: 9:56pm
Safest seat is at the tail section. Don't quote me.
3 Likes
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by NwaAmaikpe: 9:57pm
This is the type of thread you'd see the most hypocrites in.
Even people who sit only on okada and keke will come, view and even comment.
SMH.
19 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by firstclassmumu(m): 9:57pm
Good night
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by firstclassmumu(m): 9:58pm
Good night
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by firstclassmumu(m): 9:58pm
Good night
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by firstclassmumu(m): 9:58pm
Good night
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by MamaOO: 10:00pm
Over the wing seats with all the noise from the wings? I'll pass! I detest those seats with a passion
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by 00Ademi(m): 10:01pm
With the pilot
1 Like
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Caustics: 10:01pm
jessejunior:which view? the stretch of clouds or ocean? or is it the takeoff and landing view you are imagining?
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Helkayklassic(m): 10:02pm
I can't relate. When someone create a thread about the best place to sit inside keke napep let me know.
3 Likes
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Pebcak: 10:03pm
what are they saying, best seat is business or 1st class, let me com and be going
1 Like
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Adaomalight(f): 10:03pm
First class mumu
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Ihutomi: 10:03pm
Dose the seat garantee safe landing, make una the careful oh
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Emeka71(m): 10:03pm
Some people who have never entered aeroplane would come here and proove too-know.
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Ebayray(f): 10:05pm
Lemme ask my mum
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by mriyesecnerwal(m): 10:05pm
if you are not by the window, you are not even on the plane. lol but thats the best place to sit and enjoy the journey
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by femi4: 10:05pm
Turks:Yinmu.....monitor lizard hunter wey never go airport before too dey get opinion for this thread
1 Like
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Emeka71(m): 10:06pm
NwaAmaikpe:Some of them have never been to the airport since they were born talkless of boarding aeroplane.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Zulu212: 10:07pm
The room close to the restroom so me can fi dem single ladis
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by soberdrunk(m): 10:08pm
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by Nedfed: 10:08pm
SageTravels:
Dey deceive your self, you eva enta plan before? You wey be say na TRAIN you like pass.
Bros stop make I drop
1 Like
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by maxiuc(m): 10:08pm
When money comes I will surely test it but for now na God is good oooo
|Re: These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane by yoged(m): 10:09pm
Window seat for me. Have always been fortunate to fall on the window side. I so much love those view.
3 Likes
Tanker Fell And Spilled Its Content In Benin City - Pictures / FRSC Regrets Tweet On BRT Bus Crash / Shocking Article About Dubai
Viewing this topic: Ohanaka295, chisiudeh, nairanaira12, mrdan(m), Ovie2011(m), flexcool131(m), ogatboy(m), Khutie, DoTheNeedful, Chidozie17, unadeymadkwa, Adefaze(m), TheTechMan, Viccur(m), olayinka96, InstantGold(m), boluwaay(m), nativedoctor(m), jessyjames100(f), tooclean(m), Airfort, ollyman90, Ebubemg(m), ezekiel131(m), highcliff(m), ebenextseun, ffrreeee(f), waliezi(m), Arkyval(m), smartolala, Freeman147(m), Rapsainot, FreshestManny(m), Kirl, manjaro, omoboy110, maysimsimple(m), Tamaris1, taochemiaglobal(m), Emmerich09(m), tosyne2much(m), lilyheaven, credid(m), ChiefSweetus, uofa(m), Fabulous47(m), caleb404, muyo2001(m), inchristalone(m), uchebest2006(m), Kenobeteze(m), ELTON123(m), spores99(m), 24sqm, rajicks, jonathanOz and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10